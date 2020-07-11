Universities, free thought and peer reviewed research

Some universities are said to be in financial trouble. It has arisen because they have expanded, offering many places to overseas students, only to find that model poses difficulties at a time of retrenchment for international travel and exchange. Over reliance on Chinese students could be especially difficult. The deteriorating relations between the West and China over civil rights in mainland China, the new Hong Kong law and the intellectual property issues may put some Chinese students off coming . It would be good to hear from the university representative bodies what they think about the extent of China links, and how they respond to the current Chinese policies on human rights and intellectual property.
Universities have also entered the academic end of the leisure and entertainment business, offering informative conferences during the breaks between terms. These have stood empty for months with a substantial loss of income. They have invested in student accommodation, which has also been without tenants during the lock down period, leading to further income shortfalls.
The university establishments receive substantial research grants from governments, and some from companies for research that their sponsors wish them to carry out. The system of peer reviewing is said to be a strength, where research is assessed by other experts in the field who have the power to publish and recognise it or to mark it down and keep it out of the respected journals. Having a quality control in one sense is a good idea. There is however the danger that it encourages me too thinking, where a younger academic has to proceed around the work of a better established academic, without challenging the foundations of what the elder was doing. It can create groups of like minded people training up a new generation to think the same.
It also knocks on to governments procuring research. The senior academics are likely to influence the grant awarding and commissioning bodies in the public sector, pointing them in the way of research that bears a family resemblance to what they have already done. It can just be a case of the academies corralling around their fashionable theme or theory, seeking to prove it and extend it, whilst keeping out any serious challenge to it.
Government should look carefully at what research it is commissioning. There is no need to commission more research to extend or prove things academics claim to know. There is more need for research which pushes the boundaries and challenges some of the tired assumptions of current thinking.
27 Comments
It’s business and trends come and go. A good business leader will change with changing trends and not rigidly stick with what makes them the biggest profit. A lot of post grad chinese students simply come to steal ideas from the West. Another example of short term profiteering and outsourcing of assets.
Peer reviewing is fraught with the difficulty of finding a peer to review your paper for free. Most people don’t realise Publishers are either paid by the author to publish their own paper if they want it to be open access or charge readers a fee to down load it. It would be good to break publishers monopoly by building a system where academics could get credits for peer reviewing each others papers.
It looks to me like you are arguing for a World Court, in which to enforce global IP rights.
John touches on Freedom Of Expression. Accordingly, I hope that his government will make representations in the strongest terms to the US, about the reportedly thuggish treatment and detention by Trump’s police of a senior UK journalist on groundless accusations? Apparently no fewer that sixty others have suffered similar treatment at their hands whilst trying to report on recent demonstrations.
As John Simpson says, the US is no longer recognisable as the Land Of The Free.
Good morning.
It is my belief that governments already commission such work with an answer already in mind. They just need the gloss of, ‘researched’ and ‘expert’ in order to make it more palatable whatever policies they wish to foister upon us.
Universities have been running themselves as business for well over two decades. If we cannot save jobs in Scunthorpe (steel) and Peterborough (leisure and tourism) then I see no reason why I should be asked to save an Oxford Dom on £100k +benefits / anum. If they have any transferable skills they will find work elsewhere as many of us will soon be finding out.
Well certainly not an Oxford PPE don, they have surely done immense damage as indeed have many lefty economist around the world from Oxford, Cambridge or the LSE – just look the dire list of PPE MPs on wiki. Very depressing reading indeed, with only about two exceptions.
We keep banging on about intellectual property but patents are lodged and published so I can’t understand why any unscrupulous entity cannot just steal them nor have a vast industrial espionage system using maybe diplomatic cover. A leaky colander springs to mind.
We have the outcry over Huweii but very quiet on the fact the alternatives, Ericsson and Nokia are manufactured where? You guessed it China. Going to stop that too?
100 thousand Chinese students paying top whack, we are broke? Going to stop that?
Gung ho politicians who haven’t thought the issue through end to end, and in the meantime your party is sending out a questionnaire to its members about what taxes should increase.
Taxing our way out of a recession, very novel
I tend to agree with Matt Ridley (in his recent excellent book on innovation) that the Patent system so often does more harm than good. Damaging and delaying innovation very often.
Universities have made bad financial decisions, and like all socialist concepts expect to be bailed out – They need to do what we the people have to do – Work with the budget available, kick out all the fancy stuff and get back to basics.
Universities have succumbed to socialism and politically correct ideology for far too long, and it is time we saw government discouraging it by withholding grants where they just turn out the brainwashed mobs on our streets.
Very good point about ‘me too thinking’ — No matter how good a report/investigation is it will never be allowed into the world without peer approval, and with the establishment controlling this, we rarely get the truth. Climate change is but one example.
+1
No one who is commissioned by Government to do research on say Climate Alarmism or the size of taxes and the state sector is likely to tell them the truth – they know what is required of them if they want another grant!
JR
“deteriorating relations between the West and China over civil rights in mainland China, the new Hong Kong law and the intellectual property issues ”
And what about Covid – 19, do you not think that too has something to do with it ?
SJR has summed up the present situation in the universities very well. We have a good chance now to get rid of the worst of them, starting with the ones which are run by lefty loonies that censor ideas other than their own.
Some universities are applying a 50% overhead charge to research grants from private companies. This should finish off this line of funding.
Learned, principled, professionals censor lies and transmit truth.
That is what you detest.
Those who seek to protect erroneous theories by urging friendly peers in support, expose their own worthlessness. Truth is big enough and ugly enough to take care of itself. Those who attempt to destroy truth fail. They succeed only in creating evidence of their sham, radiating paths all leading backward to expose their false intent and malpractice.
Those who use truth to challenge veracity deploy immense power and righteousness. Everyone should use it for better government.
I see the billion pound research facility recently announced is likely to go to Germany. The Treaty that you are prepared to reduce the quality of our lives over was only for 50 years, when these changes would have been inevitable.
So you are happy to die in an economic ditch over 25 years? Extraordinary!
Indeed less misguided group think and more independent thought and research. Of course universities might do rather better if more than about 25% of the degrees they push were worth the £75K and three years loss of earning that they cost.
I suggest you go and read the comments about working from home in the Daily Mail. All the comments tell Boris they are more productive, save money and happier working at home. They are potent words. More productive means and less cost means bigger profits for companies. Happier means more votes.
The comments also say the people were told the virus is still around, only 15% of the country have immunity, so people are not going to take the risk of dying. The politicians, nudge unit and MSM have scared the people and now the people are happier where they are. The people don’t want to die to save Starbucks and commercial property companies who don’t pay any tax anyway. You would be crazy to tell people they are going to die one week then tell them to go out and die the next week. But that is what has happened.
The comments also say politicians have also been banging on for years about green policies so the people now see less commuting, less pollution, less waste. Again politicians and the MSM scaring the people.
It may be an opportunity to shift spending away from central London to local towns. If politicians were clever they would realise greater happiness and higher profits point the way to the future. Either way there have been huge unintended consequences from the lockdown.
Yes really difficult to really understand what the government position is, so many u turns, still no test and trace, scare stories in the papers and, to me, meaningless numbers, above 1 below it etc.
How can an orthopaedic surgeon replace your hip by working from home?
How can you build a road working from home?
Or milk cows, or clear a sewage blockage, or tile a roof or fly a plane?
Ad infinitum…
“It can create groups of like minded people training up a new generation to think the same.” That at is exactly what is happening with politicians/MPs, sadly. All too frightened to think independently, all singing from the same pathetic hymn sheet, without a sign of free thought or analysis anywhere. Just a slice of lemmings heading towards the cliff edge. Government should look carefully at what it is doing, as should all MPs. Does this country really want or need to return to insularity?
Indeed nearly all MPs are daft climate alarmist, identity politics, socialists wanting ever more taxation and ever more government, ever more NHS and government red tape. Exactly the opposite of what is needed.
Maria Miller MP was appalling the other day (a deluded lefty LSE economist). She is chair of the cross-party Women and Equalities Select Committee and was supporting an idiotically damaging bill to Parliament which will among other damaging things prohibit employers from making women redundant during pregnancy and for six months after their return from maternity.
There is no real gender pay gap or discrimination Maria – it is work life balance choices and job choices that women and men choose to take – get real and look at reality – you silly dope.
I suspect you are alluding to much UK climate research from which the continuation of government policy based on conventional wisdom, rather than true science, simply means in reality no beneficial effect on climate due to the export of manufacturing and the fact we are a small island. Like minded MPs could effectively stress that government is in fact aiming to make the UK the lowest polluting nation but at the expense of extraordinarily expensive energy and long term economic decline. They could also identify true academic research (and there is plenty worldwide) which challenges the conventional wisdom, thus serving to gradually make more people aware of what is to come.
UK universities are following the same path as US universities in becoming hot beds of marxist idealogy, political correctness and pseudo science. Imperial College specialises in computer models that are as realistic as a game of GTA on a PS2. They appear to be able to produce climate and infection models entirely to benefit special interests and in doing so destroy economies. I’m sorry to say the obsession with degrees has done endless damage to this country and most universities would be better off closed.
I gather that much ‘student accommodation’ is privately-owned and marketed, mainly, at the overseas student. As much of it is of high quality, I find myself wondering if we are about to see a wave of high-quality ‘bed-sits’ becoming available in our university cities, for potential use by non-students. I hope that there are no legal blocks likely to get in the way of a partial solution to our housing crisis.
Maybe some new research on magic money trees and depression might come in handy for themselves and politicians along with a new tax system, nothing in that area has changed for many a moon maybe because this system fills their pockets up nicely without having to think.
I have done a little research on office workers going back to work in London, they seem to be ok if they do not have travel too far on public transport but all said they will now take sandwiches with them to work instead of eating out at lunchtime and in the evenings because they now realise after staying at home and working that they are saving a fortune and can now realise their dreams in life with the money they are saving, there earning were 60,000 to 80,000 a year.
Interesting. Free thought – not free speech.
I have experienced the self serving approach of university academia to research grant allocation and utilisation. I find their approach to employing research staff, usually PhD qualified, on temporary contracts as a lazy way to manage resources, as the posts can be, indeed usually are, terminated when a grant ends with no come back on the senior academics. This is poor management and certain to lead to complacency and lack of innovation. A well managed organisation will take a long term view of research and plan to develop and keep good staff instead of throwing them on the street. Sadly academia does not do good management, they do talk and pose. There must be a better way, making professors jobs tied to development and utilisation of their staff may be a starter.
I should think the “unis”(yuk) are the least of anyone’s worries.
The PM has just finally finished the economy and country off. Irreversibly.
Masks to become compulsory everywhere.
Note how PM sucks in his little blue mask…struggling for oxygen.
Its a great wonder he doesn’t faint.
I hear on the news today that the government is considering enforcing the wearing of masks in shops.
This I discover is simply on the basis of what scientists THINK! Where is the research to support the theory that it reduces virus spread?
I would like to ask what is the probability of transmission if I or the shopkeeper is or is not wearing a mask. Is the probability small anyway irrespective of a mask? Is it quite large, but does wearing a mask make much difference, particularly if an infected shop worker has been there all day?
I don’t want to hear about scientific opinion; I want hard evidence from experiment and scientific analysis, but it seems this is in short supply. What are the relative risks of particular activities?
I used to like Patrick Moore on The Sky at Night. He used to frequently say “We just don’t know”. I wish the present day purveyors of popular science would be equally frank, and stop pushing scientific opinion like it was confirmed as certain as the theory of gravity.