“The single market was never a level playing field”

I have no problem with the idea that a quoted company can be bid for by potential new owners who value it more or who might run it better than the existing owners. I do have a problem with the U.K. offering this freedom to countries and companies who do not accept the same discipline. I particularly oppose the idea that nationalised industries or foreign states should be able to buy up U.K. based businesses.
One of the unfairnesses of the single market was we offered up most of our large businesses for sale to France and Germany but they offered up very little of theirs in return. Cultural obstacles, different ownership structures, EU rules and Court judgements and different national government approaches meant during our time in the market many of our companies were acquired from the continent whilst U.K. companies made little or no progress with either acquisition or organic growth strategies in the leading EU countries.
Just look at what happened to our building materials industry for example. In the 1970s we had large advanced companies mining China clay, producing cement and ready mix concrete, making tiles, kitchen units, glass, plasterboard, bricks and tarmac. They did pioneering work on ready mix, concrete tiles, glass and other processes. These items make sense to produce locally as transport costs are high and the travel intrusive. They created many jobs in the U.K. and did not add to the import bill.
Redlands tiles was bought up by French Lafarge. Marley Tiles was bought by Belgian Etex. BPB plasterboard was acquired by French St Gobain. Blue Circle Cement was bought by French Lafarge. Ready Mix Concrete was purchased by Mexican Cemex. Hanson Trust with wide ranging building material interests including bricks was taken over by German Heidelberg Cement. Magnet Joinery’s kitchens and other wood products were snapped up by Swedish Nobia. Tarmac’s aggregates and road materials were bought by French Lafarge. English China Clays was acquired by French Imetal. That just left Pilkington Glass with world leading technology to go to the Japanese, and our main scaffolding business to go to the USA.
In the case of the USA Hanson had acquired various materials companies as that is an open market. There were practically no successful U.K. bids for European companies given the constraints, apart from Braas bought by Redland only to be sold back to the continent as part of the sale of the larger group.
As we develop our own free trade and overseas investment policies we need to make sure there is reciprocal access for bids. In areas like defence, data and communications we also need to be aware of the needs of national security. There are some basic competencies and essential areas where we need a domestic capability. The extraordinary story of how the U.K. sold out of practically all its leading building materials shows what can happen if our access is blocked. Once you lose control of the assets you can then be taken on a journey to much more dependence on imports, where you export the jobs elsewhere.
38 Comments
If the UK is not in control of its affairs, it is not a nation. We should do what is in our interests, not allow anyone in the world to enter our home and buy whatever of our possessions they happen to want.
Adam
Agreed!
We allowed these people into our home and allowed them to take what they wanted. We allowed the French to produce our passports as recently as last year! Why do we allow it to happen?
JR says that no other countryside sold off much of their industries – so why did the British??!
It makes no sense! We even sold off our gold and our half of the Channel Tunnel – why?
It cannot be down to single market rules – if it was France etc would have sold off most of their industries too!!!!
‘Countryside’ should read ‘countries’
Then don’t sell.
Every such sale needs both a buyer and a seller.
I agree with your sentiment, there is also a further dimension to it. So long as we have a balance of payments deficit we are obliged to balance the books by selling assets and/or borrowing abroad. So the declining exports resulting from the process you describe gives a further incentive to sell off more industries so decreasing exports further.
An even more pernicious problem is that all our promising young Tech and biotech companies are sold off to the States, or elsewhere, so they never grow to be the next Shopify, let alone the next Google.
Your second paragraph just highlights our attitude to risk. The US is genuinely an enterprise economy with the even the working person more likely to ‘have a punt’ than ever we have or will.
I think it is something to do with lack of Welfare State safety blanket.
Last para due to insufficient home market, which the EU was supposed to change but didn’t. Probably best to pocket the money and invest further upmarket, but that will mean less employment in production here, so less need for imported people. Also not a bad thing on this small island.
Yet another dimension is that the companies that now own British industry are domiciled outside of the UK and don’t pay UK corporation tax. True UK companies then find themselves in an uncompetitive market.
This all kicked off with Margaret Thatcher didn’t it?
No. Sid and his pension fund bought the UK privatisations, and the market rewarded him with companies that improved their productivity, lowered costs, offered better customer service, and dividends and share price growth. The process of sale to foreign interests didn’t start until later under Major, and accelerated alarmingly under Blair, especially after Stephen Buyers relinquished all the golden shares in privatisations.
People who run businesses on the Continent are accustomed to paying proper occupational pension contributions and decent redundancy if they get rid of staff.
They can’t believe how cheap UK businesses are on those points.
It is the total opposite when UK companies look at buying across the Channel.
But then, employment law – bar H&S – is entirely a matter for member nations, not for the European Union.
John seems to imply that this is a Bad Thing too – which is interesting.
But the decisions to sell off our companies, David, to ‘balance the books’, isn’t made by those with any responsibility or concern for the balance of payments. Your argument is conventional, and made by others, frequently, but I’m not sure it explains what’s happening.
Sadly very true David – but size counts and until our fledgling tech companies are protected from the global tech giants – and also discouraged from selling out – then nothing will change. With research grants must come other conditions that protect any UK investment.
These businesses are private companies. They aren’t British companies in the cultural or political sense. They owe no allegiance or loyalty to the UK. Their loyalty is to their shareholders. That is the purpose of a private company. That it is apolitical and culturally neutral.
Profit is the only determinant. Concerns about politics, culture, patriotism, loyalty to the community. These are irrelevant and concern only politicians who fear political consequences about actions taken by private companies
I recognised that when Thatcher was felled in 1990, the UK had changed direction for good. It’s been downhill ever since. The UK today is a wasteland
Google European Round Table Lobbying
The point being lobbying should be more transparent, like it is inside banks and corporates where any meeting with outside interests is logged and available to the legal department. I would suggest democracy would be improved if minutes of all lobbying is published on a Government website within 30 days.
Excellent example of how the EU worked against us.
We were seen as an asset to be stripped of everything worthwhile.
Yes we must protect our companies and keep them British – The EU experiment has shown how self centered EU countries are because EU rules work in theur favour
“Market forces”, old boy. “There is no alternative”.
“Why should they have an appendectomy if they can’t afford it”
Some of us still remember the real reason for the destruction of British industry
Only found out earlier this week that Arcam are now part of the Samsung group.
Governments should wake up to the fact that to run a proper economy, you need to sell more than cups of coffee to each other.
Have taxation policies got anything to do with it ?
We should be encouraging business investment and success, not taxing it out of sight.
Utilities must never be foreign owned. Defence items should be UK designed and produced as far as possible, Production of transport items, buses, coaches, taxis, train sets should be UK owned. Health items should be UK designed and produced as far as possible.
Independence!
Governments have been happy to sell off heavy industries to reduce carbon emissions.
Exporting our business to get carbon neutral is a mugs game.
We should be encouraging manufacturing not selling to the highest bidder.
Why are we refusing planning permission for open cast coal whilst Importing it from Russia.
I looked at wikipedia: All these mentioned UK companies apart from the Hanson Trust date from imperial times, so in a new post imperial era they may have become less competitive?
After all, for international market success, it is needed to adapt to other cultures, speak your languages, adapt to different ownership structures, work with other rules and courts (EU rules and ECJ court for most of the continent. That applies equally to all the other, now 27, countries, which appear to have no problem with this). As a more recent great UK succes I could point to Vodafone, which acquired Mannesman.
If it is about protecting more strategic companies (or even start-ups) from foreign take-over, that indeed needs attention, both in the UK and on the continent.
Everything was up for sale – companies, property, land.
No concept of nationhood – national security, identity, strategic interests etc.
Even the crucial importance of nationality, citizenship and the right to hold a British passport was never properly respected by elites.
It might be too late to turn that around now.
“The single market was never a level playing field”
Before one gets too used to writing in the past tense, this is just a reminder that there are 175 days till the Conservatives’ gift to the EU of legislative power over the UK expires (Arts. 126 and 127 of the Withdrawal Agreement).
When the fate of the UK building materials industry is viewed alongside what happened to much of our privatised power industry, it is understandable if we begin to conclude that the UK was virtually asset stripped in consequence of its single market membership.
Agreed, Sir John. So why did our governments allow it, when there were contemporaneous objections? Why were our water and energy companies sold into foreign hands, notably French and German? How can we legitimately regain ownership and prevent such further one-way traffic? Should we copy the tactics of our French friends and claim national strategic interest, as in the attempted take-over of Danone (makers of strategically important yoghurt!).
Did the foreign companies you list run the companies badly and/or reduce their UK workforce ? I don’t see much problem per se with foreign ownership in non-strategic sectors.
On reciprocal access, many UK companies have turned out to be not that good at running companies they acquire in Europe – the supermarkets for example – maybe best that others didn’t try.
John, is there somewhere we can learn more about how rules in other countries blocked access for bids to UK firms?
Much truth in what you say.
The single market was indeed never a level playing field. Indeed not but then in the UK neither is healthcare, housing, energy, broadcasting, education, energy …… they are all rigged markets with a lack of freedom of choice.
The most important thing is to make the UK competitive with cheap energy, low taxes, easy hire and fire and a bonfire or red tape. Plus sort out fair competition in the above and halved the size of the largely parasitic sector.
“I particularly oppose the idea that nationalised industries or foreign states should be able to buy up U.K. based businesses.”
So John, you are opposed to the concept of private property?
If I own a share in XYZ plc, that is my property, and I’ll sell it to anyone I please. No totalitarian politician is going to get in the way.
If that company is so vital to UK Government, let UK Government offer enough to buy the share, or start a competiotor, not try to steal my property.
Regarding building materials, you might also care to investigate the torrent of anti-business legislation produced by the Government that is very effective in exporting jobs.
Environment stuff.
Green levies on power, making it too expensive.
Clogged roads.
Employment taxes.
Factory taxes.
Transport taxes.
Sales taxes.
Planning permission taxes and bribes (oops, pardon, planning gain grants).
Newt relocation costs.
Well you get the idea.
Government is not the solution, it’s the problem. Just stop.
So it seems the new Building initiatives will benefit French and German companies more than our own.Those of us who have witnessed these foreign takeovers have been ignored esp when France etc do not reciprocate denying the same to our companies. It has been a one-way power grab esp when backed by state owned assets, effectively French nationalisation of UK Plc companies. Weird and devious to say the least.
When one considers that France get a gigantic 40% of the CAP money alone no wonder they can afford to buy into other countries like Britain. Hence the insistence of refusing Brexit without a fight. Appalling really.
JR, again you are blaming the EU for a home grown problem. Most advanced countries have laws to prevent foreign ownership of strategic national assets. UK governments, particularly Privatising Conservative ones, don’t care who owns what in the UK, as long as Spiv City gets to buy and sell bits of them thousands of times a day for ever more.
Of all non-financial UK firms, two thirds of all firms; with turnovers greater than £250 million, 45% are owned by foreign entities. About a 100,000 properties owned by foreign firms in England and Wales, with half in London, all worth £30 billion. All owned by companies registered in British and other offshore tax havens.
I miss those days when Buccaneering Hanson Trust was in full flow.
I might add
There has never been a more opportune moment for the government to nudge the BBC away from its crippling dependence on the licence fee.
“I do have a problem with the U.K. offering this freedom to countries and companies who do not accept the same discipline.”
Then why didn’t you do something about it? The Conservatives have been in government for the majority of the last 40 years and this matter is one of domestic legislation. The UK is in this situation because successive, mostly Conservative, governments have allowed it to happen.
When you talk about UK companies being sold to the Japanese (think ARM) and the Americans (think Cobham), this has nothing to do with the EU.
Reply As I said there is a fair two way market with the USA where we have bought US companies
I have always been amazed that people, for ideological reasons oppose nationalised businesses owned by the UK but are very happy when that nationalised ownership is by a foreign government. We privatised our power etc only to sell it to foreign governments and that seems to be o.k.even when we are ripped of pricewise and will be at the back of the queue should a shortage occur.
While what you say is true I think UK businesses would sell their grannies if it made a few pounds.
I wonder where the money from the sale of these UK companies went?
Correct.
We have always suffered from illegal non-tariff barriers and state aid when trading in the EU, which is one of the reasons we have a £100bn/YEAR trading deficit with the EU.
As an independent nation we need to ensure that rules on trade and investment are symmetrical with other nations/trading groups.
Not only with the EU but also with China.