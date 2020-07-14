Green grants come home

I am urging the Chancellor to say that anyone undertaking home insulation, buying double glazing, improving the energy efficiency of their homes should be able to claim one of the new Green grants for work underway since the announcement.
The Chancellor proposed £5000 per household by way of a grant to cover a possible two thirds of the cost of green energy projects undertaken. The short term problem is people are delaying or cancelling projects they were planning until the terms of the grant are clear and they can apply to get the money. More is on offer to people on low incomes.
It is one of those ironies of life that an intervention in the market designed to be good news to boost certain kinds of home improvement should lead to cancelled work owing to understandable delays in setting out the detail of the scheme. All can be put right by a helpful immediate statement, allowing applications for grants to follow commitment to the work this week. This will keep the orders flowing for an industry just trying to get over lock down and temporarily closed businesses.
Yesterday evening the Commons approved the Bill to cut Stamp Duty. There, contrary to some press stories, the government brought the measure in straight away and legislated afterwards. Otherwise the big temporary cut in Stamp Duty would have set back the housing market by putting people off buying until the tax cut came in. It is good news for first time buyers and for those wishing to trade up their primary residence that no Stamp Duty is payable on £500,000 of any purchase. This means 90% of all homes will be Stamp Duty free for those buying them as their prime residence.
Insulation, double glazing? Tell me who needs it, surely not homes built minimum this century and probably earlier.
You are giving ‘my money’ away but I cannot access it because I have been prudent. Yet again the less responsible get all the help. Broaden the scheme.
Off topic I note the spin taking back control of our borders. The rights given to EU citizens post Brexit means we cannot get rid of any, however, dangerous criminals. We deported less than 3000 illegal immigrants last year, how many hundreds of thousands are here?
How is any of that taking back control?
Elevated levels of economic activity damage the environment and stimulate emissions to a higher plateau. If the aim of this policy is the protection of the environment then It will have the opposite effect but then policy today is driven by purely political considerations.
The taxpayer is funding the fortunes of two parasitic political organisations who believe they are a fundamental component of the British political system. They are not systemic.
What is required is not more ‘pee it down the well’ political spending by insincere politicians who couldn’t give a rat’s about the environment but a new political party that exposes the corruption and criminality of the duopoly that has created an almost gangster state in which centuries held freedoms have been legislated away to insulate it
Our identity is being erased for party political convenience
Good morning
If the government can afford to reduce Stamp Duty/ Tax now, why can it not do it in perpetuity ? End this theft of our money.
Sorry off topic.
I hear that we may need to wear face muzzles if we wish to purchase a pint of milk or a load of bread yet, we are expected to spend our money in restaurants and pubs. How are we going to consume our beer and sandwiches and still comply with the law if we are wearing face muzzles ?
This government is totally clueless.
If these schemes are like previous ones then forget it!
They are “farmed out” to companies who “cold call” with many promises, none of which, after much form-filling turnout to be true.
I see the dire words “low income”in the article.
As with former insulation and double glazing initiatives, oh and new boilers.. it will probably, in the end, only apply to those on benefits ie not to those who keep the show on the road!
The compulsory mask wearing fiasco seems to be backfiring nicely. ( public shredding of Tory Party membership cards).
Or maybe NOT if the true agenda is to shut all non virtual/online businesses.And really that DOES seem to be the case. If there are any MPs who still care..about life as we knew it…they should surely be a tad concerned?
Ps well done on the stamp duty. I know it is something you personally feel passionate about.Yesterday my town was almost literally ‘ghost’ few people about, a handful of cars in the station car park, normally full with London based commuters. I hope they are working but from home.
The wearing of masks, now what is your policy today, which don’t give protection merely serves to remind us constantly that there is potential death all around us, so I and umpteen others will continue to ignore your pleas to risk ourselves by getting out and about.
Sort out the ludicrously inconsistent rules about what we can and can’t do and, of course, track and trace (ha) and normality will start to creep back.
No matter what amount of insulation you do, the poorest, who have the decision of “heat or eat” will still be in the same boat. If you can’t afford to heat the place, you can’t afford to heat it. With taxes due to go up to pay for Sunak’s bottomless supply of cash and an ever increasing bill for an endless supply of freeloaders from Calais to pay for too, I can’t see anything changing for the ones at the bottom of the pile. Those 180 from Calais on Sunday will no doubt be put in fully refurbished housing, while our homeless ex-servicemen – will still be exactly that – homeless ex-servicemen.
For many of us we did cavity wall, loft insulation and double glazing many years ago so nothing in this funding for us.
OT. Went to bed last night with the saying there would be an announcement about masks ‘in a few days’. Wake up to find it done and dusted. What made our leader change his mind so suddenly? Quickest u-turn in his career.
OT; So were are 40m+ masks going to suddenly appear from, and how is someone going to buy their masks if they have no masks, are the shops going to have to hand out single use medical grade masks, and why now, why not back in March, if the virus is so prevalent then we should still be in lock-down. This will likely be the end of the High Street BoJo, not its resurgence.
Mr Gove for PM…
“This means 90% of all homes will be Stamp Duty free for those buying them as their prime residence.” Yes but people renting will still have to pay extra rent due to the absurd extra 3% SDLT charged to landlords and the double taxation of landlord interest. These are usually poorer people than buyers.
The green grants are a very foolish interference in the market. They take taxes off people then waste much of it in collections and distribution admin, then give it back to them with many expensive strings attached. They can only spend it on insulation etc (when they might need a roof and gutter repair) and only with approved (thus more expensive) suppliers. I looked up how to become an approved supplier you could easily spend three months just reading up the red tape surrounding that. All driven by the idiotic climate alarmism religion.
Plus the temporary nature of the tax break give a huge incentive (up to £15K) to evict millions of tenants (so as to sell you property before March next year when the holiday ends). At least make it permanent Rishi! Then we still have punitive rates of SDLT on expensive properties at up to 15%. Damaging socialist fiscal lunacy as usual.
This Government does not have strategic problem solving skills. The strategic error the Government is making is their solution to covid is based on the problem and not the solution.
For example R0 is a measure of the problem. If you base a solution on the problem, such as keeping R0 below 1, the actions fragment into contradictions as you work toward the solution. This is because you (a) have not defined a solution and (b) want to avoid any small bump in the road. (c) b. often leads to more of a.
The solution is that resilient people can get on with their lives until a treatment comes along for vulnerable people. Therefore vulnerable people need to be locked down and therefore they need to be supported and therefore GPs need to decide who is vulnerable and therefore hospitals need to be separated for vulnerable people etc, etc. So start with the solution and work backwards toward the problem.
Why is it the Government always want to complicate matters.
Why not simply have all home improvementProducts at Zero Rated Vat.
This would help eliminate those in the alternative economy that only want to work for cash and puts legitimate companies on a level playing field with such people.
No need for any policing extra administration and encourages the uprating of all home.
New build is Zero rated, so why charge VAT on existing properties.
Off topic
The Telegraph are saying that face masks will become mandatory in shops and supermarkets – in 10 days time.
And the response in the comments section is that people will not go shopping. They’ll buy online.
This decision is a big mistake.
Government has an historical habit of creating green subsidised schemes, solar electricity generation for instance, and then pulling the rug from beneath the feet of those partaking. So my advice is caveat emptor, if they have not published the detail it means they have not thought it through or are busy trying to dilute it. Can an old gas central heating boiler be replaced with a modern Combi Boiler and be supported with this grant. Like most things government do they are done to satisfy a political need, reality comes later with the detail.
Sir John
The trend in your views of society suggest you are turning into a form of socialist.
Grants tax breaks and so on while seemingly well intentioned only have the effect of ensuring those that can afford something get at a cheaper price funded by those that can’t afford it in the first place. Strange concept.
This is exactly what is happening with in the so-called green initiative, whether it is homes or cars. the richer you are the more the state funds you at the expense of the poor. Although now I have written that, that is the opposite of socialism.
We don’t do means testing nowadays, but that was the point of it. So those that cant afford something get funded by those that can. A complete reversal of what is need to rebalance the country.
To bang on a tired old drum. If you treat every one as equal, recognize everyone as being equal. Let everyone contribute to the wealth, the wellbeing and the security of the country based on economic ability. We will all pay less, have a less of a burden to carry in our daily like as a consequence we will achieve greatness together. We need to stop this pandering to the Woke and chattering classes.
If the Govts CSA is suggesting (via a commissioned report frpm The Academy of Medical Sciences) a second wave is highly likely later in the year and that it could be worse than the first, that 120k deaths from this second wave is a “reasonable” worst case scenario (suggesting an actual death rate still far higher than the first wave, what ever) then surely the govt should not be opening-up high-risk areas such as hospitality and Tourism (both where masks are impractical), and certainly not very high risk areas such as swimming pools and gyms (where masks are impossible) and international travel etc.
Market interventions by Government are almost invariable a bad idea. As we see in transport, energy, health care, employment rules, housing, universities and schools and much else. Get the state out of the damn way please.
On the subject of stamp duty, it has always seemed unfair to me that this unwarranted tax should be levied purely on the price of a home. People in high priced areas are hugely disadvantaged, especially since stamp duty rates were elevated to the obscene levels we saw under Osbourne.
The tax would be far better levied on the floor area of a home in square metres rather than the price. If you want to buy a large home, you should pay the highest rate, wherever it is located.
The charging of 12% is completely unjustified and all rates should be capped at, say, 5% which most people would accept as reasonable. Osbourne’s additional 3% on second homes would not seem so bad if it were on top of a 5% top rate.
It’s not ironic its simple don’t announce something until all the rules are written to issue at the same time.
Excellent on stamp duty to allow people to downsize and get the family housing market moving swiftly. However, first-time buyers I’m speaking to that were told they would be able to get 95% mortgages are now being told the banks and building societies will only offer 90% at the most some 85% they can’t raise the extra money now in the next three months and will have to pull out because they need the rest of the 5% they’ve saved for solicitors and other related costs, furniture and curtains etc.
As a thank you the French government is giving French health workers an historic pay rise.
As a thank you the English government is making English health workers pay for parking.
Two countries divided by just 20 miles but a gulf of decency between them.
Removing stamp duty will increase house prices. For example, the stamp duty boundary at £250,000 has been removed. Up to now this acted as a psychological anchor point for houses which were priced at exactly this level to avoid going into the next higher section, and buyers would negotiate down to this level, now prices can drift smoothly above this level.
Heat rises. Loft and cavity wall insulation deliver high value, but double glazing achieves less. It has a long RoI and often its seals fail before even then.
Grants should be fit for purpose. Muddles over details, timing, knock-on consequences and other problems involve different matters that an efficient Govt should foresee.
How proceeds today the government’s organized invasion in the Channel and the far greater one at the airports? As yesterday.
Well said we need to hit the road running in line with the real world where 24/7 now operates. Clear guidance and the Keep It Simple instead of letting the Civil Service interpret this like 10 pages from an EU directive in triplicate…..
I heard about the insulation grants on the box but where are the details? What does it cover? Where can you apply? This government is getting unbelievable. Wear a mask. Don’t wear a mask. Work from home. Go back to work. Stay 2 metres apart. Stay I metre apart. Meanwhile the NHS feels inaccessible. Grants for insulation are coming. When? What for?
It’s all talk.
A statement on the green grant should not be issued until the details are clear. It is not appropriate to encourage spend should it turn out that the conditions of the scheme require an assessment and specific work to be undertaken. Early encouragement may for example persuade people to change their windows (it looks good to the neighbours, can help security etc.), but it might well be that other interventions are preferable on an energy basis and so may be a condition on the funding.
My views of this Chancellor’s policies remain highly critical (the serious and broad ranging lack of ethics, the ineffectiveness, and the long run zombie company & household creation), in the case of the green grants he has added another dimension in choosing to virtue signal prior to having the full scheme worked out.
I do not believe the UK will ever again have decent and competent policies flowing from Number 11.
(I am hoping we do not have further inappropriate retrofitting of cavity wall insulation).
Aside: back to face masks/coverings. Although my attempted post a few days back was deleted I still believe smiling faces matter for social interaction. There are at least USA and SA news reports of criminal opportunism flowing from the normalisation of face coverings, which both provide anonymity and dehumanise potential victims. We know that this Govt did not fully (or even at all) consider the consequences of the lockdown and the vast socio-economic damage it has predictably done. The Govt should immediately publish its considerations of the downside of masks and the associated precedent of mandating people’s clothing. The attack on social interaction and individual liberties are big costs on top of the reckless damage already caused. It really appears that the whole Govt is stuck in a single issue way of thinking.
That is a most welcome initiative and hopefully this Chancellor has now worked out he does the right thing when he takes your advice.
Off topic.
Sir John, your Diary is a daily source of quality insight both from your wise words and also through the informed comment which it elicits.
I have long been an admirer of your achievements, sagacity, and limitless patience.
Many a time I saw you slowly win over an audience on Question Time. Scorn and scepticism in the room would give way to quiet respect then increasing murmurs of agreement as your explanations and good sense released the ‘better selves’ of the listeners.
Like the enlightened audience, I try to be patient and understanding, the better to appreciate the finer points of any issue.
I am sorely tried now by the PM’s decree that face masks must be worn by shoppers.
Will the shoppers be culpable?
Will the shop keepers be culpable if they tolerate or do not actively insist on masks being worn.
The implications are horrendous.
The deliberate obfuscation and deceit by many in your Party over Brexit provoked a resolve in many voters to vote for the Brexit Party and also, in anger, to cast a vote AGAINST the treachery of the Conservative Party, regardless of who would benefit. I certainly feel that way, and I share the detestation of Peter Hitchens for Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock.
I see that the powers-that-be are not too busy with the “crisis” to hammer the final nail into the coffin of buy to let.
Or rather into that of the stripped-of-pension-funds small landlord ( before they have a chance to avail themselves of green-gadgetry-govt. largesse that is).
For surely they will sell up rather than be FORCED to take benefits claimants as tenants?
No doubt the cut price houses will be handed over to large Housing “Trusts”.
Yet another transfer of wealth to the 1%.
Because I will no longer be going to the shops, as I refuse point blank to wear a mask, there will be no ‘green insulation’ or any other purchases in our house.
Boris dragged kicking and screaming to to the right thing by our mobile network, now he must be force fed that fact that HS2 is not only redundant but rated RED, and then he fires the last shot to completely kill off the High Street and Supermarkets.
I think he is worse than May. At least she believed in what she was trying to force on us ‘for our own good’ – Boris believes nothing, knows nothing, truly useless.
Boris must go!
So last century. Many houses with single glazing also have overgrown gardens so why not grants for bringing them back into cultivation and what about giving people grants for planting trees in order to save the planet by absorbing CO2; this will help the Tories achieve their goal of zero net carbon which otherwise had to be achieved by closing down British industry and sending it off to China which is now verboten.
I would say a scheme to help a market, which adds complexity to that market, resulting in problems dealing with this added complexity, and therefore the cancellation of work in that market, is fairly typical of the government. It certainly doesn’t help the market.
Makes work for the civil service though.
A person who needs to move house for employment reasons, personal reasons or family reasons is punished by stamp duty.
Do the govt know that this is wrong and damaging to the economy?
A real conservative party like UKIP would put an end to penal taxation.
I don’t welcome the Government’s green grant home improvement scheme. Just as with previous home insulation initiatives, we will now be inundated with cold calls from cowboy traders.
The other concern is that if it isn’t safe to go into a shop without a face mask then how can it be safe to invite tradesmen into your home to rip out the windows!
Off topic – and now face masks for shopping – this nonsense needs to stop!
There you go again, social engineering with grants here and grants there
Home insulation grants have been around since the early 80s, in some politician guise or another, and none of these projects have reduced the unit cost of energy
Please stop messing with the energy markets at the consumer/tactical end and get the strategic security of energy source sorted
The unit cost of energy is the key not insulation grants or green badges
O.T but relevant, HS2 has been given a red card as being unable to deliver on time or on budget, if ever.
HS2 must have a massive property portfolio which if the project is cancelled and the property sold, it would go a long way to recovering the amount spent.
Why are face masks a good thing in 10 days but not today. Following the science my elbow.
Will you please set out your strategy for reducing State debt, which by the end of this financial year will exceed 100% of GDP. It’s no use pretending that the interest we have to pay on that debt will stay low, any more than the Greek and Italian governments pay low interest on their debt. And it’s no use pretending that the State debt generated by QE isn’t there. If it could be ignored, then we could – and should – unwind the current highly regressive QE and put £1000 in each individual’s bank account, the closest we could come to Milton Friedman’s helicopter money – a progressive method.
The thing that’s seriously wrong with the British economy is that ever since 2001, the ultra-rich have been ripping off the middle classes through the mechanism of grossly inflated asset prices. It is survival of the fattest, not survival of the fittest.
Someone had better tell the mandarins at the high office of the Tory party that they’re going to lose faith with the electorate and the next election if they can’t stop the illegal passage of immigrants crossing the channel
If the combined efforts of the royal navy, border control, customs and the home office can’t secure and protect our country the whole government should resign
Reported 180 illegal crossing on Sunday
The grants are too generous. Home maintenance is the responsibility of the owner – not the state.
Govt. of incompetence AGAIN. I need to insulate my loft roof but was told no grant as it only covers floors! Who knows if this is correct – not the Govt. it seems.
I’m surprised that the Govt. didn;t take 5 years to decide to declare war on Germany.
Yes because that will entirely make up for the government caused destruction of the UK economy. Good to see Boris iis following the communist party lead by forcing harmful masks on healthy people. That should finish off the old people the NHS hasn’t managed to kill yet.