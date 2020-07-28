Investing in modern government?

The public have had an enforced home course in doing much more on line. During the lock down you had to pay bills by electronic means, buy non food items over the net, talk to friends and family by phone or video conference. I had to do most of my contact work by video or phone link, and everything else by email or blog. Many people have got used to working from home, linking to their colleagues, employer , clients and in my case constituents by the web.
This experience provides opportunity for government to make more progress with its digital transition. Much of government is about taking money off people and giving money to people who need state assistance. Road fund licence, congestion charges, many parking charges and other vehicle taxes are now collected electronically. Many people do now fill in on line tax returns, and VAT is paid often without people realising it when they settle a bill with a credit or debit card. There has also been substantial progress with paying benefits through on line claims.
The two large employers of the state, health and education, are likely now to adopt more of the digital revolution as a result of their experiences during the CV 19 crisis. Patients are being encouraged to go for on line or video based consultations. These can be adapted so the GP who might need an expert opinion can use the pictures to engage a specialist colleague rapidly when the symptoms are shown over the video link. Use is already made of remote technology for ordering follow on prescriptions.
Schools have been learning about remote teaching and the electronic assistance to receiving and marking home work. This can be useful when things have returned to a more normal pattern. Remote technology could allow more pupils to access exceptional lectures or lessons as state schools build a library of great lessons from their filmed activities.
Many service businesses already offer digital only services which are often better value because they only use individual employees to do the things that require judgement and differentiation. They can standardise and automate the rest. Opportunity presents to government and state services. On line is usually more efficient and cheaper offering economies to government as it adopts these methods.
It is evident that many folk who were previously content without seeking change, have learnt to do better by having less choice to do worse.
Yes, it does seem the CV19 event has delivered western governments a most delicious reason to destroy our freedoms and reset our world along lines that make tracking every aspect of our lives much easier.
Pushing activity online makes tracking very simple, makes life easy for our downtrodden public sector employees as they struggle to turn over in the garden to catch the last ray of sunshine and exposes us all to a world in which cash becomes pointless. We can see the ‘buttering up’ taking place even in this article. You must think we’ve popped over on the proverbial.
The private has been destroyed and replaced by a most ruthless State machine in which the majority will be controlled
And yet the cost of government continues to accelerate upwards no doubt in direct response to your party’s refusal to confront Marxist Labour’s client state and slash the cost of it, abolish its powers and cut its parasitic grip over our lives
Both parties in collusion with one another have brought us to this point. Less freedom, explosion in State debts, no doubt massive rises in taxes, more social conditioning from the liberal fascists that your party’s now embraced with gusto
We can smell and see the plan at work. One can only hope that the British voter recognise this at the next GE
I suggest you lose 5lbs and save NHS England 0.01% of its budget over the next 5 years. They need that money to recruit Diversity Officers and Entertainment Managers, as they continued to do when the Lockdown was at its height. (Check Guido Fawkes)
So is the NHS going to refund the ‘saved money’ to Government?
Whilst I agree with your analysis of the situation I have to say that relying on an election to bring different politicians in to save us is delusional. The time has long past where blind faith in a ruling class that has utterly failed at every level and is now actively seeking to do all the things you mention is anything but fatal.
The best possible outcome for hope is that the entire financial system collapses along with the entire establishment. This would bring disaster, famine and financial ruin to billions but it is the best outcome. We have brought it on ourselves by believing in government and by allowing ourselves to be brainwashed. Alleviate the end of this awful system by not following their rules, by using crypto currency and buying real money- gold and silver and lots of food.
I use cash whenever possible and the shops that refuse don’t get my business. It’s up to us not to be coerced.
Agree..such a clever, convenient virus!
And note reference to schooling online.
There will be no return in September unless Boris sacrifices the kids to the Marxists. And literally kills them with masks.
Is he even more weak-kneed than May?
Brexit is wobbling so the holding of noses at last election will have been in vain.
How effective the Marxists of Labcon have been in wiping out any opposition.
“You must think we’ve popped over on the proverbial.” – would that be the proverbial dinghy from Calais? Plenty doing that – gets a free life for them.
“We can smell and see the plan at work. One can only hope that the British voter recognise this at the next GE”
Do you honestly think we have a choice in this? Look at the big three parties. What meaningful difference is there between them? Can you offer any examples? I don’t see any. As each day goes by I become more fearful of what this country (and the west) will become and there appears no way to step off this path, yet the overwhelming majority couldn’t appear to care less as long as they have their football and takeaway apps.
I share your concerns but who are we to vote for at the next General Election?
Tories (with apologies to our host who is clearly not one of the present bunch) have been pretty useless in freeing us from the EU in a timely manner.
Labour would destroy the economy in short order whilst pandering to all except native Brits.
LibDems truly incompetent in all matters.
Brexit Party showed promise until Farage bailed out.
The promised replacement for Useless Ukip that seems to have fallen apart before launch.
A stark choice indeed!
Get a private VPN if you are bothered about being tracked.
And what happens when “The Machine Stops”?
We have a dystopian blueprint for the world described above.
Any back up plans?
Given the players…not really very likely.
Shame on them.
“But I can see you!” she exclaimed. “What more do you want?”
“I want to see you not through the Machine,” said Kuno. “I want to speak to you not
through the wearisome Machine.”
“Oh, hush!” said his mother, vaguely shocked. “You mustn’t say anything against the
Machine.”
From
The Machine Stops
by E. M. Forster
+1 – Oh how true
Sounds like the ultimate “gig” economy, slaving for the machine. Who owns the machine? How do you get to be one of the owners? For instance, how does an Uber taxi driver ever get to be CEO of Uber?
Brilliantly prescient novella written 111 years ago.
“The two large employers of the state, health and education.”
A great shame that health and education should be run by the state using state employees. By making them free at the point of use and funding through taxation the state kills most competition and innovation in these areas with hugely damaging results. Can we please have fair competition, a level playing field, real freedom and choice in these areas and elsewhere please. Not fairly dire, virtual state monopolies protected by tax funding and free at the point of delivery.
@LL; “A great shame that health and education should be run by the state”
The bigger shame is, that in a modern world, some people still think children and, even more so, health should be a source of private profit, and to think some call the current Leader of the House “Mr 18th century,”, yet his views are considerably more modern than many expressed by commentators to this site!
Education and Health care existed well before the government nationalised them.
I am not saying the state should not have some involvement in funding provision for those who really cannot afford it for themselves. Just that they should not run dire state monopolies that kill competition by being “free” at the point of use.
If a state-run organisation ran diagnostic testing inefficiently and with only 75% accuracy, while a competitively priced privately run organisation produced more immediate results, with much greater accuracy and made a profit at the same time, which service would you recommend the state invested your taxes in?
Jerry, As you know, the Remains on here churn out standard Remain propaganda with which we’re all familiar, and which is easy to refute. Apparently we only voted Leave because we are:
– pining for the British Empire;
– thick;
– old;
– xenophobic;
– pining for the 1950s;
and other such self-serving Remain tripe.
You are the only commenter on here who does actually seem to pine for the 1950s. The idea of a socialist state run by wet Tories is not appealing to most Leaves, not least because of the top-down EU government we’re (maybe!) just about to escape from.
Of course it’s possible to have fair, equitable, good quality service provision supplied by profitable companies, including education and health. Whatever next, Jerry? – nationalise crisp manufacturers?
@Jerry
What other aspects of our lives would be better without competition and the profit motive?
supermarkets & retail?
leisure & entertainment?
fashion?
construction?
manufacturing?
telecommunications?
postal/delivery services?
Exactly.
Would GPs be shut to patients if they had to work under competition?
Would schools be shut if they had to compete other than with private schools where customers are paying twice?
Would hospitals have closed to non virus patients if they were truly competitive?
So we are now to be able to buy a subsidised electric bike to encourage older people to take to the roads.what can be done about the cycle lanes and roads which are dangerous to ride on?
Televised programmes such as 24 hours in A and E and helicopter rescue show a good percentage of injured cyclists.
If the government want to scatter tax payers money around then encouraging cyclists should be way down the lists.
Cycling per mile can be as high as 50 times more dangerous than going by car (in busy areas). Also cycling is fuelled by human food which is a very inefficient fuel in Carbon terms especially for meat eaters. Not that C02 is really much of a problem despite all the BBC & Government propaganda to the contrary.
An overweight person needing to lose a stone and with an hour cycling each day (to work and back?) will find their excess weight lasting 3 months.
After that they will need to take on more fuel to maintain bodyweight, so at least the first 3 months is free.
I’m sure there is plenty of excess body fat in the country to be mined before one has to be concerned about renewables.
Electric bikes do however have the advantates that at least some of the fuel does not from human food (which is hugely inefficient in both Carbon and Energy terms – if that concerns you). Also they cause less congestion and pollution from other vehicles (as they go up hills and on the level rather more quickly thus holding up other traffic rather less.
You are really grasping at straws suggesting food for humans is inefficient in carbon terms. Mind you, I have often thought we would be doing the planet a favour if we, as a species, disappeared.
The lockdown was a control test on how many people would ride given safer roads and sufficient time. Well people can make time at the weekends etc. but the roads are far from safe. I don’t know but I guess nobody has sat down at Oxford CC and worked out how cyclists get from A to B without at some time riding down dangerous roads. They could easily allocate these roads solely for cyclists and the parallel roads for cars on say Sundays. There would be no queues, it would just separate cars from cyclists to the benefit of both.
Here in Wokingham. The Pedestrian is kicked off and excluded from the Pedestrian footpaths just so the local council can say they are on message. The Lycra Taliban get to dictate.
In London, were all this doctrine is emanating from the rules are different. The Cyclist do not get to dominate the public footpaths. For the most part Cyclists obey the rules of the road. Elsewhere in a desire to just be ‘SEEN’ to be on message its a case of penalize one section, in a retrograde step to the whole community.
I am sorry – I have to comment off topic: £50 FIX YOUR BIKE VOUCHERS on a first come first served basis.
How is this targeted at the obese (even assuming that it is a good move which it isn’t). The obese won’t have a bike and if they do it will require more than £50 of repairs. You have just handed £50 to people who would have spent the money anyway as they ride regularly as their hobby. I run, where is my £50 for a pair of trainers? No, so why pay for MAMILS’ bike repairs?
Bikes prescribed on the NHS? Just change the “body positive” culture and promote a “normal” body shape that doesn’t have squidgy lumps bulging out over clothes.
I did not hear about this latest lunacy. What is the point in over taxing people hugely than wasting much of the money in collection and distribution costs and then giving a little bit back. But that you can only spend on bikes, insulation, dinners out ….. Please stop this economic, socialist lunacy now.
Just a little more control and before we know where we are they take all your assets and give you back just enough to keep you alive and working for them.
But in their eyes its not lunacy its sensible social engineering……hard hats next
L/L. Yes, it’s crazy isn’t it? Littlejohn is pointing all this out today.. A child could see through it all. Honestly John, this government is such a disappointment in that common sense seems to have been lost forever.
Lifelogic, It’s called government by wheeze. It’s designed to distract you. Distracted people are easier to manipulate. And it’s easier to hide things the government wants to hide. In this way the Boris government is aping the EU.
I have just been on the website for this initiative, it has not been targeted kin the slightest so will be used by existing cyclists.
The cycling industry is already booming due to measures taken by public transport providers as a result of Covid-19, it does not need any help, it is at capacity.
You want to give people £50 support your local greengrocer to sell fruit and vegetables with a negative VAT rate for small businesses on healthy food or pay for weightwatchers classes. Those are targeted measures
@Bob Dixon; I have no problem with dedicated cycle routes, paths and even (were practical) on-road cycle lanes, there just needs to be a law that requires cyclists to use them, and have some way to positive ID cyclists who don’t.
To bring this back on-topic, just, in this day and age of IT way can’t bicycles have their own system of index marks that have to be clearly visible just as with motorcycles, after all cyclists have no more right to use the roads than motorists or even those on horse back.
How about making all cyclists apply for a licence too, part of the process being an on-line Highway Code course, enhanced to cover the physical realities that only learning to drive a motor vehicle imparts, for example large turning circles.
I would have though loaning a stationary exercise bike, at least in the first instance, might be a better idea, less likely to fill A&E up quite so fast!
The Govt seems to be full of a bunch of very young children (with apologies to children who may actually do better) competing for silly ideas of how resource should be directed and who should benefit.
I have genuinely just had a conversation with someone who has been regulating body weight, increasing muscle mass and trying to save for a rainy day – the conversation – perhaps its just better to give up and spend the savings overeating and boozing – an act of free will in a reckless dictatorship going downhill rapidly.
I concur, also with DOMINIC above. Not only does this idiocy add to NHS costs it reinforces the arbitrary, totalitarian power of the GP. He will decide who has a bicycle and who doesn’t.
I recently wanted to see a specialist of my choice at a hospital of my choice but was denied by my GP. This despite the fact that I have to visit the hospital frequently for my wife’s cancer treatment. The whole referral system requires a review. We are no more free than the Chinese.
It’s further proof that there is no matter of personal responsibility that the Johnson government won’t make a responsibility of the public purse. I am now in the situation of being a thorough Conservative but hating the Conservative government and Conservative Party with every breath in my body. Johnson is leading us to fiscal disaster. He has to go!
Perhaps it will keep Halfords in business. I bought my bike in the Netherlands for commuting in reasonable weather. It could do with new tyres and a service. Spruce it up for sale, as I am unlikely to ride it in the future given the spontaneous pneumothorax that caused me to stop riding some years ago.
I am deeply upset that we seem to be going into a virtual world where everybody sits at home pretending to work and face to face meetings are history. What is more upsetting, as suggested by John, is that all GP consultations will be done by phone triage and video. This is exemplified by my local surgery locking fast the entrance gate since March, a clear sign that we patients are not welcome. I refused to clap for the NHS, the bolting shut of surgeries is a clear sign GP care has ended. There are already cases of misdiagnosis and wrong prescriptions made over phone triage and it won’t be long before there is a disaster.
The way GP are paid gives them every incentive to make it as hard as possible to see them and to do the minimum they can get away with. So many do exactly that.
Yet nail bars are open for business, and hairdressers.
And note how over the years the greedy, commie NHS has made illegal all alternative medicine.
Why?
And now they have shut up shop we are left with nothing.
Not even a travelling tooth puller!
And maybe someone could set out the risks to individual health from the constant wearing of masks. There will I daresay be an increase in throat and lung infections.
Maybe Boris will tell us, maybe he can get the three lecturns out and think up a slogan for us all to repeat daily. Will he demand we wear them while on the bikes GPs will prescribe?
davews,
Totally agree. The Govt’s policy of protecting the NHS via abandoning patients is vile. For example, I doubt the Health Secretary even knows the number of elderly people struggling to change dressings that nurses used to do at the local GP’s (and indeed the struggle to get more as phones go unanswered or yelled down, with GP doors locked and we don’t care signs up). As for rolled over prescriptions of interacting drugs, I shudder to think.
And I should have added, seeing poor elderly essentially forced to pay hundreds a year for broadband they don’t want, to be disoriented by the technology, opened up to the threat and stress of cons, so that real human contact with their wealthy GP can be justified is absurd. How much is nastiness of the Govt, how much is just not caring, how much is just uninformed stupidity is hard to tell.
An acquaintance with a quite serious eye problem had his appointment cancelled at the local hospital ( he can see it less than a mile from his house ! ! ) and was told he’d get a phone call – not even a Skype call.
Yet those ferried in from Calais have NO problem seeing someone from the NHS do they? Translators supplied as well – -ALL free, no taxes paid.
We are clearly seen as 3rd class citizens in our own country. Work, be taxed, die as soon as possible.
You are probably right but I did get an appointing to see my GP in person today!
DavidJ. My God, that’s a novelty.
Not just your local surgery but mine also where, when my wife injured her back on the first day of lockdown it has taken fifteen weeks to reach a specialist person to person by phone but she has yet to be physically seen by anyone.
Needless to say there has been no clapping at my house for a service that closed at the drop of a hat and has yet to show signs of reopening in any meaningful way.
The aspects of remote electronic working you mention are progress , however there are aspects of it that are just the opposite. There are commercial organisations that use the system to hide from their customers. They do not answer telephones or bombard you with electronic music while intermittently telling you how busy they are. This is a euphamism for saying we have not employed enough staff to cope. Yet another cop out is to give you a choice of answers to questions you have no wish to ask, but no means of asking the question you do wish to ask. Unless of course it is an expensive phone line which they get a kickback from by prolonging the conversation with lots of recorded info you do not require. Another failure is that of communication within the company or government department such that your second call becomes a repetition of the first. As an MP I’m sure you don’t have the same trouble with HMRC that the rest of the population do, having by repute a dedicated department for your affaires in Cardiff.
In law any government organisation or commercial company should be forced to prominently publish email contact points for all their departments so that instant communication can be established, and a mandatory list of all their directors and top executives. There should also be a legal statutary response time for a relevant answer. It should be illegal to hide behind a computer automatic respone or acknowledgment that cannot be in turn responded to. Too many companies hide behind their so called contact systems, adopting the mantra that customers sre there to sell to not to speak to. The progress you highlight is a potential dawn, but above I draw your attention to the downside which a Parliament full of lawyers is well placed to correct. Please do so.
,
Indeed no company should keep you hanging on the phone for longer than a few minutes. If they cannot answer the phone they should give you the option to leave a number and call you back when get to the front of the queue. The banks had queues of over an hour in many cases and often the call was then lost mid way or you were then put into another queue.
HMRC equally bad very often too.
You make some very good point points.
Recently I decided to change internet provider and got some quotes off a comparison website. I then called a provider who had a good customer relations rating to ask if they could match the price of a cheaper competitor. They salesman gave me his best rate, which was not as low as the other provider, but said ”look, the competitor doesn’t even have a telephone helpline”. I checked, it was true…if you had a problem with your internet connection you were supposed to contact them…over the internet! I signed up for the slightly dearer provider.
Yes..all true but to have what you describe they’d have to employ people.
The self employed used to be able to go into town, park easily and cheaply and then go into the tax office and SPEAK FACE TO FACE WITH A TAX INSPECTOR.
Then they “centralised” ie got rid of staff and sold off buildings.
Now you are lucky to speak to a rude, know-nothing on the phone.
Or probably you are lucky to speak to a human being?
Yet they are quick enough with daily fines when things go wrong!
Unspeakable.
“During the lock down you had to pay bills by electronic means, buy non food items over the net, talk to friends and family by phone or video conference.”
No, many did no, many could not as many have no computers, and many who do have computers want to have involvement with internet banking and/or shopping (certainly not if they only have bank debit cards [1]), that is why even at the hight of the virus and lock-down it was common to still see elderly people doing their weekly shop in the supermarkets. Some people do not even have mobile phones, hence why systems such T&T and other ideas that rely on mobile devices are bound to fail when push comes to shove.
Funny how our host lectures us on how the citizen should, or will have to, embrace the digital world but MPs are still lining up like they did 200 years ago to vote and still, in the middle of a viral epidemic, crowding into the Commons to speak when video conferencing clearly works, social distancing clearing being seen to brake down live on TV.
Come back and tell us plebs how we should shop, work, pay bills etc. when MPs are sat at desks on the floor of the Commons or in their offices, pressing a button or logging-in to a secure voting system – oh hang on, MPs had such a system during the lock-down, the leader of the House got rid of it…
[1] the govt should legislate to give debit card holders the same legal protection as credit card holders have, even more so when often the same bank is the payee for both types of card – ie. there is no third-party payee
The HoC and its attendees are not part of society. They reflect what is happening in their Metro London Bubble and believe that translates well in the rest of the Country.
It is the rest of the Country that will get penalized, held to ransom and pay the cost of ensuring this single very small bubble thrives. The very expensively taxed TV box in the homes of the rest of the Country gets to turn out the drivel ‘of we know what we are doing’ on a regular basis.
Agreed, Jerry.
I don’t have a mobile phone, and am thoroughly sick of the intrusion of technology on our daily life. People would be much happier without it. Efficiency is for machines; humans have a soul.
The first voting in the Commons with social distancing was embarrassing to watch.
All the MPs had to do was…
1. Keep 2m distance
2. Walk to the dispatch box
3. Stop
4. State your name
5. Say how you were voting
To describe it as chaos would be kind: some MPs kept walking; some MPs thought they were too important to state their name; some MPs followed the MP in front to the other side’s dispatch box much to the whips excitement.
It would have been better performed by primary age pupils.
Thankfully, I note, Sir John voted correctly.
Indeed. I suppose better late than never. Typically well behind the curve on this, the dead hand of BTs legacy that no one challenged and over regulation and now you are struggling to catch up.
And as you do you put us back umpteen years with your decision to kowtow to the Americans re Huweii putting 5G which is what is needed to truly digitalise the country.
Typically everyone only thinks of gaming speeds albeit a large industry but greater capacity, every patient’s vital signs could be monitored remotely, indeed anything that needs monitoring, lower latency giving real time experience, no lag allowing remote surgery, data capture, enhanced manufacturing etc worth in the hundred of billions to our economy that you have trashed because of politics.
The geo political atmosphere is different elsewhere so apart from holding us back you have given other countries an advantage where we once led the world.
Following a survey Nokia report that once they understood what it can do, 80% of respondents want to switch because of it’s benefits.
It’s typical of a government that announces an anti junk food drive a few days before it starts giving away vouchers to spend on, you’ve guessed it, junk food.
@Nigl; No, not the dead hand legacy of a state owned not-for-profit monopoly but the very active hand of a commercial company that has to by law make dividend payments to its shareholders, or make a profits warning to the Stock Markets, rather than plough the operating profits back into the business for the benefits of a largely captive (wholesale) customer base.
As for 5G, if we actually need it, I would prefer to wait 5 years to get a secure and stable system rather than have it tomorrow but then find I’m either leaking data or having to kowtow to China – but then I’m just the customer, not a stakeholder, YMMD…
Obesity policy yesterday and cycling repair policy today….you’d think the government was trying to edge the media away from the covid-19 news….smoke & mirrors gentlemen
Nig1 It’s typical of a government that announces an anti junk food drive a few days before it starts giving away vouchers to spend on, you’ve guessed it, junk food.
That is so funny it should be used in a comic sketch. Honesly, does Boris really know how ridiculous this government has become? The rest of the world must be laughing their heads off. I am not amused that I will have to pay higher taxes on junk food that I only indulge in perhaps a couple of times a month to pay for people who cannot stop stuffing food into their mouths and must be loving the fact that it’s so much cheaper now.
I suspect that patients might react like Apollo 13 astronauts, and rip off the bio monitors.
Sir John, you are correct that much delivery can be moved online especially where form filling and ordering are involved. Anything repetitive can be digitised in some way.
However social interaction is not served well over video. A phone call requires imagination which stimulates a connection between the two parties. Video calls are soulless, the quirky picture or bookshelf behind your correspondent are no substitute for the ticks and fidgeting that goes on in a live social interaction. On a video screen, while they try to stay in the camera’s focus and stay still, meeting attendees are reduced to robotic automatons. The personality is removed.
So yes, doctor’s appointments for routine matters can be moved online, but if I have a lump that I am worried about, I want the doctor to squeeze it, not look at it over a video link, similarly my raised rash. If you have ever tried to self diagnose athlete’s foot using Google you will know that looking at pictures on a screen does not provide clarity.
In short, I commend any attempt to digitise government where it is productive and saves money but avoid government’s usual overreach and unintended consequences as a result of any transformation.
Additionally many GPs appointments provide company and social interactions for otherwise lonely souls who may self harm or wither without that interaction.
I thought our GPs were full because all those immigrants were taking the appointments. But you seem to suggest that the real cause is that lonely gran just wants a chat.
Perhaps she could chat to someone else to free up space at the doctors for sick people?
Andy, why do you assume lonely souls are old people. Quite often they are young with mental problems and people who find it hard to go outside their own doors. There are many young and old who are shielding at the moment. God, you are so biased against the elderly. I can’t wait for it to happen to you.
Good morning
Socialism : “From each according to their ability, to each according to their needs.”
Government uses various means to tax the hard working so that the State can justify its bloated existence and cement its position as a ‘fair distributor’ of wealth. But in truth what will happen is, the Middle Classes will be taxed to pay for both the rich and and the poor, making everyone poorer. It is not so much leveling up, as dragging people down. This is what is meant by ‘One Nation Toryism’.
That does indeed seem to the what both Labour and the Conservatives have done all my life. Wilson, Heath, Wilson, Callaghan, Major, Blair, Brown, Cameron, May and now nanny state Boris it seems too. Even under Thatcher public spending and waste failed to fall significantly. Thatcher made some of the right noises but real and sensible action was very limited. Nothing was done to deal with the state monopolies in Education, Health Care and elsewhere. Thatcher herself as Education Minister and then as PM even destroyed many fine Grammar Schools (rather than introducing real and fair competition to the sector).
Tax, borrow and piss down the drain, rig most markets, bloat the state at every turn and try to bribe the voters near to election with various lies and fake promises of tax cuts and higher benefits.
+1
Well I don’t know about anyone else, but I was hoping this virtual way of life was only going to be temporary…
I also find it incredibly irritating that anything and everything is online. When one has a query or complaint, you can’t beat a good old human being to help sort that query or complaint.
This increasing use of online has been enforced – even before lockdown. Yes, it can be timing, but is a very solitary way of living life.
But hey, ho that’s ‘progress’! Or not.
80% of Start ups in artificial intelligence, something compared with the invention of steam and electricity come from China and the US.
Europe doesn’t even compete for the bronze medal.
We have to live within our means and so should Government, by transforming in the ways you are suggesting.
Every project with a capital spend budget should produce an operational saving, so we can do more for less.
Still have to cut our cloth though, some of us are old enough to remember the IMF bailouts incl. 1976 for this country too.
So odd.
Govt quaking in boots about CO2
Must be GONE by 2050?
Yet no fear whatsoever regarding hypercapnia.
To the extent that govt. is quite happy to risk any number of claims by masking schoolchildren.
Amazing how decades ago Local Authorities used to resurface and sweep the roads and paths, service the street lights, lop the trees, clear out the ditches and drains, tend to the parks and pitches, maintain their own housing stock and school buildings, had the capacity to clear snow and a host of other sensible tasks which were completed on a regular schedule, all for a simple and manageable one off payment of rates.
They still do some of the above, but not really it would seem from experience on a scheduled or planned basis but as a form of crisis management.
Now they seem to spend most of their time collecting money from a vast host of means, including fines, ready to distribute to another vast number of causes and individuals through a complex system that few understand.
I wonder which system the public would prefer.
Councils also used to get block grants from the government- so they had enough money to provide the services you pine for.
But the Conservatives have repeatedly cut the grants and have effectively frozen cpu council tax too.
Councils have far less money to do things. The first things to go are parks, grass cutting and street lights. Libraries. Then pavements and roads become full of potholes. The elderly do not get the care they need.
None of this is rocket science. If you vote for a party whose main policy for the last four decades has been to help the very wealthiest by screwing over everybody else you should not be surprised when everybody else is screwed over.
Very appropriate post today John. I have literally just come off my GP’s digital appointment app to find that yet again there are no appointments available. This is the second day now. There is no facility to book an appointment for later in the week and nothing to tell you when they think they may have appointments. I am not happy. It’s alright saying to people to get appointments if they feel they need one as it is safe but when you come to do this it’s not possible. I am going to use the old fashioned way and phone the surgery or failing that don my mask and go in and ask. I will have to use the car to do that as it is too far to get the bike out.
The prospect of an all-electronic future terrifies the wits out of me (with many of the disadvantages already outlined by previous posters).
If I did not live with my children (who happen to have always used computers for their careers) I could not manage any but the simplest tasks online. Most modern technology -whether it’s computers, remote controls or white goods’ operating buttons/dials – assume excellent eyesight and a knowledge of symbols that may appear obvious to some, but definitely not all of us.
And in case certain commentators make disparaging comments about age, I would point out that we all have differing skill sets – for instance, I am still capable of planning, cooking and hosting a lavish meal for 10, including vegetarians and those with food allergies!
SM. I really couldn’t begin to think who you are talking about when you say some commentators make disparaging comments about age. Tongue in cheek!!
If government is really operating on this basis: “Much of government is about taking money off people and giving money to people who need state assistance” Then they have truly lost their way…!
Government is about helping to create an environment in which we can flourish and prosper — be secure from harm — be free to follow our own potential — be free of threats — with justice.
Government should not be about: Telling us what to think — Wealth transfer — dogma
It’s hard to say exactly when our governments lost their way. What is real is that we need a brand new contract with those that propose to rule us… which again is the wrong attitude — Government should be there to facilitate but never to run our lives as though we were brainless zombies
“Government is about helping to create an environment in which we can flourish and prosper — be secure from harm — be free to follow our own potential — be free of threats — with justice.” – Dear oh dear! I think we have got a trouble-maker here Sir John!
Investing in modern government?
Google translate comes back with “More tax more spending, no return”
I get the feeling that we are being conditioned here. Shaping and moulding us to accept the Brave New World being created behind our backs by a tiny proportion of the population who inhabit the Westminster bubble. (I almost wrote ‘being designed behind our backs’ but there’s not much design in sight.) One believes things because one has been conditioned to believe them. Prepare for the revolt against servitude.
Being left waiting in moderation is almost as bad as being in lockdown.
Amusing to see the regular contributors here vent their spleen on modern technology rather than the EU!
If electronic deliver is possible, no problem. What are we going to do when all delivery vehicles have to be electric (and have a range of basically nothing) and we have no shops?
Maybe all goods delivered by the Postal Unions? Because we have not learned that lesson yet have we? We need bodies piled up and rubbish 10 foot high in the streets to remember Mr Callaghan don’t we?
Brexit was needed to bring control and democracy nearer the people. But is clear this Government doesn’t understand the meaning of democracy, they are so into being in power they punish the people that put them there. It looks like ‘bring on the revolution’, lets have a real clean start.
The government have just published guidelines to handle obesity.
It is truly a nanny charter that blair would have been proud of.
All it will do is add more costs to food producers so that products get more expensive — and achieve absolutely zilch…!
Attack the real target FGS — Never mind high does of salt/sugar etc in food – what about the great list of chemicals added – what about the inferior components that go into food? — Why are cheap items like wheat added to everything?
If good honest food is available then it will be bought over poor quality food — Talk to food producers, get them to comply.
Give people the prospect of a better future without lockdowns.
https://dhsc-mail.co.uk/campaign/Sx1iaZDJ/66dc80ce62ced7b5df6e9cbc/1947257413b6fcfe7521dfd98314e9ad?wp-linkindex=0&utm_campaign=Obesity_plan_launch&utm_content=dhsc-mail.co.uk&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Department_of_Health_and_Social_Care
Off topic but good news re wind farms hopefully putting to bed the moaners about subsidies, wind not blowing etc.
A report from Imperial College states that by 2025, generation costs will under cut fossil fuels and it is likely it will go to negative subsidy, ie we get money back. Indeed we lead the world giving great opportunity to export this knowledge.
Vast arrays off the Dogger Bank for instance could be linked to hydrogen production further moving towards our green goals.
Now for HMG to accelerate investment and planning approvals for battery farms to capture this energy and ‘smooth’ out the inevitable peaks and troughs.
I was involved in the DTI programme to ascertain the viability of online learning between FE, Higher Education and Industry back in 2000, the conclusions after a 2 year study found that online learning just didn’t work….again we aren’t learning from earlier studies and work already undertaken
It also takes just as long to pays household bills and car tax online as it does going into a bank or post office
Apart from politicians and journalists, in the real world I would suggest that 80% + jobs (non-managerial) can’t be done from home, and its just silly to suggest that working from home could be the norm
Indeed plenty of opportunities arise now for the Government to embrace.
Can we expect similar recognition on its part that other changes wrought by the pandemic (notably much more home-working) are here to stay such that it ceases to misdirect resources in trying to recreate the past ?
Re your changes yet again about quarantine etc. Is the Grand old Duke of York running your strategy/communications?
All true and, as a result, demand for transport has nosedived. Whither HS2 and Heathrow extension?
UK Social welfare budget £254 billion , half of that will be pensions, nevertheless we are chucking a whole load of money into social failure. Government investment in technology, our future, looks to be less than couple of billion. We are spending vast fortunes in social failure, and precious little in our future , that is the stark reality of our priorities.
PS When I thought the Government couldn’t think up more barmy ways to waste taxpayers money, low and behold I hear this morning spendthrift Boris has thought up a few more ways. Bicycles on the NHS ….bicycles on the NHS? for goodness sake, and then there is the £50 bung to get your cycle serviced. As a country we must be rolling in money, and all the reports of us borrowing 100s of billions just fake news.
You would have thought one benefit having one single monolithic health service would be IT standardisation within it. However as it is state-run the NHS is notoriously bad at IT with countless massively expensive failed projects. Individuals’ health records are not even available on-line in a central location that can be accessed by all hospitals – some patients being transferred for specialist treatment to a hospital outside their region may have to carry paper copies of their records with them. Of course no government will ever fix this because the only changes to the NHS that are politically acceptable are to throw more money at it. The government still parrot the line that the NHS is the “envy of the world” when it plainly isn’t, and its recent performance shows that starkly, for example I doubt anyone in Germany is casting envious glances at it.
As you imply, many central and local government services are now dealt with electronically. But this hasn’t made them any cheaper: in fact the opposite.
I worry about the loss of social interaction. Many of us have met our partners and friends through work. Are our children destined to live alone in a virtual world? This can’t be healthy.
“Remote technology could allow more pupils to access exceptional lectures or lessons as state schools build a library of great lessons from their filmed activities.”
The majority of school leavers do not achieve level 5 GCSE in English and Mathematics. They are from backgrounds that do not have a contact with a culture of learning, enquiry, investigation. Expecting them to be transformed by a great recorded lecture or lesson when their is no support for their (hopefully) developing executive functions is horrendously misplaced wishful thinking.
Moreover, in the state model, if a teacher happens to produce a resource that miraculously has a transforming effect on many lives the teacher receives nothing. There is no IP for that teacher who creates even under an environment of stress, assumed guilt, violent pupils etc.
I never thought that a Conservative government would preside over the dissolution of society as this has done, destroying Edmund Burke’s “little platoons” and replacing them with a central government behemoth, which we are required to obey without question. I can’t see any compensating benefits arising from this.
Yes, it’s now a scammers paradise.
Many people have no idea about how to keep their tech secure or how to work safely online.
We are being inundated with scam calls about problems with our Amazon account, credit/bank card fraud, tax credits/rebates, computer viruses and now, thanks to the Government’s home insulation “initiative”, loft insulation and double glazing. Please thank your Government for arranging this for us!
JR, I reckon that much of the “judgement and differentiation” will be done by AI, not humans, online in the future.
The biggest problem for an online life for me is the woke censorship of the service providers (Google, Twitter, Facebook). Landline phones aren’t censored, why should social media be?
MPs currently take 15 minutes to take and count a single vote, something which is done in seconds in many other parliaments around the world. Modern government?
What are governments going to do about the excess people in this new modern world? Will Covid19 or Covid21, Covid22 polish more off each year like the Sandman?
I suppose with your new video appointment with Doctors out of hours could be done by Doctors abroad in different time zones, what protections will people have that our records won’t be shared on the Spine like this?
“buy non food items over the net”
John, your memory is very short: we had to buy food online – or rely on the kindness of neighbours to do so on our behalf – when stores had no supplies as a result of the panic-buying the government made no attempt to halt.
What isn’t more efficient is the now ubiquitous ‘web chat’. Doing this it can take 15 minutes to deal with a simple query which might take 2 minutes on the phone.
The NHS, it seems to me, has made itself pretty invisible to ordinary, non-covid people needing its services. My wife’s regular 3 monthly treatment ( and loads of other people I have spoken to) was simply cancelled. We had to pay for private treatment.
Mike Wilson,
Second paragraph +100.
All true, good piece… I await the howls of protest from the unions. The teaching unions will be going nuts, seeing the job of teaching automated by a library of excellent lessons and lectures.
However, that would be wrong, because there will still need to be teachers to do the marking, helping struggling students etc.
The other problem is that although online is better in many spheres of working, there’s the age-old problem of managers “needing to see everyone’s nose at the grindstone”. In reality, it’s simply an adjustment – they need to check that work is being done to plan (or good reasons are given, such as a key input not being available), they do not need to constantly monitor that everyone is operating at 100% efficiency, 100% of the time.