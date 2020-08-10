Exam results

There may be a row in England, as there has been in Scotland, over this summer’s GCSE and A level results.
The first thing to stress is the award of grades to students has nothing to do with Ministers and the government. Normally students take exams set by independent Examining bodies, advised and moderated by teachers, with all the work marked by teachers. The Exam body then awards grades based on the marks awarded, seeking to moderate standards between years. Ministers rightly do not get a say in any individual’s papers or marks, or in the decision each year on where to set the grade boundaries.
This year the decision was taken to abandon exams but to award grades and passes based primarily on teacher assessment of the individual’s course work and achievements at school in each subject. The Exam Boards will still moderate the results fed to them by each of the participating schools. There are issues over how this will be done.
If all worked well each school would come to a perfect judgement of each pupil it teaches, and across England this would produce a fair set of outcomes without moderation or adjustment. However, life is not that simple. The Examining Boards want the schools to ensure they have placed all their pupils in the right relative order to each other, reserving to themselves the ultimate right to decide how marks translate to grades awarded by the Examining Board. The Examining Boards are alert to the possibility that teachers will naturally see the best in their own pupils and might collectively mark up producing some grade inflation compared to previous years. They need , however, to be alert to other possibilities as well. For any individual pupil there is the danger of adverse marking if they planned to leave much of their study and revision to close to the exam and did not do so well in the early months of the course, or if their conduct and attitudes did not lead the teacher to see their academic strengths fully.
The toughest cases are for schools or subject teachers who are lifting standards year by year or lifting them for the first time this year who may encounter a general downgrade of their forecast results owing to the Exam Board wishing to moderate grades in relation to past experience at that school. There is also the unspoken danger that a school or subject area on the slide will secure more favourable outcomes than if their pupils had had to undertake the exam. The Independent Regulator is also involved in requiring Exam Boards to moderate standards.
Most people would agree it is better and fairer to let pupils sit exams and to have these marked by teachers at other schools to a prescribed marking scheme. In this CV 19 damaged year all involved will doubtless do the best they can to come to fair judgements, but there is likely to be more unhappiness both by some individuals and by some individual schools and teachers given the occasional rough justice which will be delivered. The good news is a student can appeal and can ask to sit a proper exam to improve their grade.
12 Comments
Another article on education by another Tory MP that fails to attack the teaching unions and their poisonous, destructive, self-interested presence. The same can be said of the health unions and their project to promote the interests of the NHS while relegating the interests of the patient
Grades will be massaged upwards or indeed downwards depending on the aims and objectives of the extreme left that now run the State education system and to which Mr Redwood and his Tory colleagues including his leader, PM Johnson
You’ll ignore parents but embrace hard left unions and activists like Stonewall. That’s the modern Tory party. Utterly petrified of exposing the poison of the left across our nation for fear of being attacked by the hard left
Your party’s brutally betrayed the nation, betrayed the patient, betrayed the pupil, betrayed our culture, abused the taxpayer and sacrificed our freedoms to protect the Tory party in your game to submit to the ever increasing power of the left and their organisations whose vocal and aggressive racial and gender activism that appear to have now infected this entire nation
Well done. I hope the Tories are content with their appalling behaviour to save their own skins
If you feel a victim of what goes wrong, does any party attract your support?
I see that the teachers unions are steering up trouble still with demands for there leftists coffers contributors , it’s quite easy to sort out if you don’t work you don’t get payed
Good morning
I do not believe that CV19 damaged this year, Sir John. It was government and State ineptitude. Failure to plan and learn from Operation Cygnus. Failure to scrutinise both the advice given and the advisors. Failure to stand up to a bullying French President. Failure to calm a population that was increasing being fed Fake News by a craven and irresponsible media. Failure to set clear and sensible policies and goals. And I could go on.
No Sir John these young people, some of whom may have had their lives blighted by this tragedy, should not look to a virus as the root of their ills, but a government and a PM that has never met, let a lone passed, it’s best.
I wonder if the NHS is ready for a bubonic plague outbreak?
Exams work if they measure performance accurately and achieve failures, because results need to distinguish entrants who succeed.
Owing to circumstances, on this occasion it is the measurement which is inclined to fail. Even so, comparable standards often vary.
Once an A was highest, then it was superseded by A*. Now even that is below best.
I’m unhappy that exams were abandoned so quickly. They should only have been postponed only. State schools would have then been under pressure to do a better job of keeping students busy during lockdown. Might I suggest – if OFSTED isn’t already doing this – that an audit is conducted of how schools have performed since March. The study could be restricted to the worst-performing schools – say, the bottom 10%. Armed with these audits, governors could then take appropriate action against any heads found to have been slacking.
The bad news is that university applications will be decided on the basis of the grades imposed by examining boards, who have never actually met any of the students whose grades they are imposing. Course work is an unfair measure of achievement because course work was removed from being a consideration by Michael Gove and Dominic Cummings when they imposed their toxic reforms on schools.
The imposition of grades will not harm students from posh public schools. The Eton boys will be fine. And, if they’re not, the next generation of Mogg’s, Farage’s and Johnson’s always have daddy to help. The Brexiteer elite will be fine.
It is regular kids from regular schools who will suffer – further missing out on the few opportunities they would have been able to get.
It is, however, interesting that Boris Johnson seems to consider reopening schools a ‘moral crusade’. Perhaps this most morally bankrupt of prime ministers should fix his own morals first before he crusades for others.
If ‘regular kids from regular schools … suffer’ it will be because left-wing teachers haven’t done enough to fight-through the challenges brought on by this pandemic. What’s that old saying? Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach.
Off to your SWP stall with you.
In my experience many teachers are quite bad at judging grades tending to let their personal feeling get in the way often judging neatness, reliability and niceness rather than ability to do exams. A levels would probably be better judged purely from GCSE level results in similar subjects than from the teachers views. Had it happened to me I would have been in a rather a bad position as I missed all my mock A levels with a viral infection.
Judged using actual GCSE marks that is not just the grades.
No need to close the schools down in the first place. We’re looking at schools resuming next month with the nature of the Covid-19 danger exactly the same as when the schools closed down.
The way ahead is to drill the children in infection control procedures and continue classes. The only children that should be taken out of school are the ones who refuse to practise health and safety.