Free trade and national security

As a free trader I think it is usually a good idea to specialise and then to buy in the goods and services you do not produce yourself. All individuals practise this, relying on the supermarket for our food and the power company for our electricity. They are better at those, with economies of scale, whilst we earn a living as best we can.
It can be true for many things for a nation . There are, however, some obvious limits. It would not be a good idea to rely for your defence on importing war supplies when you need them from countries that may be on a different side in a conflict. It is probably a good idea to produce enough food at home so we do not starve should there be some major disruption of global trade.
The UK needs to reassess its national resilience and ask if it has become too dependent on the goodwill of foreigners to supply many of the things we need. Some things ought to be easier to supply from local sources. Water, quarried stone, many other building materials, timber and energy are heavy and expensive to move around, so going more local could make economic sense.
How would you arrange our affairs so we have more of the essential capabilities and technologies an advanced nation needs?
I have written to the government proposing an energy policy that puts self sufficiency at its core. I will take up the issue of more home grown trees leading to more home grown timber, as the government is already committed to the costs of more trees. We need to turn this into a sustainable resource cutting the need to import substantially.
Importing bottled water looks like a bad idea environmentally as well as Economically, so where are the U.K. entrepreneurs who can win the battle of the bottled waters?
The U.K. government controls a lot of economic activity which gives it power as a buyer to organise competitive procurement that can stimulate U.K. activity in the chosen areas. It needs to learn from the NHS experience with procuring protective clothing, drugs, and medical equipment in the pandemic. It can doubtless improve on its experience then. It relied too much on possible foreign supplies which let it down, and ended up paying expensively for more domestic output in a hurry. Longer term planning and working with suppliers who can match world prices for sustained orders is required.
Why do we want anyone to win any battle of bottled water? Tap water it better for you – and reusable bottles are better for the environment. We should, if anything, be looking to ban bottled water – unless the bottle is reusable or fully recyclable.
As a free trader perhaps, also, you can share you thoughts on the BBCs. The Brexit Bureaucracy Centres. These dozen or so lorry parks which are springing up randomly across our country will house tens of thousands of lorries heading to and from Europe. 50,000 bureaucrats are needed to man these BBCs. They’ll process 200m+ new forms – at a cost of £30 or more per form. At an overall cost to businesses and consumers in the UK of well over £7bn per year. They will be needed whether or not we agree a trade deal with the EU. How does this count as free trade?
Reply I do not see the need for these as I think we can use digital registration and customs payment away from the port. You already need to make an extensive filing for trade within the EU, so is a tariff is owing it’s a small addition to the current computer exchange. It will be similar to how VAT is currently paid on EU trade which does not happen at the border for the bulk of properly registered traders.
But the BBCs are not about tariffs. They are about non-tariff barriers. We may or may not get a tariff free deal with the EU. This is largely irrelevant because most EU tariffs are low anyway.
These lorry parks are about customs declarations, rules of origin, EORI numbers, product rules. They really are a bureaucratic mess that is going to cause immense – and permanent – damage to UK businesses. And the most staggering thing of all is that Brexiters refuse to even acknowledge that these exist. Even though your government has told you they will.
Reply Yes all those issues are covered byThe current declarations as they have to be understand complex and costly EU rules. The issue is how many of them we keep, starting of course with all
JR, suggest you read two articles in Con Woman today, fake Freedom after Frost announcing to Fake Tory MPs UK likely to get 60% of what it wants i.e. BRINo butmenough for Johnson tomspeciously claim otherwise and the Fake Tory loss of the culture war when it did not even go into the battle filed. Bottler Blonde true to form in both cases.
Have you been briefed or heard Frosts capitulating thoughts? If so, why is it not included in your blogs? It still appears the Tory Dishonest KitKat policy is alive and well for surrendering our security, defence and intelligence to the EU! Why?
Is DEFRA on board to Brexit, if not get rid of the department.
The not fit for purpose Home Office has claimed another weak ministerial scalp in Priti Patel as she bends to their will not the other way around.
Your blogs ought to reflect reality not your propaganda aspiration what might be a possibility.
Reply I have been assured no concessions on fish, borders, law making etc
I make sourdough bread and I use bottled water when I do so. Tap water in Birmingham contains chemicals which inhibit yeast and prevent development of the bacteria which give the bread its flavour altogether.
Please buy a water filter to remove the chlorine from your tap water rather than purchase environmentally unfriendly bottled water.
Bottled water means that extra energy is consumed in its production, bottling and transportation (plus additional NOX gases) and then leaves behind plastic bottle litter which is very difficult to deal with.
You will also find it much cheaper and more convenient.
Reply to reply – Have you explained this to the government, because they seem to be wasting a lot of money then!??
zorro
Zorro, I think you know by now that JR is mildly conservative the govt is not in any conceivable way.
@zorro; The HMRC offices will be the only waste of money, the lorry parks are needed anyway, Brexit or not, due to the regularity of grid lock at French ports!…
@Andy; As our host replied. Even the EU have their “Brussels Bureaucracy Centres” on external boarders, should goods not be Customs cleared by a system that has existed in one treaty or another longer than the EU, EEC and ECSC put together – the “TIR Convention”…
http://www.unece.org/tir/welcome.html
The EU really is not the centre of the world, never mind universe, despite what the Euro-fanatics claim…
I don’t think that many make that claim. It’s yet another silly Straw Man.
However, its member nations are stronger for that, and the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
It is a significant global player, whereas the UK alone is destined to vassalage, probably to the US.
The EU uses TIR for third countries which the UK is now becoming. The EU is one customs area so is not necessary inside the EU. There will have to be an MRA for what will be two separate custom systems.
Interesting that 4 years after the referendum, itself an event in which all these ‘arguments’ were debated and tested, all we get from continuity remain is this hysterical nonsense with contrived claims of untold future costs. Still no arguments in principle as to why the U.K. should want to be part of the integrating federal EU, join its currency etc. There are some so why not make them honestly?
Of course it isn’t going to cost £30 per digital filing for customs! This is the same sort of silly nonsense as HS2 would save £16 per business person minute, or Brexit would cost the average household £4,300, or the absence of an EU trade deal would cost 5% of GDP in 15 years whereas the addition of one with the US (a larger economy) would add only 0.1%. We should save the cost of people producing this rubbish or at the very least out-source it to the private sector.
So ( not that I know a thing about lorry parks except how they have blighted Kent for many years)….which “goods” precisely are going to “flow” out of Britain?As Mr Gove announced re purchase of land for said project.
Lockdown Specials? …”The factory was shut…you know…the VIRUS…but I managed to distill this bottle of gin on the grass verge. I had my mask on…honest.”
The govt has found yet another way to destroy this country! Heaving lorry parks. I believe they delight the locals by having their engines running all night? Got to keep warm!
27 acres! One park of 7…unutterable vandals and destroyers of civilisation.
If anyone had ever paid any attention to infrastructure we would not be in this position.(BUT OH NO…too simple…got to build HOUSES by the million).
AND…How about basic safety checks on incoming foreign vehicles that rip around our roads?
The large ports such as Felixstowe already use digital means for export documentation. No reason for others not to use that system (destin8 is an example).
Ban bottled water completely. With our water supply no need. Solves the problem..
@Nigl; Nonsense, you might have acceptable drinking water but many do not, yes it is safe but it is not palatable, some tap water can not for example be used to make a cup of tea. The only problem with bottled water are the bottles, and in any case how is transporting water any different to transporting bottled wines, or a tank/trailer full of tomato -or brown sauce, you know the one, with the picture of the place our host works on the label…
I buy bottled water, but I buy only UK sourced water, and yes I would be more than happy if the bottles were made of glass rather than supposedly recyclable plastic that are so often not.
Can’t say I’ve ever had a problem making a cup of tea with tap water anywhere in the UK.
Yes let’s get back to fresh water in the pipes. Force the water companies to remove all lead pipes and let’s revert to pre-EU water quality in our pipes.
Plastic bottles contain image the water! So bottled water might have been spring fresh when it went in – not necessarily so when you suck it out.
The dangers of old lead pipes are rather exaggerated.
Yes. Mr ‘opinionated’ Jerry wants to trash the planet with plastic or use masses of energy making glass just because of his cup of tea.
Banning it would indeed force up the quality or if still not suitable to Jerry’s sophisticated palette make personal water filtration systems cheaper and more widely available.
Lynn, the UK has been adding fluoride to water, in certain areas of the country, since 1964, other chemicals have been used for a very long time in the process of purifying drinkoing water that has been sourced from rivers where other pollutants exist naturally or due to economic or human processes!
Ban all public sector, tax-payer funded institutions from purchasing bottle water…..if the rich and stupid want to buy something thats free from a tap; let them
Good morning Sir John
I often wonder what you mean by Free Trade? If it means you can produce goods in a tax free/subsidized country and bring them into the UK with out paying the same taxes that our own businesses do. That is just moving the wealth of the UK to a foreign domain.
That diminishes the UK’s wealth, therefore its ability to fund education health and security. i.e. it removes the facility to fund our national security.
If on the other hand Free Trade is just a clumsy phrase and what is really meant is friction free trade, then that should be welcome.
At the moment what is interoperated as ‘Free Trade’ is the same as the EU fishermen turning up in UK waters removing uncontrollably all the fish they can find and leaving nothing for the UK. They have done it in there own waters, they want more of what we manage and nurture, but don contribute.
Sir John I believe you and government generally need to define Free Trade, at the moment what is suggested is rape and pillage until it is all gone.
The real inhibiter to trade is what called almost be called bogus rules and standards. As in you can’t trade with some nations unless you have submitted for approval to their rules and standards authority.
The pretense is that the originating country is not of the same standard. This is disingenuous as most trading nations have rules and standards that are virtually identical. What is called equivalence should come into play, for the most part that would mean trading partners recognize one and others standards authorities.
Trading freely is not the same as free trade.
It seems the government is solving the problem of cheap labour. Yesterday alone the Border Farce taxied 202 (words left out ed)John is very quiet on this ticking time bomb.
Farage is gearing up to challenge the government on this and many other stupidities that continue.
Reply I have urged the govt to intensify its efforts to stop people trafficking across the Channel.
So in short, you want the UK to freely export whatever it likes but when it comes to imports, you want the UK to be able to somehow restrict them as it sees fit ?
Listen, this could have worked when it was the British army that was conducting the trade negotiations.
Today, I find it hard to believe why another country, especially a bigger country like the US or China would accept such terms.
What you call free trade really sound like mercantilism.
What had happened to « let the market decide » which not long ago was a key tenet of Conservatism ?
Reply Many countries rig their markets.We need to argue for freer trade whilst being realistic about dependence on imports.
@Tab I read today’s piece as a desire to produce better goods at better value than are available from abroad. This would drive free exporting and restrict imports through the competitiveness of the products. That is the very essence of the free market.
Globalism to my mind has reduced the quality element from purchasing concerns and replaced it with a decision purely on price.
Similarly offshoring services has introduced a cattle market approach to the routine at the cost of ability to react to the obscure. With more demand for homeworking this is likely to increase, if your job can be done from home it most certainly can be done from Warsaw or Mumbai.
What you are proposing here is a fundamental shift in Conservative thinking.
It is quite strange to see John Redwood espouse it.
Many countries do indeed rig markets look at the UK’s health care system, schools, university funding and grants, the BBC, transport, housing, long tern care, the energy markets, electric cars, much of the legal system and very many other areas. Rigged, rigged and rigged again.
An interesting article Sir John but you do not mention labour costs. One of the reasons for importing so much of what we consume is because it is cheaper to do so given relative labour costs here and in other parts of the world.
And regulation etc. Actually we have plenty of UK branded water. If overseas competition is unfair do a Trump, hit them with duty to level the playing field.
Politicians spend their lives trying to find alternative answers because they do not like the (inconvenient)truth.
Boris’s ludicrous approach to obesity actually goes against the science and personal experience, some say NHS guidance even contributes to it.
It won’t work, the problem is complex and structural but hey, who cares if throwing a few useless bob at it makes him feel good and maybe earns a few votes.
People with knowledge view it as another not thought through government initiative wasting money.
Innovation, uh huh, innovation.
Innovation’s what we need.
If we want to be the best, if we want to beat the rest
Innovation’s what we need
(With apologies to the late Roy Castle)
Plus we have the addition cost of labour lumped on to us by government and endless daft and hugely excessive employment laws.
Those disparities are concealed beneath welfare top ups and benefits.
We are still paying coal mining and ship building communities even if they don’t dig coal or build ships.
We may as well have been doing it here.
Andy may tell us that we’re cutting our energy costs by using more efficient light bulbs and toasters but really, all we’ve done is outsourced our heavy burn to coal powered stations in the East.
We may as well be doing the environmental damage here too.
With so much of our industry in foreign hands, the proposal is like shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted.
We can reflect on how we allowed this to happen, but rectifying the situation is an enormous task.
We have taken little account of strategic implications or national interest. Individuals were biddable and looked to short term financial gain for themselves. The country had no defence against the negative impact of globalism.
Unfortunately, I must agree Peter
Sir JRs thoughts seem to make good sense but good theory is very far from the actual practice over recent decades. Maybe Covid will be a wake-up call to our political classes, because they’ve been asleep at the wheel for a long time now.
I have been on this site and others saying as much for at least ten years now.
It was all predicated on “Don’t worry. We’ll be in the EU and we’ll have all the banking.”
Needing to be self-sufficient for essentials in defence is self-evidently essential. Former Govt members have pursued other priorities, gradually losing grasp of the highest responsibility their appointment existed to serve. Remedying earlier slippage now is a good move toward a better position.
Similarly, use of local resources often carries its own economic advantages naturally. Distorted Govt policy has contributed to errant methods and subsidies; equivalent pushing water uphill instead of letting it flow direct to find its own level where needed.
If plans for improvement are needed there will be no shortage of ideas, yet the Govt has control over tax policy, which as a single instrument can probably remedy most of what needs doing without involving needless heavy lifting.
Companies need to be careful that Wfh does not create an opportunity to outsource our white collar workforce in the same way that manufacturing was outsourced.
There needs to be a heavy tax for companies who outsource “custom” services abroad. In the same way the IR35 was used to find “disguised” employees then the same rules need to apply to disguised employees who are outsourced abroad and only supply their services to one company. You’re not stopping it but you are making it too expensive to hollow out the UK white collar labour market.
Free trade was an idea that did not include the internet and global shipping containers.
A surprising number of those working from home will be losing their jobs soon.
A huge AI hit is coming and it will be much easier to scale down a workforce that has no ‘team’ spirit.
At any interview I’ve been at the KEY word to get in is ‘team’.
WFH destroys the team. My young nephew is about to graduate in finance and cannot use his personality to get in a team in the City as was his plan.
Good morning.
And for me this is the problem – The government is seen as a large Cash Cow that cannot ever run out of money. It is, a perfect customer. Large, always grand expensive projects that cannot be cancelled for political and grandiose reasons. Easily lobbied / persuaded, into a course of action. If government had less money to spend it would have to find evermore ways to make every pound spent go as far as possible. But when it has a big spender whose only solution to a problem is to throw more money at it, what’s not to like for big business ? After all, it is not their money and they are not the ones who will be paying it all back over the next century.
—
Off topic
I have recently learnt that a large company I worked for is due to make redundant a third of its workforce. They currently employ some 1,500 people so, that is some 500 household that will be wondering how to pay the mortgage / rent, plus food and bills. I would like to hear what our kind host has to say about all this ? How does his party, which is in government, plan to help these people back to work ?
They don’t..simple.
Reckon the whole purpose of “viral overreaction“ is to comply with Zero carbon.
Plus global redistribution of OUR wealth.
Remember the 1%…they are the only ones who will not be a GREAT DEAL POORER!
No jobs, no cars, no freedom, no cities/towns, no healthcare.
And meanwhile this shambolic lot are crashing around like huge out of control toddlers in a sweet shop…drunk with sugar and power, trashing a thousand years of our blood.
I wish for them a true fairytale ending…given that they are the villains of the piece.
Tap water should and used to do nicely. But open a tap here in Wokingham and you get knocked out by the chlorine gas, and drinking the water is the same as drinking the water in the local swimming pool.
That’s without getting in to having to have chlorine wash shower each morning.
Gov advice: “Your tap water shouldn’t smell and should be clear – if it isn’t, contact your water company…”
Seriously, is there any government site where results of regular water testing by area is available to the public? And if not, why not?
Sir John
Most of your proposals could be met quite rapidly if only government recognizes that as a high tax over burden with red tape regime it is the one causing the problem. Sort that and everything else fades.
Given the money government is chucking a way here there and every where on non-essential virtual signaling now has to be paid for, I can see there is a problem of having the nerve to address the real tax question – we pay to much and get very little in return.
Fine words, but what do you believe about stopping the continuing prostituting of our country? What action ate you prepared to take to stop it?
There are only a tiny number of our bigger companies truly home owned and those are ones the owners of which have decided not to let City Spivs with government backing anywhere near them. Otherwise they would by now have been flogged off for fat fees and commissions and the government happy with the foreign ‘investment’.
All foreign owned businesses take the surplus cash and profits out of the UK, generated here by our work.
We need to be able to produce all we can, here in the UK, obviously if we have no access to raw materials we are at the very minimum reliant on the source country but should they also supply the finished product, probably not. That is not to say we need to have factories turning out MOD spec widgets every day but we need both manufacturing capacity and the skills to do so, like in WW2 when factories big and small turned their production and skills to other things, from Austin making aircraft at Longbridge, the railway workshops building D-day landing crafts, to a small town machine shop turning out munitions or tin helmets.
WW2 showed the problems of off-shore supplies, and these days oil supplies are a classic reminder when ever conflict breaks out in the Middle east, and even friendly supply networks can be broken should a country be invaded.
A rhetorical question or two, how many of the UK Nay’s ships are powered by a nuclear reactors and how many rely on fuel oils, how many are reliant on semiconductors that can not be manufactured here in the UK? I think I read or heard some place that even the toilets/system on the HMS QE were not made here in the UK – I suppose the crew can always use buckets though…
OT; No Mr Hancock, it is not (just, or mostly) relatives and close friends mixing in back gardens but people mixing in pubs, restaurants, even gyms, at work and on holiday. The problem is this govt wishes to get commercial businesses up and running again because they are scared of a spike in UB/UC claims once the Furlough scheme starts to wind-down.
It has also been noticeable that, since BoJo’s miss placed mask mandate, even though masks do not stop contagion, social distancing in and around shops has started to breakdown.
I am in favour of the UK being self-sufficient on food. However, a quick calculation indicates our agricultural land can sustain of population of 16m.
Time to stop importing people and try exporting.
@Dave Andrews; Yawn … that is at today’s productive best, with set aside and other non farming interferences most likely, without which, and with GM plus other technologies well have no problem feeding more than your suggested 16m.
But should we stop welcoming those prepared to get off their office chairs and into the fields we will not even be able to feed the 16m, unless UK nationals take up the slack if you don’t want migrants doing the work, by 7:25am Mr Andrews you would have been hard at work in a field some place since probably 5am at this time of year, not posting political mumbo-jumbo to the Internet! Try to understand why the agriculture and market garden sectors have turned to employing migrant workers…
100%
Noble aims Sir John but Government intervention to build industries is a little frightening, taxes already nudge behaviour, procurement policies with no in built quality control (it is government after all) will be ruinous.
It will be anathema to many on this site but tariffs for imports of that which we can supply ourselves is the only way to provide the required protection for our high labour and energy costs while ensuring the quality element that will make consumers pay more for their purchases. Longer lasting, better products will work out cheaper long term but consumers need to be convinced over time which needs tariffs to protect in the interim.
Wide ranging tariffs could be different to government deciding which areas to support if any item which could be produced in this country attracted a tariff to import and the tariff on the exporting country was decided by a matrix including labour costs, shipping costs and energy costs particular to that country. That would level the field and not be government policy driven.
Why would anyone buy bottled water (other than perhaps sparkling water) we have taps and there should be plenty of public fountains.
There is a good charity called “The Drinking Fountain Association” I believe. Readily available water for people and children helps with dieting too.
People should refil a water bottle and give all the money they save toward the Drinking Fountain Association perhaps. Saving a lot of plastic refuse and energy in the process too.
@LL; “there should be plenty of public [drinking] fountains. “
Oh joy, how wonderful, just right for spreading Covid-19 and other pathogens, no thanks!
Have you ever stopped to wonder why such fountains were turned off, and well before now, yet you claim to have a scientific education…
There used to be drinking fountains in beautifully manicured parks.
England is ( or at least was) well blessed with water and there were many spa towns ( a lot of spas in London too).
Naturally all trashed in obeisance to the NHS.
Politicians have not only sold every single item of family silver but they have turned our heritage into a third world slum.
How long would a drinking fountain last now?
Lifelogic,
Not everyone who buys bottled water is doing so for feeble reasons.
Sometimes people with a serious health problem, such as a rare life-changing and potentially life-threatening autoimmune condition, are advised by their consultant to either boil every drop of water they drink, or to buy bottled water. Not always and not everyone with an autoimmune condition. Once bitten – twice shy.
And, btw, where I live the tap water tastes foul.
If it’s essential to life – food, medicine, baby supplies, PPE, etc. we need a strategic plan that gives us resilience of supply via home production that can be ramped up, stockpiles etc.
The “nice to haves”, the consumer goods, the shiny new phones, can come from wherever is cheapest provided the suppliers have no expectation of being bailed out if they rely on complex distant supply chains that suffer disruption.
Slightly off topic, but perhaps we should be considering a UK specific alternative to the likes of Amazon as an internal online market, where taxes lost from our High Streets would actually reach and replenish Treasury coffers.
Covid 19 has clearly shown that all countries must work together to protect our health security and this is a cipher for trade, defence, migration and other international issues. We will struggle to work with rogue states that do not obey the rules but we can do well by working with countries that share our values- in particular our nearest neighbour, Europe.
On the subject of bottled water, can anyone explain the economics of being served Italian mineral water in a restaurant in Christchurch New Zealand last year and, no, it was not an Italian restaurant.
“How would you arrange our affairs so we have more of the essential capabilities and technologies an advanced nation needs?”
I’d probably start off with a survey of our natural resources, everything from coal to slate and beauty spots — I’d include all the industries we have, match them against what the future needs are likely to be and support those that need help.
Then you’d look at what we didn’t have, and work out how we could invest in these industries, providing they were needed in the world.
It should be a Thatcher style analysis – no silly emotions.
What happens if local suppliers cannot match world prices? How do you differentiate these producers versus others creating a gravy train for themselves? Tariffs and subsidies often lead to inefficient local production. Supply of raw materials (e.g. fracked gas and coal for steel production) requires difficult political decisions against the environment. Government procurement rules are too much of a straitjacket to be effective. I am not hopeful!
Any news on what we are doing with the 3,000 plus dingy imports who have arrive across the channel this year, on a now daily basis.
I see from recent reports that virtually none at all have been returned home, and it is reported that Serco have been given a multimillion pound contract to look after them in hotel establishments around the country, where they are free to go out and roam around at will.
Priti seems to talk a good game, but action seems non existent.
Any idea on what the real policy is JR ?
A J. I have seen pictures of the dinghys in storage. Are they being kept, I wonder, for the indigenous population to escape?
It would appear that the real cost is likely to be £4 billion! It’s barely believable. I have emailed Priti Patel more than once about this scandal but answer comes there none. I really don’t know what more we, as English citizens, can do. This situation is untenable while thousands will be out of work come the end of furlough (my son-in-law has just lost his job – recently self-employed so no Government support over the past five months). What about us, the tax paying people of this country? Why are we supporting illegal immigrants to the tune of almost £50 per week spending money (everything else is free for them, of course)? It’s madness. Please make it stop!
Thousands more job loss announcements – many more will follow – and STILL boat after boat of unemployable foreign freeloaders are brought into this island. Their families will follow. Absolute madness for us. Brilliant for those who get a rise in living standards on our taxes, for coming here and doing nothing. If the govt wanted to live in a 3rd World, why didn’t they all move to one – instead of destroying this country, it’s culture and it’s people?
With the culture of those being brought here from Calais we are being turned from an island into IS-land.
+1 I agree with you entirely absolute Madness.
+1
The same principle should apply to skilled professionals. Even after millions upon millions of extra people have moved here we still don’t have the ‘skills’ apparently and need to keep on importing more people.
For multiple well-rehearsed reasons we need to nurture our own people and invest in developing our own healthcare professionals, engineers, innovators and public sector workers.
Someone used loss/downgrade of reserve currency status yesterday as some sort of criticism and another one eyed big up to the Euro as indeed others used the loss of the pounds value.
So what they want is the pound is to be umpteen points more expensive which is what it would be if other Countries bought it as a reserve making exports more expensive and imports cheaper not forgetting foreign currency earnings, dividends etc having less value.
They are conveniently forgetting that Germany has been a major beneficiary of the Euro not appreciating anything like the D Mark would have done and I guess the Guilder with it.
With no inflationary pressures, Sir J R a weakened pound making imports more expensive /less competitive will help do the job for you.
For the strong pound argument from Remain justifiers, another sign of their desperation.
How big are the structural imbalances across the EC countries because they don’t have an exchange rate safety valve ?
Shocked to get a circular today from St Bees School asking for support for its ‘3 new St Bees Schools in China’. China has now taken over the original 400 year old St Bees School In St Bees and is teaching its own curriculum mostly to chinese students.
This is not the sort of ‘free trade’ I support. It’s a sell out because we are so poor, and we are so poor because the government takes all the investment-money.
Age old good gambling advice is ‘to eat y0ur betting-money not to bet your eating-money’.
The Government now wastes-our-investment-money soon we will have no eating-money!
Bottled water is sheer lunacy. One of the heaviest things you can transport contained in the most environmentally destructive material there is, for something obtainable on tap.
Off topic please.
When did the pandemic measures switch from ‘prevent the NHS from collapsing’ to ‘no CV19 deaths’ ?
There is no second wave. The graphs are showing regional spikes, not national ones – in hitherto unaffected areas.
The disease is running its course – and until there is a vaccine New Zealand will have to take its hit too.
The NHS just dumped infected patients onto ill prepared care homes untested thus killing thousands and deterred people from to going to hospital until they were in a very bad way indeed. Generally the NHS perhaps even did more net harm than good. Such are the joys of an essentially communist, state monolopy health care system. Circa 50% of people died away from hospital and those that died in hospital often seem to have had little more than sympathy and an oxygen mask. Deaths (per tested positive patient) in Germany and Singapore were massively lower than under the UK’s system.
Meanwhile they spent millions “building” Nightingale Hospitals with no prospect of available staff and virtually no patients anyway.
I would seek to create a list of such areas of production (food, energy, etc.) where national resilience should have a higher priority and then debate this matter in parliament on government time. If at all possible, the list should be embedded in a resolution of some kind, passed by the House of Commons indicating where the House seese the need for more resilience.
This has the benefit of creating a political requirement to act on these points and binds the government politically. If the Labour party supports it, they will also be politically bound. National resilience would then form the basis of a bipartisan industrial strategy. Many aspects of industrial strategy would not be bipartisan of course but national resilience in those sectors would be.
It would have further political benefits. It would focus the minds of MPs on the national rather than supranational; and if the Labour party supported the resolution it would take them further from supporting a close relationship with the EU which would cause infighting. Alternatively, if they didn’t support the resolution they could be attacked for deliberately making our country vulnerable – hitting them where they are already weak.
It is unlikely that tax breaks and investment incentives would be sufficient to see that we have more of the essential capabilities and technologies an advanced nation needs so some more interventionist and direct measures might be considered, including the Government establishing some sort of sovereign wealth investment fund. That could buy (in secret perhaps!) selected foreign companies and cause them to either move here or establish operations here.
OT. Yesterday, out of the blue came letters from the Government. Actually from Boris personally to both myself and my wife. They were begging letters that went straight into the recycle bin.
Strange, I thought, from someone who apparently has access to a forest of money trees.
We’re not going to be able to plan to achieve stability, national resilience and self-sufficiency if open borders means that we continue to import 700K people each year and we never know what will be the size of our population.
We need to ditch the min wage and other expensive employment legislation, get more prisoners producing useful goods and crack down on tax-avoiding outfits that are importing goods from India, Pakistan, China and Eastern Europe and undercutting legal companies.
I agree that food, defence and medical supplies should mainly be produced and procured in and from the UK
Sir – all good common sense. It is worrying that you feel the need to say it.
“How would you arrange our affairs so we have more of the essential capabilities and technologies an advanced nation needs?”
Education, education and education …. but without the useless university courses
The obvious aside: Why is Mr Hancock still in his job?
Three months ago on here we were discussing relaxation of the lockdown, interpretation of the Govt’s 5 measures etc. At the time I noted the need for a better targeted, stratified testing regime (https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2020/04/25/making-the-decision-to-relax-some-controls/#comment-1109882). 3 (three !) months on and we still have Mr Hancock knee jerking the country around whilst ‘we’ have not designed and leveraged the testing regime. So, a not well designed testing regime, no NHS available for most people and total insanity with respect to getting the country going again. I have even wondered whether Mr Hancock is finding things to do so the PM cannot sack him at an inopportune moment. This person needs to go and the country needs to get a more competent strategy.
Foot on the break pedal* of the economy and all the life years that will cost. Conservatives may need to remove their leader if he doesn’t dump Hancock and Sunak, and get some effective and realistic policies implemented.
* Other more telling metaphors are available.
“The U.K. government controls a lot of economic activity which gives it power as a buyer to organise competitive procurement that can stimulate U.K. activity in the chosen areas.”
Yes it is truly difficult to balance the position of patronage and monopsony power. Depending on the good or service, approaches might be:-
(i) enhanced openness in a new political system (mixed member PR to give robustness against interests and lobbying, so that chosen areas are democratic)
(ii) UBI to to transfer buying decisions equitably to the populace
(iii) State supply (e.g. school) but many buyers (e.g. school vouchers)
Free trade and national security is a none starter until 1st Jan 2021 and whether we are restricted by the conditions of our EU withdraw agreeement and trade deal or conditions of WTO
It’s all nonsense- without a British Merchant Navy to depend on ie. British owned and British flagged, to carry imports and exports from a small island nation of 65 million we are going nowhere- especially if we define it in terms of ‘Free Trade and National Security’. For instance we are leaving the EU orbit and setting our sights on doing trade deals with countries on the other side of the world- but have we even factored in the cost of putting alone just one ship through the Panama Canal? the cost- probably hundreds of thousands of Pounds- with hundreds of thousands more added for fuel and wage costs and this for a month long voyage from OZ, NZ or Japan? and who do you think is going to pick up the tab for all of this. Then here we are not even including mention yet about UK National Security- as I say it’s all nonsense
https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/health/files/vaccination/docs/2019-2022_roadmap_en.pdf
We know
Why is our dreaded Health Commissar Mat Hang Kok locking down huge swathes of the North.? How many are seriously ill in hospital or have died? Are his utterances ‘guidance’ or enforceable law?
Why does he use the coronavirus and not COVID 19? Coronavirus covers a multitude of sins including the common cold. What is going on JR? Just before Eid too, fancy that….
zorro
So here we go, face coverings to be mandatory in all indoor settings as of 08 Aug. We’ve gone a long way since flattening the curve. This is the real lockdown and tyranny. This government needs to disappear….
zorro
Re our defence. It appears that with the exception of BAe Systems, our defence industry is dominated by French owners. At present it is clear the French, under Pres. Macron, will do anything they can to bring us to heel over our leaving of EU juristiction.
Therefore, would it not be appropriate at this time, to insist that these Company owners will always continue to follow the ways and demands of the British MoD and Government else we would seek an alternative structure for our Defence and Utility industries?
Our Defence is like our infrastructure when all of the related manufacturing of defence equipment and our Utility companies should remain under complete British control. At present it does not.
I do not know of any other Westernised country in the world that allows a majority foreign ownership of their defence industries and their utility companies.
Excellent post Sir John but you need to persuade Boris and others who seem all too keen to promote foreign interests above our own. Your example of bottled water is a good one of unnecessary imports; a low value product where transport costs could well exceed the cost of production.
A good start would be to force manufacturers to declare the percentage of costs deriving from foreign sources; I expect it would be staggering to most of us. However it will take time to rebuild our own industry; tax incentives must be given to persuade companies in the right direction, ultimately strengthened by suitable import duties. My experience indicates that many products coming in do not meet our product standards.
Chinese steel is a worrying one where the composition is evidently not consistent and section profiles, on visual inspection alone, often do not comply with those specified in the standards.
Sadly the economic disaster of the virus will not help; if someone wanted to trash our economy what better way?
JR, A small overcrowded country such as the UK cannot be wholly self sufficient. But we can and should be very much more so than we are now. Depending on Jonny Foreigner must become a thing of the past.
Your government will have to decide whether it is more important to be “green” virtue signaler, or self sufficient in energy, for example. If the latter we must re-instate coal mining and frack for natural gas.
We can also use tools such as “golden shares” and maximum 49% foreign ownership for critical businesses.
Chris Whitty: ” We’ve reached the limit of how much we can open up society”.
Are you going along with this JR?
zorro
Modern technology would enable the UK to be competitive against places like China for high end manufactured goods as Germany effectively demonstrates but before we can again become more self-sufficient in manufacturing, there are two areas of our national life that will have to change.
Firstly, we will have to rethink our education and training system. Our current system puts little value on manufacturing and practical skills and this starts long before young people reach university.
The government needs to completely redirect the education establishment towards giving students more practical skills. We should abandon the completely daft idea of sending 50% of school leavers to university and ensure that for their own good, students who incur debts of up to £50,000 to attend university do courses that are going to give them a fair return for the investment and for the country. The FE college network is the obvious route for those more intelligent students who wish to become practical engineers and technicians. It should be expanded and work far closer with industry to develop courses that match the skills business needs.
Secondly, the funding our banks provide for businesses is far too fixated on obtaining short term returns for the benefit of the lender. This is why we have millions of very small businesses and some very large ones but there is a massive gap in the middle. As a result, the UK has few medium-sized companies employing between 100 and 1000 people. Germany has thousands and these are the bedrock of its success in manufacturing and export. They are small enough to be flexible but large enough to gain economies of scale.
Put simply, long term finance is not available to allow our small companies to grow
and the background of those running our education establishment is steeped in the rarefied atmosphere of the classics. Put simply, they look down on the very idea of a successful student being one who acquires practical skills as an engineer.
It is therefore no surprise that the most successful country in Europe at manufacturing and exporting is Germany, closely follwoed by Northern Italy. Becoming an engineer or technician through completing a properly structured apprenticeship is highly regarded in Germany and Italy. Similarly, their banks work more closely with industry and offer finance for far longer-term projects than ours would ever consider.
We will never be able to go back to being a successful manufacturing economy without a change of direction.
No one voted for a Great Reset or the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the restructuring of society and the economy by destroying the old economy. No one voted for this John, if we wanted to vote for a mad global governance agenda we would have told you.
Stop this NOW.