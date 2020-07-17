More money for Councils

The government has recognised that Councils have incurred higher costs as a result of the pandemic and policy responses to it. Parliament has approved two tranches of £1.6bn each and a third tranche of £500m this month to help Councils meet their greater obligations. I have supported the case for Wokingham and West Berkshire as have other MPs for their areas.
In total West Berkshire is receiving an additional £8,597,006 and Wokingham £8,302,714. The share of the latest tranche is £1,015,669 to Wokingham and £1,037,936 to West Berkshire.
There is also a scheme for government to reimburse Councils for the bulk of the loss of income they have incurred from facilities like car parks during the lock downs.
One Comment
Why reimburse councils for the stupid decision to close car parks? The fools that made the decision should pay it themselves just as ministers should be brought to account for their part in this farce. Now Hancock has been forced to confront the fraud in covid statistics it’s just a matter of time before the whole house of cards collapses.