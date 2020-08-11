Levelling up needs the schools back

During the long lock downs some pupils have been able to benefit from a full timetable of on line lessons and lectures, and to have home work marked over the internet by engaged teachers. I praise all those teachers and schools that adapted and did a good job ensuring their students did not go without education.
Other schools provided childcare and maybe some education for the children of key workers but delivered little for the rest. Some managed work assignments for homeworking. It meant the gap started to get bigger again between those who had the advantage of a full timetable of lessons and those who did not.
Some schools in the private sector did decide they had to deliver a full timetable and challenging home coursework, as the parents expected something for the fees they were paying. The danger is the response to CV 19 has increased the gap between some in the private sector that got a good education during the lockdowns, and some in the state sector who got little by way of teaching. That is not going to help the government with its good aim of levelling up.
The government made clear it would assist in supplying digital devices so pupils in households where on line access was a problem would be helped. As schools prepare for the return in September they need to look at how they can best meet the need for every pupil to have the benefit of good lessons and marked homework for the older pupils.
Teachers rightly tell us they want to teach and believe the daily contact between pupil and teacher is an important part of growing up and gaining skills for life. The way in which each school meets the demands on it and looks after its pupils is mainly a matter for school and local determination. Teachers are valued professionals, and we look forward to seeing their solutions for this autumn as pupils go back to school. It is most important we level up, which does require us to deliver the best possible education to those from difficult backgrounds. We may also be able to use more of the digital technology in developing those crucial relationships.
Dead right. It’s essential schools get back to a full timetable in September. The failure of many state schools to provide any effective teaching or even home study and support for huge numbers of pupils in this period has been a national scandal and a disgrace. The No Education Union and similar leftist bodies must be held to account in the court of public opinion. Let’s indeed up the use of technology as the private sector and some parts of the state sector have shown is possible. It would be interesting to see an analysis, but I’d be prepared to bet free schools also did their best to provide effective support in this period.
The university sector also needs a tremendous shake-up. On the back two years of on-off strikes, students have also had virtually none of the teaching for which they (and we) have been paying. We need many more private universities and colleges which aren’t infected by leftist unions and the politics of woke. I also suggest we follow the excellent example of the Australian govt and simply defund useless courses like gender studies.
There would be widespread public support for such measures although of course shrill leftist outrage. Bring it on.
So what are these private establishments to teach?
That heroic government forces at Peterloo managed to defeat the murderous, plotting terrorists?
That Keir Hardy was a pampered son of the privileged elite?
Private schools work best when they teach independent thought Martin.
Dogma, soundbites and general noise can then be disregarded through proper research.
If “independent” thought is taught, then by definition it is not independent.
It only arises by the wilful breaking free of imposed misconceptions, and the private, diligent search for truth.
The UK schools system in the 1950s and 1960s misled many, many people.
Reply My state primary equipped me with basic English and maths which set me up for a good education.
‘diligent search for truth.’
hilarious.
We have a massive challenge in this sector and all you can offer is this obsessive rubbish. As usual wedded in the past, offering zero for the future.
There are two at the moment. Buckingham and the New College of the Humanities. I believe both do an excellent job. We need more.
Probably they would teach science and technology as in the real world. Better than creative writing etc.
STEM subjects only.
Do you know what they teach now Martin?
Hopefully mainly maths, physics, engineering, real science, construction, medicine and similar but essentially what the market and paying customers demand.
I did ‘O’ level history 50 years ago. We were taught that Palmerston blockaded the Piraeus in response to a spurious claim from a foreigner with a British passport, and sent gunboats to China to force them to buy British opium. So the notion that we were given a sugar-coated version of British history in those days is a fallacy.
Boston tea-party.
Agincourt.
partition of India.
All the gory details of British dubious involvement were taught.
A new level of silliness from you Martin.
It would be a start if they taught literacy and numeracy to a high level. Then throw in some geography, history, science, IT, music, art, nutrition, biology, politics and sociology with the aim of turning out knowledgable, capable, well-balanced people who will enjoy their lives and make a positive contribution to the society they live in and the world in general.
Unfortunately this requires specially talented people to teach them and we end up with many useless teachers who regard it as a cushy job and a port in a storm that keeps them safe from jobs where poor performance would mean the sack.
Martin, Why would free enterprise (private) schools and universities falsely laud “heroic government forces”? I thought that was your speciality.
Just kill all the soft student loans (most of this ends up as grant anyway) for the many largely pointless subjects (most of them are) and let people pay for their own hobbies if they want to. Or make them do them at night school or on line while working.
Anyone with less than say 3B s at A level should be resitting A levels or doing something more practical that leads directly to a job. Preferably learning while on the job or day release or similar. This would probably mean the university sector would be about 30% its current size releasing lots of people to get rather more productive jobs.
The University sector was in a mess even before Covid. Much of it only kept alive by tax payer grants. Why should people who did not go to university pay taxes to pay for people with two Es at A level to go and study gender or media studies at the ex poly of Bognor or similar?
Even the science departments at Universities are full of people desperately trying to exaggerate “climate alarmism” and the “climate emergency” at every turn – rather than doing rather more productive science.
Your second sentence reminded me of David Craig’s discussion on productivity in his book, ‘The Great University Con’. He found no evidence that sending millions of badly-educated children to university had improved our economic performance. I do wish that politicians would pay more attention to the GDP/capita figure than just trumpeting immigration-fuelled GDP growth.
Lifelogic, The best way of reducing the absurd numbers who go to university is to provide a sound, permanent, apprenticeship route. And one of the main obstacles to this is demonstrated by Remains who are unable to control their snobbishness and so sneer at people without “degrees”.
Indeed and to cull the soft loans for anyone with less than 3Bs or going to do a daft largely worthless, jobless subject. Let them fund their own hobbies.
Richard1
I agree with all you say. Agricola made the suggestion that the BBC could have put a curriculum on TV which may have helped anyone with no laptop etc.
There are also curriculum based books that are better than no learning.
Unfortunately, some parents lack the interest or the wherewithal to bother. And ultimately it’s the parents responsibility to seek the education for their children.
My daughter’s school – a state school – provides all its children with a laptop.
My son’s school – a private school – does not.
The idea that all state schools are naff and that all private schools are wonderful is really very silly.
Look at Eton for example. That really churns out a bunch of dangerous misfits.
Read my post again – that isn’t what I said. Good for your daughters school, and some others. Unfortunately that hasn’t been the norm.
Eton is one of the best schools in the world. If it wasn’t people wouldn’t pay as much as they do for it, and come from all over the world to go there.
How much use, for schoolwork, does your daughter make of her laptop? Does the school have a plan to recover it?
Why is it, Andy, that I’m not the least surprised that you send your son to a private school and your daughter to a state school?
Jiminyjim. Yes I noticed this. It is such an old fashioned idea and very gender biased. I thought Andy was in the modern world now? My friend is 64 and it was the same for her and her brother. He went to a private school and is a top notch lawyer in Hong Kong. She went to a state school and is a secretary. My son attended a very good private school and the difference in his work ethic and his general approach to life is very much better than some of his friends who attended state schools. Much depends on the parents attitudes too. My friends daughter attended a state school and achieved straight A’s and went to Oxford.
Alot depends on upbringing too and not just the school you attend.. If you are lucky enough to have parents that are actually interested in your schooling you are going to do a lot better.
Andy, So your daughter not only receives her education at taxpayer’s expense, but has a laptop provided as well?
For consistency (never your strong point, I’ll admit) shouldn’t you be calling for the abolition of all taxpayer provision of education?
Andy – -could it be that state schooling transfers teaching to ‘use google’ whilst private schools use ‘face-to-face’ to actually teach, not how to cheat and look up?
It’s a disgrace that the teaching unions have not led on this.
Did you expect teaching union to do so?
sorry “unions”
or even onions – – ie smells all the way to the core?
The teaching unions have been saying for months ‘hey, we’re the experts on teaching – work with us’.
And Mr Johnson, Mr Gove and Mr Cummings have known best and refused.
It is this ‘we know best attitude’ from this Brexit government which has left us with the highest death toll in Europe, the biggest economic drop, lorry parks in Kent, a border down the Irish Sea and a sky rocketing problem with Channel migrants,
It will take our country many decades from having these charlatans in charge – but then most of you voted for them. So it’s your fault.
Lord, do you ever stop!
God forbid we accept knowing best from you.
Andy, But the teaching unions are not the experts on epidemiology though, are they? Indeed, the teachers’ unions are not even the experts on teaching.
You’re probably too young to remember, and too bigoted to learn, that the country was once effectively run at the whim of the unions (there was even an election based on “who governs?”) and it didn’t go too well for your theories.
With hindsite the BBC could have been utilised to broadcast a national curriculum as even the poorest in the land have a large telly. Course work could have gone out by post to all those without computers and responses in the other direction. School teachers could have used their time by going into school and responding to answers from their pupils. As the curriculum is national only a comparatively small unit would be needed to set work and conduct lectures, but the teachers could have been in school marking work and responding to pupil queries.
Your contribution suggests that the private sector has worked but the public sector has only been good in parts. A national audit should establish where the public sector has worked well and their actions should become part of a national response plan to similar disasters.
“A national audit should establish where the public sector has worked well” well that would be interesting. Much of the public sector do little of any value (or even things of a net negative value) even normally.
Start perhaps comparing the NHS and UK health care with Germany. 2% of those infected died in Germany where over 12% of those infected in the UK did. Ask why we had over 6 times the death rate per infection and what they did wrong.
Plus Germany managed far fewer cases, this even with a larger population as well as the far lower death rate per infection.
Ha ha – the BBC doing factual education for school age? More political promotion of lefty dogma is what you would get. It would take months for the movers-and-shakers (not the elderly-funded media) claptrap to consider every possible angle of minorities to be represented.
Not the BBC doing it, just providing the facility. The Department of Education would provide the lecturers from among the best available.
yes – – every possible angle of minorities to be represented.
Levelling up needs the lockdown to end with immediate effect.
It’s obvious that the economic catastrophe the West has inflicted upon itself has all been for nothing.
All these “spikes” as the media like to call them are down to increased testing. The “Spikes” are really small increases, but “small increase” doesn’t sound so dramatic.
I see that the National Socialist Party of Scotland is to outlaw free speech north of the border. The Bill introduces new offences related to “stirring up hatred” in respect of the characteristics of age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity. It would also make it an offence if “it is likely that hatred would be stirred up”, even if it was not the person’s intention. Rather a catch all as many of these group are stirred up my almost any comment on anything.
Woke J K Rowing types had better watch out. Or in indeed Boris with his post box comment – should he dare to cross the border.
Good. This gives the Scots Tories a nice, big stick with which to beat-up the Nasties – in a non-hateful way, of course.
beat up ? – – oops.
An analysis might be done of those teachers who provided online classes (as opposed to coursework) and those who did not.
We might find there is a skills gap, the Heads should have addressed this.
We might find there was a misperception that laying on coursework (which often did not get marked) was sufficient. The Heads should have addressed this.
In private business (and one hopes even the public sector) the outputs during lockdown are being measured (even if just via financial performance) and managers will have addressed any reduction in productivity (although we are told that everyone is so much more productive from home). State schools’ reduction in productivity was not measured nor was it addressed. As a result, as organisations they must get back to delivering in the model where productivity is measured.
Private schools, mostly, delivered full curricular because parents were paying for it and they could not have justified continuing to charge without outputs. Those outputs were measured, at least by paying parents, but most certainly by the Heads and Governors.
I look forward to schools teaching that a privileged Labour MP should not taunt a polite, hardworking and clearly non racist policeman (who earns a lot less than she does).
O/T. When are you going to revolt against the MoD tendering overseas for the Fleet Support vessels for the RFA. No other country does this and as we are heading for 5million unemployed the money should be spent at home.
It’s no good them citing EU rules when in 140 days we are free.
This is disgraceful.
I agree. There’s a broader point, too – and it relates to the utilisation of our shipyards. I think there’s a strong case for some shipbuilding INFRASTRUCTURE to be owned by the state, but for use by the private companies commissioned to build our ships. That way, government would be able to direct where most of the economic benefit from warship contracts would go, and wasteful non-use of fixed assets avoided. But I’m off topic, so won’t develop this idea further today.
The governments own enquiry info sustainability of the ship building industries says that there should be a steady ordering of ships to give confidence.
The MoD like the rest of the civil Serpents can’t get their heads around the fact we are leaving the EU.
I thought the EU excused Defence Materials from tendering?
Then we come to the question of GCSE and A Level exams. These only involve about 20% of pupils but you have 100% of staff and physical space to conduct them. So why did it not happen. Who decided it was impossible. By the time Covid19 got going 99% of the course work had been covered. Revision would have been conducted at home. Teachers could have been on duty to field questions and give guidance by phone or computer. It does not seem to have been an insurmountable problem. An enquiry into why it did not happen would again resolve future responses to crisis.
…. ‘parents expected something for the fees they were paying’
A fault with state-financed systems is that many users behave as if it is not their cost, and waste.
At one time careless spending was discouraged, and people with mounting unpaid debts faced prison.
We get the usual solution offered from people like yourself desperately trying to cover up your failure to get children back where they should be, in the classroom, by suggesting that a digital offering can be a replacement plus the bribe re supplying digital devices.
I guess remote from young kids and their families and yes, it can help in a classroom setting but you totally fail to comprehend the value of the ‘Play’ interaction between the kids themselves and with their teachers in a live situation. Also giving them a different environment and some space for their parents. What about where both parents need to work? I know from experience that the kids are desperate for a change and want to get back and see all their mates. Add some emotion and empathy please.
You need to do what you have promised (where have I heard that before?) get them back to school. Science is saying there is little/no danger. Tell us why teachers who have done nothing continue to be paid and into the future by the look of it.
You look weak in the face of aggressive unions with much rhetoric and apparently little action. Offering a digital solution as an effective alternative is a cop out.
Ps your technocratic approach is excellent on subjects like Brexit, the railways etc. Not so good on a topic like this when the people element is required.
What a deeply weird response, MiC!
If private schools and colleges wish to survive, they will teach the subjects students (and their parents and advisors) want or need to study, or they will find themselves out of business. And ditto if they attempt to present gross lies – re your reference to Hardy – as historical fact.
Great article in DT about how Sir Paul Nurse got 1200 scientists back working in the Crick.
When you lose people’s trust all your entreaties fall on deaf ears. Too late now.
I see you did not publish my easy answer to the question why does John Redwood wants to schools fully open . I shan’t waste any more time but just in case you thought this sudden enthusiasm for social disadvantage was fooling anyone
No chance- we know
Newmania, You have been wasting your, and our, time since 24 June 2016. How you managed to convince yourself that a country which rode roughshod over a binary national vote, was viable, is a measure of your Remain BDS.
The only schools I could comment on are the primary and secondary state schools my grand children attended this year in the West Country. These schools all provided three times a week via dedicated websites sets of lessons including science, maths, English, French and Spanish with work to be sent back to the teachers within three days. These pieces of work were marked within a week. If anything, one of my grand children, a rather introvert 14-year, loved this way of working, having had the opportunity to do ‘research’ on various topics, having more time to write it up, becoming very skilled with a number of software presentation tools, and getting better marks than usual as a result.
It obviously is not a statistically significant sample but is an example quite contrary to some generalised statements already (05:28, 11/08) appearing on this site.
By the way .can you just clear this up please. Does the evidence that children do not pass on this ( clearly unique ) virus to anyone they may meet come form before it existed or during lock down ?
Those are the options
There is no answer because “the science” is selective. Like “post hoc“ and other highly superstitious, primitive “medical thought”.
There is also a political agenda.
Maybe it is just the same as great gran getting the ’flu and dying from pneumonia whereas her great grandson skips off to school ( well..not now!) with a tube of cough sweets and a box of tissues?
ie the virus has been muchly over-egged!
Newmania, For God’s sake go away and do some research on the human immune system, and stop wasting your, and our, time with your simpleton’s cod-Darwinian pub-bore questions.
State schools cost parents and every other taxpayer a large sum to operate, they are certainly not free.
Private schools simply charge the pupils parents direct (thus in effect they pay twice)
The main difference between the two seems to be attitude.
Private schools seem to be driven by a can do must do attitude.
State schools vary hugely, and depend upon a large degree to the attitude and ability of the head.
Many Television interviews over the past few months have shown many headmaster/mistresses with a poor attitude, seemingly incapable of original thought, of thinking outside of the box, or thinking of a range of options and solutions, but are happy to just say, I am waiting to be guided by government.
A similar comparison can be drawn with the attitude of private business, and Local Authorities and Government quangos.
One group strive to find a solution to survive, the others just sit back and wait, and want to be provided with everything.
There are exceptions to the above of course, and some heads of State schools have grasped the nettle and worked very positively to provide their students with some form of education.
Some teachers do not want parents observing, and recording, their brainwashing propaganda (‘delicate task of destabilising racist and homophobic prejudices’). For far too long they have deceived parents about their objectives in school (‘what is said in school stays in school’).
Online teaching takes the lid off. That’s why the left wing activists are against online teaching’
Very true I imagine.
Does anyone view teachers ( in general) as noble academics rather than agents of the far, extreme Left?
A Government Minister is off to France today. As a supplicant of course and no doubt with wads of money. Our government is a weak and shivering blob.
Why instead have we not demanded the French take firm action to stop these people and come over here to talk about it? Why have we not said there will be sanctions if they don’t and that all these invaders will be turned back and we will move jnto their waters to do it?
Because Boris a coward, a weak appeaser and bluffer who has no intention of defending and protecting our interests. He’s a believer in the new world of no borders and mass migration where we are the perpetual receivers.
It is important that the teaching unions are not permitted to thwart the return of schools. The Government and local authorities must make it clear to teachers that if they don’t work, they don’t get paid. Most teachers and their families are in no danger from COVID-19. I can think of one exception: a young teacher that I know has a BAME wife who is expecting their first child in September. Such instances are rare though.
Lyndsey. Not permitted to return to work which they have signed up for and received good wages? Well in the real world you get one verbal, one written warning and then you are shown the door. LETS STOP PANDERING to these so called specialist professions.
All the external problems being reported on are IMHO just a left wing ploy to destroy
an elected government by every trick in the book ably assisted by the media, the BBC and SkyNews. Push has to go to shove as it seems parents are quite prepared to take them on holiday and to packed British beaches but wontl let them attend school?? Time for cabinet members to man up and get it sorted if they cant or wont resign and let some of the members on the backbenches with a wealth of experience step up and get things done.
Too many Tory MPs are vicars of Bray.
Traveling on a train during the rush hour many people not wearing masks. I know it’s a personal responsibility but why isn’t someone b****y doing something about it?
The minimum should be regular announcements from the guard ‘shaming’ people into putting one on. Plenty of police available to snaremotorists/ ticket inspectors for fare dodgers.
What’s more important. Obviously not Covid.
Many are exempt and don’t have to divulge their confidential medical histories to anyone. If you want to exclude these people from using public transport then you are committing an offence under disability legislation. Why don’t you show us the evidence that these masks work, explain why they were not used from the start and try to define what a face covering is as it’s not defined in the law.
Longus, Spot on.
The children of Liverpool and similar are stuffed then aren’t they. Their local government already accepts lower results, Mayor Anderson is always in the news supporting his Labour unions over children.
We’ll definitely need more English teachers with the estimated extra 5-6 thousand more arrivals by small boats that don’t have English as there first language
I also didn’t realise just how open our borders where to smuggles, gun runners, drug runners and people traffickers
If the BBC and Sky can see and report upon 20 odd small boats daily – I wonder how many make it across the channel during the night and just a bit further up the coast unnoticed ?
The local council should give us a report in our local area so we can judge for ourselves. How many pupils in each school received at least three hours lessons per day. At least one hours 30 minutes Maths, English, Science Lesson per day.
You need an unprepared for examination for each age group John, no swatting up, no workbooks, just test their common knowledge across every school, public, private, homeschooled, adjust for month of birth. Concentrate on those that have fallen well behind, some may have to resit that year. But the Scottish children do one year less anyway so why do English schools take one year extra to teach the same subjects to highers assessed and we are told to the same level.
JR, A-tracy makes a good point. Perhaps MPs should ask their local education authority for a report on the remote teaching carried out in their areas? And don’t get fobbed off by a “it’s too difficult”, or a “we’re too busy”, attitude.
Good morning Sir John,
During lockdown, I’ve been learning Spanish using Duolingo, a free app which is the world’s largest language school.
Its available 24/7, marks my work continously via IT, and doesn’t want alternate weeks off.
Could this be a glimpse into the future of education? Its already here.
“Leveling Up” – just another sound byte that doesn’t actually mean too much in practice.
Let’s have something more practical (and punchy) like “Learn a Real Skill – Get a Real Job” – with an emphasis on giving young people an education that leads to useful skills and employment. The idea that 50% of our young need a “Degree” education is complete fantasy (unless of course you’ve completely degraded what a “Degree” actually used to be).
Turn back the clock and bring back Technical Colleges – there is a limit to how many social workers even this country needs – but good builders, mechanics, plumbers, electricians, these are jobs we need done that cannot be ‘WFH’ (or exported) and pay better than pulling parts in an Amazon warehouse. And if we trained our own CAD Draughtsmen, CNC Operators, 3D Print specialists – then maybe we could even make more here too…
We’ve too many so-called Universities surviving on foreign student fees and excellence seems to have gone completely out the window. Keep the good ones and convert the surplus ones to something that would actually be of benefit to more young people. Pareto rules – 20/80 seems much more likely (than 50/50) where degree targets are concerned – but that 80% could (and should) still be well trained and well paid.
‘The government made clear it would assist in supplying digital devices so pupils in households where on line access was a problem would be helped. ‘
English Workbooks could have been provided John, taken in and marked, then collected with three day gaps.
Reading could have been set with written reviews to gauge understanding at the end and questions about the book to expand thought. Were reading books given out at all and children assessed to check their understanding of the book, essays set and further questionnaires to expand reasoning – if not – why not?
Maths lessons for each age group could have been recorded and put out on the BBC but its all too much trouble, if they’d have just got on with it, like the Christmas lectures, the children could have been kept on a learning track. Better than the nothing that too many children got.
It is going to be a big problem to get motivation for learning back after five and a half months off, especially if we’re going back in full-mask mode. These same children will have been the ones walking around shopping centres, beaches, pavements unmasked all summer long.
There has been 1 covid death registered so far in Sweden this month. Just one death. One.
A very inconvenient truth for the authoritarian politicians who have thrown the science out the window and taken away more freedoms than during the war.
Parliament needs to be called back to explain why Sweden has apparently come through the pandemic whilst the rest of the western world Governments are imposing authoritarian laws on their people.
Actually, there have been draconian laws imposed in South Africa too, including the banning of alcohol and cigarettes, plus curfews and rigid restrictions on internal travel, plus the close down of the tourist industry. And sometimes the laws are changed on a whim, and sometimes without adequate notice, and some of the laws are imposed on some of the people and not others, etc.
Oh, and there has been an astronomic amount of fraud and general corruption in the awarding of PPE contracts by local and national politicians, as well as in the distribution of food parcels to the indigent.
And the schools having been partially opened are now totally closed again, thanks to the teachers’ union.
Parents paying privately wanted something for their money. Sums it up. It is our money that also pays the public sector but apparently we don’t want anything for it or more importantly because we cannot stop writing the cheques the Teaching Sector doesn’t care.
Parents paying for private education will also be paying taxes to fund the state system. It’s called choice. The issue is why aren’t state schools good enough.
Home schooling is part of the Great Reset
Maybe
Looking at the website, this Great Reset reads as a positive thing, BUT I don’t trust it at all.
Firstly, how many are even aware of it? When were we asked our opinions on a global wide reset of capitalism?
What exactly does it entail? There seems praise for how the EU have put in the 750,00 euros but thinks it should be used to change things, how?
I suspect that if this ‘reset’ is to make the world ‘fairer’ globally, with stakeholder capitalism (who are the stakeholders?) – it all sounds a bit communisty to me.
And where does the UK fit in with our new found independence?
It’s The World Economic Forum website for anyone who’s not heard of it. A bit like Common Purpose website, on the surface it sounds great – and look where that got us!
It shouldn’t be too hard to collect figures on which teachers have risen to the challenge and which now have immaculate gardens and a sun tan. And SACK the latter.
Back-to-schoolers make a good point.
BUT couldn’t we compromise on this (for the sake of the economy first) and have limited back-t0-school where the education is on just English and Maths at least for a few months (English and Maths and one hour of logic and how to think properly are the only properly useful things I ever really learned at school anyway) – until we have more and better treatment, we have more herd immunity etc.
Children who are clever enough to go on to become engineers and doctors etc will be clever enough to catch up on any lost work on science.
University was a waste of time (looking back, I’d only go to university now to study the Arts, as i did, if it was to a top university like Oxford, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Durham etc). I didn’t learn anything – just facts. I’d learned all I needed to know about thinking properly at A Level.
(and GCSE Maths)
Now would be a great opportunity to re-jig our Education Culture. Less left-wing / liberal education where ‘everyone is a winner’ and goes to university to:
1. Only the best go to university – to the best universities
2. Those who just miss out on a good university, should be encouraged to do shorter third-level-educated courses and based more closely on a proper job.
3. Far more people should leave school at 16 but as long as they have really good English and Maths behind them. And focus on doing jobs that pay well like plumbing or whatever.
So let’s just focus more and more on English + Maths + classes introducing kids to Logic and how to think properly (an hour did amazing things for me – never forget it – the best education I ever had).
And get kids to read – read – read. I learned more about how to do English Comprehension by reading on my own than any teacher ever taught me (except for my English A Level teacher who was brilliant).
A good book by Simon Dolan – How To Make Millions Without A Degree: And How to Get by Even If you have one.
Makes this point rather well I think.
I read Maths & Physics Camb. and later some electronic at Manchester. It it was very useful for good contacts, finding a good wife, and to get your foot in the door sometimes plus I had a great time. But I probably had enough from Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Further Maths A levels for most things I have done in the nearly 35 years since.
Judging risk/reward, compound interest, tax laws, contacts and especially contact with money (if you have none) are perhaps the most useful things.
Certainly only a rather small fraction of UK degrees are worth the £50k debt + 6% interest and three+ years loss of earning they cost.
Children in my area were set hardly any course work and we don’t live in a deprived area. Too many teachers aided by the unions are sitting in the sun on full pay while others had to continue working for far less. God knows why they got such a large pay increase.
I think TV is the best way to reach pupils at home with 6 channels for secondary school one for each year which can be replayed on the BBC i player at any time, great for kids who miss a lot of schooling or for pupils not paying attention in the class or need to catch up for some reason, this way they never miss a class and the ones who do want to miss class’s they will need training for manual jobs.
John. You don’t mention the NUT which seems to work against the needs of children. Despite how they feel, teachers will only do what the NUT permits, I fear.
How much can we save by getting rid of teachers now? This is a historic opportunity to do so. Teachers pass on values, but the State via the Media should do that. A good friend of mine who won the homeschooling contract for the entire nation of France told me they were given hints this was coming and after al this ends, if it ever does, they will be massive.
Shocking the way you have allowed all the hysteria to ruin the economy. This country will never fully recover, the media and all the daily announcements have scared half the public to death. I would have expected this from a Labour government but not from a Conservative administration.