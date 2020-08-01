Housing costs

Many people who rent would prefer to own their own home but cannot afford to. Anyone who owns a home is free to rent if they wish, but most do not want to do so.
Over the long term owning is cheaper than renting. Paying the interest and making the repayments of a 20 or 25 year mortgage may be a bit dearer than renting a similar property. After the mortgage is repaid there are no rent or mortgage payments for the rest of your life. It becomes a much cheaper option, even allowing for the high Council taxes and the repair bills which will still catch you. Best still, the time of least cost is your retirement after you have paid off the mortgage. If you rent the period of highest rents will be in your old age, as house rents trend remorselessly upwards.
Encouraging and helping people to own their own home makes sense for the government too. If more people own their own home the government does not have to spend so much on building and owning extra homes for rent. Part of the large state debt is a massive collective mortgage on a big estate of Council houses and debts to finance grants and loans to Housing Associations to own property. During the heydays of Council house sales some of the receipts went to reduce Council and therefore wider state debt, and some went to build new homes.
Home owners have greater freedoms to improve and decorate their homes as they please. As the value of the property rises, as it often has in the past, so the family have an appreciating asset. They can borrow against it to set up a business or meet other one off costs or investments.
The government wishes to expand home ownership. It is worth doing so . It chimes with the wishes of many people, builds prosperity and can lead on to reduced state debts. State subsidised housing is a dear way of providing homes when many of the tenants would prefer help to buy anyway. Clearing more of the costs and obstacles to home ownership should be a priority. Recent Stamp duty reductions are a good start.
Way off topic for today, but congratulations to Kate Hoey and Frank Fields to their elevation to the House of Lords. Probably the only Labour MPs that I would have ever considered voting for…
I am not sure I could bring myself to vote Labour even for these rather sounder ones – unless they were facing someone like Major, Osborne, Hammond, G or K Clarke, N Soames, Theresa May, Osborne, Gummer, Soubry, Cameron types. But then that is at least half the Conservative party I suppose.
As I often say if you do not have the money then you either rent the money (a mortgage) or you rent the house/home. But do not forget that renting includes insurance & maintenance gives you far more flexibility to move area, or change size of property.
Buying especially with the current idiotically high stamp duty rates (other than during this holiday for cheaper properties) only make sense if you are sure you are staying in the same place and you house will suite your needs for several years.
The other problem of owning a decent house is you often get mugging for IHT (at some of the highest rates in the world) and long term care cost compared to renting. Hence all the equity release schemes.
Renting often includes provision and maintenance of white goods and boiler maintenance (plus now annual gas safely and electric safely certificate costs, deposited protection and other red tape dumped onto landlords by law). Another reason it is often expensive is the risk the landlord takes on (this as the court system is slow slow and useless at giving proper redress to landlords when tenant stop paying rent, refuse to leave and often wreck the properties too).
So good tenants end up picking up the costs of bad ones. Also the banks charge higher interest and fees to landlords than owner occupiers and the idiot Osborne stopped these interest costs being allowable for tax (effectively double taxing them on the bank and the landlord (this tenant).
As you probably know I do a formal review of the comment sections on a Saturday morning to see how public opinion is moving. I find it the best predictor available.
So it’s bad news for the Government. People are now saying they don’t have a life, the Government are fickle, the death rate is extremely low, their job is at risk, their health is at risk, the scientists have lost the plot, the Government don’t stop Bame people so why should the rest of the populous suffer. All in all you are looking at a full scale rebellion on the radar.
My prediction is that August will break this Government.
Council housing has long needed a major reform.
Why should a small select group get subsidised housing for life? No. We council housing should be temporary, for a year or two, while people get back on their feet. It is a safety net.
Private landlords also need stricter regulation – with strong punishment for failure to follow rules. For too long they have been allowed to get away with letting out substandard, sometimes dangerous homes.
Now is the perfect time also to create new homes. Lots of office blocks will not be needed anymore. Convert them into city centre apartments for younger people – and also some into old people’s homes.
We also need to establish a way to get old people out of their big homes and into small flats instead. Too often granny is rattling around alone in a house which is far too big for her when a young family, who could do with the space, is stuck in a bedsit.
Perhaps we need to be radical and consider compulsory confiscations of property from older people who won’t downsize.
Andy, Have you ever considered that an outlook of live and let live is preferable to your obsessive need to boss other people around?
Yet another reason for rending being more expensive is Capital Gain Tax at the high rate of 28% (now moronically without even indexation). Landlords pay this (so tenants have to indirectly) but owner occupiers with their first home do not. Also Landlords have to pay council tax for vacant periods so tenants have to pick this up too. LET’S HAVE A FISCAL LEVEL PLAYING FIELD. Both forms of housing are needed for job mobility and flexibility.
Importing bodies the population of Derby every year will make sure house prices stay high.
With the prospect of 5 million unemployed it’s time to start repatriation of large numbers.
Failure will cost you the next election.
Seconded.
Plus I forgot the extra 3% stamp duty for landlords that pushes up rents up further by perhaps 10% alone. Introduced by the dire tax borrow and piss down the drain remainer George Osborne and retained by tax borrow and piss down the drain remainer socialist Philip Hammond. Who is now for some inexplicable reason to be elevated to the Lords with Ken Clark and various other dire characters. Surely the tower would be more suitable.
Also retained by Sunak who is clearly doing his best to demonstrate he is another tax borrow and piss down the drain, interventionist and a green crap socialist.
MPs and the dire BBC love to blame “unscrupulous” and “greedy” landlords whenever they can but as I show clearly above the main cause of high rents is high unfair taxes on landlords (passed on to tenants), the costs idiotic OTT red tape, the appallingly slow, expensive and largely anti-landlord court system.
Then we have to very restrictive planning system that pushes up the price of all properties by restricting supply. As usual the government and the laws are the main causes of the problem.
In home ownership there are two basic costs. First the land. The price of land with building permission skyrockets the value over land for growing potatoes. One way of doing something about the cost of home ownership would be to control the cost of land. It would put an end to the potential for corruption as well. For a land owner who gains building permission it must be like winning the lottery. Doubling its price to me seems reasonable.
The second potential saving is in the method of manufacture. Current brick on brick building systems are slow, expensive, and wide open to low quality levels. Building in factories has the potential for being the exact opposite. Consider the metal bashing route to car manufacture against the dedicated car production line. Were Parliament to contain a few engineers from Nissan we would not have to tolerate the current lack of housing.
The third aspect of lack of housing has been in Parliaments hands, ineffectively for decades. That is of course the control of immigration. So long as you insist on importing the population of Nottingham every year you will have a housing problem. Not to mention all the accompanying social and legal problems we have staring us in the face. As we write today an armada of rubber boats will have set forth across the Channel awaiting collection by our border force and hospitality in Dover. As soon as it became known that our hospitality would end with a flight back to their country of origin such incursions would dry up. However the problem is that 650 ,largely lawyers, can’t work this out.
You say “the government wishes to expand home ownership”. Really? So why do we still have stamp duty at up to 15%? Why do we still have inheritance tax at 40% on anything about £325K. These hardly encourage it.
One of the few sensible things that interventionist Sunak has done so far is the stamp duty “holiday” – except it should not just be a holiday it must become permanent. The higher rates of up to 15% need to be culled too as does the 3% extra for landlords and tenants. Plus we need indexation against inflation for CGT.
We also need less mortgage and banking red tape that is restricting property lending in many very foolish and damaging ways. Giving us 40% overdrafts for all for example and restricting buy to let lending damagingly.
When I was renting, in the 90s, we were evicted due to a family problem with the landlord, we were treated well otherwise. But it was the landlord who owned the property and we couldn’t make it our own. When things went wrong, that was down to him, not us.
Now we own our own house and it is quite different. We look after it, settled in and have neighbours who are our equals. We are part of the community and as renters, we weren’t quite.
Large building companies gaming land values would be a start. Use it or lose it. How many consents sitting on Robert Jenricks desk for months/years. Umpteen?
What you have said has been known for a long time and indeed, the usual words not deeds from your government. How long in power now?
You have had your Ministerial career, got your KT etc. Time to use your senior status and change your approach from the quiet word to the megaphone. The ‘awkward squad’ shook it up over Huweii. That was pure politics. Time to do it on issues like this that are practical and will make a real difference.
I haven’t made a Pinocchio award for some time, Soubry won it so many times it has stayed with her. However your governments approach to housing is now a recipient.
Renting is necessary and even preferable at certain career stages.
However to truly encourage home ownership expansion of the rent-to-own system would be a good start. If older folk are encouraged to take out second mortagages with third parties via equity release, why can they not easily set up an agreement where a family member can rent the house and slowly acrue equity in it, which both gives the older folk an income and the family member a reduced value to acquire when it becomes time to take out a mortgage to buy the rest from their relative.
This would also make it easier for those on low or irregular incomes, the self-employed and those who run small businesses, where the banks are notoriously reluctant to extend mortgages at all, to acquire property.
It does prevent the council grabbing the residence the instant the older parent goes into care, but it also makes homes available to people who otherwise would be in council residences, so it evens out.
This government has a very strange way of expanding home ownership. Boris and his criminal idiots say to themselves “Lets shutter the economy, destroy small businesses at a rate never seen before in history, remove personal freedom at a rate only seen before in totalitarian regimes using a virus with a 99.972% survival rate as justification. Just as a byproduct we’ll also kill 21,000 people in the first 8 weeks alone from removing health care and emptying hospitals.”
It will crater the housing market so I suppose anybody that still has a job and is not extremely sick from vaccines or mask wearing might get a bargain if there are any banks left that will give them a mortgage.
‘The government wishes to expand home ownership.’
That’s the claim but the reality is very different.
House purchases used to be mostly funded by building societies offering repayment mortgages of around three times annual earnings.
That all got swept away. City institutions got involved and offered all sorts of different mortgages.
Then these started to fail and house purchasers went into negative equity.
Housing began to be used as a hedge against inflation and a major financial investment -rather than a place to live as in many other countries.
New housing in London is often speculative upmarket apartment blocks, targeting foreign investors rather than meeting the needs of ordinary investors.
Building firms and financial institutions are often major donors to Conservative party funds. So favours are called in and blind eyes are turned.
Housing is just another racket.
People who buy to live in their own home preserve interest in the quality of life there. That helps maintain better neighbourhoods. Renting enables freedom for those preferring shorter-term commitments where they are, but raises them higher into long term liabilities and costs if they stay that way.
Ability to pay enables access to better, yet it is attitude and behaviour that dictate quality standards more than money. The benefit system incentivises some dependence irrespective of support deserved, generating waste.
Councils should establish higher standards for those whom they attract to rent their accommodation. Rewarding tenants for maintaining good care, behaviour and loyalty would be more efficient than paying for careless nuisance and neglect.
Lifelong-renting families may add quality and stability to a neighbourhood. The importance is that we encourage good citizens to live in happiness. London is not now safe and happy; it is patchy.
Good morning.
I have noted Sir john that you have not factored in Inheritance Tax and Stamp Tax. A home is a large part of any IHT and ST bill the government levies and should be included into the costs of ownership vs renting. If we were to just buy a home and stay put, we would not incur ever increasing costs but, a person who rents can move around at will and incur little costs. In short I argur, you are comparing apples to oranges.
Homes and rents would be affordable but, as we know, when you do not address properly both the demand and supply side of things, things can go very wrong. So, if you want more home ownership, you need to cut demand but, if you cut demand too much and prices fall, people may buy new but, existing buyers will not move. So you end up with a stagnant / distorted market. Government has also been hooked on the money it gets from such taxes. I and many here have argued against such taxes as they can distort the market. Constant government interference is damaging various markets and the economy as all governments and assemblies will not do the decent thing and cut spending.
As I keep saying over and over again – “Less is more !”
Interesting article on Conservative women about cultural wars. The Tories believe in nothing apart from anything that achieves short term political gain.
Big sound bite/little no action. Housing policy, Priti Patel on immigration, law and order, bicycle vouchers, all in the last few days. Add total subservience to anything the BAME community wants to do.
The conclusion. You have lost. Spot on.
Yes many who rent would like to buy. But no there is no case to give those who win the social housing lottery large discounts to buy their property. That means they win twice while others pay for it.
By all means sell them their Council house to move stock around but only if the return is sufficient to cover the costs of building two houses to replace the one that is sold. A condition of the sale is that those two houses are already in planning. That will spread the good fortune around.
Two things keeping property high, the creative of excess money (the current Corona crisis will not help this) and too high demand.
Simple fixes to both of these are possible.
To follow on from above, the current wave of boat people should never be eligible for our generous housing benefits or social housing. They are criminals and should not be rewarded.
In a similar vein “no recourse to public funds” which appears on settlement visas should apply to anyone who immigrated to this country. Your choice, your struggle. I would include no entitlement to health and education in that.
If the government wishes to promote home ownership why do they tax it !
Stamp duty is simply a horrible tax, an enforced payment/tax if you have to move for any reason, growing family, work relocation, etc.
If the government want people to improve their houses and the Nations Housing stock, why do they charge VAT on all home improvements, maintenance, repairs.
I agree buying is cheaper than renting over a lifetime, it also gives you a stake in the local community, which can be a benefit for all.
Certainly once you have paid off your mortgage many feel less anxious about their finances, and their future, the last thing they want to do get back into debt and borrow against it.
Let’s expand home ownership via the private sector – Rather than new houses being sold at the same price as existing stock – they should be sold to those without their own home at cost plus, say 15% profit.
But that would require some incentive for house builders to get off their backsides and start producing.
Taxpayers should not be contributing to the cost of council houses being sold off cheaply just to increase home owners as potential Tory voters, which didn’t work — Too many home owners remain socialist to the core despite taking advantage of cut price homes.
Or the Third way – come here illegally, get “punished” by being put in a hotel, Do nothing for the rest of their life, except collect from our taxes and use everything WE have to pay for. No wonder we were threatened with arrest, fines, jail and a criminal record to ruin our lives – – the govt didn’t want us to see our new citizens being ferried into hotels during the darkness.
Have you lot ANY idea of the damage you are doing to this country? Of course you do – at least have the guts to admit it is deliberate.
“ After the mortgage is repaid there are no rent or mortgage payments for the rest of your life.“
If only that were true. I feel as though our nearly £3,000 a year council tax which takes absolutely no account of our income is like having another mortgage.
Government ‘help to buy’ may be well-intentioned, but it results in easy money for banks and builders (who, like (some builders ed), abuse it with poor quality building and egregious executive remuneration), lax loan standards, and increased house prices; the latter worsening the problem and so leading to another round of ‘help to buy’, thus perpetuating the system. There is merit in government providing simple good quality housing for people who cannot afford to buy or to rent to a good basic standard in the private sector. Otherwise, leave it to the market.
At 9.15pm yesterday, the Health Secretary announced sweeping lockdown measures across the north of England – on Twitter.
Ministers cannot revoke our freedoms just by tweeting. This autocratic approach demonstrates contempt for those impacted by new measures, but sadly it’s just another nail in the coffin of parliamentary democracy.
Yes John, the merits of home ownership are as you describe.
However, the housing bubble – initiated by Lawson’s “economic miracle” and continued by successive governments up to and including “help to buy” – have made this difficult, notably for the young.
That “miracle” took the confidence built on the job security, which was enjoyed under the post-war consensus, and replaced it with that based on lax credit, secured against ever-inflating property “values”.
The UK hit the buffers years ago in this regard.
Paradoxically, it is also the UK’s loose planning law, which is another component of property inflation. It means that profiteering from land is easy, in turn inflating land values, which are a large part of property prices generally.
So we get an ugly country, besides an unaffordable one.
But when you have to move house due to a job relocation or a growing family then the Government hammer you with a massive stamp duty bill.
When you die and want to pass on your home to children to help them , then the Government steal a large slice of the value in IHT.
What nonsense, what utter nonsense.
Please refrain from using the term freedom in any of your articles. You don’t mean it. It is insincere
Quite simple, your party working with Marxist Labour and the SNP have embraced authoritarian, race and gender obsessed identity politics to dismantle this nation and expose millions of moral British people to imposition and threats using the weapon of condemnation to destroy peoples lives.
Freedom? You have extinguished this most precious of cultural values and you have done it to protect your party from harm
The voter can see your party’s betrayal of our nation’s culture and our nation’s once embrace of freedom of speech
We can only hope that a new party rises to confront the sinister British political class that is now ruthlessly cutting a swathe through this nation using all the weapons available to them
There’s a very insightful article in The Critic (similar to the Spectator) entitled ‘What is a Conservative? It’s written by Nigel Jones.
In it he describes a bit of its history, but says that conservatives used to stand for;
“The traditional yardsticks of Conservatism: patriotism, sound money, encouraging free enterprise while protecting society’s vulnerable and poor, supporting the family, defending the nation state, maintaining strong armed forces, allowing freedom of expression, creating a homogeneous country, upholding law and order, and backing a tough approach to crime and terrorism – all have been cheerfully discarded by our so called ‘Conservative’ rulers in the name of …. well, what exactly?”
He concludes that unless the Conservative party finds its inner Tory the party risks being replaced.
Everyday people say, in a whole host of publications, “vote Conservative, get Labour…I can’t believe I voted this lot in – never again.”
This Brexit government sure likes creating new unelected bureaucrats. Which is ironic considering they claim to dislike unelected bureaucrats.
Andy, Have you discovered any reasons why the UK cannot be independent of the EU yet?
Andy, Have you considered that a worldview of live and let live is better than your obsessive need to control how other people lead their lives?
State subsidised housing is also unfair competition in the housing market just as the BBC is in broadcasting, the NHS in health care, free school and subsidised universities are in education, renewables in energy and the rest.
These all kill competition and make things far less efficient as a result.
When the government get involved house builders and home fixers (like our Housing Associations) get greedy and take too much for themselves.
I know someone who was wanting to buy a small 3 bed semi for £175,000, they had their 5% deposit saved, it would be their first home in their mid-30s previously renting and both working full time and they had been told they could get a mortgage, however, covid changed matters, now 95% mortgages aren’t available and the female lost her job in March. She has a new job now public sector but the mortgage broker wants six months there before re-starting mortgage chances – which is daft because their mortgage will be less than they’ve been paying in rent for the past ten years!
Instead the couple were offered a really poor deal through Help to Buy Housing organisation on the same estate, a much lower quality build mid-terrace, bad location, smaller home and plot, no drive, no front garden for the same £175,000 but they’d own much less of it and pay rent on the other part ending up costing more than the original mortgage. The big builder is taking the ****. Oh and the only homes available on the scheme are the ones in the middle with paper thin walls and neighbours on both sides.
When renting out your main home is because you have a short contract elsewhere and you’re just trying to cover your mortgage on home 1 because you’re having to rent in the 2nd location this could be facilitated. You need to tighten up exactly what a second home is for. This setting up fake businesses to say you rent out a second home to escape taxes and during covid to get a business bonus for goodness sakes is immoral, lots of these people have never let it or only let it for a couple of weeks a year or have only let it to friends and relatives.
If the Government is serious about the problem, why not provide deposits to would be first-time buyers, securing the deposit loan by way of a second mortgage on the property? When the property is eventually sold, the deposit loan is repaid, plus interest, out of the expected equity gain.
Another option is for 50 year Gilts to be issued (for the purpose of building social housing) secured on the properties and rental income generated. Half of the rental is put into escrow for eventual repayment, with the rest going to Councils for maintenance. Properly built houses have a 100+ year lifespan, so after thirty years would be generating substantial sums to the Treasury. A twenty year housebuilding programme is required to deal with the shortage of supply, so in addition to building houses, apprenticeships in all the associated trades can be provided to British people, helping with the skills shortages and reliance on foreign labour.
The answers to this problem aren’t rocket science, so it does beg the question why successive Governments have done little more than pay lip service to the affordability issue.
Nah. I’ll just get on a rickety old boat in the channel and get rid of my passport. Then the government will put me up in a 4 star hotel feed me give me medicine if I need it and pick up all the bills.
Good morning Sir John and all .
Building sand castles as the tide comes in springs to mind .
A very strange artical to write in such dire times , but maybe Covid 19 and Brexit does not affect your constituency .
If I were in Government my priority would be addressing the huge unemployment that this Country is about to face.
Perhaps the main reasons that buying (usually) ends up better is that people who buy are in effect forced to save in mortgage repayments. When people rent they rarely save much and the rents tend to increase year on year with inflation.
But if you keep moving for job reasons it can be very expensive indeed. This in absurdly high stamp duty, mortgage fees, legal costs, land registry costs, removal costs, agents fees, searches, valuations, vat etc. Often with substantial abortive costs too when sales fail to go through as they often do. With sale chains breaking down, people changing their minds, or legal/financing complications arising. Low valuations current is a large problem.
Plus getting divorced should you have assets can also be rather a disaster too for all but the largely parasitic lawyers.
A sufficiency of housing was yet another of May the Quisling’s promises reneged upon but we can be confident that the people’s Blue Boris will deliver. How can he fail with Clarke and Hammond placed in the ‘Lords to help him?
The home ownership boom in the Thatcher years seems largely forgotten. I am a Tory by instinct but my goodness, since Major they never seem to fail to disappoint.
The big problem is with the way we finance house purchase, mainly the huge deposit required. If a renter can afford the rent then he can most certainly afford a mortgage which is usually cheaper. Once someone starts to rent, he can mostly say goodbye to any chance of buying as too much of his income will have gone to the landlord to enable a substantial deposit to be built up.
If the banks and building societies are not interested in doing the business other than on present terms, perhaps the government could stand behind a 100 percent the loan, provided that a tenant has a good record of paying for a good period of time. I would be surprised if there was any real risk in it and it would only be for any shortfall between the amount borrowed and the sale value, if it came to that. The government did it for business under the covid scheme so why not for people, with a solid valuable asset involved? One thing is for sure, keep doing what we are doing just to keep the big builders happy and we will never solve the housing crisis. New thinking is required, as is the method of building.
OT sorry ‘avoiding a one-week delay to lockdown in March would potentially have halved the death toll, it has previously emerged’ says the Guardian – in the next paragraph the alert about the NW lockdown happened too quickly, too immediate, too knee jerk. You can’t win.
Just put the facts out and offer advice, if people don’t take it then they can’t say you should have stopped Eid like they say you should have stopped race meets and others at the last minute.
200 people gathered at an Eid celebration in the papers today all breaking every rule still in play at the moment, they aren’t listening, who are all the people in hospital still, how long have they had it, where did they catch it from, if you’ve only 1000 people in 1300 hospitals it is not a difficult task to trace and inform. For gods sake get your messaging out in a fact based way, this race issue cry is just pathetic, if you’d let them all carry on breaking rules it would have been government fault, grow up leaders in those areas and those communities. Get a grip of your own youngsters or it could kill you.
I expect that the government’s reaction to the (North West?) Eid problem you mention will be ordering the closure of my South Coast ‘local’ – a coffee shop/bar/restaurant which has only just reopened and is beginning to bring staff in off furlough. There’s only one way to stop COVIDiots ruining things for the rest of us: send them to prison for a couple of days’ reflection. (Sentences could be marked as ‘spent’ as soon as they are released.) You only have to do this a couple of times to make a point to certain ‘communities’ and age-groups.
O/T why should I be forced to pay the BBC tax? How can I opt OUT?
Housing would be cheaper if either supply is increased, or if demand is decreased. Increasing supply is difficult for a variety of reasons. Reducing demand is relatively straightforward – zero immigration for 20 years.
House prices are a function of supply and demand. We hear a lot about supply, particularly from the media – usually in terms of Government failure, but very little about demand. Why is that?
BBC reporting – The Civilian Nuclear Constabulary said its officers helped Border Force “following a landing by migrants on a beach close to the Dungeness nuclear power plant”
Who’s going to house all the thousands of immigrants ….the tax-payer
Your new policy of cutting stamp duty for everyone has just thrown first-time buyers under the bus.
Are you going to be the first significant Tory MP to question the government’s disastrous coronavirus policy. You must see that we cannot go on like this, with it’s danger of permanent economic disaster.
How dare you challenge Our Dear Leader Kim Jong Son, he who brightens our way daily on his Shining Path to the Great Reset, his indefatigability second to none in the face of the INVISIBLE (and forever pervasive) ENEMY.
I also hope that you will also celebrate ODL Kim Jong Son for his peerless decision making in rewarding His Dear Brother Kim Jo Jong Son for his matchless contribution to society as Lord Jo Jong Son, and that other Great Briton, Dmitri Lebedev to a similar honour.
There is not enough praise on this blog for ODL and I an sure that our Feared and Dreaded Security Secretary Prit Pat El will be taking your names expertly assisted but our Chief Data Washer Dom Khuo Ming.
Our Dear Leader has ‘followed the science’ and this is as good as it gets…..
zorro
Is the “New Normal” going to be like the old one?
People with jobs ( jobs??) getting married and buying houses on mortgages?
Or will people only get a Government owned house if they have a vaccination certificate?
It’s a bit late now. Tories have been in the driving seat for 10 years and in popular areas house prices have risen by more than 30% during this time and we all know the reasons why. Too many people chasing too few homes.
Why the government relies on private house builders to dictate the bulk of the rate of build is a mystery. Builders are solely in it to make a profit and if the government wants wider house ownership then they should take a more pro-active role.
Current circumstances mean that many people will lose their jobs and lenders are already withdrawing the best deals so the signs are not good.
Voting for political parties is a mug’s game, parties are only interested in policies that attract minority groups and skew their policies towards them, it all so leads to higher immigration, that’s why I always tell you, your better off voting for individuals who have no need to pander to minority groups of people which will also lead the media to cut back on reporting and supporting minority groups for a more overall view instead of the media and politician with their parties putting people into boxes as groups for them to manipulate.
If you can get away from the divide and conquer party politic better all the people will be off with people working as a whole instead against each other.
Interesting. Yet again a subject is raised and most of you, Tory supporters almost to a man or woman or any permutation of the two, feel that your Tory government is basically useless. I wonder if the host of this site reports this widespread dissatisfaction to his lords and masters. But, would they care? Why should they care? Our glorious, undemocratic voting system will get you voting for more of the same.
One noticeable difference in mainland Europe is the extensive use of medium to high rise flats as this makes small, medium & large towns & cities more vibrant, compact & provides affordable accommodation in blocks of flats over 3 stories high, which are largely banned in the UK outside of our major cities.
Surely, where all UK governments have had migration policies since the 1950’s & mass ones since 1997 so letting a net 200-300,000 people settle in the UK from abroad each year, such housing solutions should be adopted in the UK. With the UK Ponzi benefits & pensions pay-as-you-go system & low, below replacement, birth rates I can’t see this situation changing as ever more contributors are needed as we all continue to live longer & pension costs rise. Priti Patel’s excellent points system immigration reforms will help with attracting high added value talent from the rest of the world, but I can’t see immigration falling substantially, unless UK residents start having more children.
The demand problems could well be solved by the government’s inane, insane, incomprehensible, incredible offer to several million people in Hong Kong to come and live here.
Home ownership is the West’s biggest economic-policy mistake It is an obsession that undermines growth, fairness and public faith in capitalism, wrote the Economist last January
It has led to less than half the houses being built than should have been due to NIMBYism objecting to any developments that spoil the views from their windows and demanding planning rules be made needlessly complex to keep their houses overpriced and under occupied.
It is forcing Conservative governments to keep feeding the beast they spawned, with more and more subsidies as millennials abandon capitalism to the property privileged.
No only that but the courts take months to act and often side with tenants who are not paying, remaining in residence and wrecking the place.