Wrong death rates?

I am glad to see others and the media now picking up the obvious point that the UK death rate figures are likely to be overstatements of the true position.
I first raised this matter on 11 April in my proposal to the government that they “Review the data”. In that posting I set out the various ways officials had been changing the basis of compiling the death figures, with each change designed to add numbers to the totals. I warned that it was probably leading to double counting, that death figures on any given day included deaths on previous days often stretching some way back, that anyone with Covid 19 symptoms could be put down as a Covid 19 death though they may have died of something else, and some were said to have CV 19 when there had been no test to prove that. A a death certificate could cite CV 19 as part cause of death based on some CV 19 like symptoms with no test, whilst also citing another more likely cause of death as well. Without a test there is the possibility that people had misreported common colds, flu, catarrh or allergies as well as something serious that killed them.
On 1 June I took this up again in my blog discussion of Death rates. I said “There are differences in how the figures are compiled. The UK has gone out of its way to maximise deaths attributed to CV 19 by including care home and community deaths when other countries concentrated on hospital deaths. The U.K. has also recorded many care home and community deaths as CV 19 when no test was taken to see if the patient had it, and when it may have been other serious medical conditions they suffered from that killed them.”
I urged the government to ask for more accurate and consistent data from the experts, as these figures were being used to determine policy on lock down and to help derive the transmission rate which officials thought so important. As we move into the era of local lock downs precise and locally specific information about infection and death rates from the virus become even more critical to policy making. I have been surprised at some of the public scientific advice based on wide spreads for the possible transmission rate, in turn related to death and infection figures based on different data collection and definitions over time.
Dozens of labs in the US have grossly overestimated the death figures by 70 to 90%. Spain said it’s were 99% over stated, Italy said 88% weeks ago. Given the ludicrous way UK figures were pumped by listing people 2 or more times and putting down every single death as covid it can hardly be less. That brings into question the whole premise of lockdowns and exactly why they were done. As with all crimes we should follow the money.
There is also the point that PHE has been recording infections but not recording that people have recovered from CV19 – so that when they die of something else it still goes down as “with” CV19 even though it probably isn’t present.
Are such things being done to embarrass the Government ?
https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/why-no-one-can-ever-recover-from-covid-19-in-england-a-statistical-anomaly/
The government and SAGE want a high death rate to justify crippling the economy.
When we have 4 million unemployed and ghost towns and cities we will all be amazed that the total deathe were no greater than the aggressive flu a couple of years ago.
I caught Asian Flu at sea in 68 on a nuclear sub. We all got it and survived. That killed 80,000 in the UK.
No one was socially distancing or avoiding public transport. You went to bed for a few days then back to work. The elderly suffered worst but being a little more stoic than todays snowflakes they managed.
I see the BBC have lost interest in the pandemic and reverted to wall to wall climate emergency.
Defund the BBC.
Whatever anyone dies of is now Covid, the situation is a global farce. Caused by communist politicians. Expose it John.
Surely the alternative explanation of thousands of people dying directly from cancellation of normal NHS activity (despite having curable conditions) would be even more embarrassing?
It really beggars belief that 4 months after lockdown there should still be such huge uncertainty about the proper figures.
If we can’t have confidence in the government about this, how can we have confidence in them about any other aspects of the way they are handling the crisis?
What you aren’t picking up on is the NHS/NICE guidelines on when to spend money to save lives and when not to save lives.
If the cost of treating Covid 19 patients exceeds 9 billion in costs, all costs, then the NICE guide lines says you don’t mitigate.
Why have you trashed the economy to the 500 bn mark and counting?
We need the wrong death rates to justify the lockdown to destroy the economy to get the nation weak enough to cancel brexit.
Trust no one. Especially PM’s with Belgian names hiding behind English names and presenting themselves to others via slapstick clown act.
Our respected host may take it that Mr DePfeffel has blown it with the real conservative voters.
Shouldn’t have made face nappies compulsory, we did warn him.
Well your party is in government and is hiring these non-scientific scientists. It’s us who should be asking the questions and you should be answering them.
The anonymous people behind these erroneous figures need to see the limelight and be questioned publicly. Why on earth is the reporting standard different in England also?
Doctors are being told they are not allowed to speak the to Media but when they speak to me or my contacts all of them tell me there never was a pandemic and what has happened is a scandel. When will it end John? The Emperor has no clothes.
Are such things being done to embarrass the Government ?
I have pondered all these things, it appears to me the govt are just puppets, actors.
Perhaps they do not know what to believe in and so are easily led?
I was hoping John may give us some insight.
Short version: counting is just another thing that the government hasn’t been able to get right in this crisis. Sackings are needed.
Well it depends on what you mean. I suspect that most of the circa 70,000 excess death deaths have been caused by or rather been brought forwards by this virus. But clearly many of these with have also died with many other conditions all contributing.
If this is not the case what else caused this large bulge in deaths. I do not think very many have died due to cancellation of normal NHS activities. Indeed probably the reverse as when major operation are cancelled the initial effect is nearly always a reduction in deaths as fewer post operation complications after the surgery.
We should now see lower than average deaths for a while as these 70,000 death were brought forwards and so will not appear over the next few years.
Many patients (most were very elderly) will clearly have suffered from numerous conditions as well as Covid at the time of death and these will have contributed. But without Covid they would almost certainly have lived a little while longer at least.