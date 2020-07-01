The Prime Minister’s building plans

The Prime Minister set out a vision of hope and optimism yesterday about economic recovery. He also detailed some £5bn of accelerated and useful public sector investment in better school and FE buildings, road improvements, health buildings and new schools. This is welcome.
We also need to recognise that even allowing for the temporary sharp fall in output the UK economy is still a £2 trillion economy. A recovery rests heavily on the positive response of the private sector . Better roads and communications help. Good quality education and plenty of educational opportunity for all is crucial.
The big numbers of state support rest in the furlough scheme and the 8 million people currently helped by it. Success in recovery will come from finding the right ways to get the companies that employ them off state support, and restoring as many of those jobs as possible. For those who do lose their jobs from their current employers, we need maximum job opportunities to speed new openings for those made redundant.
Here the challenge is to think through what the future offers for shops, cafes, restaurants and a range of services on our High Streets. Maximum flexibility is needed for landlords and tenants to adjust their use of buildings to new ventures or socially distanced versions of old activities. There needs to be many strands to generating more new jobs. These can come from the digital revolution, from the artificial intelligence reforms and from the onward march of the robots. They can come from growing more of our own food, catching and processing more of our own fish, growing more of our own timbers , generating more of our own power and all the other openings identified.
Yesterday the Environment and Housing Secretary set out proposals to make it easier to flex the use of commercial buildings with all this in mind.
We do need education to equip young people for the opportunities of the digital world. We are entering an era of rapid change, where the transition to a digital and on line economy has just been out into fast forward by the arrival of home working for the many.
Better and newer shiny buildings is not really the main answer to bad schools and hospitals. Real freedom and choice for their customers and competition to these virtual state monopolies is the way to go. Nor is it the answer to reviving the economy. That is easy to do. We just need far less parasitic government, cheap reliable energy, lower taxes and a bonfire of red tape. Just get the government out of the way of the circa 85% in the private sector.
Good morning.
Well it isn’t going to come from the State !
We have been in economic recovery since 2008. There has been vast amounts of money thrown around to little or no avail. Perhaps it is time for the government to realise that the Magic Money Tree has failed and that what business needs is less government and less regulation and taxes. That was what the Tory governments of past (pre-1997) did and it worked so well that it took New Labour a whole decade to mess it up !
John Cowperthwaite is my economic hero. We need more of him than we do of John Maynard Keynes.
What a tired and weak PM that instead of firing up the wealth creators with slashing taxes of all kinds he throws borrowed cash at the public sector bottomless pit to appease Marxist union leaders to try and persuade their members back to work
We know what Labour stands for. Less freedom, more bigotry, more control and more spending on their client state. I still don’t know what the Tory party stands for.
Like most Tory PM’s they filter their spending plans through a political prism with both eyes firmly focused on the political effects for the Tory party. The effects on the nation’s finances and its people are of secondary consideration
The Tory party is a lost party. It stands for nothing, believes in nothing and refuses to defend our most ancient freedoms, symbols and culture.
Johnson endorsed BLM. That revealed a lot about what he is and what the Tory party’s descended to. Empty vessel, utterly repugnant
Oh, I forgot ! Yesterday was, I believe, the last day to ask for an extension to our transition period. If so, then it seems that we are either really going to Leave the EU or, the government is going to capitulate – AGAIN !!
My money is on the latter.
Sadly I believe you’re correct ….capitulation it is
….. and if the EU strings things out into the Autumn and our Government then asks for an extension because there is insufficient time to prepare, do you think the EU will say ‘No’?
The plans seem appropriate, even though some will accuse the government of using socialist methodology. I won’t be doing that.
What concerns most people is who will get penalised in the upcoming changes to tax rates and so on. OAP’s are an easy target – especially given all the fake assumptions about how the older generation is allegedly better off than the younger people.
When are we going to get an honest and fair tax system, that is fit for purpose, that doesn’t need 50,000+ people to collect it, and is totally transparent?
Perhaps when the European Union, along with other principled associations of nations have shut down the tax avoidance operations in places such as The British Virgin Islands, etc.?
The Tories have been promising tax simplification for many years but over that time they have done the opposite.
You say better roads are needed – where I work the temporary cycle lanes, reduced speed limits all look permanent and have been hailed as a green recovery! Once traffic returns to near normal it will be gridlock.
Brighton Council has completed a ‘temporary’ cycling lane taking up one lane of the dual carriageway out of town for five miles to the boundary. The result is that it takes cars twice as long to get through the many traffic lights. I did not see a single bike on the road. There already is s bike path half a mile south on the coast.
We have new build 10k cycle lanes…..not used at all
Complete waste of money
And once they have ( deliberately caused ) gridlock – out will come the local congestion charges – ie – MORE tax.
We also need investment in advanced agriculture such as hydroponics:
* Reduce miles travelled by food
* Reduce import bills
* Improved micro-control over growing conditions improves food quality
Can use brownfield sites near existing housing schools and hospitals.
And stop the live export market. Calves transported to Spain from Scotland!! The animal welfare act needs improving – a lot.
Interesting that you mention hydroponics. The remnants of a quite large scale hydroponics beds remain on Donkey Plain at Ascension Island where, in WWII the USA grew vegetables to support their forces stationed there. They were very successful, the only problem being that in the absence of bees pollinating had to be done by hand of specially trained personnel. Should be viable, I would have thought, in the UK though scale and cost might be a problem.
Yes online working is a massive efficiency boost and reduction in commuting times and costs are substantial. It means the U.K. will no longer be Londoncentric, with all the wealth concentrated there, dragging all the talent from the regions.
So a pity the PM did not announce minimum room sizes in all new builds and the rollout of FTTP across the country. Instead he is wedded to HS2 commute (so 19th century) Expanding rather than improving education and health.
For improved delivery of education we need computer based courses provided by the best to overcome a couple of generation of educational disaster.
For improvement in health delivery we need a true national insurance scheme with insurance companies bidding for blocs (ie no longer allowed to cherry pick the healthy). The private insurers will drive up NHS standards or ditch them. But ‘free at the point of delivery for British citizens’ sacrosanct.
Indeed. Rail is looking more and more obsolete. Why HS2 ?
Ours may well be a £2 trillion economy; but it also has a £2 trillion national debt. For the first time since WW2.
Where is our national debt repayment plan?
The 5bn spent in the public sector will convert into pay for consumers purchasing in transactions recurring throughout the economy.
To encourage the High St and entrepreneurs local authorities and other car park owners should consider free parking schemes for up to 2 hours and cheap rates for a further hour. Supermarkets have currently a stranglehold on shopping alternatives, this must be removed in order to revitalise High St commerce.
Private car parks cannot even recover the business rates they have to pay. Once again it’s the state that is the problem.
Richard Curtis has joined Mark Carney in backing the Make My Money Matter pensions campaign.
Has Osborne’s overpaid Mark Carney (PPE yet again) not done enough economic damage? Not content with the government wasting billions on renewables now they want to waste your pension pots on them too. Studies suggest (rightly) that every (invariably heavily subsidised) green job destroys or exports about three real ones.
Wasting other people’s money is what govts do – after sticking their own in Panama first.
£5bn – some of which was not even new money. Pathetic. How old, tired and devoid of any sense this mess of a government is.
Meanwhile our hopeful young people yesterday lost their right to free movement. Taken from them by a bunch of sneering old Tories in Parliament.
Young Britons now have fewer rights to move abroad than any other Europeans. Taken by the pensioners.
The ones with anything to offer still have their freedom of movement.
@Andy:
If these investments in infrastructure and other sectors will prove to be a first step towards decreasing the gap between the poor and rich in Britain it may said that it could have been worse. Or is that me being naive?
Young Britons can’t move abroad because their poor education precludes them from clocking up the requisite number of immigration points.
Your often expressed hatred of pensioners is abhorrent Andy. Hopefully you might be a pensioner one day.
Either the crisis is still too severe for the government’s emergency powers to be lifted, or it has subsided sufficiently for the PM to know that the government can borrow enough money to finance these projects. He can’t have it both ways.
“education to equip young people for the opportunities of the digital world”
This is absolute ageism, it should be retracted, such opportunity should be supported for all. Young privilege is already widespread.
I see young bias in the words of the PM and the BEIS Secretary as well. It is a little distasteful.
If the effect of this building policy is to boost the economy…
He should have put money in everyone’s pocket in the form of tax cuts
We’d spend the money and boost the economy much quicker than govt
“The Prime Minister set out a vision of hope and optimism yesterday”
My hope is that the Conservative Party’s economic recovery programme accords with the Government’s duty to protect the right to freedom of expression, both of the public in general and employees in particular.
I look forward to hearing more on Mr. Johnson’s plans during the forthcoming general election campaign that needs to happen as soon as possible in order to reaffirm democratic control over the government post-“lockdown”.
Certainly fewer planning restrictions, planning fees, planning delays and planning costs is most welcome. As would be fewer misguided greencrap building control costs inflicted on builders and this customers and everyone.
I speak with some experience; much money could be saved if more, much more emphasis were to be placed on quality regular maintenance but it not glamourous.
So many properties suffer from the lack of it and would last considerably longer if cared for properly and would function better and be looked upon differently. Tragically maintenance budgets are so easy to cut and short term thinking is a ruination.
It’s always easy and attention grabbing to announce shiny new things.
I’m sorry John but until Boris commits to some meaningful reforms I have little confidence that he aims to improve this country. We see the continued modern day book burning with the left leaning media shutting down debate. Our education system is no longer fit for purpose. Our police are no longer fit for purpose. Our voting system is no longer fit for purpose. People are in fear of losing their income if they have the wrong opinions. Mao would be proud.