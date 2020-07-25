Managing the overseas aid budget

This year the government has said it will reduce the aid budget in line with the fall in GDP, as the promise on aid is based on spending 0.7% of GDP. As we do so it is important to be generous with grant money and direct assistance for famine relief and humanitarian help for those in crisis. Stopping aid to countries with space programmes would be a good start. Seeking better value for money and better targeted assistance would be a good idea.
As it adjusts the budget it should also make other changes. The UK wishes to help the poorest countries. It can offer a lot in areas like better water provision, health care and communications. In some cases what the developing country needs is a good technical partner with the ability to design and deliver the projects required, and equity investment to carry the risks. The aim should not be to offer massive projects based around debt with all kinds of future ties. If we combined grants and shares, we would then have some investment which would reward us in due course if successful, and bind us into the same interest as the developing country to make sure the project worked as planned.
Over the years we could build a sovereign help fund, and decide what to do with any payments from success. The important thing is the UK would not be trying to extract interest payments from schemes which were not working but there would be a market test of the wisdom of the investment. Grant aid can miscarry, encouraging projects that do not help as much as they should.
Of course all our humanitarian help, famine and poverty relief and medical interventions should be offered free to those in need. We should stop relying on other international bodies to give away the aid for us.
The principle of supporting risk investment, both at start up and during its maturity, needs to be clearly embodied in a new UK tax code. The extension of this idea to the disbursement of aid money, as you describe, would have my support as would spending on humanitarian and disaster relief when requested. 0.7% is still too high. It owes more to misplaced virtue signalling than to sensible use of my taxes. The G7 average would be a more appropiate level.
Maslow’s theory shows that the most basic level of needs (air, water, warmth, food) must be met before the individual will strongly desire (or focus motivation upon) the secondary or higher level needs.
The aid budget should be fully allocated to those basic physiological needs. Not girl bands and diversity training.
We have neither the right nor the ability to effect culture change.
The foundation of Maslow’s pyramid should dictate all aid.
Safety, at Tier 2 may be worthy too.
Ministers should be charged for any aid they waste on other tears.
Safety and security is a matter for the defence forces not aid.
I agree with you about ‘other tears’. 🙂
Can those needs perhaps be met internally if we share with enough of them the necessary technology to be able to collaborate with the rest of the developed world?
In the third world there are few more sickening sights than large crowds of unemployed locals watching hypocritical, virtue signalling aid workers on first world salaries performing simple tasks.
You say that the UK wishes to help the poorest countries. My question is, what are they doing to help themselves?
It is up to their Governments to help them. I am 81, and we have been pouring money into ‘developing’ countries for as long as I can remember. Too many of them are poor because of years of civil war and mismanagement by their governments. Its never ending.
We have a real problem looming in our own. country now. we cannot afford to be generous to other countries.
In my opinion, we should have an Emergency Fund to distribute to others for natural disasters, as and when they happen, and leave it at that.
I never voted for Foreign Aid. It was not in any party political manifesto that we would give away such wealth. Therefore I do not believe the government has the moral right to do this let alone decide who gets what.
Sir John, I have many times stated that if one was to journey outside the Palace of Westminster and Number 10, you will see people sleeping in doorways and tents. By what moral right sir so you politicians give vast sums of money away whilst this human tragedy goes unmentioned, let alone unaddressed, under your very noses ? This is why we elect people like your goodself, to act as a voice for the people of this country and not just those who can scream the loudest. Those people’s lives matter too, but no one will say or do a damned thing about it ! And this is why I, and many others, get so angry. Not with you, but the inertia.
We should not be giving any money to countries that are not democracies – Period !
We should not be giving money to countries that fund or support terrorism – Period !
We should not be giving money to countries that are hostile to us and our way of life – Period !
We should not be giving money to countries that have programs (space and nuclear etc.) – Period !
We should not be giving money to countries who refuse to buy our goods and services or place high tariffs on them.
We should not be giving money to countries with terrible human and animal rights – Period !
But we should be giving money to countries that are none of those things but are in genuine need. But the best way to help these countries is through trade. Trade is the best cure for many of the worlds ills and we should pursue that as our main foreign policy, not Soft Socialism and some sort of guilt because our forefathers had built and Empire, primarily because of trade.
Trade not Aid every time, except to alleviate natural disasters.
David Cameron had it in his manifesto. He won a majority. It is now law. It is how democracy works in this country. If you don’t like it campaign for a change and get elected. Easy.
And we certainly shouldn’t be giving money to the dramatic arts of a certain era – Period !
I agree in full Mark B. What is entirely wrong is that .7% of GDP is handed out, by law. I do not know anyone who agrees with it and we did not vote for it.
Have been saying the same for years but our Government of all colours just fails to listen, instead it just prefers the easy option of giving large sums of money away with little or no control over where it eventually goes or what it is used for.
Simple projects like helping provide clean water for some countries would be a good start, not just by paying into a fund, but by managing the project with GB equipment and management.
“We should not be giving money to countries that fund or support terrorism – Period !
We should not be giving money to countries that are hostile to us and our way of life – Period !”
True – but it wouldn’t make much difference. Instead of sat there – they would just come here and cost us even more – welcomed by our leaders – and paid for from our taxes – as they wipe out our way of life – and us.
I think we should increase the percentage that we give in foreign aid.
I would happily support 3% of any budget surplus from the previous year being allocated for foreign aid, targeted wisely. I do not support borrowing money to give away. Compound interest makes those gifts exponentially expensive.
Aid should consist of birth control products, procedures. Health measures if provided by UK staff ie vaccination, immunisations, eye operations (like ORBIS which I support). Clean water – assistance with training locals to dig/operate wells, provision of the items most required. Training in agricultural methods to boost local production.
I would like to see the 0.7% figure drop to 0.1% over the next 2 years. This would allow programs underway to be completed, and the Aid cost drop from £15bn to £2bn.
“a market test of the wisdom of a government investment” that would be good here at home – but how many project here would pass such a test (were it to be conducted sensibly)? Certainly not NHS, Hinkley C, wind farms grants, solar cell roof grants, grants for electric cars, most QUANGOs, the Committee for Climate Change, importing bio fuels, the office of tax simplification (actually of complexification), much of the benefit system, the green grants for insulation, the subsidised restaurant dinners on Mon – Wed and much else.
I suppose some of the overseas aid budget must do some good but I suspect it is a very low percentage of it. People who give (circa £15 million of tax payers money) to an all-female pop group dubbed Ethiopia’s Spice Girls do not seem likely to be the type of people who spend aid money sensibly. On such things as health care, clean water, better food, inoculations, maternity care, supply of electricity, more resilient buildings, better sewage systems and the likes.
What an excellent idea, we could have an explicit famine relief fund, variable in size depending on need with all surplus money to go in equity investment stakes as you suggest.
Some project however are mixed in effect; for example, Bees for Development supports teaching beekeeping to rural people (mostly women in Africa), the objective is to help them earn more money and independence. This has both a charitable aspect and a commercial one but it might be difficult measure profit and loss.
We the UK public are bombarded day and night on TV to give support to very basic projects. Most of the recipient countries involved.have been independant of their colonial masters for around 70 years. We who are chastised for having had an empire that gave them railways, bridges, a basis of law and a civil administration are now asked to care for their abandoned children, give fresh water from wells, and protect their wild life. It begs the question of what have they been doing for these causes for themselves for the past seven decades. The answer to which is all too often acquiring a bloared wealthy leadership, fighting wars, and ignoring the needs of their people. Should we be encoursging them by picking up the tab. The charitable status of the organisations involved would be worth investigation as well. On top of this our government would wish us to give 0.07% of our GDP when we cannot even look after our own vulnerable and elderly. On top of it all we have to feel guilty for ever having had an empire. Mostly a guilt engendered by elements who were not born in the UK, and would have us rewrite history and topple statues to emphasise that guilt. While I would not respond to these siren calls, nor would I wish to become entirely uncharitable, I would question the scale on which we do it and the way it creates a bloated leadership in the countries concerned while failing to touch their destitute populations. I would confine it to disaster relief where we controlled the operation.
In my opinion, your post has very well, summed up the annoyance and frustration many of us feel about being made to feel guilty, for things over which we had no control, and I don’t think we should have to pay the licence fee to listen to this barrage of endless appeals to ‘donate’. ’
The provision of “railways, bridges, a basis of law and a civil administration” together with many other enduring benefits not least amongst them introduction of the English language should certainly feature when and if reparations are discussed. The huge amounts due to us for those provisions would dwarf settlements in favour of anyone now living who was in slavery.
@Agricola. Yep. It would be interesting to know the true % of GDP – above 0.7% – once the expenditure of taxpayer subsidised charities is taken into account. Maybe a figure is published somewhere ?
Should the government, on behalf of us taxpayers, take more of an interest in how charities spend money – although maybe charities have been making a better attempt at self regulation following the Oxfam/Haiti debacle ?
Why is it up to the government to provide aid?
Why can’t the Charities and, above all, the very efficient Churches do it?
DFID is a remarkable success story. Its aid budget is incredibly well spent – hugely benefiting many of the world’s poorest people but also helping the UK by dealing with problems at their source. If you don’t help people in their own countries you end up helping them in your country instead.
Of course we all hear stories of badly spent cash. The Mail would have had nothing else to print for the last decade if it couldn’t have a good old whine about something or other involving money and foreigners. But nearly all of the poor aid spending was spent by departments other than DFID. The MoD and Foreign Office both making some particularly poor choices. Scrapping DFID will just make this worse – but apparently Dominic Cummings knows best. (As the multitude of lorry parks now springing up all over Kent shows).
But, seriously, international aid really is a silly thing for you all to get your knickers in a twist about. Your individual contribution is negligible – and your minute sacrifice helps keep sick children alive. None of you would tell a mother to her face that your 13p contribution is too much to save her dying child’s life – so stop moaning about it online. Instead celebrate what must be a rare feeling for many of you – that you are actually doing something good.
The Smart rules under which it operates are extra ordinarily comprehensive and stress value for money and transparency nonetheless I wonder how they can be applied when the budget ‘must be spent’ in a calendar year, obviously leads and lags apply but how much just gets shipped out to UN agencies or charities get ‘topped up’ over which we have no control.
Being able to cut a few billions in year because our economy has declined just shows how much goes out without the Smart rules being applied diligently.
Certainly 35% ish of the budget goes to the UN.
In terms of actual recipients how much are they spending on their armed forces because indirectly our aid is subsidising them and should stop as is where corruption is endemic or frankly where no improvements are made year on year a country with massive oil reserves, space programmes or indeed nuclear capabilities, should not be receiving our money.
The ‘must spend the budget‘ must stop. The British Public would have no problem with being told we couldn’t meet the target because the projects didn’t meet our standards. Indeed having to spend invariably leads to waste.
Finally quarterly the Department should publish a report setting out , country, project, budget, spend run off similar to a PLCs financial performance update with the Minister available to the press for questions on our behalf.
Vast amounts of our money are spent with little/no visibility or accountability to us. This must change.
£300 million or close on an airport for an island of 4000 people, but unable to operate fully because of wind shear that no one thought about it (Like VAT in the London olympics budget or data protection in our latest fiasco, track and trace or the economic effect of a pandemic) remains my abiding memory. Oh and so does the fact than only a very few countries meet their 0.07 obligation. Why do we have to be one of them?
Foreign aid is not about humanitarianism, it’s about politics at both a domestic and international level. All State spending is about politics. The private sector taxpayer has become nothing more than a slave to the Tory-Labour machine.
We live in a nation whose political, administrative and organisational class (The State) have only one focus, to preserve and expand their status by abusing the taxpayer and silencing all opposition to their deceitful
If the political class were humanitarian they’d have intervened in a humanitarian crisis much closer to home. They CHOSE silence. A politically ruthless and brutal response to pain and suffering of the most vulnerable to protect their political position.
We’re not governed by human beings but by people who are something other than. My father calls them ‘political animals’. He’s correct
Independent nations favouring wastefully expensive projects over supporting their own folk should receive only our stern guidance to reform.
UK’s overseas aid is sloppy, and confinement to urgencies like drinking water and emergencies is a sole priority. Acting like an international branch of the Benefits Agency promotes only stupidity to deprive our own citizens.
If other aid projects are worthy of support, they would gain enough strength to yield returns. Instead of wasting our money our Govt could enable AidShare Projects for willing UK citizens to invest in such ventures. If a project works, both investor and aid recipient can wallow in the benefit of the proceedings.
It is well worth looking at the graph of the Dow Index of US electronic manufacturers. It shows a continuous steady rise in share prices since Trump came to power from 100 to 300. The virus caused a small dip but the trend has continued in an accelerating line.
Compare this to HSBC FTSE share price which has been flat for 5 years and is heavily exposed to China and it’s shares dropped from 7500 to 5000 in Feb 2020 and has only recovered to 6000.
The market clearly expects a decoupling from China and a continued success from Trump bringing electronic manufacturing back from China.
It shows the globalist agenda to off shore is brittle and has the potential to cause large, sudden and unpredicted losses from off shore investments. Whilst nationalistic on shoring is creating large, steady, profits in the long term.
Some good news for nationalists.
We could make our Foreign Aid conditional on the recipient agreeing to accept a number of the illegal immigrants crossing the Channel. It would be a small sacrifice for the host country to make because they don’t provide benefits and in any case the newcomers would be off to their own countries as soon as the plane landed. The cross channel flow would rapidly drop to a trickle with the demise of the smugglers’ business model, as has been proven by Australia.
How many years have we been sending money to poor countries, only to see it wasted — Surely by now all of our money should have solved a few issues…. but that is far from the case – nothing has improved — Time we taxpayers asked why!
Wars and disasters should be our priority in FA. We should stop funding the political elite of poor countries — Why do we send money to India and China? — Why do we always get involved? Why can’t we allow them to make their own way without shoving our way of life and money down their throat, when a good trade deal would do so much more for them.
Charity should start at home – we have more than enough needy of our own to be supporting others.
The government simply needs to look after it own people first before giving tax payers money away. There’s still child poverty and lack of houses to start with. When all our problems are sorted then is the time to be generous . Overseas aid is seen as more political than genuinly supporting those in need of the aid. Some aid ends up in some dodgy leaders back pocket.
There must be many ways we can use this fund within the U.K.There are many U.K. charities
Who work overseas. Why should the Government get involved?
Sir John
We should compell large companies that have committed crimes such as the diesel emissions scandal to construct wells in countries thet suffer from poor water supply etc instead of fining them and the money disappearing into the treasury, e.g. Construct and train the local people to maintain 1,000 wells for every £1 million pounds of proposed fine. This would reduced the amount of taxpayers’ money being used!
Perhaps aid (in the form of investment) could be directed at international companies who set up here but with a main expressed intent of using technology to collaborate, mentor and offer opportunities to people in foreign countries who are deserving of aid.
All aid spending should return to these shores either in buying goods from this country or by paying British workers to provide aid. Aid should not be an export industry.
I think the best way to continue aid is to carry on sending large sums to China, and not doubt other similarly nasty regimes, and make sure it is done in unaccountable, counterproductive ways that ensures that most of the money ends up in criminal hands. That’s always been the way international aid is handled and this authoritarian government is certainly not even remotely competent enough to change that.
Don’t give money away at all. Help by sending relief workers, paying their wages and for the equipment and supplies they need to do their work.
If you want to give money as a private individual, there are plenty of charities who will take it, just don’t give away tax money.
I get the feeling that foreign aid is a euphemism for bribes for corrupt regimes to bend them to do something the UK wants. Money for countries with their own space programmes makes no sense otherwise.