Emergency assistance grants to local Councils to help those in need

By johnredwood | Published: August 5, 2020

West Berkshire is receiving £103,352 and Wokingham £77,342 to make grants to people struggling with food bills and the cost of other essentials.

Payments under this scheme can be made to those already  in receipt of normal social security payments, and getting help from the Covid Summer Food fund.

The government is determined no-one need go hungry, and leaves it to Councils to use their skills and knowledge of local deprivation to distribute money where needed.

  1. Ian Wragg
    Let people get back to normal and stop this interminable micro managing of peoples lives.
    We’re heading for 5 million unemployed and 102 taxied across the Channel again yesterday.
    Get a grip John, the public are getting restless.

