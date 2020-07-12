Finding freedom

To some the full relaxations of rules imposed to fight Covid 19 cannot come soon enough. I have varied complaints from people who strongly object to what they call house arrest. They think it would be better to isolate people with the disease, and offer support to allow people most vulnerable to the disease to limit social contacts, rather than asking most of the population to stay at home. To them freedom is the freedom for the many to have a social life of their choosing, to travel as they wish, and to run their businesses as they see fit. They argue if we do not get back to this soon there will be unacceptable economic damage.
To others freedom is the discovery that they can work from home, draw their full salary, and avoid the 3 hour return commute each day. They say their lives have improved. They are no longer dependent on the erratic goodwill and competence of the train companies, and no longer have to push themselves into a crowded tube train or onto a bus to complete a city centre journey to work. They can mind their house, receive deliveries, see more of their children and still do their job using on line facilities. They say there can be compromise between fighting the virus and getting the economy moving. They want new working practices which can pay the bills and keep people safe.
To some the idea that their every move may be tracked, and they may be subject to a tracing system requiring them to self isolate because of a chance encounter with someone who had the disease is an unacceptable intrusion into their lives. They are suspicious of how likely you are to catch it from casual contact. To others a proper track and trace system is essential to give them more chance of escaping the virus. They wish to be free from disease.
So where does freedom lie? Have the anti Covid 19 measures simply taken freedoms away, leaving us with arguments about how successful this is in controlling the virus? Or are there some compensating freedoms some have gained? What should the new world of work look like?
I used to do much of my work from home anyway and it certain saves on travel and can be efficient for many jobs – but then even when travelling I was usually working anyway. Even when driving I was either on business calls, thinking up new ideas or was listening to relevant audio books etc.
The keystone of all this is that in countries where the governments have dealt properly with the virus – simply by honestly following WHO advice fro the start – the people are no longer subject to anything like the strictures here, nor did they have to bear them for so long in the first place.
My previous company allowed, and in fact encouraged home working — but then when consolidating they used this as a weapon to get rid of people. Now people had to work from specified offices, and if those offices were too far away that was just tough luck.
Those unable to commute to offices of course became redundant – Much easier than going through an exercise of selection by management.
Several large international companies used this trick to reduce staff, including that large international business machine company.
It is simply a question of ‘freedom of choice’.
Choice was once a pillar of Conservatism. Not anymore !
If our kind host wishes that this country remain free, he will campaign to have those extra powers the government bestowed upon itself removed. I do not choose to live in a Police State and have the State take ownership of me. The State is there to serve and not to act as master.
Finally. I would ask those here to go to YT and search, “Autodale”. This is the world we are now living in.
Listened to some Oxford Prof. and a pusher of climate alarmism bemoaning how belief in this religion had become a right left split especially in the US (on the Life Scientific). He questioned why this has happened?
Surely this should be obvious even to an Oxford academic? If you are daft enough to fall for left wing, big government, magic money tree, Venezuelan economics you are probably daft enough to fall for the CO2 climate alarmism religion too.
Or alternatively if you if you are bright enough to see one magic money tree con trick you can probably spot another. I assume he started of as geography graduate or something!
I assume he started off as geography graduate or something! Like Theresa May.
The telegraph today:- TAXES and red tape will be slashed in towns and cities across the country next year, under government plans for a post-Brexit and post-coronavirus economic revolution. Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, is preparing to introduce sweeping tax cuts and an overhaul of planning laws in up to 10 new “freeports” within a year of the UK becoming fully independent from the European Union in December.
About time too he put UP many taxes up last time. The sooner he does this the soon it will have a positive effect growing the tax base and jobs so why only next year?
Of course what he really needs to cut is the vast level of government waste so he can cut taxes – no sign of that at all.
Plus the attacks on the self employed still continue (JR being foolishly outvoted) and more and more time wasting and costly tax investigations. Cut and simplify taxes now you will get more tax and a larger tax base.
Freedom (choice and privacy) has been lost. Work has fully invaded home life. People have to provide capital in the form of somewhere to work to their employers without return. Not everyone has suitable resource to work from/in. Remote working suggests the possibility of off-shoring such services. Fabrics of social interaction have been removed.
Yes, the long suburban to urban commute has gone for many, but this could also go with more in city vertical living – the stimulating and innovating environment of chance interaction.
So the future of freedom should like (a) UBI (fiscal + monetary) (b) interconnected vertical cities with rental displacing ownership, (c) possibly some of the land that was sold from public to private ownership returned, (d) outdoor public spaces, (e) true free speech and discourse without the threat of violence or being cancelled, (f) safety on the streets, (g) safety of the borders.
And of course free choice of whether to support BBC.
The defunding of the BBC cannot come soon enough. I do not understand why, if the BBC has gone against the agreement made by them and the then Chancellor, why I cannot be brought back to the table with the cancellation of the BBC tax as the main priority.
The new ‘world of work’ looks like this: mass unemployment. Forgive me wandering off-piste, from the thrust of your article, but the unemployment hit is going to be worse then we have imagined. I have previously mentioned the number of restaurants, local to me, that are yet to re-open. I gave an under-estimate: the figure here is currently 40%. (Some might re-open next weekend.) That, I think, means some 200,000+ redundancies across England. And yet I saw on Friday, a job notification from the Civil Service, that indicates that Cabinet Office positions are still open to EEA and Commonwealth applications. Commonwealth applications need turning off now – and EEA applications at the end of the year. If there’s a ray of sunshine, it’s this: the restaurant I used twice this week – the one that I have never seen employ British waiting staff in TWENTY years – has an increasing number of Brits on duty, and they’re doing great.
The COVID-19 measures, though applied late, contained too many irrational limitations on activity. The best example is the state stopping someone from going for a solitary round of golf, as his/her daily form of exercise. What is needed now is a strong presumption that all activity will go ahead, unless there is a good health reason why it should be banned or controlled. I’m a regular critic of Boris, so let me give him a pat on the back for his urgings last week.
This is one massive power grab by the state to control people only its gone badly wrong.
Especially the public sector have decided that having full salary whilst staying home is a good game. The fact that most government departments are only supplying a skeleton service whilst costing the same doesn’t seem to matter, MPs can testify to that.
Well done trashing the economy for no actual reason.
Government departments, quangos and political charities with large government grants. The epidemic has proved that we don’t need them or to pay their staff to sit in the garden.
Good questions.
‘House arrest’ is clearly unsustainable. It was an ok response when less was known about the disease.
More working from home makes sense: preseentism doesn’t. Fortunately Covid has coincided with broadband to the home and the massive growth of information industries where employees only need a screen. Attending the office once a week, or for a week a month, or never, is possible and attractive for many employees. And also for employers once they have reduced their office rental costs. But it is obviously not possible for everyone.
Covid, and the economic recovery, is a good opportunity to introduce a universal basic income. Make it simple. Give it to everyone. Those who don’t need it will bear the burden of higher taxes anyway. Use it to replace most benefits. Everyone, excluding new immigrants for the first few years.
Make the track and trace system totally voluntary. Those who really don’t want to use it won’t whatever you do. But have a big campaign that its use is patriotic, woke, whatever, backed by celebrities, and give users free entries to the national lottery.
Our view of risk is often irrational. Wearing masks is likely to heighten the perception of the risk of catching disease. Surely we need people to be less fearful if we are to return to normality.
I see that Trump has made great display of wearing a mask now, along with his crew.
I would favour more working from home where it can surely be done with greater efficiency and happiness. When I worked I was a commuter and I found the travel very stressful. Office work was full of wasteful interruptions. I wish I had measured them. Commuting took up about 3 hours a day.
My guess would be that in many cases home work will be more productive but people can’t be expected to work off the kitchen or dining table. They ought to be entitled to some dedicated space somehow but it will take time to effect the change as there are many factors to accommodate. Bigger houses for a start..
A working ‘track and trace’ will deter close contact much more than any measure forced on us so far.
It could mean presenting your mobile (turned off )for safe keeping at the door of all shops, restaurants, health practices, so that while you go about your intentions you cannot be connected to others.
Mass avoidance !!
‘Where does freedom lie’? Where it always did – out of the hands of the state.
If independent-minded Conservative MPs cannot help get it back, who will?
I’m now retirement age so I guess the world of work is no longer important to me. What I look at is the restrictions being proposed on me for the remaining years of my life. This virus, though real, has been hyped up out of all proportion. There are no real dangers other than for the very elderly and infirm; but you get that with flu, and there’s never been a lockdown for that, or track and trace. Masks for customers in shops, no thanks, I’m now planning all my shopping online, so the future world of work will now include more delivery drivers serving more goods to more people. Boris will kill the high street and those jobs will morph into something else. The obsession with risk—avoiding it and demanding perfect safety—is almost obscene.
Freedom is shared, and often freedom gained is at the partial expense of some other person’s liberty.
The world of work should be focused on what is needed. These days, many services are performed without ‘work’ being involved. Someone in Dover could easily inspect and buy a new home for sale in Inverness without taking several days riding a horse, just to find Scotland.
Working will probably become a pleasure leisure pastime of solving puzzles, for other people, as it already was for some.