The flexibility of the car

The car often gets a bad press. It is briefed against for not being green enough. The bad side effects brought on by accidents are not welcome, but all transport brings it with it deaths and injuries when things go wrong. Motorcycles and cycles bring risks, and there have been tragic public transport crashes.
The Covid 19 disaster has reminded us of the strengths of the car. You can travel in it without breathing over fellow passengers on a bus or train and without exposing yourself to infections from others. You can start near to your home and end near to your work or shop or other destination . The road network still offers considerable scope to get to where you want to go though it could be improved to cut accidents and ease flows through junctions.
The car offers individuals and families considerable travel freedom. It allows us to do a weekly shop and get the heavy goods home easily. It allows us to get to work and back, and to visit family and friends. Currently it allows us to reduce or remove our use of public transport as suggested by the guidance.
I am all in favour of experiment with different fuels, better exhausts, or higher safety standards. Each recent model generation of cars has improved safety features, better fuel efficiency and lower harmful exhaust waste. The important thing is to do this whilst keeping the popular characteristics of the car, the ability to go most places with a decent range.
My car always waits for me and will go as soon as I want to go. That is an important flexibility. true green policies need us to avoid so much congestion through bad road design and insufficient parking.
All the negativity about car / personal transport are nothing more than a sham. It is a means, much like Global Warming, to provide the State an excuse to extract monies from us in the form of taxes, fines and charges. It shames us into paying. And where does all this money go, not into roads and infrastructure that is for sure.
Rail (private corporate industry) gets subsidies from the government but, when will government start subsidising the motorists ? Well it won’t !
The downside of the car (ICE one’s) is its affordability and its flexibility. Well priced, reliable, versatile with a good support structure (filling stations and the like). But what of electric ? Does that have the same level of benefit as the ICE ? No, but ! Soon we will no longer be able to buy ICE cars and government will not be giving subsidies for them like they do now.
Whilst I totally agree ours are voices in the wilderness, Suspect this would be the majority view, but the baying greenistas and climate change zealots will not permit this to be spoken!
The trouble with the car is that of housing and other limited resources – over population.
“My car always waits for me…”
Most cars .. spend most of the time .. doing nothing.
I suppose that’s the price of flexibility.
I can’t help feeling that there must have been bad feelings centuries ago when more and more people were able to use at the very least a donkey and cart, and at the highest level horses and carriages. After all, think of the constantly renewed stinking mess on the roads, the cluttering up of the highways, the need for noisy and smelly smithies, and watering troughs that small children might drown in!
A decent electric car does exactly the same thing – whilst not spewing out noxious fumes.
Electric cars get a bad press from the green crap brigade on this site.
In reality Tesla’s are probably just about the best cars on the market.
It is a shame that the future is already here and you are all denying it exists.
Compressed natural gas used in HGVs, buses etc would, at a stroke, cut NOX and particulate emi
Ad Blue in smaller diesels would do the same.
Unfortunately governments throughout the western world are being led by ‘green warriors’ who wish to destroy private car ownership. Helping by constantly increasing the tax burden on ownership
With the uptake in electric vehicles, tax revenue for Governments will fall, significantly.
I await the announcement of new taxes on electric car ownership to make up the shortfall.
From purely a personal point of view. As a pensioner, I’ll stick with my car until I can no longer drive. I see no appeal in public transport. Overpriced, dirty, dangerous and inconvenient.
I agree with you about the car being flexible, always there for you etc. Modern cars are cleaner than ever.
However, there has been an agenda to ‘kill off ‘ the car driver, by the green lobbyist for years now. Car parking has got ridiculously expensive, road repairs are neglected, road width has been reduced, car tax is really expensive…etc, etc. And more recently parking bays have electric charging points- which are never used, but renders the bay now out of bounds, so reducing access to ‘nipping’ into the shop it’s outside.
There’s even been an attempt to build flats with nowhere to park ones car – to discourage car ownership – thankfully our mostly LibDem council (now with 2 Tory MPs) saw the stupidity of this (owners cars were being parked in neighbouring roads) and refused planning permission.
A lot of work needs to be done in sorting out the mess left by lobbyists to ensure a smoother system that is efficient and cheaper for car users.
Will this government be willing to do that though? There’s still lots of reference to the zero emissions – which can only be achieved if we go pre-industrialised. We’ll see I suppose….