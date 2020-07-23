1 million charger points

Let us look in more detail at the example of a suitable Green Project as proposed by the EU. Creating a network of charger points is certainly an important idea to persuade more car buyers they would like an electric vehicle. It is range worry that puts lot of people off.
It will not be easy to carry this out. To have sufficient points in the densely populated area of the Franco German border lands with the Netherlands. Belgium and Luxembourg, for example, five countries will need to submit plans to the EU for funding for these charger centres. They will need to ensure they provide fast chargers. They also need to make sure they can accommodate all makes of electric car equally with the right cables and plugs. Payment systems need to be easy and not dependent on prior sign up or monthly payments.
The aim of 1 million sounds ambitious until you think about the realities of the vehicle stock in the EU. There are some 230 million passenger cars in the EU (x UK). Providing charger points for 1 million spread over such a vast area may not be that much. . There will of course be charging at homes and work places to take some of the strain. There are a large number of vans, smaller trucks and other vehicles as well to cater for.
The issue is should government be supplying these facilities? Should they be grant financed, when diesel and petrol stations are provided commercially? If they become government assets, what charging policy will be applied for the supply of electricity? Is the aim to generate a return on the capital invested?
114 Comments
Good morning
By government do you mean the taxpayer ? That is, should the Middle Class and poor work and pay for the Rich’s transport? Because let us face it, only the wealthy can afford these cars. The rest of us will be forced on to public transport.
We can build the infrastructure but how are we going to fuel it ? We simply do not have enough capacity and, buying energy from abroad is expensive.
If the government was to favour hybrids then that would make a bit of sense. Electric for short journeys or in traffic. The ICE for longer journeys where the infrastructure is in place.
We have also borrowed vast amounts of money and trashed the economy if one was taking note. So I do not think we are in a position to spend, spend, spend. We don’t need yet another White Elephant.
Spend spend spend is VERY easy when it is someone else’s money – and your own is stashed in Panama.
“That is, should the Middle Class and poor work and pay for the Rich’s transport?”
Good point Mark. The State is a poor purchase organisation.
The State listen to ‘experts’ that tell them to build spare capacity hospitals and that we need thousands of ventilators then it turns out it is putting people on them that polished people off so they don’t need them after all, nor did the sick elderly get put in the overflow hospitals.
If the private sector don’t want to invest in this project then that troubles me.
Mark B. Got it in a nutshell. EV will be very inconvenient for most people and out of their price range. While I might consider a hybrid there is no way I want a full EV car. The government must think about this again.
Mark you are correct. There is no need for electric cars, a partial implementation in Cities where it could benefit a reduction in peak oil demand.
After all these politicos only think London! They are not interested in the views from the rest of the country. Tunnel clueless Westminster group think.
Some blame has to rest with those stupid enough to vote Fake Tory. I thought Mayhab would have realisation for everyone to come to their sense and enough to stomach for a lifetime.
The post makes some valid points.
As I say, electric vehicles will have to be re-thought, to enable the changing of a substantial battery module for a ready-charged one.
This will require application, since it would account for a large part of the vehicle’s weight, but since we had people playing golf on the Moon in 1968, it should be attainable.
Fetishists might not like the look of the vehicles, but they will just have to grow up, as the ICE-fixated will anyway.
Not only is buying foreign energy expensive, it is also dangerous. We saw what happened when the chips were down over PPE – goods destined for the NHS was commandeered by our lovely friends in France and that is a relatively small thing which was soon put right. They would think nothing of cutting off electricity if it was in their interest and Germany is playing a dangerous game by relying on Russia for 60 percent of its gas. Something so strategic must be produced here regardless of trying to save a penny (which always costs a pound to correct). Governments since Tony Blair have been derelict in their duty to provide, when we knew 30 years ago that our old nuclear and coal power stations were to be retired.
This is what the rich want. They want to price other motorists off the road. Things like the congestion charge, expensive electric cars and dearer air travel don’t impact them. Time is money and if they can make their travel faster and easier by removing the plebs from the air and roads then they will promote it using our health as the reason for the necessary policy changes. Don’t you know it’s for our own good.
He’s talking about a European project, not one in this country.
Meanwhile there are more pressing issues. Frost has just announced the EU will fail to meet the July target date.
Obviously, the sensible thing to do is abandon any further talks and go straight to WTO terms. It seems we are not going to do that though. We are are going to let it drag on until September.
It seems to me that when it comes to the showdown the UK is not prepared to walk away.
That means a fudge. We did not give this government an 80 seat majority to do that.
Do you remember when railways had water bowsers along the line at regular intervals to refill our magnificent steam locos.
We don’t need them now, do we….
No, we’ve replaced them with diesel tanks…
No, we changed to diesel and there are no diesel bowsers on route.
Let’s have a transport system in every town and village like the big sities have and people won’t need there cars so much, off topic https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1313149/Boris-johnson-scotland-visit-news-nicola-sturgeon-union-tour-scottish-independence-snp
I see Mr Johnson is going on a trip to Scotland, he wants to tell sturgeon she can have her Independence referendum then hopefully they win so we can cut them adrift and save the English tax payers billions we give them each year, also put up border checkpoints across the east to west of England
People travelling in individual cars, all headed for the same long-distant destination, congest and waste.
Concept: Restrict cars to within owner county borders. Provide trains for long distance destinations with containers for boot content. Enable electric car transport hire for visitors.
It is simply wrong to break up the United Kingdom. Thanks to Blair we have to put up with the daily whinging of Sturgeon. It is bad enough having a remaining EU land border in Ireland; why would we want another?
Far better we reverse the devolution which might well have been illegal as was our entry into the EU.
Should full devolution go ahead then we need a decent physical border at their cost.
For two days running our host has talked about problems within the EU, I thought the UK had left, and we will be leave the WA at the end of the year…
Today the issue is EV charging, couched as a EU problem, but the UK govt is also failing to either move forward with EVs or backtrack. If our host is leading up to wanting the move to EVs cancelled here in the UK then good, I just wish he would cut to the chase!
But back to the question posed in the last paragraph. I take it we are talking about public road on-street charging infrastructure, if so might I ask, who provides street lighting, who pays for street lighting, what choice do we as the customer/consumer have. For that matter who pays for the roads themselves, there being very few toll roads here in the UK.
I have suggested in the past how recharging payment can be made, using smart card/meter technoligy, assuming govt actually bothers to do their job of setting standards and regulations.
I won’t join the rush to all-electric vehicles – to hybrids probably though.
The technology is not settled, and is a long way from its destination, both in performance and in value-for-money.
I didn’t get my own computer until they were a reasonable price, size, and performance, and I don’t regret that.
If governments fall over themselves to accommodate EVs as they are, then progress will be adversely affected too, I think.
Doesn’t matter if it is EU or not, it is a subject that needs discussing and ideas exchanged, otherwise it will be the usual govt. think tanks that come up with the most ludicrous and expensive systems possible without consulting anyone who knows anything. Our govt. doesn’t seem even to have a plan of any sort either for energy production or distribution, it would rather fanny about with PC stuff.
This isn’t about electric vehicles, their green credentials or the promotion of them. The fundamental objective isn’t environmental but political. It is the slow and piecemeal erosion of national borders, either legal or imaginary, and the tying-in of EU member states into one huge area to create a mass. The EU also use bridges, tunnels and other modes of connectivity to erode the sense of national borders
It is cynical. It is deceitful. It is highly political. It is thoroughly vile and if governments and peoples from various EU member States aren’t prepared to confront this most subtle form of German-Franco colonialism then they’ll lose their ability to assert democratic control and accountability over these ‘things’ some call politicians
+1
The EU uses infrastructure to bring people together.
This Tory government uses lies to drive people apart.
I know which approach I prefer.
You should watch and listen to some of the “Playing For Change” recordings.
Then you would see just how silly is your fixation with borders.
They have already lost the ability to object becaus4 of the Euro noose around their necks. Bernard Connolly, the British accountant who worked for the EU and blew the whistle in 2009 in his book ‘The Rotten Heart of Europe‘ specified how it would be impossible to escape one ever you had Euro debts. If Greece, for instance left, its drachma would sink into oblivion escalating its debt which is already unpayable. That’s why Italy, Greece etc, although starving, will cling on. Unless of course they just decide to break free and go bankrupt, wiping out all Euro debt, and launch a new, fresh currency. Germany after the war when we ditched the Reichsmark For them and launched the Dmark is the pattern to follow. After all these southern countries have suffered the effects of defeat although they have not officially been at war.
correct – and all these great & grandiose ideas have been made behind closed doors
In short, the EU is helping the transition toward EV in order to help the German, French and Italian car industry.
Meanwhile, what does the UK government offer to help the British car industry ?
No deal Brexit with its red tape, delays at the border and higher tariffs.
One may wonder if the UK could not take a quick glimpse as to what was announced on the continent and come up with its own plan ? It could even be a better plan.
PS: two articles in a row talking about an organization you left and on which you have no means of influence. Shouldn’t you move on ? Brexit is done, right ?
Reply Touchy on the EU. We are still under all its business laws and sell into its car market.
“EU is helping the transition toward EV in order to help the German, French and Italian car industry.”
It was ever thus, from the French being touchy about importing our Japanese branded cars, to the EU paying for Ford and JLR factories in Turkey & Slovakia. VW emissions scandal, penalties in the USA but not in the EU. The EU has been instrumental in protecting German, French and Italian automakers.
Why are you astonished that we want out of this organisation?
We note EU imposing the UK to accept plants which could cause disease for oak trees. Weak pathetic Fake Tory govt accepting decision without so much of a challenge.
I presume your last two EU blogs have ulterior motives? Is it to try to keep your pathetic govt honest or to highlight hidden ties it is trying to negotiate?
We could help the British Car industry by abandoning the green nonsense and stop penalising petrol and diesel cars. When the government loses the revenue from them, what taxes will go onto EV’s and the fuel they use?
Indeed we could along with stopping the indoctrination of our kids in “Green” and other matters.
Phew, I wonder why Nissan is basing itself here and Renault moving production from the EU to the U.K.? Maybe they have not read your post?
Why don’t you go an read the interview of the Nissan Executive who also said that this decision of Nissan to stay in Sunderland is conditional on the UK getting a trade deal with the EU.
Is the UK going to get a trade deal with the EU ?
No.
Reply to Reply:
Touchy ? No. Pleased that some form of consensus was reached in the end and that the whole edifice did not explode as you must surely have hoped for.
I am just pointing out your weird obsession with a body you are meant to have left behind in January.
The truth is that the EU and the UK are probably locked in constant negotiations for the next decade.
The truth is that the UK has lost a lot of influence on the continent and its ability to shape things there.
The truth is that the UK has yet to formulate a policy regarding Europe that simply goes beyond “WE WANT A TRADE DEAL” !.
I think it would be better that you told the truth to your followers, lest they find it surprising that you still bang on about the EU by the year 2025.
Reply I will continue to write about EU, US and China politics and economy as they matter in the world. Sometimes I will find good things, sometimes bad things in what the EU or US do. Sometimes we might want to copy or join in, other times we will be glad we can stay out of whatever they are doing. That’s the big win from being independent. You live in a detached house which you pay for and maintain yourself, but you may well have good relations with the neighbours.
I see not reason that these charging points should be government supplied, presumably pension plans and life insurers would love to invest in assets like these. Maybe the government is worried they’ll prefer such investments to buying gilts with no return?
It is the wrong system. Automated dead battery drop and charged battery pick up is the way forward. Time cycle five minutes. Eliminate high cost of battery replacement. Standardise battery design and placement within three sizes. Remove vehicle range penalty and charging time. Create home solar systems for top ups for free. Such a system also eliminates the opportunity for our ever active criminal and vandalising element to make their mark. Remember what they did to telephone boxes before mobiles.
We got it right with milk delivery at one time, why not with vehicle power delivery.
At least with current EV vehicles battery change on the go is impossible – huge weight and the batteries are many cells forming most of the base of the car. Such ideas are from those who think it is a similar size battery to what is in your petrol car, it is not.
Solar systems are a godsend in Australia.
Here they just don’t work except when the sun shines during the day in the few sunny summer months..
Exactly.
I can’t see how sufficient power will ever be delivered in 5 minutes for 200 miles of travel.
It is much easier to conceive battery swap stations.
Mobiles minimised phone box vandalism, but reward muggers at higher expense of harm and uselessness.
It is the only way it will work. I am diesel until I find a power supply I don’t have time to watch a movie when using.
@ agricola – how would such a battery exchange scheme cope with:
– different levels of battery degradation arising from different usage (fast charging accelerating reduction in battery life) such that a motorist may swap a cared for, newer battery for a poor quality old one? Granted the next exchange may see an improvement but it may see worse.
– batteries reaching the end of their useful lives?
– exchange locations keeping a full range of battery types in adequate quantities to supply all makes of vehicles?
Would the scheme not call for ownership of all exchange batteries to rest with the exchanger supplier?
An interesting idea – and one that removes several of the major objections to EVs – recharging and overall battery life. Batteries could also get charged off-peak (e.g. when it’s windy!) 🙂
The average milk float round was probably no more than 5 miles. Longer and rural routes were covered by normal vehicles.
It’s insanity.
We will need many more power stations or to become, effectively, dependent on the EU and the Chinese for what used to be in our petrol tanks. Public transport is going bust because of CV19.
We won’t need many more power stations. That is the whole point. Even as the amount that we rely on electrics goes up the amount of electricity we actually use continues to go down. This is because our products – all of them – have got significantly more efficient.
Moreover, the amount of the electricity the UK generates from renewables also continues to rise. More than half of our electricity is already from low carbon sources, this year we’ll probably reach somewhere between 40-50% generated from renewables like wind and solar. Yes, your lights have not gone out and a significant part of your power is already green.
The Conservative’s 2019 manifesto – which many of you voted for and which Mr Redwood stood on – committed the government to reach net zero emissions by 2050. So much more investment in renewables will be required here in the next few decades anyway. It’s what you all voted for.
I agree it’s insane. But let’s keep in mind public transport is bust because of the over-extended lockdown, and government ‘guidance’ against using public transport. Not ‘because of CV19’ as such.
What is it with you? Are you totally incapable of shaking off your utter obsession with the EU? We left, get over it
Reply We are still in the single market and customs union and still under all its business laws. Why are you so anti studying it?
The crunch comes at the end of this troubled year when heavily in debt, but Europe and UK separate and stand divided by trade barriers. Let us hope that President Trump is re-elected and that we can trade with USA!
Pam, I think that it’s to give the more slavish readers of this blog a warm feeling, that they “won” something.
Once.
Reply to reply: Why are we still in the single market and customs union after all these years and when we are supposed to have left? The blame lies directly at May’s feet with her hugely damaging WA, a recipe for a vassal state, and Boris for perpetuating it, and not ditching it the minute he got into power. The WA is toxic and no self respecting Tory MP supporting democracy should have gone along with this.
Pam – you don’t have to read it, nor the contributions – – – its Sir John’s diary. I often don’t agree with bits and lots of contributions. Sometimes my scribbles don’t get included. Get over it, find other MP’s thoughts and subjects for ‘discussion’.
It will be a method of recouping VED. All these people in apartments will have to use government owned points at inflated prices.
Home chargers will be metered separately.
In addition the all the problems that you rightly highlight above – one of the main problems with charging is what do the driver and passengers do for the several hours it takes to charge? Who on earth wants to spend more than the time it takes have a pee at say a UK service station for example. This while your battery “fuel tank” is filled at a rate of about 2 litres petrol every hour.
Then you have the problem that your battery fuel tank depreciates at perhaps £14 a day but only holds about £4 of electricity. Furthermore it leaks electric charge just while standing.
I run an old Volvo V70 and a Golf Cabriolet my (total) running costs for both are about the same as the cost of battery only depreciation on a full size electric car. Not to mention the depreciation and financing costs of an electric car. Can you get find a decent estate car or convertable in electric yet? Let alone ones costing circa £4000 for the pair of them?
They are also far more flexibile and superior cars with no real range limitations. They can also tow boat, trailers well as needed.
@LL; “Who on earth wants to spend more than the time it takes have a pee at say a UK service station for example.”
But the grand idea is, you wont want to, you will choose to go by coach, rail, or get a taxi to the nearest airport -if you must, whilst freight forwarding companies will take care of any larger items so they arrive before you – after all isn’t that what the European Commission do when they move between Strasbourg and Brussels (and no doubt Whitehall, once they too start increasingly to decamp to the regions as a part of BoJo’s levelling-up policy)?
The thing is that the green lobby don’t want us towing cars or doing anything to make life worthwhile.
They want to constrain our movements and limit our reach — The ‘new normal’ will likely be that we are not allowed outside our village.
In which case, the useless electric cars will be just the job to make sure we can’t go far.
If any government agency has to provide these charging points that means they are uneconomic. If they weren’t then private firms would do it. If they are uneconomic then they are a misallocation of resources, like almost everything government does. Subsidising electric cars and their charging points is stealing money from productive investment because of political bias based on very poor science.
+1
Totally. agree with Gordon’s analysis
Gordon
I was going to say something along the same lines as you.
It is only government that insists we go to electric cars…no car manufacturer has really pushed for it… and I’m guessing, only then because of the insistence of government.
Why are the government soooo insistent on electric cars? And it’s nothing to do with ‘green’. Similarly the wind turbines….killing off so much wildlife, and not working half the time- they too are not ‘green’, but still, government are pressing ahead!
Governments build roads. Are they uneconomic?
Gordon
Totally agree with you. Poor science has got us into a hell of a mess with Cobid 19. As per normal the government will learn nothing from it. The list is endless, start with turbines and solar transmission problems and finish with new housing and no proper infrastructure. Very few politicians have any idea of practical science and general common sense problems raised by their decisions and actions. Those with knowledge and experience are condemned to the back benches and totally ignored.
Seconded, Gordon.
Yes, and where’s the electricity coming from? How much will it cost when the govt. has to replace the vast amount it receives in fuel tax and VAT? We’re becoming more and more dependent on foreign made electricity generated mostly from coal. Even the Russians are proposing another undersea cable.
You’ve just touched on why I object to the barking mad idea of building a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Well, Sir John, can you get the bridge killed off for us?
Gordon, correct.
First of all, let us have a real – not a sham – discussion about Global Warming. How far is it an act of God (He changes the climate from time to time as anyone who has done the simplest geology will know) and how far is it a judgement on our greedy throwaway society over the earth? Nobody has even discussed this openly and freely to my knowledge. And people who try are shut down fast.
Second, are electric cars really better than petrol ones? They are terribly expensive, depend on a lot of slave labour (battery) and are awkward to recharge. Who, by the way, is going to provide all that extra electricity and how – Wind? Are you serious?
We need to start proper discussion about this very serious subject and not let the arrogant assumption that the subject is fixed be nodded through.
For the most part these pronouncements are just virtual signaling, showboating to pander to those with the power.
It is morally wrong that those that can afford these vehicles in the first place are subsidized by the taxpayer at purchase, then the fuel for them is in most situation also subsidized, so to then the ask that the refueling infrastructure also gets paid out of taxpayer subsidies. For the most part these subsidies are funded by those that cant afford to even contemplate buying a new car.
This is the EU though, in practice this is a backdoor way of subsidizing the Auto Industry to give an unreasonable advantage on the World Stage.
Ask your self how good for the environment is more very polluting production that is followed in equal part by a similar polluting distribution.
I have seen a huge amount of scientific and technological advances in my lifetime, from the life-saving introduction of antibiotics and chemotherapy to a communication device I hold in my hand that makes the Starship Enterprise look a tad old-fashioned, but…
I still cannot see how charging for a multitude of electric vehicles is going to work in reality. How are issues of safety and theft/vandalism going to be addressed? What if your vehicle must be charged in the open, when parked (if possible) outside your house, or on the street? How are old batteries going to be safely disposed of? How many European countries, especially the Northern ones, will be able to provide sufficient solar, let alone wind, energy to cope with demand?
SM
Well done, keep banging on about the disposal of the batteries. One day the ministers responsible will come up with a believable option. Don’t hold your breath.
If the CCC and the Government are really dedicated to this 0% target will somebody please explain how all our fighting services are going to be able to operate on batteries and be effective? We all know the answer to that one.
Possibly we ordinaries with our little, little worries are not destined to join in this new jamboree?
Sure, we were useful for mining, farming, building etc. Like bees making honey for the beekeeper.
Very usefully we built up savings, land and property which have been mostly removed from us with various scams.
This is the final push. The biggest heist.
Who will pay? We will..with our jobs, our cars, our houses, our savings and our FREEDOM.
“To Serve Man”by Damon Knight is a brilliant allegory for present times.
How much electricity will be required compared to now and where is it coming from?
Also, ho off the press, helpful advice from a Wokingham Borough Council email to residents with a nice picture of a man wearing a mask inside his own house while reading his laptop with his dog with the following advice….
“Our use of face coverings is about to substantially increase from 24 July, inside shops. This means the risk of being infected by them also increases if we don’t safely store/ wash them if they’re reusable, or dispose of them if they’re paper one-use ones.”
Good that we’re bringing more into the equation then. It really begs the question. … Also JR can we please have some action to try and keep on top of the littering of our borough of plastic gloves and single-use face masks strewn on the street or open bins. According to the prevailing logic, are these not a biohazard, and are we not introducing more risk of infection?
zorro
There maybe a ‘MeToo’ moment in the UK that some might see a need to follow, to be on the band wagon. But the taxpayer paying for what after all is the wealthy section of society to import and support foreign manufacturer that don’t contribute to the UK Exchequer would seem madness.
We the UK don’t as yet bother with making battery powered vehicles, hydrogen yes but not battery in any substantive way. Yes I am aware of the Indian Conglomerate that has a car made by Magna Steyr in Austria and badged as a Jaguar i-Pace.
If there is a strategic structural reason to support the UK’s manufacturing, its workers and actual UK Companies (Not foreign companies) there maybe a case. But it is not one of green credentials, its one of security. It shouldn’t be one helping the wealthy at the expense of the poor.
Do a proper update, not as now a fudge HS2/Smart Motorways, to the UK’s transport infrastructure, that is then a benefit of all. We just cant keep on renaming 100 year old tech trains High Speed when they are anything but, or calling dangerous roads Smart.
I notice our Wokingham Council is now running around in fully electric BMW i3’s
While in London the opt for hydrogen
Car battery weight is a key dynamic. The UK is described as being world-leading in advanced battery technology.
If a car can reach its charge without carrying the full weight of it on its back, it’s fitter for further.
Petrol is popular, yet even the weight of the full fuel tank absorbs more power than running on near-empty.
In the UK I think the government should focus on build out and provision of a smart grid and associated market to meet our evolving energy needs. The goal should be to maximise sustainable energy security at viable costs. My preference would be for for an “internet” of local smart grids and distributed supply, including SMRs
The government should leave provision of specific services such as vehicle charging and associated V2G which would use the smart grid to the commercial sector.
Maybe a stupid idea but is it feasible to put solar panels on the roof of cars? Recharge as you go and park?
Think a few car manufacturers have done it? Hyundai and Toyota maybe?
Not very efficient though. Roof space not very big and not always angled at sun.
You need a whole field of imported labour installed panels to burn a slice of toast!
A million. Politicians still think big numbers fool and impress the public. 100 000 tests and trace! They don’t.
Incidentally how is the guy, employed with no experience in IT to run a key IT department still in a job when, without said experience he ignored all the experts who foretold what would happen allegedly for his own personal glory and, oh just one small thing.
The programme was illegal re data protection because no one thought about it. And another point. The civil servant heading PHE admitted what he knew about medicine you could write on a fag packet.
Can I have a job heading up the OneWeb ex bankrupt satellite system. I know nothing about satellites etc but apparently that won’t be a problem.
Off topic but current. I see HMG in its desire to shovel out overseas aid has been sending some to, guess where, we are told the most dangerous country, China!
Ok to trash private companies but if it meets HMGs virtue signalling needs, no problem.
To my own message. Good to see Raab has cut it today. Shame he had to wait until exposed in press.
Sir John
off topic – some clarity required
Tomorrow what was proposed as ‘face coverings’ for all, has now been picked up in the Main Stream Media as Face Masks and in some of them they even refer to the masks as PPE. So what is it a covering or a full mask?
Therefore if face masks, Surgical or KN95?
In the desperate need to create a story I would ‘guess’ the MsM is out to cloud the issue.
On a personal level coverings/masks means I just wont engage in activating the economy. There use by definition means being out and about is not safe for anyone.
You have very adequately shown how and why the EU fail with so many of their vanity projects — Apart from not being thought through, they are created to show they are ‘doing something’, but lack follow through.
Could there be another reason for so few charging points – They don’t want people to travel unless it is an approved journey — they’d much prefer people stayed in their little village, as per the climate change agenda.
Who are “they”?
JR – has there been a change to this site?
My posts now do not appear for me until approved, and it fails to retain my details…?
That happened to me for ages.
Just keep on putting in your e mail and username.
Seems to right itself ok eventually.
Nobody seems to have thought of all the road works chaos as the roads are dug up to install the 1 million charger points. And what about all the other millions of charger points that will be needed? How long to install all those them? Or is the masterplan to ONLY install 1 million – for the well off – and the rest can effectively be banned from the road as they won’t be able to get access to a charger point?
How about telling us what you think should be done here? You are a Westminster MP. We left the EU. Let them sort their own policies.
You own the mess you have created here.
Reply Try Reading this blog. I regularly set out a future for the UK
Its all madness, electric as the sole power source is a mistake certainly at the moment with battery range.
The only sensible but very expensive way to use electric is if you had cables under every road which vehicles could use as a direct power or induction source for direct drive, or perhaps as a charging source for some battery power at the same time (topping up charging as you drive) but then the utilities would come along and destroy the cables every time they dug a hole
The private sector has shown it can provide charging stations so why should government enter the market directly?
If a more comprehensive network is wished for sooner than market forces will provide, then it may be more efficient and easier for government to offer tax breaks and perhaps assistance though planning consents than to replicate commercial ventures itself.
O/T I am bemused that some commenters object to you writing about the Evil Empire on the grounds we have left. Does it betray their “Little Remoaner” mentality where they assume Brexit meant we retreat within our borders and ignore all that is beyond? You write about the USA too which we left in 1783 but they have not yet latched on to extending their purile objections to that of course.
I presume there’s no plan in place to safely dispose of the mountain of dead batteries we’ll have in 10-20 years time. Is this going to be another transfer of the true costs of production from manufacturer to the taxpayer and planet?
Will they last that long?
Mr Johnson is going to Scotland to highlight how his response to Coronavirus is a case for the union.
Brave.
Travel somewhere where you are hated and point to a proven example of your staggering incompetence which has left thousands dead and tens of thousands jobless, and try to use it as proof that hating you is wrong.
Sir John, you continue to post about an organisation we left months ago. Are you missing it already?
Reply We are still under their laws and sending them money
I suppose that if you pretend that the UK is still in the European Union, and if your identity is entirely contained by the former project to leave that, and if you also state what a bad thing it is, then you can claim to be more relevant than in truth you might be.
Your last paragraph Sir John. N0, Government should not be supplying these facilities.
This is simply more tax payer subsidised money filling the pockets of the already heavily taxpayer subsidised ‘green’ energy scam to fuel the taxpayer subsidised vehicles.
The rent seekers will be happy.
Of course it should! How else can it be done? We already have the farce of different cars needing different types of charger connectors. There has to be a standard and it has to be imposed by government. Mind you, I don’t have any faith in this government to do anything sensible. Maybe they could set up a well rewarded QUANGO to do it.
Imagine if we had left the development of the national grid to lots of different companies. How many more pylons would there be if we had 10 national grids! Get a grip. This is a natural thing for government to be involved in – if they were capable. Maybe Chris Grayling could be put in charge (as it were).
Batteries deteriorate more quickly with fast charging so there will be more battery replacements required. Where will this electricity come from? From hydrocarbons in some form, so why not use the primary source to fuel our vehicles, rather than the massive costs associated with using that primary source to power a secondary source, with all the lost energy that goes with the process?
Off topic I suppose the govt’s announcement of a pay rise for teachers due to their hard work during the pandemic is deliberately sarcastic? (with a few honourable exceptions in the state sector and of course the whole of the private sector).
Hopefully it will at least shame into silence the unions who are putting every obstacle in the way of a full return in September.
Govt as ever totally terrified of ultra Marxist unions.
So stupid. It isn’t as if teachers are actually necessary…as has been proved.
The consumer should be dictating the pace of EV development and not governments
Just leave things alone,,,if people want to buy and use EVs they will find a way without governments help nor tax-payers support
I fear the EU is replicating its compact fluorescent lamp and diesel mistakes. Although, thank goodness, the UK no longer has to be dragged along in the wake of such decisions. Both the aforementioned were transitional technologies and known to be such at the time the policies were enacted.
A little less urgency to be seen to be doing something would have saved the mercury now accumulating in landfill sites and even more seriously unnecessary deaths due to diesel particulates.
The disadvantages of battery cars – I own one so know the issues – will make their replacement by hydrogen fuel cell vehicles inevitable. This might not happen for another 5/10 years but what return on investment will be forthcoming on 1 million electric sockets that are no longer needed to charge cars that can be filled up with liquid hydrogen as per petrol/diesel cars.
When I looked for some data on annual mileage in the EU I was shocked to discover that it had fallen in Italy from 12,000km/year in 2000 to 8,000km/year in 2017. It is a measure of the degree of economic collapse there, but perhaps it is a clue to how they think they will squeeze a quart into a pint pot.
The actual average is about 12,000km/year, so at 5km/kWh that implies each car will use 2.4MWh/year, and 230 million would use 552TWh, or an average of 63GW. If charging were only through these charge points, even if they were in continuous use 24×7 they would have to run at 63kW with no swap over time. I don’t think car manufacturers are planning to have charging systems that can handle so high a charge rate. Trucks would be a different problem altogether.
It’s for show, not for solving the problem.
Seems likely that car ownership will be for the rich 1% only. Electric cars are uber expensive. In recent years we have relied too heavily on China for volume production to bring prices down. Can’t do that now!
So maybe the million sockets will suffice?
Petrol was an easy, quick transaction…not so with electricity. And what regulations will control the price of the electricity. Captive market!
Try hydrogen?
BTW….Has it occurred to those rejoicing in sudden working from home that those jobs will now be sooooo easy to outsource.
We are all going to be a great deal poorer.
Installing the charge points is relatively trivial, it is the upgrade to the national grid to deal with the massive increase in power being transmitted that is the real issue and cost.
Iain Gill
Correct
JR asked “The issue is should government be supplying these facilities?”
Well, who else? Battery electric cars are a top-down government policy. So perforce the provision of the fuel must also be a top-down government policy.
The alternative is to let people decide for themselves. And then the provision of the battery cars, the charging points, and the power stations to generate all that electricity, will occur when it makes economic sense.
EU ‘greenery’, powered by burning lignite (dirty coal).
The method of producing power for commodity production isn’t used in the products environment calculations. Just as it doesn’t count when it is the resource behind charging points.
The EV shenanigans have nothing to do with being green, but everything to do with subsidizing production with the use of the taxpayers deep pockets. An exciting sound-bite to keep the people on board.
Ps so according to our EU negotiator Boris’s end of July deadline has been ditched.
Please tell us what we can believe. Certainly not what Boris seems to say.
Strikes me the logical step at the moment is hybrids. Last time I had my Toyota serviced the showroom was full of info on hybrids – including the fact that, apparently, Toyota have sold 8 million of them. And lots of cabbies use a Prius because they are getting 300,000 miles out of them. So, 70 to 80 to the gallon of petrol seems to be as green as we can be for the time being – until the government decides what is actually going to happen.
At the moment, like everything this government is involved with, the future of personal transport is a farce. Car manufacturers are bringing out one electric car after another – but their range is too limited for many people, they are bloody expensive to buy, they are not particularly environmentally friendly and there is nowhere near enough generating capacity for us all to own one.
What is the government’s response to all this. Why, nothing of course. You surely can’t expect Boris Johnson to come up with some sort of long term strategy.
Do you know what, I think even Labour would be better than the current government.
Here in Wokingham we have chargers outside the council offices and at a Garage at California Cross Roads. A mixed approach and probably the correct way forward.
Cars and fueling is an established commercial undertaking, so Government and Tax payer stay clear.
It is too soon for the long distance all electric car, and petrol/electric is only practical option at this time.
Larger vehicles should be hydrogen fueled and there are stations already. A Shell initiative.
Constant fast charge of a battery is not good for battery life/capacity.
Has anybody been killed yet by the silent electric car ?
Where is all the electricity coming from to feed the electric car ?
I can’t understand why the U.K. has, according to David Frost, conceded ground to the EU on the structure of any deal. A single document would just be a stick for EU to beat us when it dislikes any thing that the U.K. does in future. Far better a bare bones FTA or WTO trading addicted by the independent WTO arbitration than a single document with the EU that would allow them to unilaterally inflict punishments across a wide range of areas. Weakness from the U.K. in making such concessions carries long term consequences and frankly encourages the EU to persist in thinking the U.K. will always cave in the end.
Fast charging degrades current batteries very quickly so this needs to be addressed to enable EVs to make long distance journeys as easily as local trips.
Or the development of a liquid battery, which Glasgow University reported they were working on in 2018.