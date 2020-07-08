My question during the Urgent Question on Coronavirus, 7 July 2020

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): Could the Secretary of State remind us how big an increase in intensive care capacity there has been for the health service? That increase is a great achievement. Were the unthinkable to happen and there was another surge in the virus, could we have isolation hospitals that dealt with that so that the rest of the hospitals and surgeries could carry on with their other work?
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (Matt Hancock): Yes. We have doubled the intensive care capacity, which, alongside the Nightingale, has been a remarkable achievement of the NHS. There are now green and blue areas in hospitals, or whole hospitals, depending on the geography—in a rural area, we could not make a whole hospital covid-secure or covid-free, because it would have to serve both covid and non-covid patients. That separation of the NHS into blue and green areas is an important part of their being able to reduce the impact of infection control procedures, which are obviously having a big impact on the provision of services.
One Comment
We could be forgiven for thinking that this Government was acting like our enemies.
It is either that or they are just wrong 97% of the time.
This buisines of getting rid of us useing Petrol or diesel Or even gas.
Just makes our manufacturing so much more expensive. Our cars have all got to go ?
What a waste, what utter rubbish, our cars are well engineered
Diesel and petrol and gas are all very economical and very well engineered, and will be giving excellent Value for money for years.
But this must all be thrown out for a massive move to Battery’s
Totally insanity
Just painting us into a corner.
To many components that are needed are scarce, and prices will only go up.
Just look at the muddle headed rubbish that Westminster won’t .
This Country it seem will be run by the Chinese, oh yes just look into all that they are doing here.
Why o why do we not give more work to our people.
Why give our own the buisiness, all that money goes straight out of the Country, we will not even get any tax.
Half the population will now be able to work from home .they will no longer be buying Season Tickets, why build more HS2 ?
And on and on