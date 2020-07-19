The future of city centres

City centres often generate higher incomes, higher property values and more turnover per person than the rest of a country. The more people you concentrate in a city centre, the more business there is for the shops, hospitality trade, personal services and the rest that congregate near the crowds.
Great cities have extra income from commuting workers, local residents, tourist, business visitors, foreign investors and the rest. Homes have been a lot dearer in Westminster than Wokingham or Walsall because so many well off people and businesses congregate where the crowds are. People stream into central London to see the sights, use the shops, transact business close to one of the world’s great airports, next to one of the world’s most famous shopping centres, and in one of the world’s leading business districts.
We are about to find out if all this can be sustained against the backdrop of a huge fall off in business activity. London has lost most of its millions of tourists, many of its visiting business people, most of its commuting workers and some of its richer resident population who have retired to homes in the countryside. Its economy has taken a huge knock. Rents go unpaid. The shops that do open have nothing like the volume of trade to justify the very high rents. Many offices stand empty, with tenant businesses asking themselves when is the next break clause in the agreement and how much space will they want in future?
There are those who say this will be temporary. Give us a vaccine or better covid treatments in the autumn, relax the social distancing rules, and turnover will reappear and offices will fill up. There are others who say something has snapped. Office workers want to work from home more often. Bosses with the detached house 30 miles out and the ghastly rail commute might also come to see the advantages of not always having to get the 7.05 to London. When will the international tourists return?
The retail sector has definitely taken a big hit from mass defections to on line forced by lock down. Not all of that loss will be won back as and when we return to “normal”. It is difficult to judge just how much office space companies will want post covid. It may be that we have witnessed peak office, which means reducing central city capacity in hospitality, sport and leisure.
The levelling up of the UK may have just witnessed a major levelling down of London, which has for so long outstripped the rest in productivity, incomes per head and private company formation.
12 Comments
The reaction of my two sons and son-in-law is that they will be in no rush to return to full time office working in London. The cost and wear and tear of the daily commute is very high and they all feel, and are, much better off without them. They comment that this is not helpful to younger staff who live alone and those starting out who need to absorb the culture and working methods of their respective businesses. That can only be achieved in the proximity of the office, its meetings and meetings with clients. Just how this will work out is unclear – perhaps through a mixed system with a greater proportion home working or gatherings in off site locations. Much will depend on the nature of the business. I can imagine tourism returning to former levels over time; office work is another matter and those that have depended on it may have to adjust to a different world over time.
Two points. Firstly, Sir John, you and your fellow MPs might wish to consider the likely trajectory of crime in London and the big cities. There’s a lot of long-term unemployment to come and there’ll be fewer good people around to demand that the police do their job. Second, housing prices in city centres will likely fall. Perhaps now might be a good time to put a halt to increasing ‘social-housing’. Instead, we should see if we encourage more people to buy their own homes in our cities. Owner-occupiers care about the areas they live in; renters and the large mass dependent on social-housing don’t. I have often felt that London is on its way to becoming a ‘failed city’, in the way of some in America, like Detroit. We must stop that from happening.
Indeed, though I am optimistic it will get back to something like normal fairly quickly. Death’s in the UK are after all now running slightly below the five year average. We just need to get back to work.
We do however have a tax system that heavily punishes London (and other wealthy areas) with very high taxes on higher earners up to 45%, loss of child benefit and personal allowances and up to 15% taxes on expensive property purchases and 40% IHT on death. Commuting cost are not tax deductible either. Perhaps better to earn £50K in an area where you can buy a house for £100K than £150K in London (where the same size of house might cost 1 million plus with circa £60K of stamp duty tax on top! Plus we have the war against motorists, congestion charges, camera muggings, bus lanes, box junctions, parking fines & residents parking charges.
The idiotic fiscal attacks on Non Doms by Osborne and Hammond were the government shooting the economy in the foot as usual too. Londoners are hugely overtaxed you might well find to people with a disposable income of say 15K PA after rent, mortgage etc. In London one might be paying an average of £70K in all taxes whereas outside London the other might have the same £15K of disposable income while paying just £8K in taxation and with cheaper shops and services locally too.
Deaths (not death’s)
Well, at least London still has Sadiq, his PR office, plenty of BLM and Extinction supporters, cyclists, council flats, drug gangs, knifings, street parties, Cressida and the PC PCs, and Romanian builders finishing off the high rise flats.
End social distancing now, we likely already have herd immunity and anyway this virus is scarcely more deadly than a seasonal flu epidemic. We have all completely overreacted to the threat and risk.
You seem to ignore the huge inequalities that are still alive and well in London, both in wealth and opportunity, with poverty in some parts of London far greater than in, say, leafy Wokingham a mere 40 miles away. Have the residents of Tower Hamlets, Brent or Hackney enjoyed or experienced the wealth you talk of? The gentrification of Stoke Newington and Shoreditch has yet to filter down to the less affluent. Hoxton? Once a squalid part of London, full of the grafting working class has been transformed, but not in the interests of the indigenous population.
The tourists and wealthy business people may not be visitng at the moment, but poverty still exists among the people who live there every day, and who can’t nip off to their out-of-town mansion. Will they ever get the levelling up that others have enjoyed? Or will their existence sink from ‘just about managing’ to ‘what’s the point’? London may soon be a London without Londoners if the global money bubble survives. Even Sloane Rangers can no longer afford to live anywhere close to Sloane Square.
JR
You paint a rather bleak picture of London. Throughout history it’s always been a city of bustling activity. Rich Londoners have always had a residence in the country to which they retire in the summer months, so it was inevitable that during Lockdown this was where they’d go. More space outdoors.
However, ignoring the tourism angle – which is very important- it’s rhe commuters we should also be the most concerned about. This is the group of people one would expect would begin the the gradual return to normality, and they’re not! There seems to be a collective selfishness in attitude. Also, the absurd measures being guidelines for employers I think are totally unrealistic.
In short, unless something drastic is done soon – despite becoming a free country after leaving the EU – we’ll hardly have a country if London fails.
I’ve seen the wonderfully positive adverts for getting Britain going – but for some reason there’s seems a lack of will from the people….why, I wonder?
I believe it’s the fear that we’re surrounded by this deadly disease still, which because of the data recording, which basically was falsified to paint a bleaker picture, presents a really dire scenario. I don’t believe the virus situation is dire now, if it ever was. According to a hospital doctor in Surrey he believes the figures to be 5 or 10x greater than the actual reality of cases. That means only 4,000 odd deaths from Covid-19…
Peter Hitchens in the Mail on Sunday is spot on this morning.
We are in a terrifying situation and not through fear of the disease but the kind of society we are becoming. Millions are going to be losing jobs they thought were secure and the restrictions on our lives are beyond the measures of the most totalitarian states.
The wearing of face masks is political and not scientific. PHE have been counting deaths the wrong way. They count those who have tested positive with CV19 and check if they’re still alive months later and if they are not still alive months later they go down as a CV19 death.
The above average death rate is down to people refusing to go to hospital but is counted as CV19 as well.
Good morning Sir Redwood
Fine topic for a Sunday morning read.
You say “as and when we return to “normal”.
I suspect the plan is to normalise rather than return to normal. Boris Johnson has got this country in a hell of a mess. He did not use the fact that we’re an island to any advantage, instead kept borders open and allowed the virus in. That is why we have a national crisis.
Obviously he didn’t want to upset foreign owned airlines and other countries.
Some news for Boris: he’s upset us, fatal mistake.
Screwed the economy, failed to protect us from foreign influence, robbed us of our enshrined freedoms, ignored brexit just like the conservatives did for the last four years but this time using covid as a distraction.
Anyone who thinks we’ll forgive & forget is a fool. This is the last conservative government you will see.
London is lost to Labour. They have since 1997 created a bloc vote that gives them perpetual political and electoral monopoly over this once great Metropolis. This strategic and deliberate process can only accelerate. At some point the fundamental nature of what London once was will disappear and with it London’s claim to be the capital of this once wonderful nation
CV19 has exposed the utter moral and legal bankruptcy of our political, judicial and administrative class. We are governed by people who do not see the world in the way normal folk do. These moral degenerates have no soul or heart, their aim is the total obliteration of our nation and its rebirth as a most appalling environment for humans to inhabit
CV19 has simply accelerated the demise of our nation for now we can see their plan for demographic reconstruction. The evidence is right in front of our faces each and every day.
People complain about these changes and yet they continue to vote Labour and Tory at each and every GE knowing that both parties that are directly responsible for where we are today. Why do they do this?
We’re in a recession, which will shortly be increasingly described as a depression. The country will come out of it as it has before, minus much of the infestation of wokery and political correctness claptrap.