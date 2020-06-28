Remodelling universities

I would like our universities to be independent institutions dedicated to rigorous thinking, a tolerant exploration of a range of viewpoints, and fearless enquiry.
I favour more reliance on the Endowment model of funding. The more money universities can receive from legacies and donations, the more independence they can enjoy. Too many run on business models which depend on government grants, or on the goodwill of some categories of student who may also bring with them foreign government intervention.
Some Universities and Colleges have done a good job raising long term investment money, and some have done a good job investing it. Others can take more advantage of the very favourable tax status they enjoy. Gifts and legacies are tax free. Endowment funds pay no CGT, Income Tax or Stamp Duty. These are huge and valuable concessions.
Others have become very dependent on state grants. The danger of this is it can reinforce group think. The insiders from research faculties sit on Whitehall Committees to define the areas of interest and the people who will receive research funding. Fashionable preoccupations dominate at the expense of other sometimes more important questions to improve peoples lives. Solutions are often limited by conventional wisdom and can be distorted by professional jealousies. The whole system is open to the tyranny of the established.
At last Universities UK is talking about the dangers of Chinese influence. Chinese students have come in large numbers. They have a different relationship to their state and government to that of Western students.They wish to assist a large transfer of knowledge and IP to their country. Some universities need to be careful not to undersell our Knowledge and not to release or open up research with defence or strategic network implications through a casual disregard for what is going on.
Undergraduate programmes should be built around educating U.K. students. Post graduate research programmes can benefit from close exchanges with academics from like minded democracies. Second degree programmes may well be a good business line to establish links with students from anywhere in the world, where our educational excellence is something to share so they learn and we earn from the experience. These should not entail joint working on pioneering areas with strategic implications for our defence or economy.
Much truth in the above but perhaps the main funding they get is from the soft student loans for fees and the living costs for the students (much of that also paid in rent for student rooms also goes to the universities). Over 50% of these loans will almost certainly never by repaid (so extra taxes on companies & people often without degrees . Well over 50% of university degrees have very little or no value many in subject of little value. 50% of the people going to university have 3Ds are A level or worse.
Is it really sensible to load up so many people with £50K of debt (plus 6% interest PA) for often largely worthless degrees that often given the student a misguided feeling on entitlement too? While dumping the cost of this onto tax payers and businesses thus making them less able to grow? Clearly it is not.
To my mind no one with less than about three Bs should be going to university unless they fund themselves or they can resit. That would cut out about 2/3 of current students and 2/3 of university places. More practical & shorter courses, night school, day release, learning on the job and similar such training should replace this.
Even in Law we have about 4 times as many people taking law degrees (or law conversions) as there are jobs in this area (and we have far too many law jobs anyway due to the daft laws and systems we have in place).
In Forensic science this is more like 100 times. Then we have thousands of subject even less in demand than these. Restrict the grants to sensible subjects where there is real demand for the output. Let people pay for their own hobby degrees or get a job and study then part time.
Also (for some suitable people) let them have soft loans to start a business instead of getting an often useless degree.
Universities, such as Oxford which have raised very substantial funds from private sources, need to be careful. If they allow demands for recognition of donors from earlier generations to be vilified and their statues or other marks removed then it could have repercussions for future fund raising efforts. Oxford itself is starting to look and sound far too “woke”.
By definition every STEM Phd is cutting edge. A vast number of STEM post doctoral
papers are published in China. There is no need for Chinese Phd students to come to the UK unless it is to work on cutting edge research. The Phd supervisors give away their life experience to Chinese students who then go home and use cheap labour to undermine UK STEM companies.
A Phd is spying on the cheap.
Sitting on Westminster committees shouldn’t cause a problem if there was oversight and challenge plus a clear link between HMG money and the achievement of it’s objectives. As we are seeing with Covid far too much deference is being given to scientists and how ‘narrow’ they are as you say.
Equally the left wing bias Working with HMG money but against it. Enterprise clusters with deep, not lick of paint, paid for support not the pro bono that HMG relies on, free business units etc must be maximised to take advantage of the spin offs that should be a core requirement attached to any funding.
New generations of professors need to understand how what they do is linked to generating the money that pays for them and support that.
Finally let’s look at the ‘useless’ degrees and cull them and the loans etc used to pay for them.
As for China’ as ever with HMG, it bursts into life promising action after the event. Always a too late cure rather than prevention. Equally it continues the condescension that somehow their science is inferior and relies on stealing from the West. I don’t believe it. All states monitor and spy. It seems to suit your narrative casting China as the bogeyman.
Ps. Positive noises being heard about changes in the Civil Service. Please get it right and don’t waver in light of the expected howls of establishment protest. It is far too important. We have suffered from its dysfunction for too long.
JR – You are far from alone in your views here. With all the brainwashing of recent decades into group think and only that view, they’ll need to be a whole-sale clear out of teaching and lecturing staff!
And I agree that the Chinese student end of things needs urgent attention to prevent wholesale loss of ideas etc.
Yes!
Universities that remove ancient statues to satisfy the Marxist Anarchist demands of their staff and some students are hardly fit places to entrust to the education of ones children. Even less are they fit places to control state secrets or intellectual property. Nor should they be places where foreign students from alien regimes can come and vacuum clean said intellectual property. Do not believe that the Cambridge five were the end of it once revealed. Their activities both in the USA and the UK were permitted by very lax security thinking in both governments. In fact the whole scientific establishment at the time considered the knowledge they had to be the property of the World. I doubt that their thinking has changed that much in subsequent decades. I therefore conclude that any regime in which sensitive knowledge is generated needs some thoughtful control, as do the government controllers. Inviting the enemy to partake at the table seems utterly crass. Overt or covert positive vetting should be the norm for anyone in sensitive areas of research. I would add that our government, during and after the WW2 period made so many stupid decisions on access to both research and components that one should question whether they are ever fit to dabble in such areas.