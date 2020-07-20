The Trade Bill and trade deals

I have received copies of a couple of lobby letters being sent round asking me to support proper Parliamentary scrutiny of trade deals. Let me put minds at rest. Parliament has debated trade more thoroughly and more often in the last four years than in the four decades of our membership of the EU.
Parliament is debating trade yet again today as we continue our scrutiny of the government’s legislative framework for our post EU trade policy. We were never offered primary legislation or extensive scrutiny of the many tariffs and rules imposed during our membership of the EU. There was of course little point in Parliament debating the tariffs and controls imposed on us during those years, as they resulted from directly acting regulations of the Commission, or from Directives decided by qualified majority vote which we might have lost or agreed to reluctantly.
Any future trade deal will be discussed, examined and debated extensively by Parliament. It may well need legislation which will have to go through both Houses with more extensive scrutiny and with votes for those who dislike any such Agreement. There is no need today to vote for an amendment which requires more scrutiny as there will be more scrutiny. It is not a good idea for Parliament to try to fix its own future agenda in law. The truth is if a majority of MPs want something to be debated or wish to stop something the government is proposing, they will do so. Governments can only enter trade treaties or make other decisions all the time they command a majority. To continue to command such a majority they need to persuade enough MPs on each measure that they deserve support.
Some rightly argue we need high animal welfare standards. One of the advantages of coming out of the EU is we can set higher standards, as we were usually arguing for higher standards within the EU against considerable resistance from some countries. It took longer than we wanted to improve conditions for hens, and to ease veal crate conditions for example. It is strange that some people think it is both critical we have a Free Trade Agreement with the EU and equally critical we do not have one with the USA. The truth is FTAs with both could be helpful if they are good deals, but we can trade without one if necessary as we have had to with the USA for all our time in the EU.
No Deal is better than a bad deal. FTA’s may look good on paper but, they can, as the EU is trying to do, tie you up in so much nonsense.
We have sold successfully into the U.S. and other non-EU markets and see no reason that that can continue.
Of course my view on the negotiations with the EU are nothing but a sham and see it as a way for those Europhiles to create a EU-LITE form of membership. The CV19 fiasco has, will, be used to bury bad news.
You have got your precious Brexit, and still you can’t resist telling fibs about it. All welfare standards and all environmental standards in the EU are minimum standards. We were always able to choose higher standards
Reply Not true. We had to allow the import of animal food reared to low standards when we wanted higher standards
Yes. Anything agreed will be subject to unparalleled levels of ‘dissection’ and I am not convinced anyone will be happy. HMG better gets its comms coordinated and firing on all cylinders to counter what I expect to be a blizzard of negativity.
Talking of negatives still no counter to claims that the WDA means continuing financial penalties and other aspects, boris’s claims re NI look particularly dubious and now it is alleged post exit large numbers of haulage companies will not be allowed licences to take goods to and from the EU.
The problem is John, no one trusts the government. We are still expecting an 11th hour sell out on fish and somewhere along the line involvement of the ECJ.
You still do nothing on illegal immigration across the Channel despite talking tough.
It seems you are incapable of acting in the interests of Britain.
It is a matter of record that some bilateral trade agreements have disadvantaged both parties (USA- Australia for one) and it would surely be a help if the public were weaned off the notion commonly held that trade deals are not only always desirable but necessary.
I suspect what many of those lobbyists really want is not grater scrutiny but a logjam in scrutiny, they will then claim that because there hasn’t been enough scrutiny the UK needs to sign-up to an open ended extension of the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement.
The nonsense over chlorinated chicken I am grown up enough to make my own choice, thank you indicates the childish level of debate that I expect from the media whenever something gets signed.
Some people, like myself, only buy UK meat due to our higher welfare standards that are missing among many EU countries. I struggle to identify meat that has been slaughtered under UK Animal welfare laws as Parliament refuses to introduce labelling of meat produced under the religious exemption. Why? It wouldn’t reduce the ‘rights’ of those religions to buy religiously slaughtered meat but it would enable people not of those religions to choose to buy meat produced under UK Animal Welfare laws. If you are going to do anything to improve animal welfare then this is the place to start before ALL meat becomes religiously slaughtered as it is quickly heading that way despite the majority being not of those religions.
I agree with your stance – and I can easily conjure up a mental picture of those writing to you on the subject.
Completely false. All the EU’s big trade deals are done by unanimity, the UK Parliament always had a veto
The crucial point is that while MPs can discuss new trade bills you do not get a binding vote on them.
You will not get a binding vote on the mess that unelected bureaucrat David Frost is negotiating with the EU. You will not get a vote on what Liz Truss is negotiating with the US.
There is precisely zero chance that Brexit will lead to high animal welfare standards. Standards which, incidentally, we could have had whilst in the EU.
EU standards are a floor below which you cannot fall, not a ceiling above which you cannot rise.
Meanwhile the government has embarked on a £90m+ campaign telling us all the ways in which our lives will get harder, more bureaucratic, more expensive and worse from January.
They are no longer even trying to pretend there are any benefits to Brexit.
Reply Parliament does get votes