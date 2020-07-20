More money for schools

By johnredwood | Published: July 20, 2020

The government has announced the National Funding formula figures for schools and constituencies. These figures tell us how much money the government has allocated per pupil and per school. Councils provide services to local schools and have some powers over the actual payments.

The Wokingham constituency is to get a 5.2% increase in cash , bringing the total to £87.16m. Per pupil funding averages £5.544 compared to a national minimum of £5150 for each secondary pupil, and £ 4364 compared to a national minimum of £4000 for each primary pupil. These figures are averages for schools in both the West Berkshire and Wokingham parts of the constituency.

There is also extra money for schools to allow catch up for the missed weeks of teaching for many pupils owing to the lock downs. This will be £80 per pupil.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page