“Build us out of recession?”

Yesterday we read of the forthcoming Prime Ministerial speech about the need to build new hospitals, transport systems and homes to help lift us out of the deep Covid 19 created recession we are living through. Investing in the future is a good idea. Better transport and some improvements to the health and schools estate are helpful.
There are many other things that are needed to get us out of the deep pandemic hole we and the rest of the world are in. The main drivers of our future success and prosperity will come from the private sector, expanding the goods and services we make and supply at home, and in turn paying more tax to support better public services.
I have drawn attention to the way health activity actually fell sharply over the lock down, despite the huge efforts some NHS staff put into fighting the virus, which we all admire. The large reduction in other NHS work to keep the hospitals clear for Covid 19 cases meant a big overall fall, which we now need to recover. We also need to get all the state schools back to work, either in classrooms or remotely, to regain that lost activity as well.
There is huge scope in the private sector to do more and to invest more. We need substantial investment in additional energy capacity, to remove our growing dependence on imports . There is the opportunity under our new independent trade policy from January to recapture much of the market share in temperate foods that we lost during our CAP years. We can aim to replace many of our timber imports, as the UK has good growing conditions for softwoods compared to our Canadian and Scandinavian suppliers. The UK has the liveliest and most promising tec sector in Europe, which needs more government contracts and full fast broadband rollout to assist it. The UK pharmaceutical industry has shown some of its strengths over the disease, and can achieve more.
Government can help by being an informed buyer, by setting a policy framework which advantages instead of disadvantaging UK based activity, by buying more UK sourced goods and services and by leading a movement to rely more on local output.
Two statistical research working papers just published have found that commuting on public transport accounts for an order of magnitude greater mortality. Once these figures get out, I’m not sure commuting will start up again any time soon.
The paper “Racial Disparity in COVID-19 Deaths: Seeking Economic Roots with Census data.” found differences between BAME and other deaths was almost all down to use of public transport. Commuting difference between LA and NY led to “an order of magnitude difference”
The paper “What does and does not correlate with COVID-19 death rates” found commuting “ increase is nearly 10 times the average death rate”
Coming on here with logic, when you on the other hand you demand the most puritanical, destructive, implementation of what you claim to be a referendum result is, I think, rather inconsistent.
Wheere did Javelin mention the referendum or Brexit?
Commuting on public transport seems likely to increase the chances of you being infected by Covid but how can it possibly result in greater mortality ?
Return to mass transportation is crucial to rebuilding the economy so governments everywhere need to find a way to move us about.
Germany has managed to restart public transport without a spike as has Hong Kong, China, Spain and Italy so it is possible
I think your conclusion could be a little pessimistic, it will depend on how “it gets out”.
That USA working paper found a correlation that was significant against telecommuting. It suggested two potential causal roots, a contribution during the commute and a contribution from interactions on the job i.e. all the increase doesn’t come from the commute. The suggestion was that this supports the need for disinfecting and social distancing. Generalising the result to the UK we could argue that this is consistent with the UK policy of masks on public transport and better designed workplaces.
Interestingly the Lancet has recently published a more general study on commuting ‘Associations between commute mode and cardiovascular disease, cancer, and all-cause mortality, and cancer incidence, using linked Census data over 25 years in England and Wales: a cohort study’ – on the basis of this we should be getting out of our cars and onto trains and bikes.
A recognition, in the national mindset, that businesses need to generate profits and cash to survive and prosper is needed too.
Exactly – Too many politicians see profit as evil, but it makes the world go round
As is as recognition, in the national mindset, that schools and hospitals and transport need to be properly funded too. Gone on the days when the only people who get adequate state help are pensioners.
When you say “properly funded”
Have you got any actual amounts of spending which would satisfy your demands?
Only Gordon Brown doubled the funding for the NHS thinking he would go down in history as their saviour. There was a day or so of respite before the song began again. You see the NHS got more extra money for patients, the extra was distributed between the managers and drs. Hence British Drs are the highest paid on earth.
It was always thus.
All nice and uplifting stuff. Who could disagree ? One problem though ? How are we going to pay for all thus stuff ? Only, a large part of the productive sector is going to be unemployed and, without their taxes how are going to pay for this?
It seems to me that PM Johnson has morphed from being a pound shop Churchill to a two dollar FDR.
There was an piece on the news last night about state intervention after 1945 being rolled back by Mrs Thatcher in 1979 and asking what was next.
We can not incur this debt as a nation, our base was too high to start with.
The QE programme should be used to provide funding, not to make banks profits. Time to print for the nation not for the money lenders. There is little demand at present so inflation is not an issue, but interest payments will be in later years.
M0 can be reduced in the coming months and years as required.
Keynesian witchcraft
Your party needs to decide on one simple issue. Does politics involve conflict?
Thatcher understood that to impose reform conflict was inevitable. Since 2010 the Tory party’s decided that conflict is to be avoided at all costs and that means more costs for the taxpayer as the Tory party desperately try to appease the socialist State with ever greater increases in funding.
And now we are here, at this point, once more ala 1970’s. Union tyrants telling this PM they aren’t going back to work and there’s nothing he can do because he’s fearful of conflict and so he passes on the cost of that to those who can’t fight back. Spineless, gutless politics
Cultural destruction all around by people who’ve been allowed to infect the body politic since 1997. The PARASITIC BBC (enemy within) banning all forms of inappropriate references and terms.
And we the taxpayer are being forced by the criminal law to finance this cultural brigandage
A vote for Tory or Labour is a vote for higher costs and terror that we now see all around us
Tory silence on the destruction we are seeing is VERY TELLING. This is Labour’s doing, we now they’re involved as are the unions.
The British people will pay a heavy price in many ways for voting for these two charlatan parties
Much truth is this. The BBC has been appalling in endlessly encouraging the cultural brigandage – as you put it.
BBC is out of control, and needs taking off air.
Yes! Today! It is repeatedly in breach of it’s Charter.
I agree with you about conflict (although there was conflict with the junior doctors as I recall).
However now is really the time for Keynes, but into the pockets of the nation not the money lenders. This is a good opportunity to see if helicopter money works.
As the middle earners did not get a bail out through universal credit and will not have been furloughed at their full pay rates, is now a good time to reintroduce child benefit for over £50K, that would be helicopter money spent into the economy. We lost £700 per month when my wife’s hours were reduced and non of the programmes to support were available to us so return our child benefit please.
A trenchant and timely analysis and warning.
I would like to see such a decisive tract published in the newspapers.
The BBC is so powerfully placed and so pernicious in its effects that the time has long past for inaction to be pardonable by a Conservative Government.
Pusillanimity is in at core of everything with this abominable Government.
“Pusillanimity is in at core of everything with this abominable Government.”
Give it (and Boris) a chance. It looks to me like they know the civil service must be routed of left wing influence, and they know the same is to be said of the Biased Broadcasting Corporation.
If they fail to deliver on this, or capitulate to the ungrateful EU on fishing, then of course I shall not be voting conservative ever again.
But for now I’d give Boris the chance to cut the disease out of this country, and I hope he doesn’t let us down.
Even (usually middle of the road) Andrew Neil is sounding like a woke lefty nowadays. The BBC employs no one who is not way left of centre and suitably woke, PC, and full of climate alarmist lunacy.
It is absolutely appalling and we are forced to pay for it.
Stop paying, I have.
The New Deal in the US in the 1930s was 1% of GDP in extra spending.
We have had 20 years of 5-10% deficit spending in the UK.
So you are quite right to ask why that Keynsian spending has failed.
It’s simple. 220 bn a year, 30% of taxes goes on the debts. Socialist debts. All hidden off the books.
The deficit spending has been hoovered up by the lenders for their profits and not re-lent into the economy. It’s been like paying down credit card debts.
QE should be used for helicopter money
You often say this and I totally agree.
Trouble is these two joined at the hip parties will not allow any pro British party to emerge.
They use terrible tactics to stop new parties and very often new politicians are too naive to understand.
After all…our so called democracy was only an illusion. To save their craven heads. A trick. Like Brexit probably is.
Impose reform?
In a democracy you do not impose anything. But then we understand that democracy is a very loose term for these authoritarian goons in government.
In the clear Brexit Referendum result, the Scottish Independence Referendum Result and the Regional Government Referendum Result, you seem incapable of recognising Democratic will too.
Ridiculous comment andy.
We had an election.
It provided us with a Government with a huge majority of 80.
Labour, Lib Dems and especially the Green did dreadfully.
You need to come to terms with what the electorate voted for.
Re Boris’ speech, half closing my eyes I thought Gordon Brown was back with Keynes as his Special adviser. The Tory party traditionally for small State, private enterprise and law and order seems dead to me.
Two things caught my eye this morning. Brexit fudge looming and a key HMRC computer system installation poorly executed. Unlike the weather nothing changes.
Indeed rather worrying indeed. Plus with have the scientifically illiterate fools on the Climate Change Committee wanting to ban gas boilers, petrol lawnmowers and chainsaws and ram every expensive heat pumps down everyone’s throats.
The government just building things only make sense if the thing they build make sensible returns. HS2 is clearly a large net job destroyer as are nearly all the renewable porjects. Circa three jobs destroyed for even “green” job created.
Government talk of “investment” but invariable it pisses most of the money down the drain destroying much more private sector investment in the process. The government is spending nearly 50% of GDP and delivering very little value back to the public indeed. Even providing the odd public loo seems to be beyond them. Blocking the roads and causing congestion is it seems far preferred to building them and getting them moving.
First they made new cars expensive and unattractive to buy then they started on houses. All for a damaging war against harmless (indeed net benefit) plant food.
Or first they rammed compact fluorescents light bulbs down our throats, then inferior, impractical, green crap cars and now they want to do the same for new houses.
Yet I saw the signs of a dynamic approach to developing the UK infrastructure to meet the needs of a modern self sufficient and innovative economy. Brexit is clearly progressing positively for the UK, not so much for the EU; the HMRC “fudge” is down to the inept and bureaucratic civil service and the signs of change in that disorganisation is encouraging. I did enjoy the joke comparing the spend it all on the public sector approach and call it investment mantra of Brown and Bliar to the governments proposals.
@Nigl; You must hate the post war Tory govt, a nation that had never had it so good (and have never had it so good since) full of Keynesian people & polices.
“Tory party traditionally for small State, private enterprise and law and order seems dead to me.”
Appears alive and kicking to me, just as it must have been in the 1950s, who do you think build all those council homes, the New Towns, the new roads and motorways back then, armies of civil servants or armies of private contractors – even the railways were modernised by the private sector in the main, new stations, civil engineering works, and much locomotives and rolling stock.
That HMRC computer system, no doubt it was contracted out to the private sector, with only “small govt” oversight, after all what would any civil servant know about such matter and what they wanted from such a system! Funny how, when the govt owned their own IT company, ICL, the govt appears to have had greater success with IT projects… Bloated it might have been but it delivered the goods, and on time, ever wondered why the PRC is so successful?!
Pension age raised again to facilitate mass immigration. A tax on home deliveries now that the high streets have been systematically destroyed and the fate of all transport hangs in the balance. No free deliveries allowed. What the ******* are we meant to do?
Building schools for non existent teachers and pupils so said pupils ( if they ever re-emerge from next door’s garden) can go to Marxist “unis”(yuk!). WHERE is he going to build schools? And WHY?
This govt….. NEVER has the total pointlessness of any education EVER been so clearly illustrated. My cats would do better. Imagine them giving up our fishing waters ( which I have no doubt will happen under this **** lot).
Oh and BTW…MASKS have no place in everyday healthcare. Only use is to prevent surgeon’s spit etc. entering open wounds. Masks worn in public are a philosophical thing…stemming from Taoism and trad Chinese medicine!! We could go back to wearing the Christian cross.
Re: HMRC computer, are you hinting at the GVMS?
If Boris fudges it he and the Cons are lost, even though we do not yet have an alternative. However I believe a new party will emerge shortly. Hopefully our host, one of the few we may trust, will “hold his feet to the fire”.
Watching Boris on the news with the child sized hard hat atop his ridiculous hair do – he looks like a man who knows he is totally out of his depth. Certainly not inspiring any confidence.
I’m angry that he is ‘doing night feeds and changing nappies’. You pay a nanny to do that, not a PM. We need his full attention.
There’s not much incentive for the power companies to build more plant.
Importing power is easy fot them, no capital cost, no maintenance. As most of them are foreign owned by EU countries their loyalty is to their own national government.
Hence the EU pushing for us to import 10% of our power.
We must be self sufficient in generation and get on with fracking to reduce dependence on imported fuel.
Dear Ian–Yes fracking is good and we should build the Swansea barrier and of course stop the crazy idea of spending £100 bn plus (which we haven’t got, BTW, not that that matters apparently, even under the Tories) on destructively building HS2, a, soon-to-be-archaic, railway of all things, ridiculous in this day and age. If it has to be built it would be doubly bonkers if doesn’t join up with HS1–which would beggar belief as it is the only idea that makes any sense. Overnight freight is good unlike the dreaded businessmen and their briefcases allegedly desperate to get to Birmingham of all places. And why don’t we hear these days about small nuclear power plants (along lines of those that power nuclear submarines), which we could hopefully build ourselves. At least defer the “green crap” for say 25 years, given so much else to worry about and pay for.
Please NOT the Swansea lagoon. The “estimate” is a cost of £1.3bn for a plant that will provide on average 60MW of extremely variable output, with costs for dredging that will rise as the lagoon silts up. For the same price you can build 1,300MW of CCGT plant, or even 350MW of expensive offshore wind if you really must have something that produces intermittently rather than when you need it.
Power production and water storage and distribution should be under the control of either UK businesses or the UK Government.
@Ian Wragg; You mean like in the days of the old CEGB and the regional distribution companies?…
What more do we as a nation need, the cheapest possible (not-for-profit) tariff for the customers sector/usage, Domestic; Business; Industrial; and last but not least Special (such as those industries that might take the entire output of a small power station over-night, aluminium smelting for example).
As for fracking, that is but one source of fuel, there is nuclear, then of course if we stopped being ‘political’ about it there is always UK coal, with scrubbing technologies it can be a clean versatile fuel.
It. Was. Literally. The. Tories. Who. Sold. Our. Power. Companies. To. Foreigners. Literally.
Thought you were against Little England.
Make your mind up andy
Apparently, only the ERG are “real” Tories, Andy.
Any actual proof for that claim?
No it wasn’t. I’ve pointed it out to you before. The foreign purchases overwhelmingly happened under Labour in 2002.
We must break the monopsony power by fracking and burning our own clean coal. In this very situation the the Energy Minister, Peter Walker, implemented a paper written by my husband and stopped energy companies importing oil rather than developing our own North Sea fields. That saved our country £100,000,000,000 in 1980’s £ values.
Nothing new under the sun!
No thanks to fracking. No thanks to burning carbon. We need massive investment in
nuclear and we need to build it ourselves.
Every hour enough energy hits the earth from the sun to power the whole world for a year. Surely we ought to be intelligent enough to use that instead of the filthy burning of carbon
Off topic but current. It is alleged HMG is looking to stop free delivery of internet items purportedly to,protect the environment by reducing emissions. Rubbish of course, it is to push us back to a ‘failed’ high street. So what will the umpteen substitute short car journeys do?
One efficient multi drop journey against umpteen individual ones? Another example of the death of the Tory party, nanny state reducing choice.
It’s just another cash cow they have discovered.
If you can’t get shop owners to pay you 20 grand in business rates for a small shop … well, what’s a government to do?
In my experience companies either quote a delivered price – which may be to a convenient collection point (e.g. an Argos counter or other retail click & collect – how is that different from buying in store?) or your home, or they price out delivery (and sometimes installation as well) separately. They may offer a discount for larger bulk purchases by waiving explicit additional delivery or postage charges, but that encourages an element of bulk buying and increases distribution efficiency. Amazon Prime is not free delivery: customers pay an annual fee in place of per order charges.
The online deliveries are mostly from the supermarkets. So you don’t get pushed back to the High Street but to Tesco et al. where you may buy more in person than you will order online.
With Costa, McDonalds etc still shut on the High Street, ie with no competition, Greggs are doing half their normal turnover.
I’m certain Boris has no idea of the disaster he has unleashed. Mass unemployment so that they are time to chase the police down the streets…
What is he going to do? Call out the Army?
More infrastructure – that sounds like a good thing.
Only the contracts will go to offshore companies, who aren’t encumbered by UK taxes and can put in a lower bid, using imported cheaper labour, European bricks and Chinese cement to reduce costs even more.
Why is Chinese. Dementia cheaper than ours? If you really think about it, you realise what an utter failure governments of the last 60 years have been. One credit boom after another, high inflation and high house prices. So, massively higher cost of living here.
I can see us spending on some things we do need but also on a lot of things of things we don’t urgently need, which are announced/built simply to buy the government some good PR.
Every government and body that spends other people’s money has a tendency to do this. For example, do we really need more hospitals (big shiny things the government can boast about), or would better health outcomes arise by improving primary care, or encouraging more exercise, or a host of other less glamorous things? Should we not examine our whole health service (boring to do, politically difficult) before doing “more of the same”? Oh to have a government with guts, intelligence and determination!
I’d suggest a radical overhaul of the tax system – better to do it earlier in the 5-year term. Much flatter and simpler taxes would boost incentives at every income level. The triple lock on pensions should clearly go – or we might find pensions rising by 15% or so with average earnings in a V-shaped recovery. I would suggest allowing businesses to expense 100% of capital expenditure immediately.
There needs to be a relentless focus on making the U.K. the most attractive destination for investment and entrepreneurship in Europe. Building lots of infrastructure (highly questionable in some cases such as HS2), and hoping interest rates stay low will not on its own be enough.
I’d like us to encourage Nissan or Kia to make small vans in the U.K. and the parts for them.
Our economy has been held back by HMGs woeful track record on Broadband not challenging BTs hegemony, like Corvid it has now realised how unprepared we are and is struggling to catch up.
We have a world lead in 5G technology but of course HMG is happy to risk this in exchange for a fight it cannot win with China.
Disappointedly no mention in your blog but this is one of the most vital technologies for our future success and it is solely in the hands of private enterprise.
If only it could get on and do its job without the anchor of political interference tied to its leg.
How about 6G? We seem to get a new one every few years.
Building building , building seems such a well worn trick by politicians, a short term fix, where politicians look good cutting some tape on a school or hospital, but something that fails to fix the long term problems in our economy.
How does building new hospitals help to lift us out of recession ?
Hopefully they can repair our hips and knees and get us old farts back to work – instead of loafing about after working (in my case) for 48 years, living high on the hog on the state pension. (This one is for Andy.)
It doesn’t. But it keeps a lot of Tory donors happy
We should build precisely what we need. Building anything else would be like delivering mail by donkey, which generates jobs and work: built on worthlessness.
We do, however, have essential needs as SJR portrays. Needs pull useful work and that work helps pay for its value. Values built enable others with capabilities to do more, easier, faster and more cost-efficiently, which are also increasingly worth paying for.
“Build us out of recession?”
Build us into more debt.
” The main drivers of our future success and prosperity will come from the private sector,”
I am not at all sure that this is the plan. It seems much more like President Roosevelt’s new deal to me. I can also sense that taxes “will have to up” when this will discourage the Richard Bransons and Dysons of the future.
Absolutely right, Sir John. Rather than borrowing further huge amounts (which will eventually need to be repaid by taxpayers), and spending that on Government projects, the Government would be better to enact the recommendation put forward by The Taxpayers Alliance and allow the private sector to get on with the job.
https://www.taxpayersalliance.com/tax_reforms_to_secure_a_recovery_from_coronavirus
If the Government feels that it wants to do something (or more likely wants to be seen to be doing something) then it should cancel HS2 and use that already committed funding to fast forward on fast internet countrywide (hopefully without the Chinese involvement). At the same time, it could usefully put some funds towards improving rail and other connections across the North of England.
The first thing I think you should do is buy a Health IT system that works in hospitals that can log who is using A&E and why then recharge people’s medical insurance policies for treatment at the average costs for each operation/service provided at the level we provide and bill other Countries if on EU cards to offset against the charges we receive from them. Don’t write a system from-scratch look at the best around the world and adapt it to talk to our NHS Spine.
Where is the money going to come from John?
Now that the first few bosses of Civil Service Departments are resigning (pushed?), does Sir John view futher moves positively or too disruptive?
Have we been waiting for serious restructuring, and are these the signs of it beginning?
220 bn a year on the state debts. That’s 30% of tax. Add on expenses, and we are talking a 35% gross profit by the state.
You overcharge us by 35%
So scrap HS2. No one is travelling. Instead lets have the money on fibre to premises.
Scrap HS2 certainly.
No one should be forced to fund propaganda. That means the BBC goes subscription. It will then of course go broke.
I’ve 10 days left on my license. I’ve not watched any broadcast TV since the lock down, and I won’t pay for it any more.
So I’ve the letters written. Not to the BBC, but to the head of ITV to inform him I won’t be watching any of his output, any of his advertising, because of BBC bias.
It doesn’t stop there. I’ve a list of the top 10 TV advertisers. All the CEO’s will get the same letter.
When the BBC screws other companies. they have to make the choice as well
Every little bit helps.
Well done. I have done same, but not written all the letter, I will follow your example. UTube has incredibly interesting material. We are not missing the ‘media’ at all, and are laughing much more as we find we have a better sense of humour than the current comics to which we were subjected.
The private sector is the only driver of economic success. If government could drive success the USSR would never have fallen whereas in reality the only contribution it can make to prosperity is stay out of the way. Cease attempting to impose a totalitarian, centrally controlled nanny state, cease printing money that merely papers over the damage government has done and most of all stop pretending that it can produce anything of value.
Well is does give some value, perhaps 10p for every £1 they tax. But then much of what they do clearly does negative value and huge economic damage. Nearly all of the red tape they bind us up in for example.
Our country needs a dependable supply of energy and that means nuclear. Build our own high standard nuclear plants, engaging Rolls Royce and others. Impose it: no waiting years for committees, reviews, etc. Similarly with other tech., e.g. 5G (for which we had the expertise (Marconi) but sold it to Ericsson after Lord Weinstock’s successors messed up GEC). Use our own people where we can, otherwise engage only those whom we might reasonably view as friends, e.g. USA and Scandinavia.
We have to sort out nuclear regulation before attempting that. The present system is designed to impose very large costs on anyone who wants to build a nuclear plant, which is why the official price for Hinkley Point (never mind the cost overruns) is twice what the Koreans have been building similar capacity for. We also need to ensure that we build our own workforce with the necessary skills. Many of those with the knowledge are retiring or already retired.
Turn the clock back to mid 2000’s and Labour was spending on infrastructure as the economy performed well until the banking crisis. 12 years later and the economy is struggling so spend money we haven’t got. And to add to this, we are giving up on our largest market to do deals with the US in a parlous state or the dodgy Chinese.
Vat to be reduced to 15%? – wrong; selective cutting perhaps e.g. abolish on all building work and materials.
Much better to abolish Corporation Tax – both return about £40b but with a long term deluge of investment as opposed to more trade deficit.
The Corporations already pay sod all tax. But they are finished unless their customers have some money in their pockets. We need tax cuts for the peasants who work half the year for the new overlords – the political class.
I fear government priorities for investment will favor industries we need less, an example would be Gordon Browns decision to pour money into the car industry.
I am happy that the UK uses imports, but not from authoritarian nations like China, nor should we rely on them. A good example of this is PPE equipment, we can easily produce this in the UK in large quantities.
I also see a worrying trend to not invest longterm, hence our delays in producing enough nuclear power.
I have been told by my girlfriend that prices in the chain of hair salons she manages need to “more of less double”. I’m no hair expert but a cut and colour will go up from £150 to £250+.
So inflation will jump, hair salons will become very expensive against the cost of home hair. Hairdressers will leave and work cash in hand doing hair at peoples home. Tax will fall. An industy will collapse.
You can’t buck the markets.
And the mortality rate is 0.3% and falling.
Build, build build will mostly be a waste of taxpayers money if Government or its agencies decide what and where. The private sector should be consulted to see what and where infrastructure is needed.
Trying to bring manufacture of essentials back to the UK will not work unless the cost of energy is reduced, which means SMR’s from Rolls Royce and gas from fracking.
Next, deregulation, simplification of the tax code and reduction of taxes.
If the Govt. fails on these why would manufacturers want to make goods here?
And better get the unions back under control!
If the headlines are correct, that priority is to be given to public sector projects then these priorities deserve criticism.
We need to encourage the private sector in expanding home production, new machinery to build more things more efficiently and to expand upon self reliance.
We must not go back to the wrong headed idea that what we desire should be bought from wherever it is available and not even attempt to buy it here when we do have it. It may well be that it won’t be quite as freely available that it once was.
And as for hospitals, it could well be that the pandemic has and will continue to deter the time-wasters, the lazy and the freeloaders from demanding hospital treatment that they don’t need or could get in their home countries, so freeing up resources for real need. Let us hope so.
Times radio started this morning and because I can’t listen to Talk Radio now that they have left this frequency and my relatively new radios can’t get Digital plus, I caught Boris being given a very cushy interview in which he explained how he felt about being ill and fat and how he was going to get the country going again by spending lots of taxed or borrowed money ( he didn’t answer that one) on building schools, hospitals, railways, broadband and presumably all the other green stuff like 15,000 extra windmills in the North Sea. To do this we are going to spend more money on training in schools and universities.
Could some MPs explain to him that schools and universities no longer train students how to build anything. We get East Europeans to do what British builders no longer build. Perhaps someone could take him onto a site in London and see whether he can find anyone except someof the managers who is British. Hecould also take a trip to an offshore wind farm under construction and se if he can find any hardware apart fromthe rotors or workers who are British.
You don’t need to build us out of recession
You need to buy yourself out of recession with 2 policies
1. Government (national & local) to buy British products
2. Reduce taxation to allow people to spend and buy products
“Paying more tax to support better public services” – I hope not, but thanks for the warning. We can start planning ahead.
Build = Borrow.
We are already in 100% club.
New normal? “Build Back Better”??
I’ll reserve judgment until the PM has made his speech, but he needs to say that we shall need private investment and entrepreneurship in order to get the economy back on its feet.
Planting more sitka spruce all over the hills of Scotland and Wales is a terrible idea. The environmental cost of ploughing up fragile peaty soil (a huge store of carbon) is too great.
The loss of habitat for moorland bird life is a disaster. Tax breaks and grant aid for this vandalism should be stopped.
It is entirely sensible for us to import our timber from those parts of the world (like Canada and Scandinavia) where it grows naturally.
The wind farms will get annoyed if the trees they had cut down to speed and smooth the winds are replaced.
I am afraid Boris Johnson has some lazy New Deal/Keynesian ideas.
He seems to think government spending on almost anything is a net good. Thus, if HS2 was a good deal at £50 billion, it must be twice as good at £100 billion. And is a useless garden bridge across the Thames is a good idea, a bridge to Ireland must be even better. Let’s see how much money he wastes on that madcap idea.
Some public spending is of course necessary. The transport system most people use are the roads, which are in dire state. They need improvement.
However, most public spending is waste. I think 80% of “public servants” could be sacked and no-one would notice.
I would like a Conservative PM who would stand up for British history and culture against the left wing mobs tearing down statues. I would like a Conservative PM who would back British nuclear power, and British gas power, instead of shutting down fracking because of a few tremors. I would like a Conservative PM who would stand up to Greta Thunberg and the Green Blob, instead of banning proper cars. I would like a Conservative PM who would defund the left wing BBC and take on the liars and fellow travelers of the left wing MSM.
It looks like I am going to be disappointed with Boris, doesn’t it?
To do this you will have to stop sending the young to University and give them a trade, or once again you will have foreign labour doing jobs that our own People should be doing with high unemployment.
We can only respect other people’s nations by respecting our own. Yet much of our establishment rages against nationalism. It is a disease set in motion by post WW2 propagandists. We are then “surprised” by their serial betrayals.
The clearest example over the last half a century has been the tendency to promote the EU above our own nation. A complacent and arrogant establishment has arisen owing allegiance to a ghastly mish-mash of cultural-marxism and the ideology of the EU empire.
Consequently the government should encourage free enterprise (not corporatism), the rule of (limited) law, free speech, the family, and patriotism.
The collapse of air travel and the rise in remote working, which is surely here to stay, gives an excellent justification for Boris Johnson to announce, together, the end of the Heathrow runway which would probably still be a bad decision but one he’s committed to, and the end of HS2 which is a terrible project but one which he has been committed to. Never let a crisis go to waste – a brilliant opportunity to save £100bn and direct it more usefully.
I am very disappointed my comment and question submitted yesterday on Remodelling Universities was deleted.
This is a big problem that has to be faced up to and fair & corrective action taken by the Conservative Party and Government. It cannot be swept under the carpet. I am saying this as a Tory supporter. I dread to think of the alternative.
I cannot believe that the parliamentary Tory party is letting Johnson get away with so much profligate, interventionist nonsense. Borrowing now exceeds GDP! The manoeuvres by which a state can avail itself of liquidity carry hidden costs and even at a time of low interest rates they present a risk of inflation. Nor is the spending directed to good causes – HS2 will simply drink up funds, with no benefit whatsoever to the Red Wall. I am aware that many seasoned financial observers are convinced that the risks of such a splurge are currently so low that we might as well incur them; but respected military men ignored the Ardennes in 1940. It is better to be safe than sorry. If, in the current climate of opinion, Johnson’s slap dash disregard for fiscal rectitude destroys the Conservative reputation for competence, then we will be plunged into a bout of hard socialism – so hard that freedom may never be recovered. How I wish I had the option of leaving the country! I hope, Sir John, that you can imagine and sympathise with the plight of millions of loyal Tory voters, locked by age, fixed incomes and family obligations into a situation which alarms and affronts them. We voted to avoid the danger of reckless expenditure – and yet here it is!
Get rid of HS2 and improve our road networks. This is how people/businesses get around outside of the M25.
On balance I agree with your comments.
I have 2 comments:
I read the EU will take Britain to the International court over fishing rights on the basis waters around Britain have been fished by European countries for centuries. If Britain loses that’s a big dint in Gov policy and imagine.
Recession building is linked to yesterdays Uni comments, in my view many good Technical Colleges were given Uni status under Labour and are filling academic space with useless degrees and entry through alternate certificates. Much better to get back to recession building – training apprentices from private sector that many employers pay for, indeed some sponsor year technical certificates. Many young people are much happier with a proper training apprenticeship scheme. Leave the big national uni’s for the academically gifted who achieve good A Levels or better International Baccalaureate and yes ok a range of finance options.
It is very interesting to come on here and observe the number of (presumably) dyed-in-the-wool Tory supporters saying, over and over again, that we have an ‘abominable’ government.
Makes you wonder how they won an 80 seat majority. Presumably, the idea of a Corbyn government was so horrifying you all prefer a bog-standard, ‘abominable’ government.
Boy, does our first-past-the-post voting system have a lot to answer for. A choice between the unthinkable and the abominable.
I wonder if Mr. Redwood ever conveys to the ‘higher ups’ in the party what Tory supporters on his blog think of the government. Mind you, do they care? Heaven knows I have lost interest in our polictics but, nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what happens when you have to face Keir Starmer at the ballot box. I must admit, not having voted Labour since 1974, I think I could be persuaded to with him at the helm. His position on Brexit notwithstanding.
What’s the problem? The economy’s going down the plughole and we’re borrowing even more just to stay afloat.
What’s the solution?
Anyone?
Errr, borrow more and spend it on some roads, schools and hospitals.
Yeah, that should do it. Well done. Thank heavens for some original thinking.
To be honest, you couldn’t make up the lack of competence of this government.
It will be interesting to see if Heathrow expansion appears on the list. Obviously there is ample spare capacity right now but by the time any building is completed growth should have resumed (unless Boris/Carrie wreck the entire economy with their zero carbon madness)
Just tell the Mayor of Leicester lock down or we won’t treat you in NHS hospitals for goodness sakes, how just how has this got out in Leicester when we’re locked down for 14 weeks – be honest, who are the 800 new cases!
Are you telling us Matt Hancock can’t explain where the new cases tested are?
I suggest they’ve probably flown in from South Asia and we need to lockdown these flights.
Build factories, power stations and reservoirs.