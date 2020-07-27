Buying more at home

As we exit the EU we will have more scope to decide what items should be matters for national security or resilience. Under EU rules we were allowed to favour UK suppliers of defence equipment, though even here the UK ended up buying support naval vessels from abroad and only confining the warship programme to UK yards. In future we should encourage competitive UK based companies or UK based subsidiaries of world companies to compete for crucial business.
We also need to make sure we have title or rights to use crucial intellectual property in complex systems and equipment. The Covid 19 crisis showed our vulnerability through relying for some medical equipment and protective clothing on world markets instead of having a domestic capability which it would be easy to scale up.
Arranged well this need not be dearer. It will mean more UK tax revenue and budget savings, as the work will be done by UK employees and profits will accrue in the UK. During our years in the EU we came to rely for more and more of our goods and supplies on imports.
We could grow more of our own timber, generate more of our own power and grow more of our own food. I will be exploring these opportunities in future blogs. They all will help bring down the twin deficits we face- the government budget deficit and the balance of trade deficit.
95 Comments
To help the balance of trade we need to be competitive in world markets which needs cheap energy, easy hire and fire, far less government, no green crap, lower simpler taxes and a bonfire of red tape. No sign of this at all. This government is still extending making tax digital, still pissing money down the drain on HS2, still increasing taxes, still pushing the renewable lunacy and making taxes ever more complex. Only four year to the next election mate get a move on.
On radio 4 the other day I heard:-
A Hazy Shade of Winter on A Point of View by
Rebecca Stott tells the remarkable story of 536 AD – the year the sun ‘disappeared’ and the devastating pandemic that followed.
About the large volcanic activity that changed the climate for over 100 years. I thought for moment she was going to point out the obvious fact that you cannot predict the climate well (even if you have very expensive and shiny computers). But no she being on the BBC (and professor of Literature and Creative Writing at the University of East Anglia hot bed of climate alarmism) she turned it round to say the ice records would show 2020 as the year we took climate change seriously as CO2 emission have fallen due to the pandemic shut down. (Quite wrongly as that is clearly not the reason for the lock down)
My thought for the day is why on earth does any sensible person think you can predict the climate for 100 years without even knowing all the inputs and events that can affect it? And even if if you did you still could not.
When will the BBC have someone with a sensible point of view? One such as carbon dioxide (CO2) is not a significant driver of planetary temperature increases and many of the effects of increased CO2 levels are positive and not taken into account by climate scientists. Such as increased agricultural yields and thus more uptake of Carbon and production of O2, more tree growth and more biodiversity. The positive benefits of CO2 probably outweigh the negative effects. The computer simulation models used to predict climate change will/do not/cannot really work and political efforts to reduce causes of climate change distract from other more real global health and other problems that should clearly take far higher priority. There is no climate emergency.
Never I assume on the absurd BBC
Impartiality does not mean presenting truth and rubbish as if they were the same thing.
@MiC; Indeed, so why does the leftwing, the BBC & Ch4 only do the latter – actively preventing any inconvenient truths (or just diverging opinions) from being heard – flagging them as deignal or hate speech etc.
Are you seriously telling us the BBC has been impartial for the last 10, 20 years – even longer?
An incredible focus on minorities to the exclusion of the massive majority. Ignoring balanced news, which should be truth, even if unpalatable, is typical. Clear poitical, gender and race agendas are thrust on the public.
You’ve gone off at a tangent, Fred.
corrrect – the story and truth should be told
Without more that just means the good old Race To The Bottom, and wretchedness for the people.
That was a main point of the European Union.
Yes, by all means strike trade deals with the rest of the world, but only on terms where those employed in supplying the goods or services were granted some standards of decency in their terms and conditions.
That offered some protection for people doing similar work at home.
When you’re as big as the European Union is, then you can do that, and change the world for the better.
HS2 a 100year old technology in new clothes. As such it doesn’t fit in any imagined future with prosperity at its heart.
I@B; “HS2 a 100year old technology in new clothes”
The motor car is also just a development of a 2000 year old technoligy, the hose and chariot, in fact the idea for railways came from the ruts left by chariot/cart wheels, and the first rails resembled such ruts, wagon wheels being flangless.
By your (illogical) argument we should not build any more roads either. The railways have come a long was since Gresley, never mind Stephenson, just as roads have since Carl Benz patent of 1886…
Modern aviation, a hundred year old technology in new clothes…….. Beam me up, Scotty.
@LL
INDEED – Don’t they know that this is the dawning of the NWO age — where everything is destined to be different, except it seems for taxation, arbitrary legislation and a communist supporting establishment.
I.e. still following the EU ‘plan’.
Lifelogic:
I must say I agree with your points.
Boris campaigned as if he was a libertarian, but is now becoming a nanny state Theresa May clone.
We need lower and simpler taxes. We need cheap and reliable energy. We do not need HS2, mass immigration, compulsory electric cars and more nanny state nonsense. If Boris wishes to give up cheese and chocolate he is perfectly free to do so, he has no mandate to impose his own dietary requirements on the rest of us.
Good morning
Yes we could develop more of our own power, grow more of our own food but, with an ever increasing population it will never ever be enough. First you must tackle the demand side. For as long as government pursues a policy of MASS IMMIGRATION to inflate the GDP figures, artificially keep inflation down and interest rates low, we will not get any of the above or any real growth.
The advantage of producing more things at home is that we can better control the quality of the product. As someone here posted a while ago, some products made in China may be cheaper but, the quality is poorer compared to their UK counterparts. We saw this over the masks fiasco where he UK handed over vast sums of money for inferior products. “Made in the UK”, just like in Germany is a symbol of quality, quality people are prepared to pay for.
Should products be allowed to be made/designed with built in redundancy after a couple of years? I current have an electric tooth brush about 3 years old still works fine but the battery no longer lasts more than one brush (as the manufacturers would clearly have known). But they design it so that you cannot change the battery (or cannot do it easily or economically). Same with many phones, tablets etc.
I even had a gas boiler which was deliberately designed so that when the rechargeable battery failed you had to change the whole PCB board at vast expense (about £260) rather than just replace the £3 battery.
@Mark B; The flaw in your agreement is the fall in indigenous birth rates, so even with “MASS IMMIGRATION” our food supply is stable, never mind the land currently not being farmed, due to CAP set aside rules.
Also GDP need a willing, active, workforce…
I see Rishy is proposing to tax on online businesses.
Not sure how that will work if online shops can move the credit card payment offshore. You can’t create an online tax that is any greater than an FX margin or companies will simply move their payment systems off-shore.
The FX markets will simply love an online tax. FX “micro payment” systems in UK banks are more than capable of handling billions of FX transactions a day. Ironically many on them run on “AWS cloud” computers also supplied as a service by Amazon. Even more ironically Amazon makes more money from its AWS cloud than it does from its online shopping. I’m sure Amazon is now big enough to set up its own FX trading operation so FX margins will be “as thin as pips“ (ie 0.0001%).
The other solution will be to tax deliveries but that involves another VAT like tax that works the opposite to take away food: If you get it delivered you pay more than buying it in a shop. Amazon will simply charge an online fee and make the taxable cost of goods minuscule or set up “shops” that do drive thru click and collect in industrial estates.
But lots of people making the point in the comments section that fundamentally the retail market has “evolved” and high streets can no longer be cash cows when you can get cheaper milk online. The problem is that Government, local councils, landlords and parking companies are reluctant to stop their predatory behaviour of milking the high streets. It appears just like losing vast amounts of income tax from offshoring white collar jobs, due the cost of predatory rents and taxes on office spaces, that retail activity and taxes will now be off-shored through the internet as well.
Rishi obviously doesn’t understand how capitalism works. No wonder they call him the “man who bankrupted Britain”. The fundamental problem here is that people, goods and services can be off-shored and the UK needs to build a stronger internet “tax” border around the UK, not just for online retail but also offshoring jobs and services as well.
Governments are in danger of waking up to the reality that the very nature of tax has been off-shored.
Sunak needs to ask himself why on earth he removed VAT on e-books. This was an absolute gift to those suppliers able to ship profits abroad.
An online sales tax is a stupid way to save shops.Look for savings from government spending starting with HS2.
I am annoyed by this suggestion. I already pay VAT on online purchases, on top of a lot of Income Tax.
There has to be ways to cut unnecessary Government expenditure. I suggest they try some of those first.
Yes, this is how we should be thinking. Make sure that those who run our supermarkets get the message. Additionally we are part of a Commonwealth so when we look for food items that we cannot grow they should be our first stop. Trade is better than aid, so when Commonwealth countries are happy to reciprocate duties should not exist. In the rush do do trade deals with the USA, Japan et al do not forget our Commonwealth friends as we did when joining the EU.
agricola
As you so rightly point out, we deserted our Commonwealth friends in our rush to join the EU when exporters of Australian lamb and New Zealand dairy products were dropped overnight and had to look to Eastern markets to survive.
Do you really think they have forgotten and are now ready to trade with us again? Why should they not think we will do it again if a better opportunity arises?
Seconded.
Boris is planning to reduce obesity!
Cut out junk food by banning advertising.There is no such thing as Junk Food. We eat too much food. When we visit our Doctor we must weigh ourselves on the surgery scales.
The Doctor can then tell us that part of our health problem is that we are overweight!
Boris should tell us his weight once a week to encourage the electorate to follow suit.
Yes virtue signalling rubbish. We gave heard for ever about food labelling, all,the calories are there but who reads it. Look at people’s trolleys, does the government really think it is all because of advertising?
Actually it is about personal lifestyle choice and responsibility but this woke government will do anything but admit that. Could risk votes so let’s blame others. They are now looking to spoil my dinners etc by putting calories all over the menus The hospitality industry is doing too well. Tell you what let’s knock it back.
Here’s an idea let’s give people vouchers to encourage eating out, much will be spent on’ junk’ and then condemn that spending. You couldn’t make it up.
Sir JR if you were honest as a ‘free marketeer’ you would be despairing where your government is going.
They have now made it ‘illegal’ to be overweight. What next? Publicly employed sneerers to shame people?
So true. For those with a problem it isn’t what they eat but the amount. Exercise, the much promoted cycling doesn’t make a difference unless there is also a reduction in food consumption.
Boris is know for being a cyclist, so how come he is still over-weight?
If you increase your basic metabolic rate by exercise you burn more calories even when not exercising. Our council leisure centres have finally re-opened, but with restrictions from the Covid jobsworths that deny access to some of the exercise classes. The studio which once held 30+ was marked out with 15 berths nine feet apart and then the ‘experts’ restricted it to nine because of air volume. So the would-be user finds every activity ‘Full’ eight days in advance.
The problems with obesity lay not only with how much we eat but also what we eat and our lifestyles. You do not have to eat a lot of chocolate, crisps, pizzas, chips, cakes and biscuits while sitting on your backside most of the day and evening to put on weight and become obese with the danger of developing diabetes. Some people’s diets consists of mainly this type of food. Young children are being taken into hospital because their digestive tracts and bowels are simply not working properly due to lack of fibre in their diets. When you look at the price of take away food, even something cheap to make like a pizza but expensive to buy it’s not difficult to see that to eat good basic foods would be cheaper and better for us. There has been and is enough information out there for a change of diet and lifestyle but people choose not to follow it. Perhaps until they change their ways and become more responsible for their own health their GP should send them away. Its a waste of time, money and rescources treating some people.
Fatties are encouraged to be body positive in our egalitarian culture where everyone’s identity is paramount and no one is a burden on society.
When I was at school fatties were mocked and consequently there were fewer of them. If your parents were fat you were mocked, if you were fat you were mocked. The current tattooed covered, onesie wearing, fat mothers would have been a source of vilification (the mothers would no doubt aggressively have something to say for themselves but they would need to catch us first).
Now everyone is a winner and has something to contribute.
Fatties don’t need access to free bikes, they need to be made aware that they are fat and want to do something about it.
I speak as someone who has been obese and grown obese again and addressed it once more. No thanks to those around me who would not tell me I was fat for fear of offending me.
Each time, my intake of calories changed hugely and the volume and intensity of exercise increased. When I was fat, I would exercise and assume that meant I could eat more so giving fatties prescribed bikes will just improve MacDonalds’ profits.
The only exclusion clause to NHS treatment was non contribution.
Presumably the supermarkets have wanted us to keep buying processed food? The takeaway business has not shunned our money either!
Presumably govts KNEW the dangers of women going out to work and the breakdown of trad family? No proper shopping or meal times.
And now we are fat! And ill and imprisoned. Well fancy that!
Be careful what you wish for. Do you imagine for ONE MINUTE that the exclusions will stop with obesity?
If the NHS can not cope it is because too many people are using it.
And still the boats come!
My belief is that surgery scales are deliberately weighted up to make people read heavier than they are. I have scales at home, brand new, that weigh me at seven pounds LESS than the ones at surgery. It annoys me intensely, especially as I have, during this past year, reduced my weight by some seventeen to twenty pounds. The doctor’s room scales make me look like a liar.
Have you considered the weight of your clothes when in the doctor’s surgery as opposed to your condition in the privacy of your bathroom or bedroom?
Good job the ex MP Cyril Smith isn’t here to listen to BJ’s obesity speech.
I look forward to your future blog explaining where all the entrepreneurs are desperate to bring back large volume low cost manufacturing to the U.K. and how it will be competitive given your anti business approach in terms of regulation and minimum wage.
We see from Leicester what that means in reality. Given this governments track record I wouldn’t be surprised to read it had bought a site and was going to PPE, obviously if Covid subsides demand will do so also so output for ‘strategic’ stockpiling at vast cost but who cares, its only money.
As for IP, politically fine words but the reality is it takes umpteen years to achieve and can easily be stolen with little or no recourse or circumvented.
If you were serious you would be going down the Lifelogic route, maybe not quite so far, re free markets but sentencing people to 14 day house arrest for no reason, anti car, absurd interventions to come on obesity etc shows you support a condescending Blairite nanny state.
Your manifesto said you would listen to the people. Failed in the first year.
Maybe they listened to the fifty million, as well as to the seventeen million.
They’re people too.
But I see little evidence of that.
We Westerners are a senile society. We have somehow lost our drive. We are not what we were. A global economy was very promising just before Covid struck. Now that is fast disappearing.
Just half a century ago we were the world leaders in atomic power, medical research and computers. No more.
Ibn Khaldun says that when countries get senile, the tax burden increases but the yield goes down. People get soft and demand luxuries where before they made do. Eventually the have nots come along and start a new civilization. I think we are at that point now.
EU rules have never prevented us from procuring here. All that EU rules have required is an open tendering process. There is no obligation on the government to choose the cheapest bid. Spain, for example, builds it own warships. France doesn’t allow its passports to be produced elsewhere. The UK used to make its own burgundy passports too. But the Tory Brexiteers awarded the contact for our new black passports to a Polish factory. With the loss of 250 jobs in England as a result.
As for cheaper prices … Brexit might reduce some prices. But the vast majority of goods will be more expensive. It is all the extra Tory Brexit bureaucracy which will cause the increases. Most consumers are price sensitive – particularly less well educated people and lower earners. Who, ironically, are more likely to have voted for Brexit. They will be shocked when their food costs more. They will be cross when the parcel they ordered from Amazon in Poland attracts customs duties. They will be appalled when they are charged an entry fee to visit Spain, when their drivers licence doesn’t work in Magaluf and when they lose free roaming and access to UK content on their mobiles while on holiday.
Brexiters have done themselves no favours by refusing to prepare your supporters for these changes – some of which a lot of Brexit voters will not expect and will find very negative. It will be fun watching what happens.
So you have now added the ill educated and low earners to the elderly who you despise. A little man with a persuasive loud voice in 1933 could have found you employment.
A keenness for European integration have been seen from both the little man and Andy so they might have got on well.
Who orders stuff from Amazon in Poland? I’m cross when items I order from America attract duty and ‘handling charges’ in excess of their value due to EU laws that George Osborne was ordered to impose. I would imagine that women are cross when their sanitary products are taxed by order of the EU.
You still don’t get it Andy.
Most people have no problem whatsoever with the EU and certainly none with the Europeans.
What caused Brexit was our own *British* (did you get that ? BRITISH) ruling class (who happen to all be Remainers) who outsourced our work and imported competitors for the jobs left.
Yes. I do wonder if Boris is really for Brexit. But up until the PPE fiasco Remainers were fully in charge since Mrs Thatcher and she was pro EU until she changed her mind and was immediately kicked out because of it.
I wonder what she would think about how things have turned out post industrialisation.
Thanks anon.
Yes, you confirm what J. C. Juncker said about the referendum. The voters answered a different question.
correct – you’re spot on with you summary of why british working classess voted for Brexit
I wonder how much the passports are to buy from Poland plus the transport element compared to the UK price plus transport?
None of these things will happen unless the EU decides to start a trade war. We can’t do anything about that if that’s what they want to do. We will just have to make the best of it and have sensible free trading arrangements with the rest of the world. Which will lead to lower prices overall, albeit not on EU goods.
What about Hinkley Point, it now transpires that the French have up to 150 Chinese engineers working on the site and are relying on their technical skills and equipment to complete the job.
Do we really want to be relying on China for spares and backup for the next 60 years.
Off topic but current. Positive news on Sunday about changes to the Treasury bringing them into the 21st century. Not before time if they can be achieved.
Very worrying that we will be giving away 40% in our negotiations with the EU. If true not surprised but I didn’t vote Leave on that basis.
I think it fair to ask 40% of what. The Treasury may shuffle seats on their Titanic but we need a root and branch simplification of our horrendous tax system. It does not merit description as a system.
Nigl
Time for us to tell the EU very politely, thank you, but no thank you, and walk away if we cannot 100% control our own affairs in our own Country.
Exactly, you can’t be 60% pregnant. Tories will be dead to me if they mess up Brexit.
Agree totally. If I leave somewhere, 40% of me doesn’t remain. I continue to be ‘suspicious’ of Boris’s bluster.
100%?
Then the UK also needs to walk away from NATO, from extradition treaties, from and every other, of the many treaties to which it is a party, and into abject global pariah status.
Sir John, Would you kindly take a look at the exit clause provisions in the final treaty with the EU? I don’t want to see us locked-in to a bad deal.
@Nigl; 40% of what?
You sound like the BBC, it’s the hottest/wettest year on-record, yet for all we know the record being cited made its first recording only last year!
40% of zero is still zero, 40% of £100t is a hell of a lot….
Yeh the BBC just love saying its the hottest, wettest, driest on record……since
It has been obvious for ever that importing cr*p from China and wherever else has been a totally bad idea.
How can there be any argument in favour of a country not being self sufficient?
However, isn’t all this COVID thing about de-industrialising/de-developing?
About NOT making stuff.
About sitting in our houses ruled by an insane Marxist govt.
The latest from the vile forces of the Left….mandatory face masks for school kids…or no school in September. How to bully Boris. Easy!
You can not allow this to happen!
“The latest from the vile forces of the Left….mandatory face masks for school kids…or no school in September. ”
Everhopeful
Oh no! I do hope you’re wrong!!!! I’ve not looked at the papers yet…
What IS wrong with this government??
Helen Whatley this morning trying to sell an ill conceived travel policy to Spain and other holiday destinations that can now change at an hours notice. This is the overdose of morphia given to a dying airline and tourist industry when alternative solutions are available. If you can test for Covid19 in car parks it is even easier with a captive group at an airport. Yet more piss up in brewery syndrome.
Same government that allowed flights from Wuhan and other hotspots during the pandemic. They must think we are stupid.
I’ll salute the speed, and general thrust, of the government’s decision-making but applying a one-size-fits-all solution to the problem is clearly barking mad. The Balaerics, for example, have a very low infection rate.
Many airlines and tour companies are Lame Ducks (as defined in the 1970’s) and I recall there was a very capable lady who had taught us the futility of drowning them in taxpayer subsidy and bailout. Old lessons need relearning.
Had this Government been rather more in tune with current realities, it could usefully have had a “buying more at home” drive for holidays.
I hear you on this agricola but Grant Shapps told us all on 17th April that he wouldn’t be booking a summer holiday this year then jets off at the first opportunity!
“I won’t be booking a summer holiday at this point, let’s put it that way.”
With one sentence and a chuckle, the transport secretary crushed the hopes of the UK travel industry for an early resumption in anything like normal business.” The Independent
These MPs are dopes.
Spain has only re-opened to get the pounds in, we caught this virus from Italy and Spain and yet I’ve seen dozens of people I know waltzing around those locations without a care, then shocked when they’re told CV19 is spiking again in their choice of holiday destination.
H e l l o ! We’re told we can’t have weddings with more than 30, we can’t have funerals in groups (well some of us can’t), we can’t visit outside social bubbles where we must keep distance, we have to wear masks to shop and on public transport but it’s ok to go on jolly holiday.
P a t h e t i c
I look forward to seeing the government’s PPE strategy, which must include:
a. Sourcing all items in this country. (There are no allies in a battle for PPE.)
b. Our being able to cope with the steady-state demand AND surge demand. (This means some production capacity will lie un-used, ‘in reserve’.)
c. Concentrating production capacity in areas of high structural unemployment but which have NOT shown themselves highly susceptible to the pandemic. (Leicester, for example, would be a bad choice.)
d. Reducing the amount of waste, by ensuring a proportion of the PPE stock is washable. (A doctor relative took hers home each night and put it in the washing-machine.)
e. Having a stockpile, sized to meet the needs of the NHS, the private medical sector, the Care sector AND the general population.
If we imported fewer people, we would also reduce the additional imports of timber, power and food they consume every year.
We could grow more timber, generate more power and grow more food at home, but should not grow too many of our own people. Many of them are too full and need to reduce their consumption, weight and blood pressure to grow healthier.
Generating better education would build more power to produce health, and happiness across the world. Wealth for its own sake is often wasteful.
Aware, of course, that PPE has a shelf life and that we would have chucked away millions of tonnes of it in the time between the Spanish Flu epidemic and this one.
That loss of money, in itself, would signify a loss of treatments and lots of death in the NHS.
Still no-one has run the figures for death by economic depression vs death by CV19 and the UN’s upper prediction is of 1.9bn jobs lost worldwide.
That’s a lot of people going to go hungry.
e. There should be a commitment to the amount of regular stock replacement cycle required moving forward dependent on the number of staff you have and the number of residents, a three-year stock control should then be able to cope with a peak pandemic.
Id like to know who actually makes ppe in the UK and how does each item cost compare, and gowns and other ppe must be re-useable (able to be sterilised with plastic nose grips moving forward with replacement filters.)
Make as much as possible in the UK, all very sensible if the quality is good, and the prices competitive, as all of the money is circulated within the UK instead of being exported.
Is it true that ag money saved by leaving EU will not be handed over to farmers? It will be withheld pending fulfilment of ridiculous requirements?
Surely to grow more food farmers must be “on side”?
And surely the tories will have to stop carpeting every field with bl**dy concrete if more food and timber are to be produced?
Or are we all to be sealed in tower blocks in “sustainable”( ie primitive) cities while the Collective destroys the harvest?
We should all be very worried, very, very worried. Especially the sparrows!
Ever hopeful
Concreting the fields…….You forgot wind turbines, solar panels, food supplies to feed bio digested. All a legacy of our green “save the world unsustainable policies”
Agree! 100%
Sir John
All very logical and easy to agree with
You could also look at it as a way of supporting those that contribute to the UK tax system. Government purchases when going out to tender should also factor in buying from UK sources that pay tax in the UK. It does seem a nonsense to use ‘UK taxpayer’ money to fill the coffers of another tax authority – that is unequal tender process, the taxpayer pays twice.
Meanwhile Boris wants yet more red tape regulations on food adverts and the likes.
Surely the way to go is to charge people for medical services perhaps charging them even more if they are overweight as they need more of it. Perhaps even cut the benefits of people who are heavily over weight as they clearly have more money than they need and they are spending on food and drink while sitting about and not getting a job. Certainly cut the absurd £10 tax payer funded discount for eating out that Sunak introduced.
Can someone tell the many deluded lefty dopes on the BBC that healthy food is much, much cheaper than unhealthy food choices. The idea that people cannot “afford” health food is complete and utter nonsense. Plus if you eat and drink alcohol less (as many people clearly need to) it clearly cost less.
L/L spot on! Just what I was saying in my post..
It’s wrong that you can’t buy a standard sized packet of crisps in many places. Instead there is the ‘Grab Bag’ which is something approaching a family sized packet. The word ‘Grab’ connotes an infantile and disrespectful attitude to food and the size normalises large portions. This item signifies the insidious cultural problem with food more than any other – so too the ‘duo’ bars and the offering of ‘supersizing’ in burger outlets. We have got fat by stealth.
If a person wants to upsize their portions then they should be forced to buy two of them thus there would be a demarcation between eating normally and eating greedily by means of a second transaction – instead our nation has been encouraged to get fat by normalisation.
There is nothing wrong with full fat or sugar so long as it is taken in sensible portions so there is no need for a tax – just stop the discount on the single transaction upsized portion by abolition it. You want supersized chips ? Well buy two ordinary portions of them then – and take the shame of adding the packaging to the waste mountain too.
With 2/3 of our adult population officially overweight the visual impact has been to make those of us within the healthy weight range (having fought hard against obesity) look skinny and to be considered outside the norm in any social or work setting.
And far from finding obese people lacking in confidence a good many are rude, selfish and self entitled and they confuse taking up space with power and ability.
Obesity needs to be stigmatised. There is nothing good or beautiful about it.
Yes, yet again it was on the news this morning about how expensive it is to eat healthily. This is a total lie and needs to be dispelled. Rather than punish all of us the Government should introduce a BMI tax to target those who can’t manage their weight.
Just more social (family) engineering
Easy route – tax it to adjust behaviour
Hard route – teach good food and cooking at schools, do more physical education and sports in schools, fund after school and weekend sports clubs
Looks like its the easy route for this media savvy government
“charge people for medical services”
Who do you think the main people are that use the health service?
Retired – are you planning on charging them out of their £13,000 pa couple earnings? This is what a lot of our current retired couples are living on, or £9500 pa singleton.
Disabled – I presume you would exclude those people?
Unemployed – for some reason they fill up the surgeries with minor complaints to get free prescriptions for over the counter drugs – you won’t be able to charge them?
Or is it mainly the paye workers contributing 25.8% national insurance over £9500 pa you are proposing to pay more? What about if self-employed people all have to contribute the same 25.8% national insurance?
As other have said here. Less Government, as in red tape and medaling. They have never been good at it so why pretend and keep spinning.
Tax is over messy, over complicated as a result is unfair to all. Simplify it for corporations just get them to pay based on economic activity. That removes the discussion of internet versus high street tax. Measure them the same, they are not different, both forms consume the same UK resource of its wealth, health and infrastructure. It also removes the escape mode for some to offshore.
Whatever costly decision made by government, it is always the people of the country that pick up the tab.
At this time I would expect that a thorough review of all public spending should be done — There is an enormous amount of waste in the system as TPA remind us often, and this should be targeted and removed.
The onus is on government to make things better – their decisions – their responsibility.
Your proposals JR are sensible, but why does the government have to be shown
JR
As you so rightly point out “Under EU rules we were allowed to favour UK suppliers of defence equipment, though even here the UK ended up buying support naval vessels from abroad…” it can’t have been lack of expertise as we are the world’s second largest arms exporters.
So was it greed and shortsightedness again?
The worst possible thing would be for government to istitute even more central planning. The free market is infinitely better at arranging this, all government needs to do is reduce regualtion and taxation annd his it’s meddling hands off.
I read an article in the Telegraph that indicated the government was intent on modernising the way the Civil Service was tasked to implement projects. The intention was to use modern project planning systems based on silicon valley methods of taking projects forward, many of which are very complex and potentially of long duration. It would require each project to be broken down into small steps and each step worked through until completion or failure and a renewed approach. This will mean that instead of the Civil Service hiding behind the “complexity” of a project, with everyone being responsible for every thing, making nobody responsible for anything, each step forward will be focused, time constrained and therefore manageable and flexible. The bureaucrats of the Civil Service will hate it, which is good.
The major problem with sourcing more home made stuff is the choice.
A few well made items at higher cost or multiple pieces of tat, made in a low wage economy and imported at little cost.
Business, government procurement and consumers have opted for tat – a difficult mindset to change especially in a recession.
All very sensible until you take into account the British establishments insane over population policy, then if face of the millions they want to bring here it’s all futile.
Do you mean generate our own reliable power John? Fat chance. Fracking has been an option for a long time now but our successive governments keep listening to the Green loons.
Not much chance of progress there then unless it’s for expensive unreliable energy from bonkers tidal lagoons and wind farms.
‘Grow more of our own food’? Yes indeed. So how can you help to get more clarity for farmers on how the post-CAP future will operate? Defra is supposed to be ‘introducing new policies and schemes’ for 2021 onwards, we were told six months ago. I wonder when they’ll be announced, and how they will compare with CAP. We know that paying for the Covid shutdown will be placing huge demands on government spending for years to come. How can that not affect what will be available to support farming?
We do need to grow more of our own food, and if this means you will be speaking out against concreting over yet more green fields in your constituency, Sir John, that will be good.
“Arranged well this need not be dearer.”
Well. Let’s consider the alternative. That’s to have a subsidised people sitting idle at home on welfare while other nations make simple but strategically vital goods for us abroad, because “it’s cheaper.”
Of course it need not be dearer.
As we wander our boarded towns with face masks on was it really ‘cheaper’ especially as we look at the helpless and soft people we have become ?
And to those fools who believe that we have become greener because of the closure of factories and use of windmills – all we did was move our filth to the far east. Our waste and consumption was greater than ever, take disposable fashion as an example.
To improve quality and conditions on all government and local authority contracts is to outlaw the situation where the main contractor subs it out and the sub contractors then sub it out further. The end result the actual installer or supplier is working for peanuts, rushing and cutting costs and quality goes out the window. The finished job no way resembles the original specification tended for.
Specifications should reqiremade in the UK components. All local and government departments and other organisations supported by taxpayers money should only purchase UK vehicles or have their funding reduced. By supporting UK manufacturing it’s good for jobs and our tax revenues.
I assume that to supply our own energy the word reliable was accidentally omitted?
Rolls Royce selling off the Euro Jet Aero engine is one to ponder and focus the mind indeed
Also Arm Holdings being considered by the USA tech giant Nvidia due to not being able to meet the 3,500 UK staff agreed in several years time….
If the pandemic has shown the importance of self-sufficiency, then surely, as we are told so much of current life and business depends on the GPS system, we should have our own system and quickly.
We haven’t been self sufficient in timber since the 1700’s. It was a key factor driving the start of coal mining and the industrial revolution. It was the first major commodity to be freely traded without tarrifs. The UK population in 1720 was 7 million.
I know you are a Conservative but turning the clock back 300 years does seem ambitious.
If you’re using tax-payers money to purchase something it has to be British made
If you can’t buy off the shelf than use tax-payers money to commission, design, build, manufacture and buy
Boris gave the Marxists the biggest GIFT ever when he mandated the wearing of face masks.
They have now weaponised it against children going to school.
(Mind you…good luck to the so-called “teachers” in rough areas in enforcing the wearing).
Sack all teachers who refuse to return to school In September .
There are plenty of unemployed graduates who would jump at the chance of a job.