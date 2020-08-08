Stopping illegal migration

As there is great support from many writing in for this, why not set out your proposals for the Home Secretary in your postings as she clearly shares this aim.
I have raised this issue several times in the Commons, on this site and elsewhere. I have proposed a more intense police operation against people traffickers, and new UK asylum legislation which makes clear all EU continental countries are safe countries and the Dublin Convention should therefore be applied by our courts.
1) Build a pontoon/barrier across the centre of the English Channel and turn the boats around.
2) Ask the French to allow you to set up an interview centre in France and invite everyone who wants to get on a boat for interview.
a) Ask they why the are not claiming asylum in France – or any other country they have passed through
b) Ask them why they should be allowed to settle in England – which is already overcrowded and with a housing shortage and which has had high levels of Tory Government mandated immigration for many years
When the word goes around that the boats get half way and get turned back, they will go back to France and claim asylum there. France is a much bigger country than here with loads of unoccupied/derelict property in rural areas.
You only have to send one boat back and the rest will get the message
There are NO refugees landing in the UK. No neighbouring countries are recognised by us as persecuting their inhabitants. As I have ben trying to drum into Tory Governments for 30 years immigration is NOT necessary or desirable. Trade and the movement of capital make the movement of people unnecessary. Skills are short only because industry and Government have not trained our own people. Multinational corporations MIGHT justify entry for a limited number of their own workers.
I have – and I’ve set out my proposals here, on Con Home, at Guido Fawkes and at Mail Online. Let me summarise: the overwhelming majority of those breaking in to our country must be immediately sent back to the place of safety they have come from or to their countries of origin. But though I salute your choice of blog subject today, I dispute your assertion that Priti Patel cares: she doesn’t and neither does Boris Johnson.
@Sea Warrior: I agree.
Sir JR states:
“all EU continental countries are safe countries and the Dublin Convention should therefore be applied by our courts. ”
Which I think is self evident apart from the fact that the courts do NOT need to be involved. Involving the courts costs time and (tax payers’) money – which mostly ends up in immigration lawyers pockets or for supporting illegals. The process should be similar to speeding or parking offences, i.e an automatic penalty: arrive in this country illegally and you are returned to the country from which you departed (known by drone or satalite monitoring) automatically. Border Force (currently better known as Border Farce?) should be instructed to do this.
Genuine asymlum seekers can be dealt with by one of Mike W’s suggestions: an interview in France.
Hello Sir John
For me there is no one easy solution. Is all migration bad. Doing it illegibly robs legitimate claims of a spot. In a sense it is bully boy queue jumping.
The abhorrent bit is the profiteering by the traffickers. There is the catch, all the time the government allows this to happen the more it will happen.
The government either has to catch the traffickers (I would guess impossible) or the nip the trade in the bud by sending the illegal’s back to their place of origin. Returning them sends the message don’t give these criminal money, they cant deliver. There will be big objections at the outset, but if this is followed up with a pragmatic and transparent method to arrive here legally any objection should pale.
Its tough love, but if the legs aren’t kicked out from under the criminals that are profiting from this trade who knows were it will lead.
Catching traffickers must be easy – they don’t hide from clients genuine or undercover.
I think they are not arrested because selling boats, at any price, to anyone is not a criminal act – it’s legal or is there a UK law against it applicable in France?
What international law is there which makes providing taxi services in each ongoing country illegal? There maybe laws but I’ve never heard of them.
We could stop the profiteering by selling them passage to england ourselves, but the problems of uncontrolled and unvetted immigration would still remain.
I know the mantra is “my hands are tied”. OK I accept that until the end of December. What about the Nightingale Hospitals, where it was safe to house our sick and were built so quickly. Can these illegal migrants not be housed there until their claims are processed? Oh and by the way it should be No papers No claim. EVER!!
It is sickening that they are being put up in hotels that most of us can’t afford.
If I were genuinely fleeing persecution because of danger to myself or family (why 95% young men btw?) I would be eternally grateful for food, medical facilities, and warm shelter albeit a tent in a field.
If I were an economic migrant however……
No you wouldn’t. If you were facing the prospect of several years – possibly decades – in a tent you would not be grateful at all. You would want something better. Watching your kids childhood vanish while you face a daily half mile trip to the nearest loo.
And all that happens in December is that the EU law which has allowed us to return asylum seekers to France expires. You no longer have it. It means the one legal mechanism we had has gone. That is what Brexit means. They did not put that on the side of a bus, did they?
‘…the EU law which has allowed us to return asylum seekers to France expires. ‘ How many have been returned?
No Andy, EU law DOESN’T allow us to return them to France or we would be doing it now. EU law says we have to return them to the point where they entered the EU. I’m surprised JR allows you to keep telling fibs.
I never realised France is that bad. No day trips for me.
I would have thought that the origin ‘no papers’ people could easily be determined by UK native speakers of Farsi, Arabic of various countries etc. in pinpointing where people come from by the accent and peculiar attributes of those languages.
I’ve never heard of this being done – no one has thought of it? I can believe that knowing the incompetence of the UK govt.
With the obvious action of returning any illegals immediately to France or to whatever country they departed from, the government should ensure and make it clear that any person succeeding in entering the UK illegally will NEVER be eligible to become either a British citizen or a permanent resident. Their presence in UK must be established as temporary, any subsistence aid provided to be minimal, and every effort made to make them unwelcome.
I should also like to learn of JR’s views.
I was proud to vote Conservative (again) at the last election. I believed the Home Secretary when she talked tough about unvetted, illegal immigration.
Nigel Farage’s footage has led to even the Mail picking up the scandal of these boats.
They must be stopped, even at the cost of towing them back to France.
We have enough problems with bad immigrants (yes, there are some very bad ones in there too, let’s face it) and we do not need more. (My town by the way depends on immigrants for all sorts of things and most of them are really nice good people.)
Does she, Sir John?
There is a very apposite banking phrase; “Words and Figures differ.” Almost all politicians are guilty of this to a degree, some more than others.
The Government talks tough yet only takes action for as long as the media is paying attention, so I have no faith whatsoever in this, or any other Government taking firm, decisive action.
You asked for suggestions, so here’s mine:
1. Change the law so that illegals without passports can be deported much easier.
2. Build temporary transit camps, guarded by the army, where illegals are processed, fed and returned after a short period. Take fingerprints and DNA so that if they come back they will be identified as serial offenders.
3. Make it known that anyone coming in illegally will automatically have this, and any other application for asylum, rejected with no appeal.
4. Intercept boats in the channel, either tow back into French waters or (if in danger of sinking) place the illegals into landing craft and take straight back to France, leaving them on the beaches. If the French object, tell them to do something about it!
5. Clamp down on illegals already here.
Once word gets out we are no longer the soft touch we portray and illegals believe, numbers will reduce to a trickle. However, this current, and previous Governments, lack the will to make tough decisions. Even Boris has advocated an amnesty for illegals! What sort of message does this send out to the thousands waiting in Calais? I have little faith in him or Priti to protect our borders.
‘She clearly shares this aim’.
I am not so sure about that. She wants to avoid or postpone criticism, but she will not fundamentally change anything.
‘Where there is a will there is a way’. I don’t believe there is a government will.
Victor Orban simply closed his borders to unwelcome migrants. He refused to bow to pressure from bigger, powerful neighbours.
This country is an island. It is easier to detect illegal arrivals.
If they were reclassified as an invading enemy, appropriate action could be take. Either repel them by force or incarcerate in unpleasant conditions in an uninhabited offshore island.
We presently have joint passport controls by both France and the UK operating in each others Country.
The simple solution is to have joint navy patrols in the channel, including in each others waters, and all illegals are taken directly back from where they set off, no matter where they are found.
It is a simple matter to track headings, even if you are in a small boat.
All illegally used boats used need to be destroyed as soon as they are returned.
Its not rocket science John, the most direct, clear and simple methods are the best deterrent.
OK. Once again I will say that ‘returning them to France’ is a non-starter, firstly because France has no reason to agree with this and secondly because a number of the smugglers offer a second attempt free if your first attempt fails. Also turning them back at sea will not work because of the potential for accidents that would upset the more sensitive. Find a partner in the Third World outside of Europe and deport them there after a cursory ‘asylum’ hearing. Our partner would help us firstly because we bribe them and secondly because they know the migrants are unlikely to hang around there. After a month or so of this the flow would drop to a trickle and the smugglers would look elsewhere.
Thank you for the specific opportunity Sir John.
Quite simply it has to be not worth their while getting here illegally.
We should send them back to France (who should send them back to Italy or Greece). Anyone picked up in the channel should be dropped back at a French port for incarceration and repatriation – I would be happy to share the costs of this with France. The detention centres should have the same facilities as a refugee camp (with better sanitation but not by much).
Anyone who is detained here, awaiting swift repatriation should be detained in secure facilities and given basic rations (bread, jam and fruit with water) until repatriated, if they need clothes they can wear a standard jumpsuit and underwear which they can wash themselves, if they are truly escaping hardship then a little hardship is not too much too bear.
The UN must pass a rule/law/protocol that no one entering a country illegally unless it is the first safe country the arrive at is entitled to claim asylum in the country entered illegally. That rule does not exist and would cut attempts to enter second countries at a stroke as it has no merit. The quid pro quo for countries like us is making it easier to apply for asylum in our country from the first safe country. These would be the only applications we would entertain and the criteria would need to be speedy and robust. No bearded children please.
Make it pointless arriving, certainly do not provide a ferry service to these shores for those discovered on the waters, and they will stop coming.
Also make it clear that our houses are for people who have lived here before they get allocated to others, any successful asylum seeker (from the first safe country) will be housed in dormitories until they can fend for themselves and pay their way in the private sector, being an immigrant in another country entails hardship and sacrifice unless you are already part of the rich and privileged classes.
All illegals when apprehended to be fingerprinted, DNA taken, and their records kept by both France and the UK.
Automatic refusal of entry to the UK for 3 years for first offence, 10 years for second offence, and life for third offence, if ever caught trying to enter or found in the UK again.
Deportation to be immediate should they ever succeed with entry to the UK no matter what the circumstances.
Just as a comparison I see we are still refusing our Afghanistan translators entry to the UK when their lives, and their families lives, are at real risk because they helped the UK armed forces against our enemies at the time.
Perhaps they should try the rubber dinghy route instead of trying to do it all legally.
Members of Parliament should hold their heads in shame.
Just by way of explanation and clarification.
Fingerprints and DNA should be taken whilst they are still in board the intercepting Navy Boat, they must not be taken onto their intended destination, or allowed to even start the claim for asylum under the protracted and time consuming system we have under any circumstances.
Thus they should never be allowed to enter the UK, unless of course they are trying to escape from the UK and enter France illegally.
We need to keep illegals out of the asylum system, so that those who are going through the proper application procedures (whilst they are still abroad) are not unduly delayed for consideration.
There are hundreds of afghanistan translators housed in a certain army base at salisbury plain – and have been for over 10 years
People who walked into a factory a few weeks ago where illegal immigrants were working and turn a blind eye, knowing full well that it happening up and the country with over 1 million illegal immigrants working in the UK like this, pull the other one.
With respect Sir John, why don’t you send our comments on to her.
If we write as individuals they will of course be filtered out and never get anywhere near her. A civil servant will report that some complaints have been received but they are from the usual reactionaries and are small in number. Anything deemed extreme will be considered unsuitable for her to know about, let alone be seen anyway.
If they come from you via personal email and you recommend they be read by her they may well get attention.
Reply I have put my views to her and will put any further views that add to the chance of success.
Prevent anyone entering the country illegally from ever settling here.
By definition, illegal immigrants, by their very first act in our nation, are demonstrating they’re happy to break our laws.
We don’t need more law-breakers in the UK.
Any attempt to illegally enter the UK should result in detention, deportation, and permanent disqualification from residence in our nation.
They are breaking French law by not registering in France, they’re breaking French law when stealing a boat, they’re breaking the international law of the sea by illegally transitting the English Channel and breaking English law by entering our country illegally…..not nice people
Maintain the foreign aid budget at 0.7% of GDP, keep DfID as a separate entity, and use the budget to invest in and support war zones and failed states to give people a chance of building or rebuilding a life there. Create situations where people feel less need to attempt illegal migrations in the first place
It seems that the war zone that they are all fleeing is France.
what a lovely fantasy world.
Please stop killing each other you naughty terrorists.
Sending in the RN is a joke, all it will do is supply bigger more expensive boats to hold more migrants.
The source of the problem is the Convention of Refugees along with the Human Rights Act
The 1951 Convention of refugees is a blank cheque from a past generation that we have no hope of honouring, and delude ourselves if we do, let alone the vastly expanded definition courtesy of our activist judiciary . If you really want to sort this out, sort that out, or withdraw from it, but no doubt our virtue signalling political class would faint at the mere thought of it.
We need to suspend our adherence to European/International conventions as well as the UN scheme Mrs May signed up to since our goodwill is currently being grossly abused. The HRA, participation in the ECHR, antic of human rights lawyers and the interpretations of judges also require an overhaul. If worst comes to worst, a people’s boycott on purchases of French products until they co-operate.
I propose that we deploy our armed forces and especially the navy to arrest anyone in UK waters without proper documentation and or proof of UK citizenship. This needs to be fully manned.
We need to build prison ships to hold them and then transfer them to secure factories where they can earn their keep and we can hold a portion of their wages to save for a travel ticket to leave the UK.
Once they have the funds they will be issued with a one-use passport (exit only) so they can leave the country if they want to. If they don’t want to, they can work so we can make low-cost goods in markets we had been priced out of years ago.
It’s important that their only way out would be to work to pay for their passage out of detention.
In this way the numbers would drop overnight as the incentive would have been stopped. This will save lives and save a lot a money.
Sorry Ken, I’m no fan of illegal immigration but your punishment sound too much like slavery.
Just send them back from the point they land on our shores.
Sir John
There are two issues that people have been talking about since the EU referendum four & half years ago
When is this government going to delivery Brexit and when are they going to reduce immigration
The people of this country want us to be fair but firm
Allow genuine application for asylum seekers from European countries
Tow back to France any vessel that enters our territorial waters illegally i.e with illegal passengers and or stolen vessels
Return any other illegal immigrant by first available transport back to France
What I am describing is the system/policy in use throughout the world
Time for talk is over
Fix our immigration system
The vote to leave the EU was, among other things, a vote to take back control of our borders.
That is why a majority Conservative Government will get Brexit done, and then introduce a firmer and fairer Australian-style points-based immigration system, so that we can decide who comes to this country on the basis of the skills they have and the contribution they can make – not where they come from. Migrants will contribute to the NHS – and pay in before they can receive benefits.
Our new system gives us real control over who is coming in and out. It allows us to attract the best and brightest from all over the world.
Only by establishing immigration controls and ending freedom of movement will we be able to attract the high-skilled workers we need
to contribute to our economy, our communities and our public services. There will be fewer lower-skilled migrants and overall numbers will come down. And we will ensure that the British people are always in control.
Quote from your 2019 election manifesto. Doesn’t look as though you will do much until Brexit done.
Deal with illegal immigrants in same way as Australia. Fingerprint them then return them all to sender.
She has to make if perfectly clear that no one coming in from an already in a safe place such as France will ever be allowed to stay in the UK other. Than by the proper routes. This rather than nearly all will be allowed to stay as is the case now. Otherwise more and more will risk their lives. It is very sad but one has to take a hard line that deters those attempting from doing so. She needs to be cruel to be kind but clearly she is not going to.
@LL
Is there really a significant risk to lives crossing the Channel in a small boat in calm weather? Has any loss of life been reported? After all, UK & France vessels assist them all the way.
Having sailed the Channel on many occasions you obviously don’t understand just how busy those shipping lanes are and how difficult it would be for someone with no knowledge to judge tide and set/ drift when crossing in front or behind these massive vessels . The main rule is if the aspect is staying the same do something because you will collide.
The problem is that one can’t be sure she does ‘clearly’ share this aim. Why, if so, is the government still ferrying them in and putting them up in 3, 4 and 5 star hotels via Serco, Mears Group and Readyspring Homes, who between them control different regions of the UK and receive £4 billion of taxpayers’ cash over ten years for doing so? Making platitudinous statements does not equal action.
If ordinary people object to this on social media, the police investigate them for ‘hate crimes’ for daring to have an opinion. We have no voice in parliament. We are being treated with contempt.
I agree we are being treated ith contempt by this government, the media and the snowflakes community (am I still allowed to use the term ‘snowflakes’ ?)
Let’s list the attractants in this country for many who try to gain entry illegally – not genuine refugees or asylum seekers who would report to the authorities on entry anyway.
a) a large, pre-existing community of their cultural and linguistic fellows.
b) the scope to work undiscovered in the UK’s loosely regulated cash economy among their fellows.
c) owing – unlike in France etc. – to the absence of an ID card system and residency register, the low likelihood of detection or of interference in their earning a livelihood. The Tories along with a few rebels prevented Labour implementing such a system.
d) Unlike France, the UK has no ban on certain cultural garments, nor stringently controls practices such as FGM. The state also finances suitable religious schools.
It is not our benefits system in most cases, as the clandestine cannot claim them.
Voting Leave has made zero difference, as was explained that it would not, patiently and repeatedly.
But John, many have expressed their thoughts and proposals already, as you say. Is it because of the Migration Compact that Theresa May signed on our behalf without the electorates consideration?
What are YOUR thoughts?
The Compact says that mass migration is inevitable and desirable. It is hard to see how a signatory to such a document could justify turning migrants back.
I fail to understand why this country is apparently unable to deter illegal migration from across the channel in that the so-called UK Border Force is working directly for the people smugglers; it appears that the tax payer is funding illegal immigration and it is totally unacceptable. As illegal and uncontrolled immigration decreases wages and increases rent resulting in the present housing crisis where this country is being concreted over at the behest of a giant socialist job creation scheme. Unless somebody gets a grip,and tows these people back and is prepared to suffer the outrage of the liberal establishment, law abiding tax payers in this country are being taken for fools and will vent their anger at the ballot box next time. It is absolutely outrageous and about time a Conservative government put a stop to this country as being perceived as a soft touch. It worked for the Australians, it can work in the UK too.
The next ballot box will not help – any party will do the same, nothing.
Instead of putting the illegal immigrants on a coach for an indefinite say in a 4 star Hotel in Britain, why not take them back to France for a one night stay in a very cheap hotel. The French can then take it from there.
All we are doing is enabling the illegal people smugglers.
Sir John, by not stopping this from happening we are encouraging more to come. Today I saw pictures of 3 illegal immigrants in an inflatable with no life jackets.
I have fished in the Channel and know only too well how soon a storm can turn up and turn a calm sea deadly.
I am sorry but it is only a matter of time before there is a real disaster and the government by it’s inactions will have to shoulder a lot of the blame.
During the evolution of the UK there will always be people of talent we wish to encourage to come here. Equally at times of crisis in other parts of the World there will be those who need sanctuary. Idi Amin’s Uganda which our Home Secretary should know well . The growing crisis in Hongkong and our translators in Afghanistan are typical of what I have in mind.
The above suggests permanent residence if desired. There will also be those who come because their international corporation needs them for a period. Then there are those who come as part of their education, predominantly at university level. Lastly there are those of our military allies on secondment.
All the above is controllable, even those requiring sanctuary should apply at our nearest safe embassy, the staff of which can be trained in how to respond and investigate the applicant.
For sure it is not acceptable to turn up on our shores unknown or to overstay a visa period. It should become clearly known from example that this will result in a return flight to their country of origen in the majority of cases.
Then there are those who have cheated the system and almost none existent regime of discovery. They should be identified and shipped home complete with any family they may have acquired. The police, and all civil servants involved throughout government including also all those in the legal system should be very clear in what is required, and it is down to politicians to set out the legal requirements. The granting of residential status should be conditional for a period of five years within which it would be insdvisable to commit any serious crime, which would lead to deportation. Judicial discretion should be very limited.
To make this workable we require a national identity card system for everyone resident legitimately in the UK. At present Tesco know more about their customers than do the UK government its population. It is estimated that this would produce at least two million illegals. Having such an identity would be your key to social services, the NHS, a driving licence , buying or renting a property or vehicle, etc. As an example I have to quote my residence number whenever I receive a parcel from Amazon at my door in Spain. It is never a problem , I have a card to back it up, but I can remember it just like my old service number. Lack of such identification would make it very hard for illegals to exist in the UK.
You asked for my thoughts, they are as above, write the law, get it passed, and then implement it with compassion, but with firm resolution. It would not shut the door to the rest of the World, but might make meeting it a more agreable experience.
This is all to do with Bo Jo , do you really think the P P lady has been asleep at the wheel, but she would not do this behind Boriss back on her own ?
Are we saying she had a chat with Macron, to organise a French Naval craft, to follow them to the middle of our Channel, where our so call Border protection people would go out and bring them in.
Who gave them that order.
Had to have come from Boris, he certainly knew, as above.
Farage blow the whistle weeks ago, thank God we have him.
No one else stired , or blow the whistle ?
Read into this as you will but it had to be from the Top ?
And we want the other 48000 to go aswell and his resignation.
Classic Betrayal
As ever I cannot see anything other than a wish list that even if achievable will take years to negotiate to add to the time I suspect these have been already happening.
Repeal international legislation. Wait I will just click my fingers. Return them, to where? They won’t have papers, won’t tell the truth about their background and their countries won’t have them anyway.
Give them zero status in the U.K. so what, they are here and leaving people to starve to death? I don’t think so.
Stop their boats. Yes I will go out with an air rifle? Rely on the French. They don’t want them and why would they help us when we are denying their fishing boats access.
Get real. There’s the trade off. No migrants for our fish.
Detention centres, for instance on the Falkland Islands plus fast track processing to include specialist courts plus say a payment per person to a safe country prepared to have them.
There I go more wishful thinking.
+1
Moving them to the Falklands would also have the advantage of dissuading Argentina from trying to claim sovereignty over the islands.
Sir JR. Why do we not have a major problem with illegal immigrants walking across the non-border between ROI and NI? (Perhaps we do, but I’m not aware of anything significant.)
Is it because the Irish police their borders more effectively than France/Belgium?
Could the SAS be invited to have a word with the human traffickers?
During a ferociously contested elections in the 17th century opposition voters were captured and dumped, on the Ecrehous, islands belonging to Jersey, so they couldn’t vote on polling day.
Now there’s a thought!
The fact that these people are in our waters and have no right to be there is sufficient for them to be towed back or otherwise sent back with reasonable force.
You realise the French are using this as an insight to know what we will do with their fishing boats after December 31? They now think we will bring in their boats, fillet the fish for them, load it back on, fill their boats with fuel and wave them on their way home with a fistful of cash I guess?
Grow some COJONES!