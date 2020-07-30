The pound rises to $1.30

We hear a no deal exit is still likely, with the UK rightly declining to make the unreasonable concessions the EU wants. All those Remain commentators need to explain the current strength of the pound against the world’s main reserve currency, as they are ever ready to blame Brexit when the dollar is strong.
11 Comments
Err…what’s happening is the dollar is falling due to turmoil in the US I’m not sure the pound counts as strong against a basket?!
But it is of course right that having made the decision to leave the EU we do not now sign up to all the rules laws and costs of the EU as if we were still a member, otherwise we may as well never have left. Boris does seem to be taking a good robust approach.
The Remoaner get out clause would be to blame Donald Trump for the weakness of the dollar.
@Stephen Priest; Perhaps the first time any ‘Remoaner’ has been correct!
Only those who choose to be both deaf and blind could have failed to see the errors the current POTUS has made in the last 5 months, is it any surprise the polls do not look good for his re-election, with some supposedly safe GOP States swinging to either undecided or changing colour.
Those on the political right might love their freedoms but they love living even more.
Or, you could say that the USD has fallen against the euro, the yen and other currencies including ours.
Starting price for wholesale euros is still around 91p.
@MiC; So despite what you claim is a suicidal Brexit the GBP is out-preforming the EUR?…
It was another strand of Project Fear relying on an ‘ignorant’ public albeit I think it was their commentators who were the ignorant ones.
With no inflationary pressure a fall was good, made exports cheaper and our dollar denominated income worth more. Apart from giving you the opportunity to crow I am not sure a strong pound is what we need at present.
Sentiment will drop temporarily whilst profits are taken but rate will consolidate at sub 1.30 before GBPUSD pushes on to 1.32,which has been a break even sentiment level for a long time.
Indeed and this strenth of stirling is despite the fact that we have essentially a socialist, nanny state, tax borrow and waste, interventionist, tax increasing, anti-landlord, anti-business government which is still pushing HS2, greencrap and other endless insane interentions like bikes, insulation and restaurant meals on the NHS.
Imagine if we had a proper, smaller state, lower tax government.
Seems more likely that the market believes the virus is under control here and out of control in the US at the moment.
Good for pound sterling, but actually, I don’t see that the pound has recovered to the US$ since the referendum, and as far as the remain/leave divide in the UK, a comparison with the euro might make more sense: It used to be 1.4€ for each pound, and now exchange rate keeps hovering around 1.1€ to the pound.
N.B. I’m both a foreigner and not on the “remain” side. I think it is good that the UK is leaving / has left the EU. As this blog reported, there is already more cooperation and decisiveness among the EU27, see the recovery fund and MMF decision taken last week.
I think highlighting the strength of the pound against the dollar reflects the weakness of the dollar rather than any confidence in the pound Sir John.
Pound remains weak against the other currencies I buy.