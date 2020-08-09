More money for school transport for Wokingham and West Berkshire

By johnredwood | Published: August 9, 2020

The government has announced a new £40 m fund to help with the costs of school transport from September for English local government. I look forward to Wokingham Borough and West Berkshire getting some benefit from this, which is in addition to extra funding for walking and cycling policies which the government recommends to pupils where appropriate.

