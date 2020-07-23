1 million charger points

Let us look in more detail at the example of a suitable Green Project as proposed by the EU. Creating a network of charger points is certainly an important idea to persuade more car buyers they would like an electric vehicle. It is range worry that puts lot of people off.

It will not be easy to carry this out. To have sufficient points in the densely populated area of the Franco German border lands with the Netherlands. Belgium and Luxembourg, for example, five countries will need to submit plans to the EU for funding for these charger centres. They will need to ensure they provide fast chargers. They also need to make sure they can accommodate all makes of electric car equally with the right cables and plugs. Payment systems need to be easy and not dependent on prior sign up or monthly payments.

The aim of 1 million sounds ambitious until you think about the realities of the vehicle stock in the EU. There are some 230 million passenger cars in the EU (x UK). Providing charger points for 1 million spread over such a vast area may not be that much. . There will of course be charging at homes and work places to take some of the strain. There are a large number of vans, smaller trucks and other vehicles as well to cater for.

The issue is should government be supplying these facilities? Should they be grant financed, when diesel and petrol stations are provided commercially? If they become government assets, what charging policy will be applied for the supply of electricity? Is the aim to generate a return on the capital invested?