Making our defence

Yesterday I defined some of our defence needs. Today we need to discuss how we carry this into effect.
Central to our defence against a major challenge lies our membership of NATO. NATO is our best protection against another world war. It was born of the experiences of the twentieth century where it took massive alliances to defeat a powerful common enemy on two occasions.
Those bitter experiences also taught us that the UK herself needs great resilience in technology and weapons production. The UK economy in both wars had to be transformed to divert massive amounts of production to the manufacture of warships and planes, weapons, ammunition, uniforms and the rest to maintain and supply mighty forces. As a major assault was made against our supply lines through submarine action, the point was reinforced that we needed to grow our own food and make our own tanks because imported ones might be sunk before arrival or would not be available from their old suppliers.
In the second world war the industrial achievement was huge. Not only did the UK have good designs of its own for some planes and ships, but it was soon able to make large quantities to replace the heavy losses of the war of the Atlantic and the battle of Britain. We also worked very closely with the USA and needed supplies to cross a dangerous Atlantic.
Today we should review our domestic capability and improve plans to scale up output at home should peril ever face us again. If you wish to defend yourself you have to allow for the loss of some allied support and capability, and need to have under your own control the crucial components and sinews of war. It is no good relying on long supply lines and imported components or ammunition should with our allies we face again a major enemy. Such a review will offer offsets to the state deficit through more employee and business taxes on the extra domestic manufacture, and will help cut the balance of trade deficit as we reduce our imports.
Today our enemies are already inside our walls. They control our universities, police forces, courts and government and they are about to complete their control of our armed forces, the ‘bulldog spirit’ no longer aligning with the Marxist Mantra of ‘Equality, Diversity, Inclusivity’.
Much truth in this. We supposedly elected a libertarian, rightly wing government and look what we are getting. Inverventionist, tax and red tape increasing, big state, climate alarmist, covid alarmist, socialist fools.
With mad grand projets like HS2 and bikes, insulation, and cheap dinners on the NHS.
Sir John
You are correct Government needs to get serious. Before we get to Defense Government needs to sort out its own purpose. Is it nanny knows best, or we trust you the people.
To much pandering to letting the media set the agenda and constant focus on winning the next general election. Hence the constant flow of give a ways.
Listening to the in depth news last night, a whole stream of egotist were rolled out saying the government needs to give this to that or the government needs to give more to stop this. All the while not mentioning the government has no money, they just take from the taxpayer. Government needs to get a grip and govern.
Ian
Doesn’t what you say, tie in with what JimS says?
The confusion lies in an inner battle of government trying to do what’s best for the country, but is surrounded by and pretty much controlled by the globalist Marxist types in all our institutions and civil service and I’ve no doubt Westminster.
It must be a desolate and neutered experience being a backbench Tory MP knowing that the party you belong to is no longer a believer in a strong Defence force nor a believer in the fundamentals of NATO choosing instead to divert funds away from our forces towards politically motivated spending projects such as the socialist organisations NHS and education in a pathetic, insincere and desperate attempt to appear compassionate and concerned for the welfare of others
Our guys come back from Afghanistan with their limbs missing and their state of mind crushed while Johnson, Corbyn and Starmer pander to Marxist organisations and their authoritarian agenda using race, religion and gender to crush our the freedoms of the majority population
I read today on CW that the Scottish government is introducing laws to crush freedom of debate and destroying the most basic fundamental requirements of common law with a law in which denunciation is now treated as evidence of guilt. This is National Socialism and Soviet Communism for C21st. Chilling, disturbing and beyond contempt
Both parties and that stain in Scotland are guilty of the most vicious attack on this nation’s people since Stalin and that other Socialist lunatic from Germany
The voter is far too focused on economic issues. Once these filth parties achieve power the surreptitious introduction of oppressive laws is pushed through under the radar. How disgustingly sneaky is that
We’re gonna need NATO and the US to protect us from British politicians not foreign enemies
+1
But does it sell advertising in the media, create a sound-bite?
All makes sense albeit you make it sound like ‘turning on a tap’ I guess lead in times etc make that not so easy. I presume you want to scale up our arms industries exporting production until we need it.
My problem is that you call it defence but the reality is it just gives our politicians more toys to use as the worlds policeman. In the last ten years your interventions, still happening I understand have made our and the worlds lives more dangerous.
If you hadn’t we wouldn’t need as much defence. Please, no more.
Good morning Sir John
Defense is to serious for this Government. We have multi billion pound warships stuck in harbor because of the cheap scape purchase of foreign power units that were not fit for purpose.
We have aircraft carriers that are aircraft specific, close to theatre and close combat only, there fore limiting in capability. The cant patrol the seas and keep sea lanes safe – they don’t have the range.
The main stay of army transport, the Land Rover. Is not a UK owned product and is not produced in the UK. Which just about sums up Government thinking.
Save money on security so you can give people bikes through the already under strain NHS. Sound bites to sound on message with media agenda.
We need to get back to a having a proper production capability for everything and a good starting point would be with a focus on defense production. Its this type of focus that causes a trickle down effect to every corner of UK production. This would then be a government causing growth, causing resilience, causing wealth. Tax take would rise and funding for other asperation would become available.
At the moment this Government gives all the signs of wishing to dig a big hole which we cant climb out of, just to be on message with some silly metro liberal socialist that have no concept of the need to earn to fund.
Ps re yesterday. People poo pooed my comment about 10 gig speeds in Germany. One said working from home 2 megs was satisfactory. The Germans have available 50 HD and 100 digital channels with an extensive back up content library. With negligible latency it also gives massive benefits to both the health and manufacturing industries. Not sure how much 3D printing you can download with 2 megs or conduct remote surgery.
The future is in the German route not the natural history museum.
The number of my employees who have told me their broadband stops them working from home efficiently is staggering.
We hear all good things about how everyone is more productive from home and then I found out one employee had not had access to our fileserver as she had no broadband for two months. This is tolerable when homeworking is enforced but if the worker was doing it voluntarily (for their benefit) I would expect them to provide satisfactory infrastructure which we do not appear to have at present.
Your comment was more on topic than it may have appeared Nigl.
Reach speed and delivery services are essential in power, even if 3D printing a weapon toward someone without one.
During WW2 the tardy arrival of the USA was an essential component in the defeat of Germany. Their production capacity, our war footing and inventiveness were essential in the defeat of a highly technically competent Germany, fortunately led by an insane Hitler. Were a similar threat to materialise the same would hold true.
Before getting all rosy tinted I would point out that the aid we received came with a hefty bill that took many years to clear. Has anything changed for future conflicts under NATO. Asked because I see the cost going way beyond our 2% of GDP contribution.
I do not see a future similar conflict staying conventional. The scale of the conflict would force it to go nuclear in at least one of the belligerants thinking. Because the perceived struggle is economic its initial stages will be cyber warfare which is a fact at present. Then I see it as before becoming a matter of economic superiority, followed by debilitating the opposing population without making the territory unlivable. Nuclear is the final option, but only if the above three stages fail, and only when you can accept that everyone loses.
The small players are stuck with terrorism so we must be proactive against it and ever vigilant.
Spying on potential enemies reveals ways in which defence capability can be made fitter for purpose. Promoting peace reduces risk, yet malicious intent is often unpredictable and can emerge from even the most unexpected friendly source suddenly, irrationally or via random triggers.
Knowing an enemy’s plans helps defence preparation, but limits protection to what is already active. As in chess, complexity can conceal what a long and apparently innocent strategy achieves.
Planning defence from attacks by every conceivable means helps guide what we need to prepare, and defend. War games, planning to attack ourselves similarly assists our intelligence. Bigger bombs and faster aircraft can destroy more others. Our fuller needs include our own protection beyond the destruction of others, in peace.