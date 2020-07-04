July 4th – is this freedom day?

Today there will be restaurants, cafes and pubs open. More life will return to town centres and village streets after the long hibernation.
Some businesses are very positive. They have worked hard to come up with compliant models for doing business, and are hopeful customers will return. They desperately need support so some cash flows through the tills to start paying some of the bills.
Others are worried. Some still are banned from opening at all. Some have permission but do not see how they can make their model work , given limitations of space in their premises and the demands of social distancing.
Today I would be interested to know the reactions of my readers to this partial relaxation. Will you hit the town to buy a coffee or have lunch out? Do you want to visit the pub? Will you eat or drink in doors, or opt for the garden choice if the weather allows?
The government is worried in case too many people rush to the centres and fail to keep some distance between them. The businesses are worried in case a cautious public stays away in large numbers, leaving the hospitality businesses with all the costs of their new set up and not enough revenue to justify it. It is your town or village centre we are talking about. Those who want to save them have to use them. Governments cannot subsidise them indefinitely to serve too few people.
‘You’ remind me of a parent that gives a child pocket money and then takes the fun out by saying ‘Don’t spend it all at once’ or ‘don’t waste it’
Dire warnings to be careful, stasi rules about distancing, no serving at the bar, having to give my name and address, all designed to take any fun out of the event whatsoever whilst desperately trying to give a veneer of normality.
No I won’t be going however much I would like to and hope I am wrong.
Yes! Stasi…that’s the word.
The very notion that saving the pubs is down to us!
Pubs have been systematically dismantled by govt legislation over the years. They didn’t WANT us to spend our money in them!! Supermarket lobbying.
How can we, the shell-shocked, jobless flock, be expected to do anything?
No doubt the idea is that failing pubs be hoovered up by big chains.
Well…I know of at least one beautiful hotel/pub bought up by a Chinese take over. It now sits hopelessly on the market.
No profit to be made.
A huge resource GONE!
If you want pubs to flourish drop potty legislation, shut supermarkets and bring back thirst-inducing manufacturing.
Pubs, like the coffee shops of the 18th Century, are seen as places to foment rebellion. To normal, ordinary people, they are a place to meet and put the world to rights, have a laugh and a drink, and then go home happy.
Very Orwellian the way our freedom is being curtailed. Hairdressers not beauty salon or gym.
No cricket or contact sport but you can fly on holiday.
Pages of guidance from art student civil serpents.
This .use never happen again.
Must
When the Second World War broke out the CS got a lot of powers and Ministries. It has been building them both since and thanks to the Tories they have been granted even more powers. Powers that even our kind host does not want them to have taken away. Worrying !
It isn’t the rules which will dissuade me from using pubs and restaurants etc.
It is the simple fact that this country has failed to suppress the virus and it is now endemic here.
Coupled with the fact that a large proportion of the public are either stupid, or lawless, or both, this is a recipe for yet more heavy loss of life.
PS. My partner being nervous of the whole situation will not be using uk pubs. She is however happy to go to France and the bars/restos there. However illogical that is the fear your incompetent handling and mixed messages, has created.
Is this because they have more tables outside under awnings? To be honest I can’t stand the smoking whilst I’m eating and drinking outside in France.
I am sure it is right that the measures in place to seek to control C-19 should be relaxed. Their original imposition has had a devastating impact on the economy, some of it clearly irreversible. As the CMO said yesterday: we must learn to live with this disease like all the others. People need to exercise personal care and judgment – not ordered about by a nanny state.
I am not a regular pub goer. Trips to restaurants or pub/restaurants were about twice a month for us except on holidays when more frequent. We will not be visiting them again any time soon. We are at a vulnerable age and do not wish to catch the disease. Our trips out will be by car for picnics and visits to our family.
The failure of the track and tracing system, consequently zero information, has created this worry. It could be that there is no danger where you want to go but you have no means of finding out.
“We” being UK people, but not those everywhere.
Those fortunate enough to live in properly-governed countries will NOT have to live with this disease.
The pathetic, fatalistic defeatism, engendered by Johnson at the start here will be self-fulfilling.
What a country full of useless wet lettuces.
Who on earth wants to go out anywhere?
To venture into the New Normal of arrows and restriction?
We have no world anymore.
I would say “ May politicians be forgiven”…but I hope they are not!
People in other countries have back their lives.
Notably in China.
and Hong Kong !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ignore the arrows. Just carry on as ‘normally’ as you can. Where you cannot, try elsewhere. The pound (£) in YOUR pocket is worth more to them now than ever before.
Well I am not that keen on pubs anyway and restaurants do tend to serve rather inferior (lowest common denominator food) to what I can choose to eat and drink, rather less expensively and rather more comfortably, at home and without the dire background Musak.
But then I am no longer in the flush of youth.
I am a bit concerned about flights. If 1/2000 has the virus there might be a 1/20 chance you have one on your flight or a 1/10 chance on one of your (out & return) flights. We have seen several incidents where air con in restaurants, cruise ships and similar places seems to have spread the virus rather too effectively. I do not have much confidence in the aircraft ventilation systems despite the claims of that Ryan Air boss. I quite often used to develop a cold just a few days into my holiday after my flights to Italy, Greece or France.
But as I said yesterday deaths in the UK for the last week published are now slightly below the 5 year average and survival rates for those who catch the virus are improving significantly. We need to keep risks in realistic perspective and we need to get back to normal as soon as possible.
I think there is more risk in the herding, seating areas and channeling through security at airports and they can’t slack off with that.
If people all wear masks and aren’t allowed to fly with a temperature or cough unless they have a test certificate to say that cough isn’t cv19 the airplane is lower risk as it is particle filtered, you could wear a nebuliser if you want to be doubly sure, but if you do go ahead don’t stand in crowds at the airport, ensure at least 1m distance is kept if you’re in a queue, use lots of hand gel, wear a mask, maybe a face visor if you’re sat next to a stranger on the plane itself.
It is likely we will see lower than average death rates during the next few months. What that will mean is the excess deaths of the last 3 months have almost all been deaths brought forward by a few weeks, perhaps months, which would have happened anyway, due to other conditions. Probably half caused by the Wuhan virus, and half by the lockdown. Still of course distressing for families and people affected, but talk of tens of thousands of avoidable deaths is nonsense.
I don’t think the lockdown, given the damage it will have caused (including to health), will in retrospect be seen as having been a sensible policy.
I also used to suffer cold or flu a few days into a holiday.
But then I took to using my fleece pockets as gloves, avoiding touching anything with my bare skin. Since then, I have been clear of illness.
I have doubts that air-con is the source of viral infections, which I believe is much more to do with contaminated surfaces. Many people don’t practise good hand hygiene, even amongst NHS staff it is worryingly below 100%.
The flight itself might be a source of infection, through contaminated meal trays and seat rests and pockets, but you’d be really unlucky to be sitting where an infected person has been, or on a plane where someone else infected is flying. There are many more people in the airport however, so don’t touch anything there. Same advice for motorway service stations.
Mortality lower for reasons:- fewer road traffic incidents, fewer ‘sports’ injuries, fewer half and full marathon deaths. Less walking/hiking exercise heart attacks. DIY could actully be higher!
Any stats on use of Defibrillators, internal fitted and external used?
I don’t regularly visit pubs and restaurants. But until I can just drop into one for a pub lunch with no hassle, no booking, sit where I like etc I will not. Project fear is running on steroids again while all the time the virus is getting harder to find. I see the WHO has now categorically stated that you cannot catch it from asymptomatic carriers and all the social distancing was never needed, but you would never guess this from the media. And fiddle the figures again so they look worse by including the platform 2 ones, the vast majority of which are from asymptomatic people who will probably remain so.
But until I can just drop into one for a pub lunch with no hassle, no booking, sit where I like etc
And this is the crux of the matter – queuing for shops, blistering hands with sanitiser, giving contact details.
Going out should be fun, not a re-enactment of cold war Eastern European chic.
I won’t be going anywhere that imposes these ridiculous restrictions and I am not afraid.
Well said !
In support of my censored by elimination piece on the Leicester lockdown, the Daily Mail has confirmed that what I said was true. Ragtrade factories, reported at 1000, employing sub continent workers on way below minimum wage are at the centre of the Covid 19 second wave breakout. They have worked throughout lockdown and continue to do so now in second lockdown. When will you PC politicos realise that subcontinental work practices exist in abundance in Leicester and most of the other northern towns on the fringe of a second lockdown, or do you believe your PC attitude is more important than the health of the nation. It is you who have the potential to overload the NHS and cause its effective breakdown. Wake up to the smell in the kitchen.
Reply The government assure us allegations of fraud on furlough payments, poor health and safety and below min wage are being investigated. Government wishes to root out crimes and poor practice.
John, we don’t want to hear companies paying sub-nmw are being investigated, your government have known about this for the past fortnight, we want to hear they have been closed down Quickly. If they’ve continued working throughout in unsafe conditions and not meeting covid19 H&S rules because they don’t legally employ the staff and can’t furlough them then let’s hear your government is sorting it out, this isn’t fair for legitimate companies abiding by the rules! people are saying government have known about this for years, why isn’t the local council doing anything about this why aren’t they correctly licensed.
Thank you for your reply. I hope government do as you say. I think it should be as dramatic as the recent crime bust. Hit fast, hit hard, let the message be heard. I await results.
Reply to reply
If the above is so then why was the BLM demonstrations allowed ? How many of those were arrested for criminal acts ?
I, and I am sure many others here, have no faith action will be taken.
We need to do what Prague did. Actually end the lockdown properly with a big party. Start reassuring everyone the threat has passed. Talk it down not up. End the fear.
As you say JR – some establishments will not be able to provide facilities to fit in with this awful term: social distancing.
I don’t see how it will work – especially when the weather is bad – Who is going to queue in the pouring rain for an unspecified time just to get into a facility.
I don’t plan to do anything special to celebrate this new ‘freedom’
There will come a time when we have to confront the virus head on, or our society will die, bit by bit.
Do you recall how generally boring the late 50’s/early 60’s were — It was work work work, or school, school, school, and very little to do at home except rest… if lucky there was the occasional trip to a cinema… But at least we could mingle outside. Now we take entertainment for granted, at home – But it’s not enough!
A society needs interaction to thrive – A new national lock-down will surely destroy more than our spirit to survive this. There is no guarantee that we will not have a 2nd, 3rd or 4th wave ad infinitum — Leading to imposed permanant lock-downs.
This is not how life was meant to be – We have to break this cycle now, or our artificial lives will not be worth living.
You forgot to mention no TV, Mobile/Smartphone with camera, Credit or Credit Cards, inexpensive goods of every kind like rare cars in the 1950s and 1960s. Folks survived but people respected the law and each other much more with less crime as there was also next to nothing to steal!
“This is not how life was meant to be “- -this is not life – it is a controlled existence.
Any business that complies with pointless authoritarian stupidity immediately loses my custom. There are a lot of people that will not submit to the rules and they are the ones I do business with and have done throughout this disaster.
Good man.
My view is that it’s too early. I’m much more impressed with Scotland’s aspiration to eradicate the Chinese plague virus, than with the UK government being over-influenced by hospitality/barley farming industry lobbying – and effectively taking a chance with the dreaded “second spike”. Who wants to be standing at the bar with reduced social distancing and an undetected superspreader breathing down the back of your neck?
According to the BBC News website cases are rising – not falling – in my area. Doubtless, it’s due to superspreaders who have managed to escape the test and trace system. Figures published by the BBC this morning show that the UK has the highest virus morbitity in the world at 65.7 deaths per 100k of the population. I’m not a gambler, but I think Johnson is. The government has told us far too many lies for me to believe anything he or his “health” minister Hancock says.
That said, I do intend to take advantage of the relaxation of the “two households” rule and go visit with my family for an open-air picnic at one of our local Wildlife Trust reserves. Hopefully, it won’t rain!
Our kind host does not like me saying this so you may not read it. But this virus, like all viruses has to run its course. It will, irrespective of what is done, claim its victims. if 100k people are to be claimed, then it does not matter if is done over night of over the next 12 months – it is going to happen. Best to let it take its course.
Can hardly call it “freedom day” with all the restrictions still in place. There has been no such curtailment of our liberties in my lifetime and I cannot rid myself of the thought that this lockdown was an overreaction coupled with daily brainwashing. Data and statistics have been misleading. I have no desire to wait in long queues to enter shops and then be regimented throughout the visit. Nor do I wish to wear a face mask. We have seen the consequences of state control and I don’t like it. Everything was made secondary to this disease. At the outset I warned that the “cure” might be worse than the disease and I’m sure it has in so many ways.
Agreed. We should NEVER have been locked up. Right from the start we KNEW who were the high risk categories were and yet, the government panicked after MONTHS of dithering about what to do. Frightened a nation half to death. Wrecked the economy and lives, and now is trying to weasel its why out of the mess it created whilst still maintaining face.
I will head up to Epsom Downs – which are closed to the public for the day! I will try to see what I can of The Oaks and The Derby from the periphery. I will have placed a couple of small bets locally on the two races first – probably on Ennistymon and Vatican City.
By 7:30 I will be in the garden of a small pub in the backstreets of Kingston. The landlord had recently incurred considerable expense buying the right to sell beers of his own choosing from the pub company that owns the premises. Such are the bizarre practices of the licensing trade in the U.K. these days. However, I want the pub to prosper as I would be very sorry to see it forced to close.
So the Derby is to run. So the Toffs and the wealthy Premier League (owners, media companies and players) go on as normal but the rest have to wear face masks to go fro point A to B and stand in a queue to get a pint of milk.
Does any of that remind you of the former Soviet Union ??? 😉
The partial relaxation applies to activities that do not need to be undertaken and I shall continue to prioritize avoiding infection by undertaking none in your list.
Even if no second wave ensues I can happily continue to do without using the hospitality industry for now.
We are where we are.
I will be visiting my favourite independent coffee shop later today – then a couple of times a week.
A local independent cafe has received local crowdfunding to keep it open. I will be going there too.
Use it or lose it.
There should be separate areas in pubs and restaurants for over 60s and vulnerable customers. The risk is so low for others that distancing is pointless. Even outside when the wind is blowing in your face the distance is covered in a split second. We went to a shopping centre and I could smell someone’s perfume ten metres in front..
I said at the start of this it should have been called ‘physical distancing’ rather than ‘social distancing’. Instead being anti-social has become the norm for a lot of people, a lot of those with disposable income.
We’ll be waiting for the first rush and novelty to die down before eating out, not because I’m afraid, I’ve worked outside my home throughout, but because I’ve never liked crowds or big drinkers meeting up. Large groups in confined places is a recipe for trouble and some people can’t control their dizzy children that have been cooped up for weeks, so we’ll pass for now.
I think that there could well be a manic weekend because of the sudden freedom rush especially if it is warm and not too wet, but I believe over the next few weeks when the new rules means it’s not so much fun as usual things will die back down, the weather will play a big part and at the moment it’s dire in the NorthWest.
I too though that ‘Social’ Distancing is a bit of an oxymoron. How can be distant be considered ‘Social’ ? Perhaps it does in an Orwellian mindset ? You know, a bit like the 5 minutes of hate, or the Thursday 8pm Clap-a-thon 😉
I fear that, unless we have a general election as soon as is reasonably practicable, both main political parties will see “lockdown” as an instrument of government policy.
If we set a constitutional precedent now that any “lockdown” will precipitate a subsequent general election, then, before any future “lockdown” is declared, the party in government will have an interest in being absolutely certain that it is necessary. If they do declare one meantime, opposition parties will have an interest in critically evaluating it with a view to bringing it to an end as quickly as possible.
It is of great importance for our freedom and our democracy that the decision to declare a “lockdown” could have direct electoral consequences for the party that does it.
Some will rush depending on the intensity of their need, even prioritising hair style above their own health. Majorities are likely to follow what others do, being influenced by situations of real-life examples portrayed on TV news.
Shared seating for meeting, eating and drinking might switch in reaction from presently rigid-regime pubs, restaurants and coffee bars to sheltered spaces at benches in shopping malls, garden centres or other such places.
Being in the vulnerable group our family will not be going into any enclosed spaces unless it is necessary for some while yet.
Had to go into the Bank yesterday (limited hours opening) as trying to resolve a problem with my credit card’s touch and go system could not be resolved over the telephone, even after more than 2 hours of going through the revolving door of department transfers, repeating all sorts of security questions, and listening to endless music.
Queued up outside the Bank for 25 mins with many others (not raining fortunately), then waited inside for another 35 mins before being seen, then told they could not help either, seemed like lots of other people having similar problems.
What is it with Banks and restricted opening hours, why do they not open all day, spread the load, and section off the various areas with screens to allow faster through put, rather than just restricting a complete area to one person at a time.
I’m not interested in going out unless I can be free to go where I choose and do what I choose. I will not be controlled – I enjoy going the wrong way down aisles in supermarkets. I did not visit National Trust houses which insisted on timed tours. I will not book in advance to go anywhere where it has been newly introduced. I didn’t eat out at places where this was required before the restrictions came in. I will not feed the bossy and the nannies.
I will do what I can to frustrate the authoritarians in the police and everywhere else. I will not be concerned if places go broke. I will save more of my money and give more to my children and grandchildren.
Queuing, arrows on floor, masked martinets dictating to customers, not a chance, Sir John.
I’ll be quick to return when the ‘new normal’ reverts to the real normal.
The spineless government fully deserves the obloquy that comes its way. The meddling incompetence is beyond belief.
No worries about going out for a meal.
However, when it comes to using the facilities, take anti-bac wipes for the cubicle door handles, lock, seat and flush button, and the door handle of the room itself. You are sharing the same facilities with all the other people, a significant number of which don’t practise hand hygiene.
As to your main topic I hope it goes smoothly and drama free. 90 % of the country know how to behave , as demonstrated throughout lockdown, most with restraint, some heroically. here in Spain it has gone very gently. masks in the streets, lunch with friends. The Spanish in my experience drink modestly for pleasure, unlike some of my fellow countrymen who drink for oblivion. It is very strange that some of us choose to anaesthetise ourselves against life whereas the Spanish with greater cause avoid such a path. I hope the Brits who are about to descend on Benidorm understand such cultural differences.
Just walked past a local ladies hairdressers – very busy – lots of smiles, music….
I’ll be carrying on my ordinary life, while having respect for those who wish to maintain social distancing, and also wearing a mask in shops as required here in SA.
Despite being in the demographic that’s so despised by Andy, I haven’t self-isolated at all, since I regard the enjoyment of each day more important than trying to live for as long as possible. Perhaps it’s time for society – every society – to start re-evaluating what is worth living (and dying) for?
@SM
That’s what it boils down to —- Or should
I do not read, Andy’s, or any of the other Trolls posts, but I assume you mean he has a go a old aged people ? If so, he clearly does not see the irony of his posts, and I have not missed anything (thank God) by not reading them. For he too will be old and I doubt that he will apply the same nonsense he aspouses here to himself.
Just saying 🙂
Good morning.
Well they won’t be rushing to the pub in places like Leicester, that’s for sure !
The government needs to stop nannying the population. You don’t own us ! The trouble is, we have created a frightened compliant populace that want’s government to tell them what to do. Independent thought and freedom seems to have gone out of fashion. The buzz word is . . . “The government says . . . “
I shall, as always through this great drama manufactured into a crisis, be carrying on as normal as the situation has allowed me. Not being able to go and do as I please without some silly rule put into place to save the Tory government embarrassment at not acting sooner has frustrated and infuriated me.
The only good thing is, at least the shops and public transport are usable. So few people I can now get a seat on a train 🙂
Eating out is for pleasure not for necessity. Our government’s actions and omissions, worthy or not, have removed that pleasure. So, with the possible exception of pubs and restaurants with reservable attractive outdoor seating arrangements, I will not be eating or drinking out until this wretched Covid-19 period is over and restrictions are lifted. Similarly, I will visit shops only when necessary: buying online is preferable to forced queuing, distancing via tapes and barriers, screens, masks, etc. Besides, why would I want to go into our towns and cities where police allow chanting BLM mobs, watch disgraceful vandalism and respond by ‘taking a knee’?
So far, this is the post of the day. Thank you.
It seems to me Sir John, and judging by what people are saying, that this easing of the Lockdown is designed more to be less of a burden to the Upper-Classes now that their sports and pastimes (Epsom, Ascot, Henley, Wimbledon etc.) are likely to be affected.
One rule for me, and another for thee !
“It is your town or village centre we are talking about…. Governments cannot subsidise them indefinitely…”
In the final assessment, are you not also talking about “our” (i.e. taxpayer) subsidies? I thought that governments had no money of their own. Did Margaret Thatcher not say as much?
“Those who want to save them have to use them.”
Why hasn’t the Conservative Government applied similar reasoning to BBC?
They do have their own money. It is called Quantitative Easing or, to put it another way, printing more money.
The BBC is the mouthpiece of the Establishment. It is its semi-trained pet.
“It is your town or village centre we are talking about.” – The govt want every village or town to be massively increased in housing numbers – lovely little villages will be no more. After all, there’s a constant flood through Dover from France ( now classed as “safe” to come from – no medical checks for anyone from anywhere. Also we will have 3m+ Hong Kongers to house, treat for healthcare, school the children – accept onto our road systems etc etc.
I’m welcoming my first guests of the year today down here at my b & b near St. Ives in Cornwall and have been inundated with bookings. I only let two rooms in my farmhouse so it’s quite doable but I must admit I’m a little worried especially as the guidelines are quite vague. Apparently 80,000 people are due to flock to Cornwall today so hopefully the hotels, pubs and restaurants will get a much needed boost. it will be interesting to see what happens to the R rate if anything as Cornwall currently has very few cases. The big worry is we only have one main hospital and no doubt we won’t be on Boris’s list for one of his new hospitals as the South West is Tory.
Am I the only one in thinking Matt Hancock is the enjoying the power this virus has given him? Could you please remind him John that we are his master and not the other way around?
”Governments cannot subsidise them indefinitely to serve too few people.”
The government doesn’t have any money. It takes what it needs from the taxpayer. As an ex-Thatcherite one would have thought you would have known that?
It is coming up to 8 30am and I have just read the first 15 comments. What a bunch of defeatists and purveyors of doom and gloom.
We are part way through dealing with a nasty virus that has shot round the world and the scientists and medics are doing very well indeed in beginning to understand it and working towards a cure and hopefully a vaccine. We needed a lockdown to gain space and time to build systems and services to get the virus under some sort of control and provide treatment.
Now we are walking a tightrope between rebuilding a trashed economy and the virus escaping and running wild. All of us need to think positively and constructively to rebuild our lives slowly and methodically. The weather gods have played their part and delivered a wet and windy weekend which will control the numbers heading towards the pubs and beaches. On the other side the media will search far and wide to find out where they think it has gone wrong.
I remember the summer of 1947 well and it wasn’t too far different from where we are now. We had just come through a spell of 13 weeks of sub zero temperatures, fuel was in very short supply, millions of homes had frozen up completely and the country was struggling to rebuild the economy after 6 years of war.
The summer was exceptionally hot and long and polio was spreading rapidly amongst the younger generation and ice cream sold from visiting vans was know as ‘typhoid tubs’. We acted sensibly and followed the guidelines and came out the other side.
Thankfully Polio and Typhoid don’t feature in the UK today and neither will CV19 in time. I will be going to the pub but I will let the initial rush subside and wait for a fine day so I can enjoy a beer in the open
PS I was twelve in ’47 and swam the 4 mile round trip from Felpham to Bognor pier and back and was banned from the beach for week and confined in the backyard reading and writing by an anxious and very irate mum.
“Fed Up!” Seems to be the response all round by a large number on here today, not helped by the unsettled weather. Nevertheless “Always look on the Bright side of Life” has always been my motto and a smiler having worked my way up from being in a children’s home from 3 years old to getting free after the 11+ (look it up Andy and freinds).
Like all “Ice Age moments of change” events it separates the survivors from those who sadly perish and favours those who adapt come what may. There are many folks who see the wonderful opportunities ahead and look forward not back – which is futile. We have to accept reality, be cautious and mindful but not fearful.
We went out yesterday and ate humble Fish & Chips in the car/car park ….with many similar others at lunchtime but there was good humour all round ( totally rare after the war decades). We then went to a Coop fuel station then queued for 5 minutes. I coughed once lightly and everyone looked round amazed! I smiled back they smiled too! We are still on the same Planet and still alive. After working in Liberia and other dangerous places with deadly snakes etc etc etc I still find Britain is a great place and helpful folks because that is my genuine experience for what it’s worth.. Nowhere is perfect – that’s called Heaven.