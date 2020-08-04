Back to work and beating the virus

The government doesn’t have a choice of either controlling the virus or promoting jobs and growth. It has to do both. So far anti virus policies have dominated, with ruinous effects on the travel, leisure and hospitality industries. The PM is now looking at options to avoid a new national lockdown to control the virus.
Policy has to centre on
1 More intense medical discussion and analysis drawing on worldwide experience of which drugs and treatments can cut the death rate of serious hospital cases.
2 Help with continued shielding of those most vulnerable to serious forms of the disease.
3. Good trace and test systems so more carriers can isolate.
To generate economic recovery we need further relaxation of general restrictions on economic activity. I pointed to the way green policy is damaging large industrial and energy sectors yesterday. Today I highlight the travel, leisure and hospitality sectors.
Some leisure and hospitality businesses think there is no point in opening at all under current regulations, and some are still banned from opening. Some have re opened but face turnover well down owing to the need for social distancing and new methods of working which raise costs. A minority have adapted their business model to new conditions and are trading well. Given current levels of demand and the nature of the government interruptions the majority are unlikely to be able to do this.
On the plus side for the U.K. industry are some of the quarantine restrictions and bans on foreign travel. The decision on Spain in particular gives the U.K. holiday industry a real boost as you would expect many more people to holiday in the U.K. These same regulations undermine foreign tourist serving businesses like Bicester Village and central London.
Talking to some of the affected businesses I encountered one which saw a market opening for top end take away prepared dinners delivered to time share accommodation and is doing well. I found a travel business that has a back up contract for the NHS who as a result has abandoned the traditional visitor travel they offered. I have seen several shuttered businesses, often with older owner managers who wish to avoid social contact with the public. I have seen varied interpretations of the rules by hotels and restaurants prepared to run with lower occupancy and fewer covers.
61 Comments
Stop this nonsense that pubs must close for schools to open.
Schools must open without exception. Experience from other countries shows that schools are more than safe to reopen.
Context is everything.
John is correct to say that the UK must draw on best practice around the world. In conjunction with that, then schools may open when conditions are right.
But these must not be hollow words.
The behaviour of this virus – unlike that of some voters – can only be controlled by real, material actions, not by silly slogans.
Control the behaviour of voters eh? Chilling words.
The virus can be controlled – but at immense cost.
Last year (before CV-19) PHE put a value on life at around £30k per year of extended life. Any treatment that cost more than £30k would be turned down as being too much for the NHS to bear.
With CV19 the the bill for saving lives is likely to exceed £300bn this year alone – I don’t think this includes the suffering from job losses and the economic depression that is clearly on its way and will be with us for years if not decades.
But that’s only to save lives from CV-19 – the NHS is failing to treat people suffering from other afflictions and letting them die (as with a young and otherwise healthy colleague and friend of mine last month.)
We have reached the point where CV-19 deaths must be avoided at *any* cost and that includes people being allowed to die of other causes.
Sunak’s extension of furlough was insane. I think it has sunk our economy.
Now.
If I could compose a ‘silly’ slogan to get my point across to financial illiterates who think that money can be invented without total and lethal loss of creditworthiness I’d love to use it.
PS Taking the extreme Imperial estimate of 600,000 lives lost the UK government has spent £538,000 per life saved in debt alone.
The cost in lost businesses and ruined lives (and loss of life other than by CV19) is incalculable.
Strong need for commerce pulls buyer and seller together. Gradually they will shift to mutually-attractive positions where they can safely exchange more easily.
Good morning
That bang you just heard was the sound of the stable door being shut and the clipperty-clop in the distance was the horse.
We were told that the government would be led by the science. Statistical analysis, a form of science if you will, says we are long past peak. The virus is not as dangerous as we have been led to believe and we are well past the point where the NHS needs saving.
Many here were arguing that all we had to do was to protect those at high risk, practice social distancing, work from home if possible and not panic. The government panicked. It allowed itself to be fooled by a media both hostile to it and on need of a good story to sell. It was sold, and bought, FAKE NEWS !
The Government should just announce that the manufactured crisis is over. That there will be no more restrictions and people can resume their normal lives. Stop wearing those silly muzzles, reopen parliament, and get back to work. It is time you MP’s started leading by example and not by barking orders behind the frontlines.
‘Silly muzzles’ are what will help my aged aunts and uncles – just released back into the wild – have a semblance of a normal life again after being cooped-up for 5 months. I have been shocked at the selfishness of young adults.
They are silly muzzles. You can wear something over your face that you can see through when held up to the light, for all the authorities care.
So long as we can’t see your nose or mouth. The mask itself can be as useless as a chain link fence against a swarm of mosquitoes for all they care.
There is no medical standard for what type of face covering you must wear which should give you a clue that this was a sop to shouty people in the media with no real useful function – we have the ridiculous spectacle of young men being interviewed outside, socially distanced for F1 with face masks on.
The real remedy – “wash your hands” (which I have been doing as a key worker and carer throughout lockdown) – has gone quiet.
As for the ‘selfish young’ – they have no future. They have sacrificed theirs to give *some* of the elder generation a few years more life.
And how lucky the older boomers, having their fathers storm the beaches of Normandy to save them and now their grandsons give up their jobs, livelihoods to suffer deprivation beyond the living memory of the vast majority.
+1 and Sunak’s extension of furlough has ruined us.
Quite right. The Norwegian and Danish authorities admitted a little while ago that they overreacted to Covid and did not need to trash their economies. There is nothing to stop our government from doing the same, even at this late stage. Other than hysterical media lying with statistics, and their editors should be put back in their box once and for all.
When you’ve taken a wrong turning down a dead-end, you just have to turn round. Nothing else will work.
Restaurants, cafes, pubs ,street parties, theme parks, airports and beaches are packed and yet it’s too dangrrous to go back to work or teachers to go back to school, Ridiculous. End All Furloughing Now.
A consistent message would be a good start plus stop ‘lying’ I see it is alleged another u turn on testing, This time in all care homes which got the usual government spokesman meaningless bland response.
Second lockdown a hysterical smokescreen to cover No 10s abysmal failures. I tend to agree.
An unprecedented challenge but I can’t help thinking we should have been able to do better and the media has been shameful.
Just ask the businesses that you speak to what about the key people responsible especially for the track and trace fiasco, still earning fat salaries, then stand well back!
Heavily edited post –
”which drugs and treatments can cut the death rate”.
Imho, there is something seriously wrong with the UK’s C-19 re-purposed drug therapy research program. On August 19, this will have been running for no less than five months with no real breakthrough so far despite a number of promising drugs being tested.
Reply I have been pursuing this with the govt. One drug has passed trials for use. I am told any other that shows positive effects will be approved as soon as the trial proves that.
Increased testing obviously means more cases detected. Prime Minister Johnson is using more cases detected to ramp up lockdown threats and the fear factor without making allowance for the increased testing.
Reply More tests should mean more accuracy on incidence and R and lies behind the switch to local lock downs.Of course early numbers on incidence are likely to be less accurate.
Polly
If a business, hospitality or otherwise, finds it is unable to reopen because it is impossible to comply with social distancing measures and be profitable why not let them open and simply restrict who they serve. A publican could ignore social distancing guidelines entirely but serve only customers under 60 years old. Healthy under 60s are more likely to be struck by lightning than die of Covid. Pubs packed with younger people will lead to more cases but also lead us towards herd immunity. The older generation can enjoy pubs with beer gardens and keep safe!
As long as these young people don’t live with at risk people, and don’t bother visiting their elder relatives.
+1
Insofar as R is concerned, increased testing will detect more cases, so up goes R, unless you compensate for increased testing.
Increased detection doesn’t necessarily mean more infection. It probably existed anyway because mild cases are being being picked up which were not known about previously.
Polly
But what will they do,
When we all get the ‘flu?
Winter’s coming!
Off topic but sort of sums everything HMG does. I wonder what a well known singer feels when he was greeted with BBC cameras on his arrest and an ex government minister is granted anonymity?
How relevant Animal Farm is even today.
@Nigl – He might feel their cases are dissimilar as there is a material distinction between being arrested and being questioned.
Let us recall that the behaviour of both South Yorkshire Police and the BBC in the case of the singer was reprehensible but both have form.
Cannot see why you highlight Bicester Village . I had reason to visit Bicester a week ago and decided to visit the Village shopping centre in the afternoon. The car parking was so jam packed I decided not to bother.
The key to the dilema is rapid result testing, and a 90 minute turnround test was announced only yesterday. Once a national system of applying it is activated and health practiques issued the country can get back to normal operation of work and pleasure. The first thing you need to do is get GP doctors surgeries back to normal operation as test centres backed up with centres in supermarket car parks. Who in their wisdom decided that surgeries should be closed in a health pandemic.
One can excuse wrong decisions being made during the early days of this crisis, and many were, but now the incoherance and irrational seem to continue. Now we have this rapid test it should be implemented at every airport and seaport in the country with an emphasis on incoming passengers. With the implementation of the above the country can return to normal operation pending a vaccination. Once proved effective it should be compulsory with sanctions for those who think otherwise without good reason.
+1
Bicester Village relies heavily on Chinese tourists. And, at the moment, there are none of them.
Well the airfield is only a grass one at which a gliding club operates. Upper Heyford has a long enough runway to take incoming jets from China and is close to Bicester. Having said that I can’t say I have seen any Chinese at Bicester Village, I think we have more in Benidorm. To me this is one of your more bizaare comments to date, but for a change harmless.
No vaccination should ever be compulsory without ensuring that it has been properly tested and trialled. From what I’ve read, the trials going on right now are showing unpleasant side effects. Certain companies are making arrangements to absolve themselves of responsibility in the case of any deaths or serious disfigurements. It is amazing how the common cold has never had a vaccine for it, yet coronavirus vaccine can be rustled up within months. How convenient. Have you never wondered why there is such a push for vaccinating the world? Plenty of money in it for certain vested interests. That’s why they don’t like HCQ. I am not anti-vaccination, but this whole corona scenario is a different kettle of fish.
Good morning Sir John
The Government seems to be complying with the MsM’s agenda, maybe it is time to step back and put the people in charge. Yes Government should explain the risks but after that it should leave the actual decision to the individual and common sense. Some will put their hands up in horror at that thought. But think about it the majority of the people have taken precautions, will take precautions as they no the risk. Most businesses have adjusted because they no the risk. What we have is a handful of idiots that wouldn’t comply to anything that are prolonging this out break and you can never legislate for them, they are just dumb idiots and we all adjust because of them. That means Government is punishing the majority because of the idiots, then to cap it all the idiots thrive in their own little world and blame others if it goes wrong – “government didn’t tell me”. Governing is not the same as ruling and its about time they got that into their thick skulls.
It is not government ‘nannying’ that is solving anything, it is government ‘nannying’ that is hindering common sense and stopping us moving forward. One size cannot fit all or even the majority of the situations, every area, workplace, home is different and the better for it. We have a Government obsessed with Socialist Doctrine and power.
Government being lead by the MsM is responsible for the trap we are in, not the virus.
Perfectly put. I am hacked off that my efforts are ignored and wasted as HMG panders to the few. Again!
“Everything under heaven is in utter chaos; the situation is excellent.”
― mao tse-tung
Indeed they clearly have to do both. Deaths each week are now running at below the five year average we clearly need to get back to work now.
The first thing to do though is surely to find out why places like Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Singapore have a record of deaths (per positive case) that are so very, very much better than the UK rate and to try to replicate it.
Covid deaths in the UK according to the government are 46,000 though excess death are nearer to 70,000. I maintain that the 70,000 is the better estimate but the government prefer (for some foolish reason) to put these extra 24,000 death down as due to the lack of other NHS service or other mysterious causes.
But even using the governemnt figure of 46,000 deaths then had the UK matched the death per positive case figure of Switzerland dealth would have been 17,000, Germany 13,000 and Singapore just 155.
Rather than clapping our state monopoly health system we need to ask why it failed about 30,000 people so appallingly.
+1
Overweight people tend to fare badly with Covid-19. UK average BMI 27.3 (overweight), Singapore 23.7 (normal weight).
Maybe it didn’t fail 30000 people so appallingly. Maybe, for a variety of reasons, we are a nation of lardy arses who exist on a diet of junk food and take no exercise. We’re bad. The States is bad too. They are an even bigger bunch of lardy arses.
mike
Interesting that it is the fast food restaurants who seem to be cashing in and benefiting from the meal deal subsidy.
On the one hand we have the government trying to beat obesity and offering fitness solutions, bikes and the like, and on the other they are promoting junk food.
Surely the simple solution to help businesses would have been a cut in taxes, rather than a subsidy on product.
A hospital consultant wrote a comment on a Conservative Woman article a few weeks ago, and he confirmed that they had been encouraged to put Covid on as many death certificates as possible. Virus tests on one person, done more than once, each counted as a new case ..The hospital he worked at in Surrey, had been largely empty throughout, and in his opinion, having exchanged views with peers around the country – there has been no pandemic. He said the trust had also been running empty ambulances around with their sirens going with no job to go to.
He confirmed all the stories people are telling. He thought that the figures were about 5-10 times greater than reality of cases.
It seems a lot of the testing is showing up asymptomatic cases. I agree the worst is most definitely over – we need to get back to normal ASAP. We can still be sensible and hygienic.
As was suggested yesterday by some emanate professors in the scientific field. In more than doubling in the last month of our testing capacity, then seeing an increase of infections shouldn’t be a surprise.
That in its self doesn’t prove the infection is growing, just more are discovered. Hospital admissions on the other hand are falling, so what does that prove.
All it proves is HMG is not up to speed on logic, its and arts and craft club without a business or math appreciation between them.
We are one of the fattest nations in Europe. We also have an NHS, which means lots of older people kept alive in frail condition propped up on drugs – like my Mum, bless her.
We started shielding her when this hit Italy.
As amateur carers my brother and I are bewildered that professional care homes weren’t on to this earlier.
Is it just me or has there been a total absence of criticism from Tory MPs allegedly representing their constituents, even the ‘rent a quote’ have said nothing.
I know mine salutes when told to or stays quiet.
We often ask why/how HMG gets away with things obvious failures etc. Covid, I think, has demonstrated why.
They all stick to the party line however absurd and indefensible. Party before constituents every time.
I was heartened by the news yesterday that there has been a breakthrough in cheap, rapid testing. May I suggest that some of that capability needs to be made available to lubricate the wheels of air-travel? Perhaps you might pressure Grant Shapps – if he’s out of quarantine yet – to get a wiggle on. The owner of Hayes Travel, speaking on the radio this morning, after having to cut nearly a thousand jobs, mentioned that his business was just about able to cope until the Spain restrictions were introduced (with, I add, this government’s trademark zero-notice).
There is no doubt that the virus has posed a monumental challenge to all countries and all governments. There is also no doubt that, among developed countries, our government’s response has been just about the worse. Trump excepted of course. America has been an even worse car crash.
Voters have been forgiving. They have understood the immense difficulty of balancing what amounts to the health of the wealthy vs the wealth of the healthy. But there really is now no forgiving this continuingly inept response. The troubles we have now all stem from four disastrous decisions made early on:
1) failure to lockdown quickly enough
2) failure to expand track and trace
3) ridiculous belief in British exceptionalism
4) failure to quarantine arrivals
We are now just lurching from crisis to crisis via the odd catastrophe. If a company had performed so badly its boss and board would have been let go a long time ago. It really is long since time that we let the boss go. Who could have guessed that the ability to guffaw in Latin was probably insufficient to be able to run a country? Well, me for a start.
Read Richard Littlejohn in the Daily Mail today. He sums it all up perfectly.
+1
He always does Nigel. He’s far more in touch with reality than any of the current incumbents.
John
The way to defeat the virus exists – we need to start using it says Professor of Epidemiology, MD, PhD (with over 300 peer reviewed publications). See NewsWeek.
https://www.newsweek.com/key-defeating-covid-19-already-exists-we-need-start-using-it-opinion-1519535
Simple: “the medication hydroxychloroquine. When this inexpensive oral medication is given very early in the course of illness, before the virus has had time to multiply beyond control, it has shown to be highly effective, especially when given in combination with the antibiotics azithromycin or doxycycline and the nutritional supplement zinc.”
Are you aware of this and have you read the many published papers globally about this?
They can’t do that!
The virus has been rendered political and use of hydroxychloroquine would endorse Trump. (And Boris always has to be a little “offish“ re Trump).
Obviously if people are ill…no stone should be left unturned..all cures should be considered.
But that is sanity and we don’t live in a sane world.
I reported on this a few weeks back Dolores Cahill vs James Delingpole interview.
Hydroxychloroquine, Vits C, D and Zinc (supplements which I and my family have been taking for months – probably unnecessarily) has shown good results.
Unfortunately Trump haters demonised hydroxychloroquine which has a record of saving tens of millions of lives having been administered routinely and to many patients long term – all of a sudden it’s more lethal than cyanide.
If I owned a bar or restaurant where I’ve had put up screens between tables I’d consider making them into permant booths creating a quieter and more intimate atmosphere, and thus charge higher prices. Wouldn’t work everywhere of course.
There certainly should be better guidelines regarding masks — Having virus-free individuals forced to wear masks is not only irrational…. It demonstrates how scared everyone has become, due to the constant garbage that TV promotes
The guidelines should be that anyone with any symptoms stays home or wears an effective mask —- Forcing everyone to wear a mask is stopping people going out and that will contribute heavily to our economic downfall
The virus is going to be here long after we’re gone — hiding from it will do no good because it will find ways to stay alive — Confronting it is the only real option.
It’s pretty clear that a second wave is planned — If we go into another total lockdown the country will not survive it economically — Stop the silly TV scare stories, and let’s approach this rationally — Let’s have some joined up thinking from government…!
There was never any justification for the lockdown in the first place. There is no evidence that it did any good at all and huge evidence that it killed tens of thousands of people and wrecked the economy. This virus has a survival rate of 99.972%, better than flu or a dozen other illnesses yet the media and government have whipped up an absurd panic and instituted unlawful, unscientific and downright ludicrous measures that should result in trials and jail time for all the players involved in this farce.
As far as I am concerned none of the ruling class has any legitimacy or right to give orders to anybody at any time.
There will be no economic recovery while the virus is uncontrolled.
Getting a proper track and trace system in place is the key and still far from accomplished. The new 90 minute tests are great news. Our scientists may yet save us and the world given a bit more time.
It’s criminally crazy to push people back on to public transport if they can do their jobs just as well at home. Minimise travel to reduce the spread.
We all know Boris is hopelessly out of his depth and we see him and the government flipping and flopping from day to day on partial data. The basis of the numbers is constantly changing such that even an intelligent numerate person would struggle to block out the statistical noise and reach sound decisions.
Boris and his minder don’t have a clue, which is why we mostly block them out as much as we can. There was some black entertainment in laughing at them for a while but that’s run dry now.
There’s an excellent piece in Conservative Woman “Johnson Isn’t Listening to the Right Scientists”. Professor Carl Henaghan has done what should have been blindingly obvious to anyone, though apparently not to the government advisers, and divided the number of infections by tests undertaken and showing there is no increasing trend at all. Another consultant suggests the term “second wave” should be banned by ministers. Absolutely.
And perhaps someone can explain why we are quarantining arrivals from Spain hence further crippling the travel industry when Britain is recording 65 deaths a days and Spain 4. Likewise restrictions from Sweden and Portugal bear no statistical logic.
This is from the UK MD of a large multinational Belgium company I having dealings with who supply’s the UK building trades. spectacular’ recovery in June, sales in July were up a record-breaking 31.9% year-on-year, 20.9% ahead of our pre-Covid budget.
Always positive, masses of ‘Common Sense’ always ahead of the hand wringers. HMG has to set the UK free, it cant and it has shown it cant dictate and succeed in its prescription of one size fits all. Good Government guides, bad government try’s to rule.
“On the plus side for the U.K. industry are some of the quarantine restrictions and bans on foreign travel. The decision on Spain in particular gives the U.K. holiday industry a real boost as you would expect many more people to holiday in the U.K. “
True but the only problem with that is that down here in St. Ives, we are currently getting masses of people that normally go to places like Benidorm and Magaluf choosing to flout the rules here instead.
I note that scientists are this morning involved in a “if more people go out and about the virus will spread” back to school shock.
The media love these stories and the public laps them up. While fear proliferates we can not rebuild our economy.
It would be very interesting to see the savings and debt ratios for the last four months. I assume that anyone who has kept their job will be much better off than before, the real fear factor is how long can people keep their jobs?
Either we reach herd immunity or we isolate from the rest of the world until the disease has disappeared worldwide. The latter is impossible as the boats arriving in the South coast testify. Even without that problem we need to import stuff to survive. Without herd immunity we will be chasing this disease forever, as just one infected person coming into the country will start a new outbreak.
It would be lovely to reach herd immunity via. a vaccine, but we can’t count on that.
To judge by the continued decline in deaths, hospitalisations, and infections detected per test administered we are very close to herd immunity already. The rise in cases detected is solely caused by the increase in tests administered.
Stop scaring people, especially since the all cause death rate is at an all time low!
Schools in Sweden never closed, and the all cause death rate for Swedes under 25 is a little below normal.
The government needs to replace its current medical advisors with ones not interested in milking the situation, and open everything up.
The disease is beat, it is the fear that needs to be conquered.
The way youngsters are behaving is appaling. It is preventing many businesses from operating normally. I find the idea of over 50’s being kept indoors a horrible prospect. Surely we are able to live our lives as safely as we can. Most of us have common sense. Many on us still work and for those who have been made redundant what chance will they have of ever working again if this policy is brought in? Nobody will take on the over 50’s and yet we still have bills to pay and in many cases mortgages etc.
Get these idiots that are protesting off the streets and let’s get the country back to normal. Where I live the numbers of infections are low and I have been going about my daily business as normal from the start. I had to go shopping for provisions and I walked my dog daily.. When allowed I met with friends in the garden. We do know how to be sensible.
I know!
Let’s all just forget about whatever virus and go back to life.
Stop treating well people as if they were ill and stop making them ill.
Give them their health service back ( such as it was).
Just leave us alone!
And probably that little, teeny-weeny, filterable ( through the finest porcelain!!) virus will leave us alone too!
A World Influenza Centre was set up in 1947 in London under the auspices of WHO.
Is it still going?
If it is it hasn’t got very far has it?
John, do you honestly believe your government are doing a great job communicating about CV19, a good job, an adequate job or could do better?
For what it is worth I think it could do better. You shouldn’t have to follow Professor Karol Sikora on twitter for a bit of perspective and balance or David Paton. The Prof is especially worried about people not going for cancer screening because of fear of this virus in hospitals 450 people per day die of cancer.
1 day ago the Prof tweeted “In England, the number of people in hospital with the virus cotinues to drop. It’s now 769, a month ago it was over 2000. There are 68 patients in mechanical ventialtion beds, a month ago it was over 200. No rises yet, in fact these stats are continuing to fall.
There is also a twitter account if anyone is interesting called @UKCovid19Stats
“UK covid 19 infections by date reported. There were 1,114,625 (+45%) more tests to see if a person has the virus in July than in June. With a large amount of targeted testing being carried out in hotspots, an increase in infections is to be expected”
We’re not told what the risky activities are that are spreading this virus. Even if we only checked people who are admitted into hospital with it right now, it would give the public the knowledge to see what is dangerous to do.
Or the five deaths NHS England reported yesterday, how long were the patients in hospital for, what treatments did they have, what age were they, how long were they ventilated for, did they come into hospital from their home in this Country, had they been fully locked down? Who visited them (carers, GP , family), were there other health conditions.
How can we be alert if we don’t know what we are being alert to.
Your government are telling us it is safe to travel to Spain and Italy and France, I don’t think it is but it’s just a feeling I have that they are covering up rising cases to keep their tourism industry open. But if we have a spike in the UK because of this from the end of August and through September it will be Boris in trouble for not providing the safety information.