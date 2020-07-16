Many of us want clean air. In past ages people paid a health price for industrialisation, and for keeping their homes warm with coal fires. Soot, particulates, smoke and dangerous gases came from factory chimneys and from domestic heating and cooking.
In more recent times there has been a successful and concerted effort to clean our air. Coal fires were replaced with gas and electric heating. Factory chimneys are now strictly monitored and dangerous emissions are contained or rendered harmless.
The Green movement urges us to do better. They would like us to switch away from gas boilers at home, and wish to cut the impact of transport on air quality. If you live near a main road or major airport or railway line with diesel trains there can be dirt in the air.
The issue of small particles of material that can damage lungs is no longer a question of too many diesel cars as some suggest. The modern Euro 6 standard diesel car is only allowed to put out 0.0045gms per km travelled. This is such a low level that it is difficult to measure whether it is there or not, and is the same limit as for petrol cars. There are still some old diesel buses, lorries and cars that do emit higher levels of particulates.
The more important sources of particles from transport now comes from tyre wear and brake dust. These are often more severe in heavier vehicles. Buses and heavy trucks are likely to generate more than a car. Electric cars generate at least as much as petrol and diesel, and if they have heavy batteries for range and performance reasons they may create a bit more tyre wear from greater weight. There are also dust and particles in tube stations and mainline stations. The quantity of tyre and brake dust may well be more than 1000 times higher than the tiny amounts from a modern diesel or petrol exhaust.
It would be good for more work on tyre materials and brake friction to see how these particles can be reduced. Switching to electric cars does not fix this – it is a common problem for all transport. Even a bike has brake pad and tyre wear.
One tyre and brake upgrade could be the equivalent of taking 100 cars or more off the road.
And make some work for people sitting at home on our tax money, waiting for more people sitting at home on our tax money to have to use their cars for work again and get their tyres and brakes changed.
The elephant in the room is being ignored. Remortgaging the country to sunbathe and visit local pubs and restaurants. If it is of so little import, why don’t we just carry on like this? Get the schools back now to catch up, civil service back and stop the furlough.
Friction causes brake dust. Perhaps part of braking could be diverted and stored, such as winding a spring to re-use the energy.
Nothing from JRs blog about German emission scandal and Hammond ended up taxing us! Nothing about Ships, trains and lorries etc.
Worse still nothing about his govt supporting the Paris agreement moving jobs abroad to China and importing coal from Russia to enable steel and cement factories to operate who the Fake Tories claim in contrast to be our enemies and abusers of human rights while actually adding to CO2 emissions and the like. It would be better if coal was mined and produced here. Nothing about the govts idiocy of Drax etc.
The question ought to be: is there any main policy or electoral promise over ten years where the Fake Tories delivered for the benefit of the country? Economy, business, energy, immigration? 649,000 people made unemployed from March to June this year because of A idiotic Fake Tory policy, not an inanimate virus.
Why do we see so many vehicles belching black smoke?
Are the police instructed to ignore them?
Just one of those accounts for the pollution of thousands of properly-maintained vehicles.
You can tell by the bodywork that they have often been like this for months.
“Electric cars generate at least as much as petrol and diesel, and if they have heavy batteries for range and performance reasons they may create a bit more from greater weight.”
I take it you have never heard of regenerative braking, turning the electric traction motor(s) into a generator that then has a variable resistive load applied against it, using either the traction batteries or resistant mats (that produce heat) – the railways have used such technoligy for years, both F1 and Formula E sports cars have been using it more recently.
As for petrol and diesel engined cars, at least those with manual or semi-automatic transmission, it would help if the DVSA mandated that new drivers have to demonstrate how they can control and bring a vehicle to a near stop using nothing but the gearbox and engine braking, rather than reliance on the friction linings of the braking system.
Reply Are you suggesting you don’t need brakes and theY do not get used on an electric car? I am mainly talking about tyre wear.
OT; Figuratively speaking, how can a slight case of political hiccups late yesterday afternoon be so mis-medicated that by mid evening it had turned into a case of (possible) dysentery?!
I guess that is what comes from trying to promote someone woefully under qualified to the post of pharmacist, the bottles become mixed up on their shelves…
Indeed. A close ally of another failed chemist.Promoting someone with the nickname ‘failing’ was never a good start.it seems never about competence, maybe in short supply, but always some sort of payback for ‘mates’
@JR reply; No, I’m saying that friction linings do not need to be used, there are other braking methods. I replied to your comment regarding brakes not tyres!
As Jerry says regenerative braking has been used for many years in Formula 1 (KERS) and other industries and its use on electric vehicles could mitigate against the excessive use of mechanical brakes on these vehicles.
In fact why not make if “mandatory” to have regenerative braking on all electric and hybrid cars…the technology is there already?
This article is quite interesting – https://thebrakereport.com/clean-air-dirty-brakes/
It is surprising how little energy you actually get back from regenerative braking by the time you have converted the kinetic energy back to electricity and then charged a battery, discharged it and converted it back to kinetic energy with the motor. Better than nothing but not by that much. Most sensible drivers look ahead do not brake heavily that often anyway on many journeys.
And you don’t seem to know that regenerative braking is a feature of the majority of hybrid cars such as the Toyota Prius. You still need brakes though, and you still get tyre wear as John has indicated.
where do the tyre particles go? On the road – look at a clear view of a car racing track.
The particles then get blown about affecting pedestrians and cyclists, others stick to the road surface to be released perhaps later.
Car cabin filters may well capture these to reduce problems inside the vehicle.
Various types of road surface have varying degrees of possible surface friction, work was put in to reduce noise, improve adhesion when wet etc.
Thank you, thank you , thank you at last a well thought out comment based on facts not emotions and common sense. Confirmation what the honest ones amongst us have always appreciated and understood that the green blob believes only believe the bits that fit well with their religion that renewable energy and saving the world has become.
@turboterrier, Agreed to much emphasis in following the tribe and an innate fear of challenging the religion of others.
If we stamp out challenges to beliefs, we stamp out freedom and the point of calling ourselves democratic.
SORRY. missed out ….no before common sense
The green blob want to de industrialise us. They are the same people as in XR andBLM
They don’t want improvement in technology they just want outright bans.
There are 2 articles in todays Telegraph about hydrogen development and Small Modular Reactors (SMR,s).
Now we have China out of telecoms let’s get them out of our energy infrastructure. Develop British for a change.
Good morning, Citizens
The Green movement now purely exists to for its own ends. We have never had cleaner, better lives. We are living longer and healthier lives and better enjoy the environment we live in. Gone is the Big Stink of 1858. No more do we wake up to find outside our homes is a thick smog waiting to greet us. Various diseases, once common, are no more. Yet ‘they’ demand more. It has taken on an almost religious zeal and anyone who is an seen as an unbeliever is shunned.
If the Greens really cared about the planet then they would be better off going to places like India and China who, are building more and more CO2 producing power. By abandoning a good energy mix we are leaving the field to them for cheap reliable energy and economic prosperity.
But the virtue signallers and troughers have us by the balls and are leading us off a cliff. When one hears stories such as that that is going on at Hinkley Point, one shudders with disbelief. Never has a people been so poorly served.
@Mark B; Indeed, but it was going to be downhill all the way from 1984 and that little white lie about Coal, even back then it was possible to remove the harmful sulphur’s etc from the fuel, but no we needed to be rid of coal to “save the planet” (yet Mrs T was meant to be a chemist). Today CCS is a proven technoligy, unlike so much of the green dream.
You get what you pay for, or elect…
Good morning Sir John
As you say pollution is the one to tackle. That should be way ahead of the phobia on CO2 emissions.
There is more than the wear and tear pollution to contend with, there is also noise and light. Each in there own way has a negative effect on our well being.
Pollution is also how things arrive at market and their production process. A Jaguar is produced and delivered with far less pollution than a VW Golf, yet the government subsidizes the Golf through its tax system – weird.
The battery car, its production, its delivery and short life span cause it to become more polluting than the internal combustion engine. As yo not the extra weight creates more wear & tear on its brakes and tyres. It use brakes more as there is no engine braking.
It is the worrying thing about the quality of our decision makers, the in ability to think a project through. The focus is about being ‘Woke’, being on message with the latest MsM fad. They need to start challenge some of these miss guided perception that are about hearding society and not expanding it.
oops shorthand again – As you note the extra weight
Phobia? Yours I think about CO2/emissions. Are you saying that their molecules are not trapping heat in our atmosphere leading to warming/climate change?
I look forward to your scientific paper countering established thinking, I believe first identified in 1800s.
You and the deniers are more dangerous than the Greens, who if somewhat over zealous, have and will continue to improve our quality of life.
I actually got to talk to an owner/driver of an all electric car in the car park of the supermarket. She was full of praise, saying she could get 300 miles from one charge. As she had only had it 2 months I asked ” what happens in winter when the heater/wipers/ lights/ heated screens etc are on virtually full time?” – “I’ll find out” – was the answer.
The two points she mentioned was – one, a full overnight charge was 12 hours ( to get the 300 mile ( good weather only) drive. And the other was her praise for the drop in cost to her compared to petrol. With the govt wanting all cars to be electric – meaning a massive drop in tax revenue from petrol/diesel to the govt – what does the govt intend to tax to replace that loss?
Ian
Certainly agree about noise pollution, anyone living on a main road will confirm many motor bike and car owners seem to have abandoned the idea of efficient silencers and want to make as much noise as they can.
Not usually one for more legislation (if indeed it is needed) but surely this is a simple one to monitor and control, in years past it was an offence have a loud and non standard silencer.
Indeed Ian, whilst your Jaguar vs. Golf example is good but misses the real problem area these days, long distance shipping, surely better to make widgets here in the UK, or at least in the EU27, rather places such as China, the product then spending 6 highly but largely unseen weeks on the high seas to get to market or second-stage production.
Interesting points. With regard to Jaguar, I assume that there is less pollution because it is produced closer to home. However, how many of its parts are home produced? I don’t know but I suspect not that many.
I’m wary of battery cars but I like the idea. However, my experience of products with rechargeable batteries has not been favourable. They’re very convenient at first but a royal pain when they get older and the battery performance deteriorates. Furthermore, we hear very little about the origin of the materials that go into the batteries and electric motors (the same goes for wind farms).
I’m not an engineer but I understand that a modern, well maintained petrol engine is a very refined, clean and efficient device. They seem to go on and on with little maintenance. I suspect that they are being relegated to the scrap yard far too early.
Indeed, being “woke” is more like being asleep where real issues are concerned. Sadly government is letting them get away with their disruptive demonstrations.
People aren’t choosing to switch to electric cars, they are being compelled to do so by a hectoring political class and their newly embraced activist friends. It’s the same type of fear inducing, threatening culture across all areas of life in oppressive Britain today
The virus that is the neo-Tory party working hand in hand with Labour and their socialist allies to create a new world in which identity dictates how the oppressive State treats you with regards to the criminal law.
I am hoping that at some point people do wake up and achieve a degree of awareness of what is happening as the scum political State infected by extremists herd millions of individuals in one direction or another to suit their agenda
We can see the Tory game in action. They have one simple strategy, step back when the heat is on and keep stepping back until the heat is off. At some point there’ll be nowhere left to step back to
Indeed. Just as they rammed those awful compact fluorescents down out throats, smart meters, condensing boilers, “renewable” intermittent energy and other totally misguided things onto us.
Government just love wasting your money, your time and bossing you about. When thing work better and are at the right price people will buy them without rigging the market or bribing them with tax payers money.
And very expensive, over the top, green lunacy building regulations too.
Dom, you have to laugh at the idiotic Fake Tories. Who in their right mind would appoint Grayling for anything! His record is of consistent failure. He was the running man for Mayhab to be PM that should serve to be expulsion from the party and lose he whip!
I agree Dominic, I doubt there is enough generation capacity to recharge all those electric cars they want us to have. It is also developing technology so many will be obsolete and worthless all too soon.
Well, the last step back will likely be over the cliff…
Your government has done more to damage public health than any number of trucks or buses. They have actively conspired to subvert the NHS and fraudulently create a pandemic from nothing and thereby deprive people of not only health care but also freedom and their livelihood.
https://off-guardian.org/2020/07/13/nhs-consultant-says-staff-are-being-silenced-over-covid19/
So now those folks in the Treasury will already be at their desks figuring out a brake and tyre tax. Thanks.
One Tory MP said: “Chris Grayling is the the only man ever to lose a rigged election.”
If nothing else at least this government’s incompetence can help us all to keep laughing.
Green enthusiasts want more public transport usage and fewer journeys by private car. So if electric cars remain relatively expensive and inconvenient there will be fewer of them, such that the pollution via tyres you discuss will be reduced. Greens are disinterested in freedom of choice in private transport for people who are not wealthy and who resent the coercion to buy electric cars.
Off topic but current. A recent report said what we all know, the police are hounding speeding motorists to ‘milk’ the fines to the detriment of other duties, at the weekend we here some people/businesses are paying up to £200 a month to private forces to give them the protection the police should be providing and prosecuting people rather than a ‘nothing; penalty that frees criminals up, sometimes to go back to rob the same shops.
Equally we see failure to deal with other really serious issues for fear of being seen to be racist etc.
When will your government get a grip on this and sort it out? your inaction looks like acquiescence or inability.
We have the world’s best automotive engineers in the UK, in F1.
They have lead the way in regenerative braking for some years now.
Perhaps it’s time for a chat to see whether they can do more Eg on tyre wear
We will find some win win solutions here
Bikes have brakes? Really? Do their owners know this?
Your title “Clean Air” says it all. As with “Black Lives Matter” and – for those of us with longer memories – the “Anti-Nazi League”, this illustrates one of the left’s principal weapons in gaining more control. It involves taking a phrase or slogan that comprises a goal or a proposition with which disagreement or objection would be difficult, and then using it to further a hidden agenda of taxation, bans and regulation.
Excellent summary.
Petrol & diesel cars are an easier target for the green lobby than their components . Not sure how they will attack tyres and brake systems …. but we’d best be prepared for an attack on footwear as well — Plastic or man-made materials going into shoes will be the next no-no…. And they won’t like leather shoes for the same reason as tyres — Perhaps they will allow us to wear clogs?
Perhaps they will demand flying cars be introduced to save wear on tyres, but they will find something wrong with that idea.
The only thing that will come close to satisfying the greenies is for us to give up industrialisation, (Except for the green elite of course) and live as we did in the dark ages
Our universities should be encouraged to address this too.
Perhaps our government can find a way to encourage vehicle development and use those developments to integrate with vehicle manufacture in the UK
This is an opportunity for UK academia and industry.
‘. There are still some old diesel buses, lorries and cars that do emit higher levels of particulates.’
Exactly, so why are modern cars costing over £40k taxed so heavily? Our lives are being dictated to by people who have no concept or understanding of pollution. They are driven by the mob who bray outside strategic places making a nuisance of themselves to others and hindering our economy. Can we please have more sensible MP’s like yourself John to really think this through before disaster strikes this country and our car industry is wiped out together with many other industries reliant on energy to function.
Exactly right.
“Even a bike has brake pad and tyre wear” – Indeed bikes are also fuelled by extra food intake – which is rather energy intensive to produce, package, transport, refrigerate and cook. A very inefficient fuel indeed in energy and Co2 terms (if you are concerned by the C02 religion) . Plus you might need a hot shower once you get there or back too so even more energy and water wasted!
Mankind survived though…up to this point anyway.
Who knows whether smoke etc actually does kill?
Science, from being imbued with religion, is now ultra political.
So we do not truly know.
The question is …can we survive the cruel and clumsy manhandling to which we are presently subjected?
FYI. At the peak of the lock down I posted there were 4 cars at Walton on Thames train satiation, one of the busiest commuter stations. Two weeks ago it went up to 14. Today it is still at 14.
As I said before lockdown. Only the vulnerable need to be locked down.
Please do not forget fireworks and music!
Politicians living in reasonable areas do not understand.
Is the govt. terrified of stopping fun? Not fun on receiving end.
There may be laws but few obey and there are no police.
Quick enough to lock us in but no care for our quality of life!
Electric cars just transfer their emissions to the power stations. That has to be factored in to any calculations.
“The Green movement urges us to do better. They would like us to switch away from gas boilers at home”
I would like to know if you have canvassed the opinion of the low cost heating demographic. I suspect that they are concerned for politicians to do better.
OT
Have just heard on the radio, the govt comment ” We can’t support every job” – -No we can’t – but we clearly are expected to support every person ( who have absolutely NO intention of having a job – and inevitably their families – who arrive through Calais via BF.
Race hate is in the news – clearly WE are the target by our own govt.
Tube train brake dust and other particles in the tunnels pose substantive hazards. Forced air blows them into the carriages, sometimes as clouds, but most often unseen. Passengers’ lungs react like the dust bags on vacuum cleaners, removed in more complex operations.
Nightworkers, mainly-women teams of ‘Fluffers’ working in the tunnels, have traditionally done the close-up dirty work of cleaning. Their prime task seemed to be removing stray female long hairs from points, and other essential intricate dirty jobs more linked to train functioning than user health.
The colour and texture of tunnel walls reveal how thoroughly dirty they are.
There is also the question of how clean we want the air, or anything else.
We could keep our homes sterile, but nobody does because the cost exceeds the benefit.
There is no doubt that it was worthwhile reducing the filth that existed in the fifties. Filth that you couldn’t not notice.
But nowadays you need specialised equipment to detect polution.
I suspect that the movement started in the fifties for the cause of cleaning up air and water has gone through the phase of being a business and become a racket.
No organisation, formal or informal, ever disbands itself, even when it’s initial purpose is fully accomplished. It either invents new purposes, or in this case sets ever higher standards as an excuse for continued existence, which became its main concern soon after it’s formation.
There have been several scientific studies in recent years that have shown that electric cars emit just as much in particulates as the latest diesel and petrol vehicles. Add in the far higher emissions from the production and disposal costs of the batteries, their use of rare earth metals and its disadvantages in terms of range, cost and the method of generating its electricity, and the case for the battery electric car is very weak indeed.
The blame for this technological cul-de-sac lies firmly with grandstanding politicians who have been doing nothing more than pandering to the more extreme elements of the green movement which also have a strong anti-capitalist agenda.
As for trains, I built two new houses adjacent to the famous railway line on the Dawlish sea front. Everything became covered in thin layer of rust because of particles of steel that come off of the rails and wheels as they wear. Anyone with a nearby house fitted with white UPVC windows soon finds they change to a yellow colour due to the rust. (Fortunately I was aware of the problem and used brown frames). I have no idea what effect the presence of these particles in the atmosphere might have on the long term health of people living by railway lines but it should be investigated.
Buses would produce less brake and tyre dust if they drivers modified their impatient and erratic driving habits.
* their drivers
There was no mention of extravagant air travel to attend meetings in different parts of the globe – something which, during lockdown, has been proven to be totally unnecessary thanks to modern video conferencing technology. Successful airline companies are fast learning to adjust to the drastic drop in ticket sales and, although many people will lose their jobs as in other industries, the post lockdown situation is very much like the aftermath of a war and we all have to help to rebuild our country – hopefully by producing quality goods that we can sell to the rest of the world, thus achieving a more balanced economy.
A very interesting piece this morning Sir John.
My late Mother in Law, lived just behind Winnersh Station, her window frames and garden furniture had a blue grey hard coating on them. This hard and abrasive coating was dust from the train’s brakes. I would hate to think what effect this dust would have on lungs when it was breathed in.
As someone who grew up in East London in the middle of the last century before we went over to natural gas, I feel the air quality we now have is very good and very clean. I think we need nation’s to the East of us to make their air cleaner so that the whole planet will benefit.
Can we have a serious discussion about the possibilities of a world without a political class? I think we all know it is near its end now. So let’s open up the debate.
UK deaths from air pollution average roughly about 30,000 per year. A significant part of this is vast quantities of ammonia from industrial agriculture (slurry, manure, fertliser). It combines with the particulates from road vehicles to produce a toxic cocktail; and thus industrial agriculture is the main pollutant of rural areas (also poisoning land and water sources too). Farming activities across the world are estimated to create a quarter of the World’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Face masks will not stop such pollutants. 30,000 people will die in the UK from this annually, a similar figure perhaps to Covid-19 deaths.
regarding face masks in shops, I have just written to my MP (and suggest others do the same) the following:
‘Regards the latest Government edict on face masks in shops, please note that I shall ignore it. I am a human being, and refuse to be treated in this degrading manner any further. This government needs to be booted out, and promptly.’
–
At least, now you know, Sir John.
The hysteria over diesel pollution was whipped up by green pressure groups three years ago when their campaign to abandon the internal combustion engine and reduce CO2 was getting nowhere. The analysis of the whole cycle had shown that an efficient diesel car produced the same amount as an electric car charged with the mix of generation in the UK. They used old US research which found that people living in polluted city areas lived on average a little less long than than country boys. This study has been challenged by others in the US.
They multiplied the small loss of lifespan by the figure for the whole population and produced number of annual deaths from particulate and NO2 emissions which was 9,000 for London and 40,000 for the UK, then spokesmen told the media that these were actual deaths with people snuffing it solely due to pollution.
Using their own figures for the % of diesel cars and the extension of lifespan if all diesel cars were banned from London, the extension was in weeks over 80 years. In other words it would never be measurable.
This has not stopped the campaign and threats of bans in cities has crippled the car industry and devalued diesel cars with filters and lower NO2. In fact with the same ad blue system used on lorries and modern cars there would be zero emissions. Now they are moving to bad gas boilers using the same method.
I had buy a small petrol car in order to park near my house and sell my old diesel jag in immaculate condition for £300 thanks to people like Gove and Boris turning into all Greta doom merchants.
Pollution is directly proportional to the relentless increase in population.
What about pollution in our rivers. Only 14% of English rivers are of acceptable quality. Water companies and farmers pollute, with little risk of being fined or jailed.
How many people can England accomodate, and how many immigrants are the Border Force helping on their way here today ?
BEIS report that between 1970 – 2017 emissions across the range have been trending down…so emissions dramatically down last 40 yrs, CO2 down to 1850 level, and clean air pollution the best since records began…..all the stats on BEIS website to find – we’re being sold a lemon – there isn’t a prolem
A lot of the pollution is in the car manufacture and disposal at end of life, together with the repair and service aspects.
Every time a new tech which makes the exhaust gases trivially cleaner but makes the car slightly more unreliable is introduced, that leads to more trips to the garage for repair, and more heating/travel to work/etc for all the staff in the garage.
The regulatory and tax regime is all about pushing the exhaust gases down, but has led to a number of remarkably unreliable technologies being introduced into the national fleet of cars, some which will force premature scrapping and others which will lead to lots of expensive repair time. None of this is “green” or producing net real reductions in pollution.
Other “green” measures have just made it expensive to produce cars here, so production has moved abroad, which is not a net world improvement in pollution.
Carbon ceramic brakes produced by Surface Transforms produce less brake dust than conventional disc brakes. BUT they use very expensive technology to achieve this result. They are being adopted by ultra high performance manufacturers (as well as track day enthusiasts) because they save unsprung weight and run cooler that 1st gen carbon ceramic brakes. They are certainly not cost effective for a car produced in any significant volume.
Probably tire degradation can be reduced by technological evolution too at a price. At the moment, though, safety appears to be the greater concern – witness the appearance of “winter” tires which, IIRC, are required by law in some countries to improve adhesion and braking performance when there is snow/frost/ice about.
“The hydrogen revolution is a marvellous chance for Britain, if it does not throw away the prize” in today’s news sums up how we can turn a problem into a solution. It is often other countries like Australia (and China) who see this but not us. The government should help get it going surely.
Just as matter of accuracy why are buses and other vehicles allowed to put ‘Zero Emissions’ sign on the side? These statements are untrue – the emissions have been moved not removed.
I think Sir John is making a good case to move more transport to Train and Tram which have metal wheels.
But good to focus on a source of pollution which is not CO2. However an electric vehicle will generate less pollution at the time of use than Diesel and Petrol however modern and cleaner they maybe. It’s not just particles there are gasses too.
How often do you see people parked up with their engines running, and what about our log fires at home and in Pubs. Consideration here, on the basis every little bit of effort to reduce pollution and waste helps. It’s not all down to Government responsibility alone.
The problem that is never mentioned in respect of electric cars is the enormous pollution resulting from battery manufacture. I guess since most of that affects China it is case of out of sight out of mind.