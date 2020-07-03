Back to school

Yesterday the government set out its wish for the schools to return to educating all eligible children from September.
This is a vital task. Children need the benefit of life in the classroom and in groups for break times. Well taught lessons and the competitive edge of others around them can lift their learning. Whilst many parents have done a good job with home teaching and supervision their children have still missed the stimulus of their friends and classmates. Teachers know the curriculum and how to prepare students for public exams.
It is also the case that some children get more help at home than others which can increase inequalities and unfairness. Parents too will benefit as many need to concentrate more on home working for their jobs, or need to go to work rather than child minding.
The new rules end the idea of social distancing between all in a class or bubble, but keep the different groups apart. We’re CV 19 to enter the school the aim would be to isolate the children in the affected bubble and keep the rest of the school open , unless testing suggested it had already spread further.
Some schools have done a good job with Remote learning. Progress should be made with getting all up to standard as it can be a useful adjunct or stand by to classroom face to facE work.
If State employees were dependent on being paid for being there I think the resistance to going back to work would be less. The private sector wants to return to work ASAP, not so the parasitic state which will not be affected by the coming depression.
Private sector employees have been required to be as productive as possible at home. Not so teachers who, from what I have seen with my children, have done the minimum required.
Should have furloughed 50% of them, especially for the Summer holidays. As you write that would concentrate minds.
There are many “vital” public sector workers who could have been furloughed for the last three months and going forward.
@Mark B. If we have a depression, the “parasitic state” will be affected, as will the unions. We’re all in this together …. aren’t we ?
Totally agree Mark but unfortunately as politicians are also state employees and part of the parasitic state, not much chance of change any time soon.
Let’s be honest here Sir John we all know why the kids haven’t been at school sooner is because of the militant union and the teeth snarling Labour Party using Covid 19 as a stick to beat the government and the teachers wanting a extended holiday
+1 – so often the default position of the state sector is do nothing if they think they can get away with it. Since much of what they do is actively damaging this is not always such a bad thing though.
After all the public are not paying customers for schools or the NHS and you have their money already. So why spend it on them when it can all go on state sector wages and pensions. That is the difference between private schools and state ones. A paying customer who can go elsewhere if they choose to.
Competition improves the breed.
What utter nonsense.
The Tories have an indefeasible majority of eighty. They can pass whatever law they want, whatever Labour think.
And since when did they give two hoots about trade union opinion either?
No, there seems to be rather a lot of “wishing” going on, rather than effective action, as in countries from Denmark to China, and from Greece to New Zealand. Even poor Venezuela puts this country’s covid19 response to shame, in spite of our not letting them have back their gold.
schools are so risk- averse.
No cuddles, ideally no touching, no medication unless signed for by parent, no sticking plaster, blah blah.
The unions plus a weak Education Secretary who is part of a weak Government.
It’s worth mentioning that according to the Government submission to the judical review of the lockdown that “schools never closed” and that it was only a “recommendation” that they closed.
In otherwords if you took your children to school then then school would probably of turned them away. However if you had the legal nonce you could have taken the local authority to court, where you would have lost, then if you had very deep pockets you could have gone to the High Court and a Government lawyer would have admitted the school shouldn’t have closed.
Very shabby, unethical manouvering by the Government and their behavioural psychology “nudge unit”.
Simple statement of fact. The schools never did close, they stayed open for keyworker children, officially at risk children, and later on others the headteachers would accept back.
Govt are in big trouble legally. Their emergency legislation was not legally enacted. They are liable for all losses. Medical, educational and financial.
Agreed, Javelin. Disgraceful behaviour by the Government.
‘…probably have turned them away’ – back to school for you young man, and please tell me you did mean ‘nous’ and not…ahem
Zorro
Good luck to Simon Dolan in his fight, and typical of the Behavioural insights Team….
Zorro
This indeed is vital.
There is a lot of very good news about too. Deaths in the latest reported week were slight below average for the first time. 65 deaths fewer than the five year average for this week. This is the first time for 14 weeks.
Furthermore the number of deaths per new tested positive in the UK currently is more like one in 50 rather than dire rates we had a few weeks back of about 1 in 7. Seven time less chance of dying if you catch it now rather than a few weeks back. So either the virus is evolving to be less dangerous or the NHS has found better treatments or a bit of both.
It is however almost certainly true that had they locked down about a week earlier (as I suggested at the time) they would have saved many thousands of lives perhaps as many as 30,000 or so.
Delaying people catching the virus (even if they did catch it later) would still have saved many lives – this as survival rates are now so very much higher.
No that is not almost certainly true. It is almost certainly false.
Scotland’s outbreak was about a week behind in numbers from London so effectively they locked down a week earlier than England, they still followed a similar outbreak pattern.
Having eradicated flu as a by-product, surely the death rate should have fallen even more? 10% less than normal?
We locked down far too late.
Had we paid attention to what had happened in Wuhan and what was happening in Italy we could have locked down in early March.
The spread would have been significantly contained. The number of infections would have been lower. The virus would have been easier to trace and contain. The lockdown would have even more effective, it would have been shorter and the economic hit would have been smaller.
And the goons in Number 10 failed. Too busy with your Brexit and saving Priti Patel’s career. The primary duty of a government is to protect its people. They have epically failed.
I disagree. Professor Simon Wood’s analysis of England and Wales covid hospital admission data “shows that infections peaked about five days before Lockdown and were in fast decline by the time it was introduced.” http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2020/07/02/measure-it-if-you-want-to-manage-it/#comment-1130651
Sorry (a slip in my arithmetic) not 1 in 50 but about 1 in 16 so just over two times better. Nevertheless much better odds.
In Singapore only one in 1700 people (who have tested positive) have died. What is their health care system doing that ours is not doing anything like as well?
@Lifelogic: I’m not sure that comparing with countries with a much younger population is fair. Better to compare with a comparable country like Germany, in which the figure is 1 in 22, when the UK score 1 in 6 ( https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/). Germany also did much better than the Netherlands, which is closer to the UK. So The Netherlands may have to learn from Germany when the time for evalutions will come.
You are as self-serving as Neil Fergusson, and your mathematics (in fact a projection, so lacking any certainty) are just as flawed as his.
The possibly misleading effects of mass testing, when there is a low incidence of infection but a proportion of false positives in the tests themselves have been explained to you previously.
46 per cent of all of Scotland’s Covid deaths have occurred in Care Homes, Singapore zero in Care Homes said the Herald on May 21st when England was accused of undercounting.
Deaths in Carehomes:
37% Germany
50% Sweden
51% Belgium
61% Norway
66% Spain
It might not be the health care system. We know Covid is more dangerous for people who are overweight and have underlying health conditions. Like the USA our country has a high level of obesity. Asian countries do not. Sometimes it comes down to people’s lifestyle choices.
They have been and still are using HCQ with an antibiotic and zinc. The death rate in Marseille is much lower than other parts of France which didn’t use it and finally banned it.
I raised this yesterday with our host as a OT comment, as yet unpublished, so perhaps I should simply repost it here (and our host can simply delete the previous comment);
The govts plans to get all schools back to full time education in Sept, what a load of Whitehall gobbledygook, probably written by bureaucrats who send their children to weekly (if not full term) boarding schools no doubt!
What is the point of having class/year ‘bubbles’ [1] when any class might have the sibling(s) of children not in their bubble, perhaps not even at the same school, and even if the schools can keep all these bubbles apart during the school day the children are free to meet up and mix when out of school (and are far more likely to do because of attending school). Just how is school transport going to work, is the govt really going to fund separate buses for all these ‘bubbles’, or perhaps the govt is to fund ride-along mask police on school transport when year groups can not be segregated! Further I read media speculation about separate start times for different classes/year groups, how will that idea pan out in the real world with the parents, and employers, will a parent be allowed to be on full furlough/SE support if due to state diktat they need to be home longer in the morning and back earlier in the afternoons but their work needs to have someone working the usual hours?
[1] rather than social distancing within the class/form/year
It is now widely accepted, whilst children do not generally appear to suffer badly from the effects of a CV19 infection they can be super-spreaders. The govt says fines may well be handed out for non-attendance, who will judge if there is good cause for a child not to resume full time schooling, some bureaucrat (or head teacher worried about their Ofsted rating) or the parents who along with their children share the home with the children’s grandparents, or anyone of any age who -whilst not on the official shielding list- have underlying health issues?
Different needs pull behaviour in opposite directions, causing complications.
A few simple rules stating the best action for every case are probably beyond what any Govt could define. The right path often depends on people with good intent each making well-reasoned judgements about what they individually should do.
Many may deviate, yet the collective wisdom of a large population is harnessed by common sense and the quest for self-preservation.
The head will judge Jerry as now with absence.
Please be careful you’re likely to fall for the scientific media hype about ‘super spreaders’
‘They’ use that term when no other terms fit their model and is generally used in association with maybe, could-be, most-likely, suggested etc etc
Please do your own research but there are no know cases of any under 18s being ‘super spreaders’
Jerry, agreed..
Too many “rules” that will not be followed, mainly because they don’t make sense and are not intuitive…
We try to keep it simple, sanitize hands when entering and leaving shops, keep away from groups of people, don’t stand behind somebody when the wind is in your face. I think in future will will also go to wearing face covering in shops.
The Public Health England stats show that schools are the second most likely buildings after care homes to suffer outbreaks of flu like respiratory disease. The difference between flu and covid is that covid does not produce many symptoms in children but teachers can be affected and no one knows whether children can pass it on to their families. This is what appears to have happened to my neighbours. Parents who do not want to take the risk are now to be fined for educating their children at home.
Re Surveillance of Flu and other respiratory diseases
Wintet 2019- 2020
So home schooling is now banned is it ? What on earth are you on about ?
I feel the bigger risk to these teachers and their pupils is if they carry on in July and August and go on a fortnights holiday abroad, then bring different covid19 strains back to the UK again, remember it was lots of them returning from the half term holiday that became super spreaders. Personally I feel all teachers and pupils who do go abroad need to quarantine for a fortnight staff on Statutory sick pay because they had a choice to do this or not before they return to the classroom to ensure any carriers have been isolated for the requisite period.
Straight away the Brussels Broadcasting Company had a spokesman on saying how difficult it will be etc.etc.
Private schools and businesses have coped but not the left wing teachers unions.
Any school that fails to open should be taken over directly and the teachers sacked. Do what Reagan did in the 80s with air traffic control.
I agree Ian. How do other countries matter. I’m glad we’re not fighting a real war. The unions would put all kinds of obstacles in the way.
+1
So who is going to teach, then?
Some schools have done a good job with remote learning so many haven’t presumably? I haven’t heard one peep out of HMG demanding they all provide the service. All I have heard is unions refusing to help in any way and your helpless Education minister ‘flapping his arms’ to zero effect. I suppose all the teachers have been getting paid for doing nothing.
Why wasn’t remote learning applied nationally?
Regrettably you have been shown up as weak and in hock to the unions. Our children deserved better but have been let down all round.
+1. The teacher I know is annoyed she has to work two days a week for full pay, and can’t wait for the “holidays” to start. She doesn’t have any great health concerns, just has got used to full pay for next to no work. Of course they and their unions want this to go on for as long as they can string it out, and remote working would be a hindrance to their self-imposed leisure.
Cometh the hour, goeth the government.
They were simply overwhelmed, probably ill-advised at times with many actively making it as difficult as possible, and “flapping” seems the mot juste.
Education such as it ever was, only served to prepare children for specific lives.
The lives decreed by the same class that has now destroyed everything.
What are they to learn now? Social distancing and hand-washing techniques?
And FEAR?
It is an opportunity to throw out the social engineering and knuckle down on the 3 Rs and Science. The one thing that should have been learnt from the EU is never to let a crisis go to waste !! The long march can change direction with the right prevailing wind. And that wind is now blowing.
but many now know what a ventilator is, how a virus test is carried out, a bit more about a funeral, possibly what a coroner is, will be familiar with a Hazmat (biohazard ) suit and understand washing hands is good!
They may have liked or disliked being bossed about more by parents, and may have new respect for teachers…
The CDC in America says that children have a 0.0% chance of dying from the alleged virus. No cases have been found where a child has passed on the virus to anyone yet this government and it’s employees are so frightened of shadows they won’t let children return for their education. Now as someone that thinks state indoctrination is a very bad thing I regard this as excellent for the kids but shows just how rare critical thinking is and how we have been railroaded into destroying the economy for a virus (if it exists at all) that is merely a mild flu.
One of my nephews is scandalized that one of his children, in private school, is getting a full day of tuition while the other, at a state school, has received almost no support from his school. He is trying to assemble the money so he can send both to private school in September but he works as a consultant in the City so his job is precarious.
Children aren’t very susceptible to the disease, but they can still carry the infection, pass it around themselves and their families.
Opening up schools is a resumption of the herd immunity doctrine. The idea that schools will implement precautions – utter tosh.
If you are a parent with two kids at the same school, but in different years, and drive them there, do you have to sit outside with the later starter after the early starter has gone in – and repeat when school finishes for the day – also at two different times?
As one purpose of school is to prepare children for work it seems a good idea to split schooling, for the 6th form at least, between some work at school and some home working because that’s the format work itself is likely to take in the future.
Ps off topic but related to your difficulties. I see HMG employs 4000 spin doctors plus No 10 press officers. 4000! An obscene number and no doubt responsible for the fragmented shambles that is your comms operation.
Apparently this number is going to be reduced, by a lot I hope, and the messages coordinated and sharpened up.
Not before time. I trust you will not allow any slippage.
The lowest grades if they are in their GCSE year will need to be randomly tested and if they are three months behind I believe you will have to reset the year for them because they won’t catch up and could miss out on A level choices.
We’ve heard a lot from *can’t do* teachers who find it impossible to open up schools in a pandemic.
So what do they think it’s like being a government trying to run a whole country ?
How many teachers and school children were on Bournemouth beach ? How many at BLM demonstrations ? How many use supermarkets ?
The dinosaur teaching unions have had a monopoly for too long and blockers to change. The business world has changed dramatically yet the standard of education has gone into reverse esp after Blair’s 3 x Education mantra, Academy building and 50% to “Uni” (with old Polytechs and Technical colleges “promoted”). Secondary schools should be making better use of modern teaching technology esp now remote working is important going into the future as amply demonstrated this last 4 months. The writing is on the wall but many don’t see it. The Cost/ Benefits justify flexible 21st Century teaching as the best way forward to give children real life skills not just promoted young passengers.
They say teenagers are at risk because they will go on mixing at close quarters with their friends. Isn’t this a good opportunity to teach them responsibility for themselves and others?
I have much sympathy and admiration for those secondary and FE teachers who will be spending their summers doing double or treble preparation; preparing for 100% classroom delivery, 100% online delivery and blended approaches – being stripped of their intellectual property. These teachers are admirable, and I hope not too tired when they return in September. Of course not all teachers will be the same, as in all work places there is a variation of dedication, other responsibilities, ability etc. I do fear that once (if) the economy is allowed to recover that many of these teachers will be the ones that leave the profession.
So there is a spike in the number of infections I’m London boroughs. Who would have thought it after all those meaningless protests?
Not at all pleasant to hear the shrill tones of Theresa May from Parliament the other day. A period of silence from the worst PM for very many years would be most welcome (about 20 years minimum please). Just as it would be from John Major.
Everytime I hear either of them it reminds me of either her gross incompetence, attempted betrayal and dishonesty and in his case the appalling “if it is not hurting it is not working” ERM fiasco. For which he did not even apologise.
Having seen the requirements being put on the schools they are just as crazy as the rules on pubs, restaurants, churches. All written by civil servants who have no idea how we lead our lives. As the virus goes away we seem to be introducing even more poppycock restrictions for no other purpose than to prolong project fear. The onerous demands put on pubs will be the first to be flouted tomorrow and I expect when (or if) the schools go back in September many will realise the rules are unnecessary bureaucracy.
Why can’t there be a public finances rescue tax, kevied only upon public workers ?
This might compensate for the expense of the furlough scheme,, making those who are unaffetcted, pay for those that are affected.
Public worker such as teacherss, just sail blithely through all crises, with their inflation linked entitlement culture.
If we were to treat flu like Covid then we would have to close the schools in the flu season every year. The average age of death from Covid is in the late 70’s and is heavily linked to co-morbidities, especially diabetes. Children are less affected than by flu. Covid can cause long-term damage to someone who has recovered, but so can flu. The damage now being caused by lockdown is serious and increasing week by week.
The only thing gov is worried about is getting women back to work who are bringing up kids, and for that, they need schools open and back to normal.
My grandchildrens’ school have done well in making available work on line however lack of concentration is a factor in home learning. The children are too easily distracted.
In a classroom where all are focusing on the teachers advice the children are more likely to engage in the learning as they see their peers doing the same.
We have to get the swimming pools open too. Even if only for a few people at a time.
O/T: I see that Germany has already cut its VAT rates (from 1/07 to 31/12/2020), the standard rate from 19 to 16%, the reduced rate from 7 to 5%.
And a new French government is on its way after Edouard Philippe’s demission and the nomination of Jean Castex (Mr Deconfinement) as Prime Minister. Interesting times.
Schools back to how they were.
1. Wash your hands.
2. All face the front.
3. Teacher at front desk – you went up and handed work in.
No more pointless full school assemblies with parents dragged out of work expected to attend. No more “learn through play”, “group learning”, “facilitated learning” ….
Could it possibly be schools used to be like that for a reason?
The idea of year group bubbles doesn’t make sense to me. Most siblings are different ages and would be in different bubbles. If one sibling gets covid the other child will get covid.
OFF TOPIC.
BBC website.
Almost 30,000 additional people died in care homes in England and Wales during the coronavirus outbreak, Office for National Statistics figures show. The publication is the first to reveal the full toll of the epidemic in care homes, including residents who eventually died in hospital. Almost 20,000 deaths mentioned Covid-19 on the certificate, leaving about 10,000 registered to other causes.
Care homes in England will carry out routine testing from Monday.
There were just over 66,000 deaths of care home residents in England and Wales between 2 March and 12 June this year, compared to just under 37,000 deaths last year.
Covid-19 was the leading cause of death for male care home residents, accounting for a third of all deaths, and the second most-common cause of death for female residents, after dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Children with or without Covid-19 infection are symptomless, so how exactly are the Arts graduates who presume to order our lives through government and the civil service going to detect a school with an epidemic with their centralised track and trace programme? How are they going to establish the chain of infection within a school: by talking to four year olds on the phone?
A Biotech company that produces testing kits for Covid-19 which are widely used but require to be sent to a laboratory for a result, which in the government’s case may take up 5 days, is launching a portable integrated testing kit, Q-POC, in the Autumn which can produce a result in 25 minutes, which would be ideal for a rapid response local testing team to use at schools. The only snag of course is that no such teams exist nor for tracing either. Unless they think again, there are bound to be serious rebounds in infection because the disease has not gone away and the government’s centrally operated facilities will be too flat-footed to be timely or efficient or thorough.