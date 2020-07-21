The UK internal market

The government has recently issued a White Paper setting out how the UK’s single market and customs union will work as we leave the EU’s single market and customs union.
The legal powers for our single market stem from the original laws and terms of the Union, and from the removal of the EU powers under the EU Withdrawal Act. The White Paper reminds us of the fundamental principles of the UK market, which rests on the principle that any company can supply goods and services throughout the UK. High standards will be maintained by UK laws and regulations.
The government proposes “enshrining the principle of mutual recognition into law” ensuring regulations are recognised across the UK. It also wishes to repeat in law the principle of non discrimination so companies can trade freely throughout the UK.
These issues will be contested by the SNP. Ever keen to bind us into common rules and laws with the EU in the name of their single market, they will doubtless oppose similar rules and regulations at UK level. Given their belief that they needed the common rules to carry on selling into the EU, they should be more worried about their ability to sell into the rest of the UK and grateful for legal reassurance offered by the Union government. Scotland sells more to the rest of the UK than to the rest of world together and more than to the whole EU of course.
The government needs to ask how much legislation it actually needs to continue these trading practises and principles, that pre dated our membership of the EU.
The government is offering more powers to devolved Administrations as we reclaim powers from the EU. As the White Paper says they will respect devolution, ensuring the devolved administrations “receive powers over many more policy areas than they currently hold as part of the EU, whilst ensuring that all intra UK trade remains frictionless”. There will be transfers of power in 160 policy areas, whilst ensuring common frameworks to keep the single market together.
How much further would you go with devolution? How should the government respond to an SNP that wishes to use these issues to drive a wedge into the Union?
12 Comments
Good morning
The question you should be asking Sir John is, “And what benefits are to be gained from all this for England and the English?”
Currently, I see none.
As far as Scotland is concerned I believe they have tax raising powers. Let them be totally financially independent. Cancel the Barnett formula and our contribution.
“How should the government respond to an SNP that wishes to use these issues to drive a wedge into the Union?” Not easy.
Blair Unfortunately rather foolishly pushed devolution button and in an appallingly unfair to England structure (in a misguided attempt to protect the Labour Party) . It is difficult to see now how this roller coaster can now be stopped or reversed easily. Quite what the Scots see in that dire, leftwing, misguided, law graduate Nicola Sturgeon I do not know. My theory is that many of the brighter, less left wing Scots have already left the country. It is clear she will use anything she can to drive for independence, regardless of the costs to the Scottish population and economy.
We should certain kill all the green subsided that subsidise Scotland so much and address the huge disparity that transfers so much money from English tax payers to Scotland.
Devolution has been a disaster.
Labour were in favour based on the assumption that the Welsh and the Scots would vote Labour no matter what.
Call a referendum on Scottish independence with English voters includes. Problem solved. Get rid and stop subsidizing. They can stick their expensive wind and enjoy what’s left of their oil. England would accept refugees during long weekly blackouts.
Look at pandemic planning as an example.
Public Health UK should have been responsible for defining a minimum standard but the responsibility for stockpiling should have been decentralised. Public Health
for the UK should not be devolved into each region. However the centralised authority should be answerable to every public health authority in a democratic and legal manner directly. A kind of democracy devolved by function rather than region.
It has to be recognized that the SNP will oppose anything offered up by the UK Government. That is there sole purpose.
Even as a dissolved government in control and responsible for their own laws, own schooling, own health. The failures of the Scottish Parliament are not failures of the SNP and its management they are the fault of the UK. The contradiction is the SNP wants to be independent but not really in control as they require the EU Commission to be their rulers.
Devolution has already gone too far and the Commons shouldn’t just rubber-stamp a further transfer – even though the SNP will grab everything on offer.
But I welcome the White Paper, which seems to be a rare case of government working as it should. Now we need politicians like you, Sir John, to take a wander across the non-existent Anglo-Scottish border and remind the Scottish electorate of the essential fact: that Scotland sells more to England, Wales and Norther Ireland than it does to the EU.
The SNP is a running sore of discontent that is intent on infecting the whole of the UK while not realising it is doing little or nothing for the people of Scotland. A child that has been denied a lollipop even by the vender of same, the EU. They think negative, speak negative, and achieve negative. As a party they are the ultimate demanding supplicant for whom there is no limit to their financial demands. They are socialism with a whinging demanding voice emanating from thin richous lips that only result in ennui or derision. The sooner the people of Scotland get rid of them the sooner will Scotland thrive. I find it sad that Scotland that has contributed so much to the World is led by so much negativity.
Given the MsM hype with regard the on going trade negotiations with the EU. I just hope this Government realizes that anything that gives away the UK resources(fishing), or has us controlled therefore ruled by a foreign power which ever way you spin it isn’t sovereignty.
An independent sovereign democracy is the one that the People get to create the rules and laws that govern their lives in this Country. It is the people that empower their elected representatives to act on their behalf. Creating, amending, changing repealing of rules and laws belongs to the people. Anything else is a conquered submissive state.
The MsM talks about redlines, with the EU wanting a greater say in our Fishing and the so-called Level playing field. That is simply the EU saying you are not an independent state, it EU rules, EU laws and EU courts that get to control the UK citizen. That is the EU failure to recognize we have left, failure to treat the UK as they do any other Country
In the end devolution is fine if each devolved administration supports itself. These transfers from wealthy paying to poor regions voting themselves increases in support don’t seem to be heading in the right direction long term.
The more the Scots vote SNP, the more they seek to drive a wedge into the United Kingdom. Eventually they will have the break up they seek.
The Scottish Parliament is another expensive talking shop. I hope England isn’t contributing to it, but I bet we are. We’ve got rid of our contribution to the European Parliament expensive talking shop, can the Scots not get rid of theirs? Alternatively, let them have their independence and we can save the cost of Scottish MPs in Westminster.