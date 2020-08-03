Waves of destruction

It was Schumpeter who said capitalism was characterised by waves of creative destruction. The constant search for improvement throws out the old and welcomes the new.
In the last century out went the businesses shoeing horses, and supplying coaches and carts for the horse drawn age. In came the petrol car and van, and the garages and filling stations they needed. The transition happened rapidly, as people found the new vehicles more convenient, easier to keep and faster.Farriers and carriage makers had to retrain and change jobs.Mews properties were adapted to new use.
Today we have a new phenomenon. We have governments launching a huge wave of capital and job destruction. The Green revolution aims to remove the entire oil and gas industry, transform the electricity generation industry, and force change in the way we travel and power our homes and workplaces.
The extent of the planned closures and write offs is large . The mighty oil and gas companies of the last century have to plan the demise of their own main assets. The car companies have to close down all their diesel and petrol making capacity and replace it with very different production lines making very different vehicles, centred around the entirely new technology for them of a large floorplate battery. The home heating industry has to completely change its product range, weaning people off oil and gas boilers.
Governments who favour these changes argue that there will be lots of new green jobs. It is true it will take people to make electric cars and environmentally friendly heating systems. It requires new jobs to build windfarms and put in hydro power. The worry is the pace of this, and meanwhile how difficult will be the transition with massive job losses in the products and services the state wishes to close down.
At the moment there are many more people put off buying a new diesel or petrol car than there are people wanting to buy new electric vehicles. There are more people pausing over replacing their domestic heating system than there are people ripping out the old and spending on the new. The anti Covid Policy inspired recession adds to the dislocation and slashes spending power just when governments want people to buy new heating and transport.
Governments did not need to offer subsidy and incentives to get people to buy the motor car or the smartphone. People wanted them. industry improved designs, generated economies of scale and cut prices until more or most could afford the products. This top down revolution is different. Government has demanded the electric car. It has to subsidise it and wait for industry to improve it so more people will willingly buy it. People want better performance on range, recharge times and battery life, and much lower prices.
People are happy with their gas boilers and will run them until they break down, unless the government forces them to change. One intervention in a market leads to another and another. The danger is this will all prove very expensive for the public purse and will entail substantial direction and intervention in people’s lives to get it done. Too much government intervention will mean lower incomes and living standards as well as less freedom.
“Government has demanded the electric car”. Precisely. It is doing so based on two fallacies.
Firstly that CO2 supposedly drives climate change. Common sense says that it cannot make a significant effect when for much of Earth’s history CO2 levels were many times higher yet there was no runaway warming, indeed there were ice ages. Quite obviously most climate change is natural and indeed the modest rise in CO2 is helping feed the world.
Secondly electric cars are anything but ‘green’. I, for one, won’t buy one until we can mine battery minerals without sending children as young as 7 down mines working in dreadful conditions. Why are ministers turning a blind eye to the reality behind electric cars?
Agreed. The UK was described by Quentin Hogg as “an elective dictatorship”. It should also be described as a “destructive dictatorship.” For that is what it is, driven by activists who have mastered propaganda arts and deceptions. Both the main parties and many national institutions have been captured by them. National decline is inescapable while they control the levers of power and compulsion.
“Government” is not some spontaneous natural phenomenon, with its own inexorable laws.
It is a product of the thoughts of the people who comprise it.
John’s party of government has a majority of eighty, it is near-indefeasible in the Commons.
It is its job to balance the extent of necessary progress and its rate against any disruption and damage caused by this.
John seem to me to be pretty certain that it is incapable of doing this.
Good morning
You had me there for a moment, Sir John. I thought you’d gone over to the dark side.
What we are witnessing is the West own Great Leap Forward. Only it isn’t so much forward, as back, into the dark and off the edge.
For every winner there is one loser. Those who can see and make use of the opportunities ahead will be the former. But what of the latter ? Will government, as seems to be the case, be picking those winning pockets to keep the loser voting base ?
The thing here with these so called green technologies is that they are mostly on the hands of large corporates with the market dictated by them. So it will be very hard, especially given this governments appalling attitude to SME’s, do a new company to grow and compete. And competition is vital ! Because it is that that creates growth, jobs and reduces poverty.
Someone needs to remind those in government that the Berlin Wall fell decades ago and with it Communism.
A particular system of governance collapsed with the Berlin Wall, not any ideology, any more than imperialism collapsed with the fall of the British Empire.
Would-be authoritarians are always around, trying to gain power.
Those in the UK are helped enormously by its exit from the European Union, unfortunately.
Small State, market choice and freedom of the individual free from political State interference were the defining attributes of our last great PM, MT. Today, both parties and the political State they have built and now protect and expand reject MT’s vision and have embraced State control, State compulsion and social engineering using Marxism as its philosophical foundations
Any issue irrespective of its importance is used to driven change through politics into our lives.
The UK has become a vile, politicised, oppressive and neutered place driven by sinister politicians, extremist activists, a …….. State broadcaster and a State taken over in 1997 to dictate the lives from top to bottom of a % of the British population
There are many backbench MPs on all sides who sit in silence and watch the economic, cultural and moral destruction of our nation. They are elected to do good. They are failing us.
Some may overlook the fact that we’ve had a Tory govt since 2010 and the pace of top down compulsion has accelerated as your party bend over backwards to neuter the activist left, Labour and their client state.
No doubt there’s capitulation to the Globalist forces such as the UN, UNESCO, Etc ed and many other sinister, unaccountable entities that are affecting our lives.
The fall of Thatcher marked a terrible turning point for the UK. It has brought us to this point today and I predict things will become much more oppressive as we move forward unless people stop voting Tory, Labour, LD and SNP.
We have esentially had socialist in charge for years certainly since the end of the war in 1945. Thatcher tried to row back a little but even she did little about the rather dire state monopolies in schools and healthcare or to roll back the state to a sensible size of the economy (under 20%). She even appointed the fool John Major as chancellor who idiotically took us into the ERM and would have taken us into the EURO (in yet another insance plan driven by state sector group think idiots).
The only Waves of destruction is what is happening in our waters around the U.K.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8585079/Call-UK-treaty-France-migrant-crossings-avoid-crisis-numbers.html
This needs sorting NOW , your party is in charge with a whopping borrowed majority, what are you waiting for you are very silent Mr Redwood this cannot continue you are as a mouth piece of the people to shout from the rafters about this silent invasion by these economic illegal migrants , what are you waiting for some sort of incident to happen by one of these illegals before you say something, you are being has silent as the MSM on this issue , get it sorted NOW
Reply I have regularly called for a clamp down on people trafficking
How is this trafficking when people appear to arrive voluntarily and under government escort before housed in 4-star hotels? I see no sign of coercion here.
reply to reply – But have you called loudly enough for your favoured government to urgently review the direction of travel, which is to lose the voters who were told it was the best option.?
Including borrowed Brexit Party votes from all over the nation.
We did not give the Conservatives an 80 seat majority for them to behave as they are.
Exactly and this top down Government picking winners and bribing people to buy them (using taxes often before they are even technically ready or practical) is hugely damaging.
When cars arrived it was fairly clear that horse businesses were largely done for (go long on horses) but it was not at all clear which of thousands or car manufacturers with different technologies would be Ford or Benz. MPs and governement are almost exclusively scientifically illiterate, art graduates with little grasp of business, science, numbers, competitive markets, logic or economics. They are singularly unsuited to making these choices. They do not even care if the choices they make are idiotic (as they usually are) they get paid anyway. They also suffer from group think an agender emerges than everyone stick to it even when it is clearly idiotic. As we saw with the EURO and the ERM for example.
I am currently reading the excellent book – False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet by Bjorn Lomborg. This exposes the huge damage and endless waste being done by governments arround the world by the Climate Alarmist religion. Even green job destroys at least three real jobs through higher taxes and more expensive (and not on demand) energy.
Sorry – Every green job destroy at least three real jobs ……..
The horse to car was occasioned by the native wit of man. All government had to do was work out how to tax it. The change from the Internal Combustion Engine to an electric motor is entirely politician led. The people and industry are being dragooned into this change which is half baked. It is not led by technical innovation, in fact it is a step backwards. Politicians are demanding it be done while having no coherent plan as to how it might be done. As soon as you give politicians responsibility for such change you are off to hell in a handcart.
The majority of politicians only echo pressure groups or seach for whatever is politically correct. All of which have given us Rotherham, Oxford, and today, spikes in Covid 19 in places wbere the more enlightened locals have gone on record with the reasons in the press this weekend. It is politicians who are unfit for purpose rather than the inventiveness of man. It is man in his factories and laboritories who will resolve Covid and the ICE, not a bunch of mouthy politicos sat in Westminster.
It is not the electric motor that is the problem it is the battery and charging technology infrastrutures. Batteries need to be far cheaper, far lighter, store far more energy, charge more quickly, last far longer, leak less energy, waste less energy in charge and discharge and be far more environmental in their manufacture and mining for materials. Quite some way to go on all off these issues.
Best keep your old jalopy until they sort these issues or come up with alternatives like fuel cells or other clean alternative fuels.
Indeed. Governments seem incapable of changing course when what probably started out with good intentions doesn’t ‘work’ the billions wasted on smart meters springs to mind.
Maybe something to do with virility?
The Green Party has never received more than 10% of the national vote and only has one MP who lives in the constituency where a majority of the voters are as daft as she is. The main political parties are pursuing green policies beyond authority, unless the United Nations and the EU are considered to be the masters by our carefully selected MPs and Lords.
The current energy policy will cost far more than the public understands and lead to economic disaster, while doing nothing measurable to the mild increase in global temperature, exaggerated by the BBC in every news programme and every week in weather reports. The Greens have to be rooted out of the civil service and politics or many lives will be ruined.
Looking at the elevations to the Lords in rather more detail I wonder what on earth made Boris think that what is desperately needed was more big state socialists, deluded climate alarmists, and pro EU people with little or no understanding of science, economics, logic or reason. It is surely stuffed to the roof with such people already.
Plus a few people and deluded ex-chancellors – surely guilty of treachery against the nation over Brexit thrown in for good measure.
It is the manipulation of enterprise/capitalism by Governments that causes decline. The market never gets to decide as there is deliberate manipulation of a controlling class.
We had it with the so-called Brexit debates in the HoC, Parliament just seems to get satisfaction from fighting the electorate, fighting the people. In the end it poses the question what are they there fore?
The market works effectively when it is not manipulated for an individuals ego trip. That’s the point its a market, the market is capitalism. The our style of Political Class has the aim of a totalitarian rule. Hence the need to disenfranchise the People and Democracy – the Lords the ultimate demonstration of a corrupt political class.
You have missed a paragraph off at the end, namely what are you doing about it? Governments rely on the silent majority being just that, silent, a once every five year vote, ‘ignored’ the day after is hardly democracy.
It seems you only listen when angry people take to the streets. Ongoing simmering resentment, most recently fostered by HMG making us suffer over Covid through lack of preparation and operational failures with people responsible still in post, is not a good recipe for the future.
this will not end well for the Conservative Party, or the country!
Reading the comment here so far this morning the conclusion is that our Government is not fit for purpose.
It is certainly not Conservative/Tory or an advocate of trusting the People and Free Enterprise. Government is currently looking like the enemy of the People, the suppressor of the People that has a distaste of Free Will
by waves of creative destruction. The constant search for improvement throws out the old and welcomes the new
Creative destruction? Is that how the history books will record this plandemic Great Reset and Fouth Industrial Revolution? Or rather proof globalist politicians went mad?
the way people embrace that change has to be willing or revolt beckons!
The government’s misguided interventions in housing, transport, energy, healthcare employment laws, schools and universities have also cost the country billions (and thousands of lives too). It does huge damage by creating massive numbers of essentially parasitic jobs for lawers, paper/mouse pushers and the likes and inconveniencing the productive. Hugely damaging the UKs ability to compete in the process.
I heard Boris’s (LibDim) sister Rachael on LBC defending the elevation of her brother Joe to the House of Lords on the grounds that he knows a great deal about university education.
If he does actually know a bit about universities then perhaps he understands that we sent about 4 times as many people to them as we should do and that about 75% of UK degrees are hardly worth £1000 let alone the £70K plus loss of earning and loss of learning on the job that they cost. Half of the people going have 3 Ds of less at A level so really should be getting a job or resitting those. It is time to cull about 75% of this parasitic, state funded with soft loans industry. Soft loans that will in the main turn out to be mainly grants!
It seems Joe is also still a close friend or the economic illiterate ex-chancellor George Osborne. The one who mugged pension pots, taxed landlords (and thus tenants) on non existent profits (very sustainable), gave us absurdly high CGT rates, failed to increase the £325K IHT threshold (despite promising to raise it to £1 million) and increase stamp duty to totally absurd levels and increase taxes and tax complexity hand over fist. So clearly another economically and numercially illiterate chancellor.
I can’t see what effect Bro Jo has had in changing anything at universities.
The whole green movement is being promoted by a bunch of impractical ”fruit cakes” egged on by equally impractical and scientifically ignorant MPs who are trying to drive us back a couple of hundred years. The country will go bust as will all the population and we will end up in a Marxist State.
We will only have ourselves to blame if we let this madness develop. We need to look forward not backwards
We tried and tried via the ballot box. Please don’t blame us.
Our only recourse now is disobedience and we are not that people. (To our great credit.)
The Government are being dishonest.
The climate change lobby has been shown to be another front for those wanted to “smash capitalism“. Many scientists had predicted the ice would have melted in the Arctics and the North West passage would be open in the summer. It was “settled science”. Didn’t happen.
So what are the Government’s real reasons. Given the science has proven wrong. Is it peak oil? Removing dependence on Russia and the ME? Preparing for nuclear fission? Chinese infiltration to destroy our economy? Group think? Marxist Professors ?
There doesn’t seem to be a rational explanation of the policy. But there does seem to be a lack of candour. I am finding dishonesty, based on presenting only one side of the argument, strongly characterises the Government, MSM and PR.
I hope this one sidedness is a strong sign preempting their collapse in the eyes of the public.
Sir John
I am going to buy an older car from the pre-electronic age that can be kept running for a long time to avoid these unwanted electric toys.
Roger
I can’t escape the feeling that the effect on the ordinary voter is deliberately ignored or not thought through.
Offering vast numbers of HK residents a home here when we cannot even provide one for our own citizens, MPs dont suffer from trying to get Doctors, dentist and hospital appointments, try the real world for a change. Let’s virtue signalling a rise in the minimum wage but ignore those people priced out of jobs. At a time of brutal economic downturn lets risk a trade war with China that we cannot win. Let’s force people to have pensions to plan for the future and then trash the companiesS and dividends That make up their value.
And so it goes on.
Governments are always and everywhere the most destructive force causing inflation, recession, war and inequality. We do not have capitalism in the modern world. All governments are very socialist and constantly indulge in central planning which is always a disaster. The economic crash is entirely made by governments and banks and the virus is merely a fall guy for something that was baked in the cake anyway. Global warming is a complete hoax designed to kill off vast numbers of people and enabled by the gullible that do not realise what is going on – just like the virus hoax. Sadly billions of people still suffer from government and media indoctrination and we are heading for a Hunger Games type of society riven by conflict, starvation and repression.
The younger Tories who push green agendas call themselves Bright Blue. One of them was calling for the public to inform on drivers who leave their engines running while waiting for the traffic to move on after a short stop. They understand very little about technology and come from metropolitan arts backgrounds. Unfortunately, our Prime Minister fits the description.
Can anyone remember why the electrically powered trolly bus was scrapped 50 years ago ?
It worked on planned fixed routes, with long pantograph arms, it was not restricted by battery life, rails or track, it could overcome obstructions on the road, it gave a very smooth ride, it had some limited battery power to self manoeuvre when not connected to the overhead power supply lines, it was quiet with little or no emission pollution from the actual vehicle.
Other than the need for cables above, it seems like almost the perfect vehicle for todays public transport system if the roads were not constantly being dug up and closed which would necessitate a detour.
There is nothing creative about the green movement – they simply want us to go back to the dark ages and remain in our villages without consuming energy…. Likewise the marxist movement is all about destruction — Neither have any intention of making life better for the average person.
Workable technology is what drives our progress. The socialist dogma that is pushed down our throats is neither progress nor innovation.
Well I don’t think it happened that rapidly.
Even in developed economises the motor car too from 1900 to mid 1960s to peak, and in less developed countries, it only really started in the 1980s. Not everybody had a horse and cart.
This government seems not to use any knowledge or experience in any decisions, because it doesn’t have any. It doesn’t use its voter base for feedback, but the MSM and whoever shouts loudest. It’s relying on D Davis, you etc to provide a mature feedback mechanism, then failing that, the population itself.
Us 50-80 year olds will need to become far more vocal and reactive, because we will get trampled over otherwise. We might provide the bulk of this government’s voter base, but it has 4 years more not to listen.
What do we want?
Inefficient and poisonous electricity production which is harmful to the planet.
When do we want it?
Now and for the rest of all eternity.
It is, though, quite funny watching you all complain about a debate you lost 30 years ago.
Win or lose a vote it doesn’t matter to you, Andy.
There’s nothing funny about your version of democracy. (I have much sympathy for your arguments but it’s precisely the way you put them that got you Brexit. Look in the mirror.)
Off topic but a potential bombshell. Namely our vast liabilities via the European Investment Bank allegedly agreed by our PM.
Inconvenient truth anyone?
Is the British Army getting ready with an electric tank, for when there are no refineries to supply diesel to current designs?
Actually that might be neat. An electric fighting vehicle would be a bit more stealthy than the current noisy hot vehicles. But that is fighting the last war and not the next one I suspect.
The most pertinent parts of your diary today Sir John are the parts that describe demand and how business reacts. Business reacts quickly to real demand not government mandated demand.
Prices are higher when demand is real and not fabricated.
I don’t suppose that anyone in government is joining up these plans? Does anyone know where all the electricity to power the heat pumps and heat the electric-only apartments and drive the road vehicles is going to be generated?
An interesting article. Many governing elites are naturally attracted to the idea that they, as superior beings, exclusively know what is best for everyone else and that it’s only under their control that the mass of humanity can be led or coerced into following the right path. These elites are wary or downright hostile to individual liberty, freedom of expression and freedom of thought. Our elite is rapidly moving towards the downright hostile position.
We’re witnessing the emergence of new quasi-religious beliefs such as environmentalism and intersectionality. These ideas started in the universities, and have spilled out as successive cohorts of graduates have entered the workplace and climbed the greasy pole. Our politicians may be believers, or feel it’s in their narrow interest to pretend to be believers. We really need to hear some alternative voices but with the Cancel Culture very few have the courage or opportunity to speak out. I hope politicians with courage, energy and conviction emerge to lead us out of the hole we are sliding into.