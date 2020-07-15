My question during the statement on UK Telecommunications, 14 July 2020

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): There could be offsets to the delay and cost if, as a result of this, we design and manufacture many more of the components we need here at home. What exactly can the Government do to make that more likely to create jobs and technology?
The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (Oliver Dowden): My right hon. Friend is right to raise the point, which is the opportunity created by open RAN technology.
It will take a very long time, were the UK minded to do so, to create a new mobile vendor like Ericsson, Nokia or indeed Huawei, but with open RAN we can get UK technologies into the provision of telecoms infrastructure, and that can sit alongside contributions from other like-minded countries around the world. That is how we will create jobs and provide a long-lasting solution.
24 Comments
Create jobs? Government doesn’t create jobs except in the parasitic sectors. It might provide temporary work building whatever white elephant is the current flavour of the month by extracting wealth from productive people but it won’t last long and will always be the worst possible use of resources.
John P,
Would you have no public sector (and no nation) then – if something cannot make a profit it is parasitic and should not exist (e.g. national security, police etc.). And if something can male a profit then it is O.K (e.g. kidnap, assassination, child trafficking).
I would suggest that your implied definition of a job is wrong.
Has the UK government produced ”a long term solution” to anything since 1990 ?
Consequently, surely ”solution” should be replaced by ”disaster” ?
Polly
a politician using “RAN” like they have a clue what it means, lol so many lols
I used to work for Toshiba who were with NEC the main silicon foundry for Marconi and saw how we sadly took a short term move to switch from UK to Chinese telecoms.
Here they actually changed technology families early and thus paid extra to change suppliers. There was always going to be a change from SDH to DSL technologies, but the faster move essentially bankrupted Marconi despite them having the next generation proven working, I suspect that politics and corruption were likely factors in that decision.
Since then we have learned how the Chinese government has massive control of all Chinese companies, it is difficult to develop longterm investment when there is massive government influence working against us. The recent decision regarding Huwai is welcome and I hope an investigation continues to highlight their supporters – often people such as ex-PMs who clearly do not champ0ion their country.
Sir John ‘What exactly can the Government do to make that more likely to create jobs and technology?
O.Dowden ‘It will take a very long time, were the UK minded to do so, to create a new mobile vendor’.
or even simpler ‘ Not a chance!’
Or perhaps, they could buy back some of the existing companies in this exact sector that have been sold overseas, giving us a secure tech-base, jobs, and tax revenue – if they keep a golden share somewhere the next government can’t sell it off.
That which takes a long time is reached sooner when those proceeding start moving on the right path.
We could start by banning the sale of technology companies to hostile states and insisting that government procurement contains x amount of UK input.
We could ensure when for example we build warships we use British steel. This of course is not the way the rabid pro EU civil serpents operate.
I see the major supermarkets are refusing to police the stupid mask directive.
When will you learn, the people have had enough heckling. You’ve destroyed the economy so pipe down.
Thank dictator Boris for making it compulsory for me – a free citizen of Great Britain – to wear a mask in shops and public transport . When you see him . Your Party has an awful lot to be ashamed of these days John .
Can you ask a question about small business owners late with their tax this year as to a small business owner the accountant fees are huge and hard to pay if you have suddenly lost your income? Did MPs not think about that before they decided in their righteous fortitude to ban the covid help payments to those late putting in their tax this year? Or do they really just hate the private sector and small businesses?
It would take less time if the government cancelled HS2 and invested some of the money in one or more technology companies that can deliver 5G. Invested as in a stakeholder/shareholder – not by taking any active part because, let’s face it, government screws up everything it touches.
We don’t need the govt to create a company.
But for the industry to have allowed itself to get into a position where an entity de facto controlled by the Chinese communist party has an effective global monopoly of supply of critical equipment is absurd. this in effect what the UK telecom companies are saying (but note, not the US, Australian, Canadian etc telcos). I don’t believe them. and even if they are right I suggest they stop bidding for sports rights etc and focus on building up a reliable supply chain which doesn’t threaten the security, privacy, and commercial confidentiality of everyone else living and working in the UK.
Quite – are Vodafone, BT and EE just service providers? If so then hiving off open reach for competitive reasons is a bit short sighted. Open Reach is our defence against foreign infrastructure providers.
Before I wrote the following I did check that Oliver Dowden MP read Law at University and not Engineering or Science.
That explains his complete non-understanding of Telecommunications and why he states it will take a very long time to establish what Sir John proposes.
Successive Governments have run down the UK’s Engineering ability due to a low representation of Engineers and Scientists in the Houses of Parliament, unlike China.
Why does Germany have Siemans, Sweden Ericsson, and Finland Nokia?
Being an Engineer in Europe means something socially not so in the UK.
We have been turned into a Service Country and not a Manufacturing Country as we once were. We will be hit hard economically if nobody has their nails done so to speak.
Siemens and Ericsson did manufacturer Telecommunications equipment in this country and employed skilled UK staff to install same. I think STC Standard Telephone and Cables was British. What about Racal they made radio equipment not to mention Pye at Cambridge.
With Government investment, and manufacturing equipment under licence as a start, it would not take that long to set up a UK Telecoms manufacturing company. Support from BT, Virgin, and other UK internet providers would assist greatly. But could we find enough homegrown skilled staff?
But the Secretary of State for DCMS is a lawyer not an Engineer.
If there where more Engineers and Scientists as MPs perhaps Governments would be able to choose more competent advisors and not end up with problems like the Diesel Car, and the CO2 story.
The Etonians still operate on Edwardian social judgements.
An engineer is someone who fixes the radiator to them, not a highly professional intellect, as in Germany etc.
Little has changed here since George Stephenson made his observations.
In Europe ‘Engineer’ is a title. Worth more than ‘Lord’ too.
The problem is not so much with the diesel car as the unjustified demonisation of it. The cause is the same – if you don’t have people who are competent to question dubious statistics and who don’t appreciate what technology can and cannot reasonably achieve you will make the wrong technical decisions.
This Government could not run a hose.
I want to know who was responsible for throwing our jobs and our money to the Chinese, as I have to keep repeating, just who are they working for?
Certainly not G.B.
People being laid off in GB while these grossly incompetent individuals, or are they ?
Children in a play ground learn that you do not give things away, you sell. .?
So we have to ask the unthinkable do we not, just what reward came to GB ?
I think the people who live on our islands , oh yes I think they are hopping mad , and rightly so
It is looking like the the unthinkable.
Pease can any one of you help me to see a positive out come ?
.
Our rulers are well on the way to becoming Chinese civil servants. From A Brief History of The Dynasties of China it seems that in ancient times civil servants, who fell into disfavour, were left under no illusion as to their status. One can but hope.
Yes, I can. This disaster has been ongoing for 30 years (at least) and we have not engaged. Anyone who pointed out the disaster was shouted down. Now at last we are aware and fighting. This is at last our 1939 – we have decided to exist (by voting for Brexit) and we are about to fight for our great inheritance, the freedoms created by wize and brave men over 800 years! Our forefathers.
Here is the turning point, all we did was lose, now we will start winning so put down your mask, pick up your pen, take heart!
It is exactly what was said about training our own doctors.
Utterly feeble and lame excuses.
A kind of “end of discussion” response.
I wonder why?
I see the Chancellor has been talking complete nonsense to the select committee today.
Sorry no way I can vote for this party destroying its own core supporters.