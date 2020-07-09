A sensible package

The Chancellor yesterday set out how he intends to wind down the furlough scheme whilst encouraging employers to keep those employees and to restore their work. He also made some proposals to boost tourism and hospitality business, and to assist more young people into the workforce. I will post my short speech in the House on the economy later this morning.
This is your opportunity to comment on the current state of the recovery and government plans to stimulate it.
It is hard to believe that this should still be the case:
The cross-party Commons Public Accounts Committee said the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) is not treating the issue with ‘sufficient urgency’. The committee said: ‘We are extremely concerned by the widely reported shortages of personal protective equipment faced by NHS and care workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
This epidemic is NOT over. What is the government doing to ensure that the necessary equipment, and PPE, is available? It needs to be manufactured in the UK, and now.
I thought the package was a good one in general, but I would like to see a cut in VAT on all things. In my opinion, 20% is way too high. Some people might hesitate to spend on something, when they calculate the VAT payable. On some larger (but essential) items , the VAT adds a significant amount to the cost. For some, it might make the difference between buying, and not buying.
I believe there is still VAT on domestic heating. In my opinion, it should be removed.
His plans look like silly, childish gimmicks to me. Now we have to pay taxes to give people fairly worthless vouchers for insulation (with endless conditions attached) or to buy people a cheap lunch. Stamp duty is an appallingly damaging tax. At 1% it did not do too much damage at up to 15% it is masively damaging to the economy. We do not want a holiday we want to get rid of it completely Rishi.
The man needs to get real – what is needed is far less government, far less interference, lower simpler taxes cheap on demand energy and zero greencrap. Just cut out all the government waste (at least 50% is). Plus fair competition, freedom of choice in healthcare, education, broadcasting, housing, energy ………… His opposite number Anneliese Dodds (yet another PPE dope) sounds even worse than Sunak. Both essentially deluded socialists
It seems that 13 universities may go bust without a bailout, due to coronavirus. Well far more than that richly deserve to go bust and this would surely be quite a good thing for the economy. Stop all the soft “loan” for duff degrees in duff and non vocational subjects and for anyone with less than about 3 Bs at A level. Currently half the people going have 3 Ds or less. Let them resit, or pay for themselves or get a job. Then they can learn on the job or study part time (day release or at night schools).
What’s Sunak want, a pat on the head for spending taxpayers money?
Tory voters and libertarians demand reform of Labour’s Socialist, unionised, vile client state not more money thrown at it in the most corrupt fashion imaginable
What is it with the contemporary politician? You destroy our freedoms, destroy our economy, you demonise its people using the falsity of race-crime and you crush our public finances to protect the Tory-Labour duopoly in the Commons and you expect praise and adulation?
Have you any idea how much both parties are despised?
As Mr Hamilton tweeted a few weeks back in the most sinister of fashions, ‘We can see you’. And do you know what, we can see what your political game is. It is nothing less than the construction of an all-powerful political State in which the two main Parliamentary parties are protected from political harm
Maintaining the corrupt status quo is now the only raison d’etre for the British State and those who feed well at its trough
The economy is obviously in a mess. These latest measures are band aid but, no doubt, welcome to its beneficiaries. Meanwhile the public finances are getting worse than ever. It is worth reminding ourselves that governments do not create wealth, they spend and redistribute the wealth created by others. Government can make wealth creation easier or more difficult by its tax regime and the laws and regulations it passes that the wealth creators must observe. That test has yet to be passed, presumably in the autumn budget statement. Until then judgment is reserved.
Well that is my health ruined for I will not forego the chance of £10 off a meal I do not need.
Your proposal to cut VAT on green products (including solar panels) has very disappointingly not been taken up whilst subsidies for yesterday’s remedies of double glazing and wall insulation have been.
And while we slosh all this magic money about there is talk of trashing the armed forces again.
Plenty of money for Brussels and overseas aid but none to protect ourselves in these turbulent times.
The huge danger is, of course, inflation.
People round here are beginning to ask questions too. We are beginning to like our current way of life. More relaxed. Not so desperate. Not so much rushing around for the sake of it. My grown up grandchildren are desperate to get going on their careers though – this is not laziness. People are resigned, nicer, more tranquil.
Protestant work ethic? I do not know if it is still there.
What has happened is that now we appreciate the people who do service for us often at personal risk. Nurses get far more respect than Managers.
The plan seems a good effort to be positive. It won’t be perfect and no doubt will need some fine tuning on the way. I would have liked to see something more positive re the car industry but that it seems awaits the realisation that previous statements that have done so much damage are not the answer. Let us see the overall effect during the next three months and then some consolidation in the autumn budget. In the latter I wish to see much more that makes the UK a good place to invest and for business as a whole to take advantage of being free the shackles of the EU.
Cutting stamp duty on house purchases will result in house prices increasing and quickly eliminate any benefit to purchasers – that’s how markets work, prices will adjust to the highest level purchasers can afford and if they don’t have to pay stamp duty they can afford more. All it achieves is a reduction in government revenue. By a similar token VAT cuts won’t be passed on to the buyers – but this may be intended to boost hospitality owners income ?
My business figures are ,after the last three months, 40% better than the last fives years.We have been in business eighteen years. I man the office and the three staff work from home being able to access the companies server. I have had the virus back in January. The after affects are holding me back. But hey ho .
The Government slogan was ‘Stay Alert’ and ‘Stay at Home’. I know things are changing but I’m still alert to spending my meager pension on non-essential items I think I will hold back in case the recession gets worse. Non-essential as defined by the Govt. as they are being the last to be re-opened. Be alert and be prepared.
The Chancellor is spending as if there is no tomorrow. But the one lesson from the lock- down is that working habits are going to change – more ‘Zoom’ and less travelling for meetings. He should kill HS2 NOW and release £100 billion for more worthwhile things. HS2 is now, as never before, a white elephant. It will be probably known as Theresa May’s ‘Folly’. I don’t want it known as Boris’s folly!
Borrowing is taken to extreme. How can four months of previous inactivity be borrowed? That time has gone. The notion of recovering it will be uncovered when the debt remains unpaid.
We are told HMG has blown 10 billion on a test and trace system that doesn’t work, so obviously contributing to the mess we are in, maybe even unnecessary deaths. And you think giving us some eating and drinking vouchers is sensible?
Loyalty is one thing, hubris another.
The furlough scheme was a big mistake and will only prolong zombie jobs for a short time. The virus has accelerated the shift to the digital economy which was happening already. It would have been much better to cut taxes and regulations to give us maximum competitiveness and flexibility.
Yes because helping business and boosting tourism is certainly what making loads of absurd and scientifically pointless social distancing regulations will do. What about a recognition that this government and parliament has done more damage in a shorter time than any war in history has managed? Be it fear, stupidity, personal gain or corruption that motivated the political, bureaucratic and media class that is what has happened and I, and many others, will never forget it.
John, the key to recovery is a successful Brexit. We now find Liz Truss leaking Project Fear nonsense about lack of preparedness. Sack her NOW! Only people who believe in Brexit need apply. We are British and we will be ready
Reply Liz Truss is trying to secure a complete Brexit at the end of the year! She is doing the right things.
More schemes more complication in the small print, and probably a wait for any money due to be paid out.
Simply lower Vat immediately to 10% across the board for two years, and down to Zero on all home improvements.
On Stamp duty, halve all of the rates for 2 years, or just have one rate for all properties, no matter the value.
We want simple to understand actions across all businesses, not a complicated pick and choose with small print rules for a very short limited period.
It’s a relief that the ‘green recovery’ so far at least, has only amounted to home improvement grants which aim for energy efficiency which we can all welcome. If you and your colleagues could press for continued discussion of the merits of energy efficiency and security as the energy policy priority, that would give us optimism. Let’s all do our bit in our local economies and go out and spend to support local businesses. Those of us who have stayed in work have a duty to do as much as we can.
The package will probably help a bit – but it’s hardly a solid plan. It just picks a few headline areas, but there is nothing there to create a fundamental stimulus for the whole economy.
If we are forced into another lock-down the measures will be worthless.
Now surely is the time to plan for the future — HOW are we going to avoid another lock-down? What are the real priorities in our life that need to be most protected/funded.
It is time for a fundamental, soul searching, review of what is wrong with the way things are run currently – and there are many! — How can we make things better, easier to tun, less expensive, but more rewarding?