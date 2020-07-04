UK Swiss trade agreement

The U.K. and Switzerland have signed a document to complete a financial services Agreement to make trade easier on our exit from EU controls. The U.K. is the largest net exporter of financial services and Switzerland the third in the world.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.
Walk away from Brussels now. They can’t be trusted.
Ian Wragg
I agree. Now is the time, we don’t need the EU or France. Just give ’em the archer’s salute & walk away.
As the Scots know from the “Pledge” – which was torn up even before the last votes were even counted in their referendum – it is the UK Tories who cannot be trusted.
The European Union have kept to the very last letter, of their negotiators’ words on the other hand.
Like “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed?”
Nobody can therefore complain about pledges being broken when none nothing has yet been agreed.
Come back and complain after everything has been agreed.
Indeed. The irony of Dominic Raab criticising China for going back on the international treaty agreed over Hong Kong, when the Tories have been publicly saying they will go back on the withdrawal agreement – an international treaty. Mad.
Reply The Political Declaration was a statement of intent, not a binding Treaty. The EU has broken the Treaty by its negotiating style and posture.
Excellent news and I see the EU is using ‘equivalence’ as a bargaining tool, 1000 questions allegedly.
Does the EU really think refusing their countries and vice versus access to the biggest financial centre in the world would work at any level or benefit them?
Your thoughts on what this deal means in relation to EU threats would be appreciated.
“…. deal means in relation to EU threats”
It means the threats will likely intensify. 🙂
Brexit doesn’t benefit the EU at all. They have said this repeatedly and they are right.
It also doesn’t benefit us either. You have been told this but are too obtuse to listen.
The Brexit talks are simply a discussion about how much we all lose.
And, yes, you lose too. Even though you have not accepted it yet.
A deal much less comprehensive than the one we had with the Swiss when we were a member of the EU. Bravo!
Not true, Mr Remoaner. The EU has got into a massive row with the Swiss and delisted Swiss shares. We will be altogether more friendly to the Swiss, I am sure. The EU is going to look a bit silly not listing Swiss equities when all other major markets do so.
JR
Good morning Sir !
Excellent news, absolutely excellent. No one can say this gov’t isn’t doing anything right.
Well done to those who have worked on this agreement.
Since most financial business with Switzerland is done by the City of London and that is not part of the UK or the EU this agreement is window dressing at best.
The Swiss are fine people with high quality standards and a sensible outlook on life. A closer relationship with friends and neighbours such as these peaceful folk improves us too.
Clutching at straws?
Margaret, what’s it like being a permanent pessimist?
Reel in the USA and we have an undeniable trio within the civilised ethical World. Time for the EU to face up to reality.
Excellent news. Switzerland is Europe’s most prosperous economy, which it manages to be without being in the EU.
The coming months should see some other comprehensive FTAs come about – which will demonstrate that you can have comprehensive free trade in goods and services, excellent friendly relations and free movement for business travel and tourism, without any of the political subordination, payments of money, handing over of natural resources or unlimited immigration which the EU appears to demand.
Rather like the destination for the EEC we thought we were joining in the 1970s!
The coming months will price exactly the opposite. That outside the EU any trade agreements will be worse and will not include much, if anything, of the way of services.
Switzerland, of course, while not being in the EU, single market or customs union – does have vast numbers of bilateral agreements with the EU. It is a very bureaucratic and unwieldy system and the EU has no desire to repeat it. Switzerland also follows many single market rules, while having no say, and contributes into the EU budget. It is also in Schengen which allows its people free movement.
Daniel Hannan has crossed the Swiss border and points out that it is virtually seamless. Which is it, if you’re a person. Which it isn’t if you’re driving a truck and have goods – which he didn’t.
Indeed, we currently have frictionless borders with the EU for goods, but not for people. Switzerland is the other way around. And you mostly all voted for Brexit to take back control of borders for people. I am sure none of you were bothered about goods. You soon will be though – when you can’t get them anymore.
Why is Switzerland more prosperous? Government expenditure is more like 30% of GDP than the UK 45%, a solid currency, real deterrents to crime. Despite these lower levels of tax public services in Switzerland are far, far superior.
For example UK deaths per tested positive case 1 in 7 in Switzerland 1 in 15.
It is however a bit odd that they do not cross roads until the green man lights up even when no traffic for miles.
They also encourage wealthy people to locate there (rather than actively deterring them as Brown, Osborne and Hammond did). Plus they have lots of referenda and some real democracy. Also I understand rather fewer graduates (in dubious and duff subjects) and rather more of them in science, technology, physics, engineering, medicine and similar.
Plus some good but rather expensive skiing and far fewer lawyers per 100,000 than in the UK what is not to like? Apart from the green man thing?
As far as I know the EU still bans the trading of Swiss shares on the European markets. Has this affected the price or tradeability of the shares? Not at all.
There is a lesson there.
Good news, let us hope there will be much more such news in the next few months.
The faster we get deals with those outside of the EU, the more pressure we put on the EU for a sensible and successful outcome, but in the end we must still be prepared to walk away if the so called deal is not right for us.
Our interests and those of the Swiss have much in common. Switzerland is also a vital supplier to the auto, electronics and Medtech OEMs in Germany. Worth putting in the mix.
This isn’t a trade agreement, it’s an agreement to negotiate one. The Brexit equivalent is the Political Declaration entered into with the European Union by the Prime Minister.
What was encouraging though was the Treasury statement that Swiss regulation of financial services is considered to be equivalent to that in the City of London.
Switzerland is a member of the EU Single Market. I can sense a scam
So long as Foxy isn’t involved, I’m sure it will work out just dandy for the City.