Measure it if you want to manage it

On Tuesday I raised the issue of management information with the Chancellor of the Duchy, the Minister in charge of the Cabinet Office. It’s an unusual subject for Parliament, as it is sadly neglected. Political argument often proceeds based on a few statistics. The numbers become friends and enemies to the disputants, and may be imperfectly understood or even misleading.
Large departments of government like big companies need managing. The CEO or Permanent Secretary needs a few general figures to monitor the main trends and outcomes. the numbers need to accurate, consistent and informative. In the Benefits department figures on delays and error rates for example matter and should trigger action from the top when they wander too far from decency. In the NHS success rates for treatments and waiting times are an obvious couple of concerns. Value for money also should figure with a way of capturing unit costs.
This high level information is also important for the Cabinet Minister in overall charge. Government produces masses of numerical information . The. Art is finding within it the relevant information for any person’s level of responsibility.
Without measurement, performance quality remains unknown. Targets are vital. If the few essential ones are met, most other requirements shape into effect.
In contrast, the Blair Govt method was to set measurement target points against every minor action, which resulted in sloppy tick box incompetence and disguised waste. Conservatives tend to be more sensible and efficient.
Yes, but they don’t want to manage it, they only want to spend it and spend it for entirely political ends.
It now makes sense why most politicians despise Margaret Thatcher and her emphasis on reducing State spending and extracting maximum value for the taxpayer.
Margaret Thatcher’s approach reduces considerably the options for both political parties to bribe the electorate and to finance an expansion of their parties especially putrid Labour who use the taxpayer to prop up its entire Client state
Absolutely spot on and about time. Surely when a ‘bid’ is put on for money, how much, what it is to be spent on and in what time frame, are included. Setting up a ‘spreadsheet’ capturing the cash flow out should not be difficult or allocating responsibility to a project manager who in turn performance manages the delivery team.
Other Departments, again spend against budget plus key measures.
Finally the ‘improvement/change projects’. Simple. Every bid should include numbers of outcomes again easy to measure. Governments/politicians think that just spending the money is good, maybe but with management could it be better/done more efficiently? Also crowing about intervention numbers is vanity. What actual improvements have been made.
Large companies like Amazon, vodafone etc use AI and measurement leading to cost and delivery efficiencies that are in every aspect of their being.
The Civil Service has never had to do this because their Political masters only think about how much they spend. KPIs and management, cost benefit analysis etc are foreign words to them. No surprise when you look at their backgrounds and experience.
Ministers should get mandatory training and you should change your candidate recruitment profile. Less lawyers, PPE. .
How about some accurate figures for covid deaths? No silly me, how could they have when there is no real test for it and no autopsies are performed.
Starve the Beast ! Slimmer, lighter more nimble departments with fewer managers reporting to other managers is what is needed.
I mean, who the hell needs, Chancellor of the Duchy, the Minister in charge of the Cabinet Office ?
Ps. So another 3 million people are going to be allowed to cone here. Talking of measurement where are going to put them, house them provide services, nhs education etc. You cant support the current population.
Are you mad? Where is your democratic authority? You have dissembled on border control for over a decade. This just goes to or prove this was so much BS.