Reviewing the extent of the state

Government activity has expanded massively as a result of the decision to lock down the country to combat the virus. It is time to roll back many of these areas to bring budgets back towards balance after a huge borrowing splurge.
9 million people are now effectively additional employees of the state thanks to the Furlough scheme. Most of their wages are paid by taxpayers with the express requirement that they must not work for their employers whilst being so paid. It is important as the government has indicated that rapid progress is now made with getting these people back into full time or part time working with their employer, to save the jobs and slash the costs to government.
The state has paid to control the workload and actions of the private health sector. During the height of the crisis there was an understandable surge in NHS spending, but there was also a drop in health output. Most private sector medicine stopped altogether, and most non urgent treatments stopped in the NHS. As a result health GDP fell. We need to get health output up to at least the levels it was at in January, and return to a system where private money as well as public comes in to cover the costs.
There are also an number of other areas where the state procured resources and capacity by contract to deal with the emergency, where it could now review those contracts, save some money and free capacity for others.
The state has taken upon itself paying to sustain the full level of costs of public transport when it was carrying three or four times as many people as it is today. There needs to be some thought of what demand for the next two or three years is likely to be and what level of fare revenue is likely. It would be unrealistic to carry on recruiting people to the railway for example when the forecast demand is going to be so much lower than last year. Current loss levels are unsustainable for any length of time, and thought needs to be given to a pathway for winning back lost passengers.
65 Comments
A shocking sight in Beirut. A lovely city which has endured many tough years – and now this.
It looks like this was a blast at a factory storing chemicals. A type of fertiliser.
It demonstrates the importance of proper regulation for substances which can be dangerous.
The UK chemical industry is facing a billion pound bill to duplicate regulation after Brexit.
Is this the sort of red tape you all want scrapped?
If so, better tell the neighbours if they have a chemical plant next door.
As usual, disinformation for a lost remain cause.
Beirut in the distant past was a thriving city, a centre of commerce with a good quality of life. Since those halcion days it has been a war zone as is Lebanon that contains it. Religious terrorism is at the heart of it, combined with the proliferation of the same in the countries surrounding it. Western and Russian involvement has not helped but the middle east is inherently rotten.
Fertilizer is great for terrorist bomb making. Do we know whether it was an accident caused by a lack of a raft of EU regulation or was it a terrorist act mistaken or deliberate
To then connect it with the UK chemical industry , its potential lack of regulation post Brexit, and a vast sum of money plucked from the ether is worthy of Pravda. Pure “Bovine Skattology” as is your norm.
Your final attempt to spread fear poses the question , who are you working for beyond your own ego.
It does not require “a raft” of any regulation, to prevent the storage of huge quantities of explosive or potentially explosive material, as a single mass, in populated areas.
However, this is an object lesson, as to what happens when it is either absent, or when it is not enforced.
just one element in sedition.
But it gets published.
Agree!
From reports is seems that this Ammonium Nitrate was confiscated from a ship and then being incompetently stored by an arm of the government.
Yes, it’s very strong evidence, for the absolute need for competent government.
Ahem.
You beat me to it, Andy.
It’s not just the regulations, but the resources allocated to inspection and to enforcement.
If these were done properly in the UK then we would never have had the disaster at Grenfell Tower, nor horse meat being sold as beef by an abattoir in Todmorden, nor plenty besides.
Councils have been forced by Tufton Street doctrine – which dictates much in the UK – to out-source building regulation to private “consultancies”, which are often tied up with for-profit construction themselves. A similar thing happened in the US with airworthiness certification.
If people fail to make certain that bad things cannot happen, then they will – ALWAYS.
Well you will!
Grenfell Tower was incompetence by the state sector from start to finish.
It was idiotic to clad the building anyway (to save trivial heat losses – the climate alarmist religion) and certainly to do it totally incompetently and very dangerously. The building control inspectors and fire regulators clearly failed, the fire brigade failed to fully put out the initial fire. Then perhaps the worse error of all fire chiefs idiotically send people back to their flats when it was perfectly clear just from the from the early TV pictures that the fire was totally out of control.
You found a kindred spirit. Accident or design?
The latter I have no doubt!
Horse meat? Fancy bringing that up and trying to pass it off as a purely British problem. That started in the EU. There were flaws in EU regulation for tracing. Mostly Romania Netherlands, France, Ireland and Poland if I remember well. Didn’t think it important to mention the EU part for some reason? Todmorden was small fry.
Yes all over the world (outside the EU) industrial premises are exploding left and right, only in the EU are there never accidents. The collapse of the Turin bridge must have been fake news for example. The US has much lower incidence of food poisoning from salmonella and campylobacter than the EU (ie from chickens). How can this be when they chorine wash chicken (like the EU does for salad) and we have all those protectionist regulations? Must all be Tory fake news. Etc
Andy you need to move to the EU where you will be happy. So will we be.
Good morning
And what of all those extra powers it gave itself. Will the government be repealing those ? Somehow I doubt it.
We need Docklands Light Railway trains for all local services across the UK
Local Light Railway tracks arranged in a figure of 8 shape could run permanently in the same direction without obstruction.
Everyone living within the figure 8 shape, and many of those outside, would be within close range. Walks and bikes would assist reach. Cars would be less-needed.
Do not wear masks
Do not suppress the virus too much
Track and trace stopped in March.
Wear masks
Lockdown to suppress the virus
Track and trace is essential.
Thus the diametrically opposite views of the scientists you are deferring to.
Yesterday I went to the dentist for my appointment cancelled by you early in May. A problem was found that potentially could mean a lost tooth. Had I been allowed the original appointment this would have been mitigated. The dentist told me there was no reason for the shutdown what they are doing today, they could have done then. The toilets are still shut although I can use them in a garden centre. The receptionist ignores that saying that for people with, for instance prostrate problems the decision is in humane.
Thank you government. You haven’t got a b****y clue.
Open schools, shut pubs. What’s the connection.
Tell us John why is the government putting the RFA ships up for international tender because of EU rules when in 21 weeks time we will no longer be bound by EU rules.
Still the civic Serpents can’t come to terms with the referendum.
The connection is.
The Marxist teaching union has Boris by the wotsits.
And the pub thing is basically ( cleverish) moral blackmail.
“Oh you teachers won’t go back to work“ ( which they don’t want to do anyway in order to complete the destruction of capitalism).
“But you are happy for the PUBS to be open. You prefer working class hot beds of iniquity and right wing politics to children’s ( bleat, bleat) edyooocashun!”
Will it work though?
Methinks the far, extreme, commie Left has already outwitted Our Dear Leader and he will cave as ever.No school in September!
Has he already agreed to suffocation if they go bemasked?
Look, he has imploded everything because of pressure from the Left.
Surely NOW is the time for true conservative MPs to stand/speak up?
Do we have to beg?
And I’ll tell you what.
MY dentist KNEW about the coming shut down.
The key to a return to some form of normality is the roll out of the 90 minute, test to result, test for Covid19. Combine it with the use of face masks in places of work, and anywhere indoors where contact with strangers is necessary, to increase confidence levels high.
Under the above circumstances a return to places of work should be mandatory combined with a government supported recognition that working from home has many peripheral benefits, so do it where possible, fully or in part.
Whether the PC adherents like it or not, special attention should be given to the BAME areas of our country for testing, living habits etc, because they have been proved to be particularly vulnerable. Additionally we need testing at all points of entry to the UK to end the importation of Covid19.
How about rolling back the powers that your government has taken over our lives?
Stop fiddling, stop interfering, stop hurling out half-baked ideas that have got us in the mess we’re now in. Stop the arrogance and ignorance of your government.
As Nigl said – “Thank you government. You haven’t got b****y clue.”
+1
+2
+1
The government needs to create certainty for a British business that we will be trading with the EU in WTO terms from Jan 1. It is irresponsible that uncertainty can persist until October.
It is unacceptable for the U.K. to give the EU a veto over British economic policy through the “state aid” provisions it is seeking. Continuing to discuss obviously unacceptable measures to the last minute is simply counter productive encouraging EU intransigence, creating business uncertainty and blocking trade deals with non-EU states who perceive that we are not acting like an independent state they can do business with.
+1
This is absolutely CRITICAL. I can see no more long grass. Deal with this now for crying in a bucket.
Good morning Sir John
I am disturbed by the phrases the State and Government paying for this that and the other. It seems a deceitful ruse by those that have grabbed power.
The UK does not have a Sovereign Wealth Fund i.e. there is nothing Government does to generate money(printing aside) for its own use. All they constantly do is take out another loan and charge against the taxpayer.
If an individual went out to a bank, took out a loan in my name, grabbed the money and had a nice time, leaving me to pay for it when the authorities caught up, that would be fraud. If the Police and the Courts caught up with the perpetrator they would find a new home in jail. Yet every day our Governments do this to every individual in the UK, nowadays it is not to fulfill manifesto promises, or keep us safe – but to Virtual Signal. For the most part it would appear this VS is to do nothing but say we are here and let the MsM know they are following their agenda.
Politics in general has become corrupting on those that are said to serve.
Inexplicable failure to quarantine allowed 10000 infected passengers into the U.K. in March.
Only in politics and the civil service are people who frankly have caused the death of people and assisted us into penury allowed to continue, even worse having the hubris to think they are capable of solving problems they have contributed to.
+1
And in another triumph for our politicians senior conservatives are complaining that the WDA could cost us up to 180 billion pounds.
And who voted for it? Err. They did.
Will the new 90 minute test be any more reliable than the current PCR test which has an unknown false positive rate and we are basing current policies on these false positives? Hospital admissions and death rates are now in single figures. Masks have not given people confidence, far from it, everybody is now walking around like scared zombies thinking wearing a mask keeps them safe. It does nothing of the sort, evidence of using them remains marginal at best. Oh. I will be a train passenger today, doing my bit to help that sector.
If it is difficult to recruit for the railway without demand. Why, at a time when millions are losing their jobs, is it perfectly ok to stuff the House of Lords with a further 36 completely unnecessary peers and enormous cost to the tax payer? There is absolutely no demand whatsoever for more peers. It tends to ruin any economic argument put forward. And now IDS tells us about a further 160 billon EU bill. Maybe some more peers will solve that.
It is also wrong to recruit for a railway without demand.
Adjusting a railway to what the population needs would be a more appropriate objective than one of winning back lost passengers. Restoring to normal should involve assisting people when a new norm dawns, rather than discouraging change from an alternative path solely to revert to what they were previously doing wastefully.
Similarly, we don’t need more HoL peers wasting. Fewer and better would be more efficient.
The main fault line that has now been highlighted is that big isn’t better. The NHS has a corrupting influence on how things are managed, what is right for London, isn’t automatically right for Harrogate.
Yes it is good we all pay our NHI (as in national health Insurance), but as an insurance how it is spent is better served by the market offering the best most efficient service for OUR money.
The NHS as with a lot, and I mean a lot of Government Dominated businesses, doesn’t offer value for money as it is insular and aloof in its management. There is an imbalance in the nature of government control that becomes not only disingenuous to those that use the services, those that pay for them and those that work in them.
When we hear of a bad practice at one outlet it then paints a picture of untruths for the whole service. That is not good.
This happens in every corner of society were Government directly runs a service. Governments cant run a ‘piss up in a brewery’ and even they should recognize that. As I keep saying one size cannot be made to fit all.
Government advise based on real challengeable peer reviewed facts is all that is needed. In pandemic terms most of the Country would have adjusted moved on and created a direction through this situation, if only Government hadn’t been so authoritarian, nannying and stupid.
It is right to remember we have a small corner of society that does not adhere to advice rules and laws. They have carried on oblivious to a need of their fellow man and are perpetuating the situation, this isn’t there concern so why should they care. But why also should Government punish everyone else, as that is what it is with this ludicrous top down form of dictatorship. This approach cannot make a difference.
Bearing in mind what we have to accept as science whether UK or from WHO, this virus cannot live out side a Human host for more than 7 days. So after 28days of lock down and social distancing measures, with everyone playing their part – this virus no longer exists. Go figure!
I think its right for to me to ask, how come when I voted for Conservative in the expectation of the return of low tax, free enterprise, law & order and a reduced State I finished up with a Socialist Dictatorships?
Certainly no sign of sensible economic growth policies from Boris and Sunak yet. The first Budget was tax increasing, he axed 90% of entrepreneurs relief to further destroy incentives. More costly and damaging red tape everywhere too – like making tax digital and attacks on the self employed.
The stamp duty holiday is sensible but why just a holiday? Up to 15% is absurd. Relaxation of planning is sensible too.
There are tens of thousands of sites with pp and no build. I own one. Why? There is no demand for housing from people with money! Plenty from boat people of course, if they deign to leave their 4 star hotels where they are ‘creating serving jobs for native British people’.
@Ian
There wasn’t much of a choice was there…. But yes, I also voted for a non-socialist party
Unless the Tories resume their right of centre politics, we are going to start voting for any party that comes close to that.
The Chinese plague virus pandemic is not over – every country (possibly excepting Italy) that has relaxed their lockdown has experienced a “second wave”. The government has just re-imposed travel restrictions on Luxembourg – home of the European Parliament – as their number of cases has spiraled again.
Local authorities are still complaining that the “health” minister Matt Hancock is still not providing them with sufficient information (postcode, NHS number, details of contacts etc) of those who have tested positive, this is still hampering the test and trace effort. Why does the government continue to restrict access to this critical information? It is causing conspiracy theories online about the true number of cases.
Considering the panicky and unbelievably incompetent government response to the virus crisis in the spring, we should be accelerating our planning for the probable winter flu/virus resurgence here and not cutting funding.
Currently, we cannot even agree on exactly how many unfortunates have perished due to the Chinese plague virus. The BBC website publishes three sets of figures; take your pick.
Cutting back healthcare spending and ending fulough support for those who have lost their jobs will cause further damage to the economy and risks more disruption to the NHS. Stockpiling PPE and the new fast testing kits seems a sensible precaution.
We are now living in a totalitarian socialist state where any and all of us can be subjected to house arrest on the whim of a politician, forced to wear mask that are far more of a threat than a protection and reliant on state aid which can be withdrawn with no appeal. Meanwhile the alleged democracy that existed is gone and the remaining wealth of the country is looted wholesale by enormous bailouts for the rich, money printing and the transfer of most economic activity to a few large corporations. How long before cash is ended and compulsory tracking and vaccinations are instituted?
In a few short months we will have gone from the ilusion of living in a free country to propagandised, vaccinated, half starved prisoners.
softly, softly, catchee monkey ?
Boris seems to have lost his mind. Where are the men in the grey suits! He MUST go, one way or the other.
His buffoon-ish manner is now looking like it’s real.
It’s extremely irritating to see when one’s country and one’s own livelihood and home is at risk.
An old Etonian will never know that queasy and unsettling feeling.
I don’t want a jolly-japes manner right now.
I want a Churchill.
Yesterday I was upbraided for saying the young had no future. And the person who upbraided me said she’d come through WW2 and helped rebuild Britain.
The difference being that (without wishing to sound callous) Britain had many different advantages then including factories and industries but a depleted workforce.
We’re going through an economic crisis of war time magnitude without the population deficit at the end of it – to enable full employment and rebirth. And the people are not being toughened up but having their confidence to go out destroyed by their own government and institutions.
We were told that this was temporary to ‘flatten the curve and save the NHS.’
Well we’ve done that.
Now the mission has changed to Zero-CV-19
Without a vaccine this oppression is permanent and people are getting used to it.
Paying people not to work is clearly daft, the economy needs to adjust to new circumstances as soon as possible and get back to work. The state only has the money is can be extracted from these same businesses and individuals in the end anyway.
What is needed is a large reduction in the size of the bloated and largely unproductive (often anti-productive) state sector, cheap reliable energy, real competitive freedom and choice in health care, education and the likes, a bonfire of red tape, abolition of the climate alarmist agenda, abolition of soft student loan for anyone with less than 3Bs at A levels and doing a proper degree in a sensible subject, large tax cuts and tax simplification.
We have far too much of paying people not to work with the benefit system already and the absurdly restrictive employment laws.
Paying people NOT to make things is what got us into this disaster in the first place.
We have also help create a military giant which does not think like we do.
While people are forced to wear masks on public transport we are never going to see full trains or buses.
Masks and social distancing cannot be allowed to be the new normal – That will be the death of us.
With less traffic, perhaps now is the time to push ahead with badly needed railway improvements, because if the virus ‘suddenly goes away’ travel requirements will go back to what they were.
Sir John, what is the truth behind allegations here that the WDA might be costing us very much more than the £40 bn that we were told was our ‘divorce bill’?
You won’t get an answer. I suspect too embarrassing politically and they are desperately looking for a way to hide it in the long grass. After Covid if there is a hint of a sell out on Brexit. Political toast.
Like Sea Warrior, I too would like to hear your view on the likely full cost of our eventual bill for leaving the EU. To my mind, this should be absolutely minimal considering the huge contributions we have made over half a century and it must include the full return of everything we have contributed to the Galileo project.
Reply I have argued to the government t that we shoudd not [pay anything after December this year and unilaterally legislate for that.
We have already paid the £40 billion through delay in walking away. Do politicians really not understand that they have no locus, they are under direct orders from the Sovereigns?
That’s a good survey of the damage, Sir John. And yes, it is criminal damage – well said, Ian@Barkham!
But why should we believe that the people that caused it are the ones to repair it?
A lot of Cabinet resignations are now called for. We need a new team, people with plenty of previous government experience.
Take this opportunity to get rid of HS2. It is even more of a white elephant now it’s clear people aren’t going to rush daily into city centres in the way they did. It’s a great excuse for a U-turn with no loss of face and the £100bn could be spent on something more useful – like not spending it at all.
At least the 9 million furloughed are temporary. It’s the other 6 or 7 million that work for the state permanently that bother me. When is any Government going to have the guts to cull the bloated pampered overpaid state employees many of them jobsworths on their gold plated tax payer funded pensions.
Stop the furlough scheme if you want the private sector to get back to work. But first get your pathetic craven Government to lead by example and stand up to the unions and order the public sector, teachers etc. to get back to work immediately or else don’t bother. And of course that includes 650 MPs. Cancel summer recess and GET BACK TO PARLIAMENT. As many above have said your Government John haven’t got a bl—-dy clue.
It’s time that in England we started to organise. Study the strategies, tactics and methods of XR and BLM. We need to start a campaign of civil disobedience, and I don’t mean refusing to wear a mask in Tesco.
We must make life very uncomfortable for those who spend their time spitting in our faces, ignoring us, patronising and eroding our liberties and treating problems as they can be solved in quiet debate.. I’m not talking about the virus, but our fundamental Freedoms.
Could you remind us how long the Emergency Legislation will remain in force?
It’s always easier to surrender our freedom in a panic than it is to prise it back from our rulers.
It seems clear that the current Conservative government is very happy with extenduing the extent of the state. We have daily diktats taking more and more control and reducing our liberties and freedom. In the process, people have lost their lives prematurely as a consequence of the government’s actions, education has been disrupted and the economy has been trashed. We now read that Sunak is considering raising Business rates. The madness seems to have no end. One thing this virus has done seems to have been to addle the brains of those meant to govern us.
It seems to me that printing the money and accepting that eventually, this may lead to a short term spurt of inflation, is the only way we can deal with the cost of the pandemic. Taxation cannot be increased to the level required to repay it.
Various suggestions have been made : One is that older people should have their homes and assets taxed to repay it. As they have mostly not been recipients of the money the government has spent, that hardly seems fair.
Another has been that the Bank of England could issue some bonds at very low interest rates without an end date. This might be sensible as long as a future government has the right to buy them back at cost price at some point, if they are ever able to.
Labour were daft to abolish tax relief on private medicine in 1997. Conservatives are usually more sensible, but not enough to restore it.
Those who pay for private medicine continue paying to keep the NHS healthy, without using it as much, if at all. Now, people who need the NHS queue behind more others without choice, and pay more both for them and themselves! Why?
Yes..but ALL the things that Covid enables were always in the commie blueprint.
There for anyone to see. But people thought it was all a conspiracy theory.
One rule was to make the state huge and get everyone dependent on it via basic income ( happening in a town near you…furlough!) and various others that if mentioned will get me deleted…involving “divide and rule” anyway.
The question is…how to now stop the furlough (!).
IDS said something about “dogs and bones” I believe…how very true.
Unless of course the payments continue…….