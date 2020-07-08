The state of the car industry

June saw car showrooms re open and some sales take place. Some dealerships reported brisk trade and pent up demand. We now know the overall result. June sales were 35% down on June 2019, and year to date sales are now down by just under one half.
Some of you write in and point out many people cannot afford a new car. Others tell me it is silly to buy one, given the costs and the early depreciation. I continue to research and write about the car industry because it has figured prominently in UK debates about manufacturing, tariffs and trade. It is a modern political paradox or contradiction. The MPs who are keenest on green policies are also often those who worry about the state of our car industry, not seeing that it is green policies which have done most to undermine traditional car manufacturing.
There are several reasons for the collapse of car output and demand. Of course the main one is the lock down period and the impact of anti virus policies. There are however underlying trends and policies that were weakening car output well before covid 19 hit. The high VED put people off buying new. Tax and regulatory attacks on diesels cut buying interest in these cars., These were the vehicles the EU and UK governments had urged the industry to specialise in when they saw diesels as more environmentally friendly than petrol cars. The Bank of England under Mr Carney also tightened credit conditions for car loans. Readers of this blog read my forecasts of decline at the time of the new measures.
There is this central muddle in UK car industry policy. The government seems to want a major car industry, yet still dislikes its main products. It wants a very different car industry. The danger is its recourse to higher taxes and more regulations puts people off existing products without bringing them to buy the products the government wants to see. The industry is caught spending money closing down the old before its time, and spending even more money on the new before there is mass demand.The virus just got in the way and blew a crater in the sales figures.
2 Comments
Good morning
The government wants a car industry but does not want car ownership. Its relationship is similar to that of smoking. It’s a love hate relationship. It loves the taxes but hates that which it taxes. Classic – If it moves, regulate it. If it is still moving, tax it. If it stops moving, subsidies it.
The same too is happening to online shopping. As people and business’s are driven from the high street they are going on line. The government loses taxes and then run around spraying money around trying to undo what it has created. In the meantime it goes after on line shopping to get the revenue. It never stops to ask why it needs the money, it just needs it and then goes and spends it on things people don’t want or need.
What we really need it a cull of government.
Less is more.
What a perfect analysis of the problem.
Despite what the daft Leyla Moran’s of this world think, people love cars. They enjoy the freedom they give and the convenience. They also like the technology in modern cars and, let’s be frank, a decent new car is probably better furnished and equipped than our home or office !
My wife and I like nothing more than getting in our car and driving down through Europe to the Italian Lakes or the Swiss Alps. You cannot easily do that in any of the current electric cars, the range is far too short and charging stations are too infrequent.
None of this is going to change any time soon.