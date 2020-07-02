IR 35 and the Loancharge.

I supported moves to get a rethink on these two difficult tax issues yesterday evening , but was on the losing side on both occasions.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.
John’s Books
3 Comments
Good morning
Well, there goes the economic recovery.
Thanks for trying.
Afraid far too many closed minds in HOP.
I wonder how many Mp’s have ever been properly self employed where they have to go out and actually sell their services, with all of the costs which that entails, not knowing from one day to the next if they will earn anything.
You underestimate MPs. They are very experienced in selling their services.