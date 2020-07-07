Andy Haldane at the Bank of England is an optimist thinking we will experience a quick V shaped recovery. A V shaped recovery implies that the output and incomes we lost in the three months of downturn will be replaced in the following three months. One side of the V, the fall, should be balanced by the other, the recovery.
This requires very fast rates of growth in jobs, output and incomes. If we take the overall downturn as 20% then you need a 25% recovery to get back to where you were. For those badly affected sectors that suffered a halving of their turnover, they need 100% growth from the bottom to recover fully. With car sales down 99% at worst, they need to recover by 10,000% to get back to the start.
There will be fast rates of growth for the sectors coming out of lockdown. It is curious the so called PMIs, the surveys of orders and output undertaken month by month, are not stronger than they are. They are meant to measure the rate of change from the previous month, so where that was very depressed you would expect a very fast rate of growth to recover. Maybe people filling in the forms have allowed general mood to influence their replies,and have not allowed enough for recovery.
The problem is many of the worst affected sectors will not get back anytime soon to where they were, because social distancing and changed patterns of work and leisure behaviour means less business for them. Some entertainment and sports venues will remain closed to audiences for the rest of the year. Some shops will not re-open. Some bars and restaurants will have to accept far fewer customers to allow social distancing.
It is true some businesses will record growth taking them above the levels of January. On line everything will be doing more. Some things will benefit from a rush of sales as people catch up with delayed haircuts or postponed home and car buying. This is unlikely to be sufficient to make up for the weakened areas this year, so I fear we will end the year lower than we began. Full Recovery will take longer.
Am I to take it that this ever so bright gentleman is not only willing to put his reputation on his ‘prediction but also his livelihood as well ?
I do not know about anyone else but, I am heartedly sick of these experts. Just tell us the lottery numbers if you really want to impress us mate !
Taxes must be slashed to help us through this ‘crisis’ – ‘to save the Economy’.
The Chancellor, having announced a drop in Stamp Duty needs to implement it as of today to avoid ‘locking down’ all property sales.
VAT on new cars should be zero rated to encourage those who can buy to buy.
CGT MUST be calculated from the same dates for British residents as for foreigners, i.e. April 2019 (at worst), to encourage the ‘redistribution of assets‘ into the hands of those who can exploit them. We can’t afford to have assets lying about wasted.
The government must tighten it belt because the State sector is the only sector incapable of generating wealth, although it can sop up all our liquidity into fallow projects.
I’m unconvinced about a reduction in Stamp Duty. A reduction in VAT for cars has a certain attraction. A reduction of VAT for the hospitality sector is a no-brainer. Destroyed businesses yield no taxes – just costs to the Treasury. But Sunak needs to have a sector-by-sector analysis ready before acting. I hope that the Civil Service, working from home, has been able to give him the requisite support.
Lynn, The government knows what should be done to encourage recovery, but won’t do it. Foreign aid, PHE, HS2, “smart” motorways, many Quangos, should all be scrapped. Laws and especially tax laws, should be drastically simplified. Taxes need to be cut. The Army should not be cut, especially running into massive, southern EU style, unemployment.
Why encourage people to buy new cars perhaps their old one is just fine? It is the car producers job to persuade people to buy new cars (by producing products people want to buy). Alas the government is getting in the way and effectively “forcing” car manufacturers to produce cars that most people do not really want to buy.
Why buy something new if it might be banned soon or is very expensive, rapidly depreciates and only goes 100 miles before needing recharging for 4 hours?
The housing market where I live seems to be defying gravity. As well as the young lad – in the market for his first house – who told me yesterday that houses are going for over asking with multiple offers and even closed bids, I note this morning on my walk round the town with the dog that several houses with For Sale signs outside them for months have, in the last few days, changed to Sold. I don’t think you need to worry about the housing market.
Patently untrue. How would we function without the state sector having built roads around the country? How would we function without law and order? How much better off would we be, collectively (therefore, wealthier), if the government borrowed money at almost zero interest rates and built 15 nuclear power stations and let us all have cheap and green electricity.
That said, of course government is inefficient and wasteful because for so many employed within the state sector it has become a gravy train.
Lynn Atkinson
VAT on new cars should be zero rated to encourage those who can buy to buy.
More than that Lyn.
Remove the envy tax on all British built vehicles over £45k.
Remove the high rates of VED based on car emissions.
Get the taxation back from the manufacturers, and their employees that will have to be increased to meet the demand. The more competitive we can make our own vehicles the more they will sell. It must be better surely to get people back into work paying taxes than paying them unemployment benefits and all the other handouts that can lead to.
The government could help by passing laws that making civil service, public service, councils and funded charities have to buy British to keep their fundings and support, and the only thing to get us out of the hole we find ourselves is getting the British population back to work. Government money is our money and they should be cutting out waste and have a much firmer hand on the tiller in these times of stormy waters.
I don’t doubt that many services and online businesses – which can be done largely from home – will bounce back quite quickly. Indeed many of these might bounce back better if the have learned that working at home can be more productive.
This could, in turn, lead to benefits elsewhere – less traffic, fewer commenters which could help other areas.
But you only have to take a walk down any high street to realise this is not a V shaped recession for many. One bustling businesses are now dead. Cafes are empty. The length and depth of the lockdown is causing carnage. And our lockdown was so long and deep because in February and March, the government totally failed – preoccupied as it was with a headbanger Brexit that nobody voted for.
Incidentally yesterday a Leave group tried to blame Remainers for how embarrassingly badly Brexit is going. And Johnson sought to blame care homes for the COVID disaster he inflicted on them. The public inquiries will reach different conclusions. A haircut can not fix this mess of a prime minister and mess of a government.
I too doubt it will be V shaped. Some businesses have stopped trading altogether (by choice or by going bust). Others are dependent on world trade which is down and is likely to stay down while the pandemic spreads.
Some Restaurants and Pubs will not reopen and some segments of the marketplace (e.g. the grey pound) will be absent for a good while – but fewer venues will attract those still willing (mostly the young) to eat out and socialise in public. So some businesses will pick up quickly but some will clearly not do so.
For example, many Garden Centres that rely on older customers using their cafes/restaurants will not bounce back as quickly as those venues focused on a younger set. Much as it might be nice to have a new car, many older people might prefer to keep their cash in their Rainy Day fund – especially if their current vehicle is not being used very much at the moment and the choice of replacement is restricted in choice and expensive.
So it will be a mixed bag with winners and losers dependent upon how a business was set-up to work before the crisis. Those that were already falling behind will have little to comfort them in any recovery to come whatever its shape.
IanT
Oldtimer, One thing we can depend upon: all the Remains who agitated for ever more, and harsher, lockdown will now accuse the government of ruining the economy – because of lockdown.
Well it quite easy to enhance (and speed up) the recovery hugely. We just need far smaller government, lower simpler taxes, cheap energy, freedom and choice and a bonfire of red tape. Unfortunately the Boris government still seems to be mainly a tax, borrow, regulate and piss down the drain socialist one. Sunak & Boris even think employing even more people in job centres (and even HS2) is a good plan. I hope Sunak will do something sensible tomorrow for a change (he did read PPE so I suppose it is rather unlikely) but ones lives in hope. I suspect it will be little more than a temporary gimmick/distraction or two.
It seems Sunak is going to raise the stamp duty threshold to £500K – but only in the autumn. Great way to kill all sales below £500K for the next few months mate! Can you really not see this?
Matt Ridley is exactly right in his blog.
FORGET THE DOOM AND GLOOM. THE RETREAT OF COVID-19 IS A GREAT CAUSE FOR OPTIMISM
Death below the five year average and non Covid deaths about 10% below. As I said before when doctors & surgeons go on strike the initial effect (at least) is a decrease in deaths.
To achieve a 3 month economic recovery, that would be most welcome, we have to forget all about lock-down and associated ills.
It’s optimistic, and should not be held up a goal, for if this fails to happen then the government will be accused of all sorts of things.
Let’s just concentrate on putting this virus behind us – with no thought or acceptance given to the ‘NEW NORMAL’ – an effort by some to keep us in a form of lock-down forever, — and concentrate on building up the economy so that we can all flourish and prosper.
+++ emphatically agree
Me too! Pointless living in fear of death because it will get each and every one of us. The death rate is always 100%
How do we ‘put the virus behind us’? Do you mean – ‘forget the virus, go back to normal and let it do its worst?’. If so, I agree with you. I have thought that from the start.
Of topic – Barnier ‘EU willing to allow UK to break from Common Fisheries Policy’.
He still doesn’t get it. We left the EU and its institutions. What the UK does through its own democratic process creating, amending, repealing its own laws and rules is nothing to do with the EU. In the same way, what the EU does in its own backyard is nothing to do with the UK. Yet he by implication still believes the EU rules the UK.
Its nice when harmony exists, but the individual democratic process is more important.
If there’s one Brexit book that I will make a point of buying next year it will be the one to be written by – Barnier! It will be more illuminating than any other.
Agree the example of Hong Kong Vs China shows Freedom is paramount in UK v EU.
Ian, If only we could depend on Boris being robust enough to send Barnier packing, then the EU empire’s posturing would be funny.
Written by a remainer.
As far as I know it’s about the level playing field now- fisheries accounts for very little in the overall scheme and especially when matched with financials, goods and services for instance- something to be aware of- that’s if we want to have a future with them. The more we diverge from the EU accepted norm, as they see it, then the less chance of getting a favourable deal. But perhaps we don’t want a favourable deal- perhaps we don’t want any deal? after all we just voted to leave- anyway thinking now is that Barnier will be there in situ until 31st December only as his contract will be up by then so there’s little point in saying more.
What is Andy Haldane’s track record for making accurate predictions ? As he seems to have worked at the BoE for his entire career I can guess.
End social distancing now. The epidemic is over. The virus is in retreat. Collective immunity has been reached.
No, it hasn’t. The virus has just had it’s first near miss with an elderly relative of mine. Wear a mask, social-distance and wash up!
It seems so (in most areas anyway). Also survival rates have more than doubled. Matt Ridley Blog is sound on this.
Idiotic of Boris to try blame nursing homes over “incorrect procedures”. It was his idiotic government, NHS England and the NHS who idiotically dumped thousands of infected, often untested and many known positive patients from hospitals into them. Like putting foxes in the hen house.
Deaths in care homes in Germany were only one 1/13 of those in the UK. Must be about 13,000 death caused/advanced by this insane policy. Why are we governed by such damn fools?
Well said Will Jones and Bryan Harris.
Oh absolutely, but I fear that we will be in the middle of the pandemic for a long time until apologies and reconciliation is made. THis government has painted itself into a hole.
zorro
How do you work that out? We have had massive disruption to our lives from the lockdown. No socialising. No pubs. No cafes. No restaurants. No cinema. No hairdressers. Etc. And the transmission of the virus has slowed. Surprise! Surprise!
And you think it is ‘in retreat’. Very strange.
‘A V shaped recovery implies that the output and incomes we lost in the three months of downturn will be replaced in the following three months.’ Uhhh? Surely the output and incomes lost is, er, lost. A V-shaped recovery gets any economy back to where it was but after taking a one-off hit. I wish I could prove this by some impressive Calculus action but it’s too early in the morning.
Sunak has probably finished his planning for his economic recovery measures but I hope he keeps his eye on one thing: he needs to concentrate on saving the existing economy rather than throwing buckets of borrowed of cash at hare-brained schemes like Net Zero.
P.S. I have three ‘locals’. As at Saturday, one opened, one shows a worrying lack of life, and one is planning on opening on the 18th. My suspicion is that late delivery of information by government is a factor in the late/non-openings. This aspect of the Covid-response needs to improve. (Conversely, the flow of information from Gov.UK about the end of the Brexit transition seems much better.)
I fear, but hope not, recovery will be more “Vv” (or worse vV) shaped, double dipped due to unlocking some higher risk sectors to quickly and causing spikes or a general second wave epidemic, ideal we should be aiming for a U shaped of recovery.
At least three Pubs across England have already had to close again, customers or staff testing CV19 positive since, obviously either pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic before 6am Saturday…
Which are the higher risk sectors you feel have been unlocked too early?
If I were a journalist I would want to know what the visitors to the pub that tested CV19 positive were doing in the three weeks before. Why did they get a test so quickly after going to the Pub if they felt they required a test why did they go out and put others at risk if they suspected they had the virus. This seems rather odd to me.
How can the number of people testing positive be independent of the number of tests carried out?
Is it not significant that 8 out of 9 of the testing sites in Leicester were opened after mid-June and that coincides with an increase of positive testing results?
How many of those with positive results had no symptoms?
I see the track and trace app still has no end date, people are still at risk and still no one fired because of the obvious incompetence.
Sort that out, give us the info we have been pleading for, for months, stop treating us like children and the FOGO, starts to reduce, normal activity resumes and so does the recovery.
You are trashing hospitality and entertainment for no reason. If masks are effective on public transport, why can’t I sit next to someone wearing one at a sports or music event.
Lions led by donkeys springs to mind.
Until some of the bizarre regulations are relaxed, jobs will continue to be lost. You can have your hair cut but not your nails.
You can’t go to gym or play sport.
Micro management of the population doesn’t look good.
Time to repeal all thar emergency regulation.
Local councils are using it as an excuse to disrupt traffic and more.
As you say:- Micro management of the population doesn’t look good.
Indeed it never does. Decisions obviously need too be taken as close to the coal face as possible. The people near the coal face have the relevant facts and resources to do the job.
Well the would have the resources if they were taxes less and suffered from far, far less red tape.
To fill in the gaps of your point. It would appear that the government has done the calculations; they now know what the death rate is likely to be and in what demographic. The decision: Cost of deaths v cost of shutting down the economy for an extended period until a vaccine. The government will accept a higher death rate (since its mostly in the older part of the population) to bring the economy back up to near normal.
I agree with some of your points. My local HWRC is still, inexplicably, imposing silly control measures, leading to delays. The measures are explained by workers, not wearing masks, getting within 2 metres of drivers!
Surely most people can cut or clip their own nails or their partners can’t they?
Ian Nail technicians can work (since 4 July), they just need gloves and screens that cost around £90 or more.
I think the government should explain the medical advice regarding the continued closure of gyms if the gym equipment is fully sterilised between users what is causing the continued lockdown.
@Ian Wragg; “You can have your hair cut but not your nails.”
Wrong, those who need the services of chiropodists have been able to get their nails cut and other procedures, for about a months now.
We have just lived through a revolution. Many people are now working from home, or popping into the (expensive) office for a chat or a meeting. People are using their cars less out here in the Fens.We are quieter, less frenzied, more relaxed.
Meanwhile, the immigrant labour still pounds on, mostly un-unionised (they did try and then gave up). We are certainly (Leicester) a society that depends on almost slave workers).
To be honest, I am not at all sure how this is going to affect the economy.
But we were told that we would be enriched by immigrant labour.
In your analysis you have not accounted for the fear factor.
The population is running scared of catching this disease and have grown accustomed to being imprisoned at home. Many will not emerge until assured by government and media alike that it is safe.
Government and media created this, government and media now need to put it back in its box and encourage us to go back to the way it was before.
I see no mention of public transport in your analysis Sir John.
Until we can get on a bus or train without restriction, there will be no full recovery
Like many people, I simply cannot be bothered with playing the game/experiment of ‘let’s see what tyrannical powers we can impose on people’ in this mad game of ‘Simple Simon Says’, which is even worse at local Council level. ‘Guidance’ is being conflated with ‘law’ at all levels. Even Ministers are doing it. That is tyranny.
For something that has a survival rate of 99.96, & mainly impacts, unlike flu, those 70+. It has nothing to do with ‘safety’, but everything to do with control.
So no, I will not be returning to the High Street until sanity returns, & I am not willing to damage my health & immune system by wearing a mask, which is as effective as expecting your pants to stop a fart.
Those companies silly enough to support the politics of ‘end capitalism’ & other marxist ideologies, will hopefully get their wish come true- for them at least, as I’ve sourced replacements for their goods.
There was no need to shut down the economy, & I don’t see anyone in Govt willing to relinquish their tyrannical powers any time soon. It does not bode well.
V shaped recovery implies that the output and incomes we lost in the three months of downturn will be replaced in the following three months.
That output and income is gone. It is not coming back. What we want is the rate of output and income to return to their previous level.
It took fifty years to repay borrowings for the second World War.
The Government should be issuing thirty year bonds to fund the costs so far of furlough etc, plus the ‘build, build, build’ recovery plan.
The bonds should carry a positive, inflation-linked coupon, in order to dissuade future governments from letting inflation out of hand.
Ps all over the papers today a report smearing Huawei, no facts just intimation. Obviously part of HMGs justification campaign. A trade war with China. Just what we need. It doesn’t matter to them, they have total control over their population.
They are ‘nasty’ but the consequences to us our nastier. Will someone truly think this thing through from end to end rather than the current knee jerking.
One hopes he is going to be more right than wrong but it is going to be a funny shaped V.
The drop into recession was vertical but the return to where we were is likely to be no more than at 45 degrees as so much depends on travel, accommodation, entertainment and the arts. These very large sectors will take quite a while to recover and do little more than break even during the next 12 months or so especially while social distancing is with us
Andy Haldane is delusional. Even the Bank of England said a while ago we were heading for the worst recession in 300 years. What we are going to get is the greatest depression with deflation is many areas of the economy and massive inflation in others. This absurd and unjustified lockdown has done at least as much damage economically as WW2. The damage will last for decades and has altered the world permanently. Quite a legacy for a party that styles itself a supporter of freedom and business. I think Boris regards himself as a latter day Churchill. Well I’d agree. Winston lost us the empire, Boris has mortally wounded what’s left.
I’m not sure there is a letter to describe the fall and recovery of this current situation. I’m thinking it will have a similarity to the mirror image of the COVID death rate graph – I’m not sure a politician or economist should make that comparison though!
Social distancing is the killer. The fact is we have a service biased economy and it cannot possibly recover with social distancing in place.
We no longer need 250,000 people a year arriving now that we have mass unemployment likely.
I’d call a stuttering recovery, not anything like pure V shaped.
Many examples of people working under the wire, as in Leicester. How these are recorded will determine how this plays out. There’s a lot of money out there ready to be spent, and the question is not only when, but where and on what?
The phrase ‘dead cat bounce’ comes to mind.
but have we saved the NHS yet? Envy of the world.
Hairdressers doing 2-inch haircuts instead of the two 1-inch cuts they would have done, do not regain their length of loss.
Consumer needs change. Once we needed a pile of paper delivered just to read yesterday’s news. Today, Pret a Manger are cutting, because folk working at home don’t need to Take to Eat where they don’t work.
There is probably enough latent demand to replace & even exceed what has been lost. Replacing what was, as it then was, may deal with some of it. Those offering solutions best-suited to consumers’ new circumstances will gain most from the difference.
I hear on the radio this morning that I may be offered £5,000 to insulate my home. It is hard to imagine a crazier way to stimulate the economy.
My home energy costs are £1.100 pa. More insulation will save ZERO on cooking, fridges, lighting or TV. That leaves perhaps £100 saving at best on heating – 50 year payback! Oh, and ZERO impact on world climate which is minimally influenced, if at all, by CO2.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-8495961/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Theres-normal-new-normal.html
I don’t know anyone out here who isn’t saying WTF ??? As regards the inconsistency of it all.
Our local Council has furloughed a large number of its staff, at least 50% I am told, but they still seem able to operate so it must be the case that they are grossly overstaffed and also the reason they are permanently broke.
I think we can be confident that the same applies to the majority of Councils as well as Government so take a scythe to the public sector which creates no wealth. At the same time deregulate, cut taxes, simplify the tax code. Set the entrepreneurs free to do what they do best.
It looks to me as if Mr Haldane is singing from the same hymn sheet as an economic commentator, Roger Martin-Fagg, who produced an update for the executive mentoring organisation, Vistage, in June. He based his hope of a ‘V’ recovery mainly on the amount of money in the system. By itself though, that seems to me more likely to produce inflation rather than productive recovery. To spend the available money productively people need to be confident that Covid19 is beaten, at best with a vaccine or at least with a viable cure, otherwise they will simply keep the money in their pockets against renewed disaster. Businesses, and business owners need to be confident that investing is worth their while and they will be allowed to keep much of their profits otherwhise they will not invest. The Government needs to be clear that extra taxation will be counterproductive in this respect.
Meanwhile the ‘Opposition’ elite comes forth with its usual muddle of mixed messages: on the one hand they do not want ‘Austerity’; on the other they are crying for a Wealth Tax.
Slightly OT. The PM this morning reported as criticising the Care Homes. Of course he did. The blame game has started and having built the appalling NHS into a deity, he has put it beyond criticism, it would be like the Pope criticising Christ.
Total reform of OUR NHS to include much private provision would ease the burden on the taxpayer and give us all a much better healthcare sector.
At the moment I can’t see anything like a proper V overall. The shape from recovery bottom may have that sharp point but the right hand side has only got a short way up. The rest will be a long shallow incline. It will vary industry to industry of course. As is said, for any big business which has lost 50% the idea of an immediate increase of 100% is hard to see.
The most important “Advantage in the Disadvantage” silver lining from this Pandemic upheaval has forced everyone to rethink their modus operandi and prepare for change. It is both a virtue and a curse that the old way of “Don’t fix it until it’s broke” persists when preventive change is looming.
Serendipity, where something or someone will come to solve a problem when you most need it is now required for everyone. At times of dire straits in the past Britain has been exceptional on the innovation front in so many areas. Let’s hope this encourages us all to become more flexible because “Change is the new modus operandi” and by default folk hate change.
Those who adapt will prosper. My generation have experienced the most rapid change in world history yet there are many who cannot cope and need help. Joining the EEC was an attempt to alleviate some of the adverse effects but it became a millstone / straitjacket instead…
So Sunak is going to give people a voucher of up to £5,000 to inuslate their homes.
The scheme will doubtless work like this:- they tax people for £5000, then they waste perhaps 20% or so on the admin of this taxation, then they waste another 20% on the admin and distribution of the vouchers, then you get a voucher back that you can only spend on certain things (probably ones that are not you priority) and only with certain approved (so usually over expensive) suppliers. Plus you have to wade through endless forms and hoops to get it.
Of course some people might need a gutter repair or a new roof or a car repair so they can get to work, but no they have to insulation or similar.
If this is not clear proof that Sunak (and this government) is economically illiterate then what is? Just leave the money with the people and cut out all the parasites in the middle you plonkers.
The Treasury said that it hoped its green jobs package would help create tens of thousands of jobs “as part of a drive to power up the nation’s workforce and protect the environment.”
More economic illiterates – it will clearly be a net job destroyer.
There is enough bad news about at home and internationally to suggest Mr. Haldane is too optimistic.
My own (pre-Covid) plans were for a frugal year and with now heightened prospects of diminished investment returns and possible extra future tax take, I am not expecting to join in boosting demand.
In order for a real recovery, we need our Chancellor to stop throwing money about like a drunk sailor on shore leave.
I believe the media is using the virus crisis to push our so called Conservative Party in to acting like socialists. The country has rejected socialism time after time so why force it on us?
Lightbulb moment?
Cut stamp duty with immediate effect and it will help the economy immediately!!
Mr Haldane may have a good point. I remember that when we were reduced to three day working we managed to produce as much as we had done in five. To absorb a rapid rate of production while climbing out of that “V” we need customers. The customers will in large part need to be new ones because I do not see the EU enjoying the same “V” recovery. We will also need to produce more of our own needs in house, specifically re food. Government can play its part by getting behind all this entrepreneurial endeavour. It will be a time when we discover who our real friends are.
Indeed, some very bizarre forecasting from the BoE. How on God’s earth they can see a V-shaped recovery is beyond me bearing in mind the government enforced calamitous trading conditions on the service economy. I suspect that it is very unconvincing mood music. Crawling out of this disaster it is clear that they are hoping to push a vaccine on the population to justify this quasi ‘lockdown’ exit. Until Johnson apologises for his stupidity, this country will be cursed.
zorro
There is not much cause for optimism as far as I can see. In my locality many previously furloughed people are now being made redundant. The much vaunted opening of pubs has been a damp squib because of the restrictions with which it is hedged about – all the spontaneity has gone. It is still extremely difficult to buy building materials such as timber, so no home improvement projects. And what on earth is the point of buying a new car? Cars were the symbol of personal freedom and mobility, which has now gone. I am amazed the markets have recovered as much as they have, but the FTSE is noticeably lagging behind other major indices.
More good new the weekly deaths reported today are again below the five year average in the last week reported (by about 3%) take off those death down as being Covid related then perhaps as much as 13% down! This despite the NHS partial shutdown.
A very safe time indeed to be alive it seems – get everyone back to work.
I’m forever blowing bubbles, pretty bubbles in the air, they so high, nearly reach the sky, then like my dreams they fade and die. Fortune’s always hiding, I’ve looked everywhere, I’m forever blowing bubbles, pretty bubbles in the air.
I’m dreaming dreams, I’m scheming schemes, I’m building castles high.
The outcome of what has happened, will not be known until June next year, it looks to me that the Titanic markets have been hole below the waterline, but the music is still playing and the people are still dancing.
Apart from buying the essentials I won’t be returning to the shops until the OLD normal is reinstated. I don’t like queuing, I don’t think wearing a face nappy is healthy or safe and I have no intention of having to leave my contact details by going for a coffee and running the risk of appearing on the Government’s track and trace radar.
As for the proposed home insulation vouchers, they won’t lead to a tsunami of cold calls from cowboy traders will they!
I think this V shaped recovery is hopelessly optimistic.
The virus isn’t going away and what is called the “hospitality” and travel industries are taking a big hit. A glance at the airline industry’s long term cuts says it all.
On the plus side online working is growing. So we need more fibre to the home and people to install it and less bar staff etc. This structural change has to be facilitated by government where possible.
Loft insulation… YAY !
(Better be sure this £2bn doesn’t end up getting wasted on the high street.)
No chance. When the greenies start their attack on the whole of the British population.
The green lobbyists and campaigners making up the self-described “Zero Carbon Commission” are proposing the immediate introduction of carbon taxation in key sectors of the economy, several of which have not previously been deeply affected by climate policies.
The GWPF have reacted strongly against such madness.
https://www.thegwpf.com/boris-warned-that-tone-deaf-carbon-taxes-risk-poll-tax-fiasco/
the Zero Carbon Commission is not an official body but it has quite big hitters for the green dream on board.
http://www.publicfirst.co.uk/new-report-for-the-zeroc-commission.html