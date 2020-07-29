Defending our nation

The world has been mercifully short of wars for NATO in the last few years. Mr Trump’s decision to disengage from hot war in the Middle East has made a difference to the demands on our armed forces, after years of war in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and the wider Middle East. This does not mean the world has suddenly got less hostile, or we can afford to relax our guard and save our money on defence.
At the end of the Cold War the UK and other allies did cut budgets substantially because the threat of a possible major conflict in Europe against the USSR (Russia) reduced. Today we do not seek or anticipate conflict against Russia or China, but have to acknowledge that both those relationships can be testing. Needs may arise that require the West to show resolve to defend itself and its allies were the peace of the world to be threatened somewhere by some nation.
There are state and serious organised crime actors in today’s digital world regularly testing our ability to defend and secure our systems, with challenges to data and phone networks and utility networks coming from afar. We need to spend enough to stay ahead in the cyber world, capable of defending our position and probing hostile systems.
As a believer in free trade and a leading member of the WTO the UK needs to make her contribution to keeping the shipping and air lanes of the globe free for legal commerce. There are pirates and terrorist forces to tackle and possible hostile state actors to impress with our intent and ability to keep international waters and airspace free. The U.K. also needs to understand other countries in the world may seek to exploit our belief in free trade and democracy for their own advancement. We should not be naive or one sided free traders.
As a maritime country with an important fishery we need vessels and aircraft to police and protect our fishing grounds and to prevent smuggling and people trafficking through our waters.
We do need to spend enough on our own protection. I will be developing how in future blogs.
All very well and good but ! If you cannot prevent an invasion by unarmed, mostly male illegal immigrants sneaking in via rubber dingy in your own waters, then talking about the above does seem a little over premature wouldn’t you say ?. 😉
Absolutely spot on Mark B- – The Defence budget is being diverted to pay for the free housing, NHS, schooling of their kids, translators and ( if you are like a named person ed ) – over £2000 a month from the system – for getting here. When 200 can get here in one day – and add on their soon-to-arrive relatives, it is one massive – – and ever increasing – bill for us.
And remember – the Channel is (supposed to be) one of the most dangerous waters to cross on the whole planet – -clearly not when ( the taxpayer funded ) Border Farce go to meet them.
Without doubt the biggest threat to our way of life, through our economy, is the Covid pandemic. Stop worrying about spending money you may not have. What is needed right now is a way to protect us, as far as possible, from the depression we’re about to experience as a result of lower economic activity and spending power.
The strongest weapon is honesty.
Indeed. jHB in an op ed in the DT summed it up. Contradictory measures showing the government making it up as they go along. In her words ‘we are being fed a diet of junk’
It’s President Trump
Indeed this is one of the rather few areas where the government should actually do rather better than individuals and the private sector. If you want peace prepare for war.
Health and Education are not as we can see every day.
Preventing causes of war is far superior to spurring conflict and burying or repairing broken pieces. A friendly nation cooperates to help others and does not attract enmity.
Some may want to steal from us, exert power over our expertise or ability to trade, or cause harm for any other malevolent motive. We should maintain and develop strength & capability in the quest to be best and strongest in protecting high quality standards.
Cyber defence capability and other strategic know-how can be as effective as conventional weaponry in achieving results. Peace is understanding.
Being strong and seen to be strong is probably the greatest disincentive to others to test our resolve. The Falklands was a good example of getting it wrong on our part.
We need to get it right when protecting our fisheries. No pussy footing about with those anarchic french fishermen who would test us whatever agreement is reached. Revolution is in their DNA, and the french government take the knee to it.
Protecting our borders at sea can be and is being achieved. The real question is what we do with them once caught. Though I would add that crossing the Channel in a rubber boat qualifies them as the sort of people we want , with a terrorist filter applied, rather than many of the home grown ones we already have.
We also need to be less wooly headed in who we allow into our universities as intellectual trawlers. Do not leave the selection with the universities themseves. They are inherantly wooly headed with a very poor track record.
All I can suggest on cyber crime is that any company with intellectual property to hide should keep it on systems with no outside access. Where it is necessary to transmit sensitive info, GCHQ to MI6. for instance, do it on secure dedicated land lines. Removing Huawei from our 5G system should not take the number of years government proposes. Recognition that this is the new battleground would be a good starting point.
… we need vessels and aircraft to police and protect our fishing grounds and to prevent smuggling and people trafficking through our waters.’ We have a squadron to protect our fisheries and it’s right-sized. But you and other politicians need to stop thinking that the Royal Navy and Border Force can stop the invasion by cross-Channel dinghyists. They will keep coming until you change our laws so that:
(1) The overwhelming majority of them go straight from the UK to their countries of origin.
(2) Most of the rest get sent back to that place of safety/holiday destination, France.
(3) The very, very small number granted asylum are given nothing but a National Insurance number, with which they can earn a living. Sounds harsh but they have given away their wealth to criminals. I don’t see why the tax-payer should then reimburse them with a lifetime of ‘welfare’.
Until you, the political class, do these things, the Royal Navy cannot solve the problem for you. And this voter, in a South Coast constituency, will think your party, and the Home Secretary, are accomplices to the people-trafficking problem you purport to care about.
Now, please change the law!
P.S. My perspective on this problem is as a former commander of a Royal Navy OPV.
An honest and rational assessment of our place and role in the world is long overdue. Often we hear from the Government and the armed forces that we should always be prepared to act militarily in support of the current world order. This has led to the carriers, an army obsessed with being able to deploy a war-fighting division anywhere in the world, and an air force which demands the latest generation of combat aircraft. None of this is adequately resourced. If we want to act like this in the world, there is a significant bill to pay; doing these things on the cheap involves comprises to quality of equipment or mass which undermine the intended effect. We are already paper-thin in many areas and tout capabilities which one has to doubt we would ever expose to serious risk, because cheese-paring has made them irreplaceable. In such circumstances they lack credibility and deterrent effect – guaranteeing that even the insufficient sum spent is wasted.
I think the Royal Navy should regain pre-eminence from the Army. More frigates patrolling the sea lanes, more offshore protection vessels protecting fisheries. The Army must be relieved of its current mission to deploy the full spectrum of a division and specialise at a smaller scale.
While agree with your summary the UK is a long way short of being in a position to police and support its line of communications.
The Royal Navy has just 19 surface ships and 2 aircraft carriers. In normal times a third of those would be in for maintenance or in workup.
The 2 aircraft carriers have limited capability, the configuration and the designated aircraft are of a short range capability. They need to be close to the action therefore vulnerable to have any effect in any sort of military operation. Then it is limited to 5 days at a time. To be on station the would also need about 50% of available surface ships in attendance as protection. They are not suitable for long range defense of communications and supply chains. Ill conceived and not thought through, an expensive vanity project.
The policy of running down the armed forces to rock bottom does the men and women employed in them no service at all. Perspective the whole of the UK’s armed forces wouldn’t fill Wembley Stadium.
The UK’s security is a 24/7 365 day endeavor and should not be a short term fix should the need arise. People just can’t day in day out work for 24hours every day without a break. Having a armed force that is capable in number terms and equipment terms for just one day a week is the Political Class kicking the brave men and women in the teeth.
The numbers as well being poorly equipped for the job is a massive breach of the governments duty of care. How can you train, replace retirees, cover rotation when there are not enough people or equipment for a one off event.
The conclusion would be it would be better to disband the UK armed forces and surrender to any threat, whether it be pirates, terrorists or an armed aggressor at least it would be honest. The UK having a defense capability as it stands is an illusion that’s why Putin likes to have a poke every so often, it gives him something to chuckle about.
Correction – Perspective the whole of the UK’s frontline armed forces wouldn’t fill Wembley Stadium.
There are a lot of needed non-combatants in support, but they are not exposed to danger
For every £1 spent on defence, £1 is spent on national debt interest. With its voracious appetite for spending, government borrowing is set to rise. Once the government has lost control of public finances there will be no money spent on defence.
The crux of the matter, in a nutshell.
It seems to me that the people that have done most harm to the country and it’s people are a lot closer to home than foreign states and terrorists.
There was a time when our “Border Force” was there to stop people illegally entering our country. When did they morph into a ferry service to land them here?
Should be get our fisheries back we will need the Royal Navy to protect them too from illegal fishing.
When did what is illegal and what is legal become so blurred?