GDP figures reveal big decline in public service output and rise in public sector inflation

Two of the biggest sector falls in the economy in the sharp recession last quarter were health and education, owing to the impact of the virus on their ability to work. The ONS decided they delivered 34.4% less education and 27.2% less healthcare. These are bigger falls than the economy as a whole. Because public spending rose sharply the ONS also decided there was a very fast inflation in the public sector. They calculated public sector inflation or the rising cost of government at 32.7% “because the volume of government activity fell whilst at the same time government expenditure increased in nominal terms”. The overall deflator “the broadest measure of inflation in the domestic economy” as a result shot upwards.
Restoring health and education output is a very important part of the recovery policies the government is now following. Of course the government needs to ensure safe working for all employees as the schools and surgeries get back to full working and the non Covid work of the hospitals builds up again.
14 Comments
Sir JR
The fact we ahve the biggest decline in GDP of any major economy, shold give time for reflection and plans for long term solutions, due to a growing unemployment among young and older in the work-force
You did what you felt was necessary in the face of armagedon. With hindsight mistakes were made, understand them and prepare for the next disaster. Don’t take any crap from the opposition, they were up the creek without a paddle when it broke. Listen to the professionals who had to work through it warts and all.
I was expecting an increase in public sector activity seeing as remote working is so productive.
Maybe it isn’t
On the subject of public sector, isn’t Network Rail a public body?
Someone should tell Labour that accidents and bypassed health and safety are not the preserve of the private sector
Hopefullynthis will.be the worst quarter and the year as a whole.will not be so bad. Nonetheless this is broight on by Mr Hancock’s and Mr Sunak’s perfrormance, and the PM’s unwillingness to find better replacements.
As I have said before, I am concerned about both the ethics and effectiveness of Mr Sunak’s policies –
(1) Did he properly warn of the consequences of the shutdown (in terms of potential life expectancy increases that were guaranteed to be lost, in terms of statistical value of life years etc)?
(2) Why did he choose to.continue with furlough which arbitrarily values individual loves differently, whilst encouraging resource immobility? UBI would not have done this.
(3) Why did he introduce a stamp duty holiday when there was delayed demand and supply due to the lockdown? Rather than create house price inflation now, the ethical choice could be to have waited until unemployment was high and people forced into sales – i.e. aid and smooth the corrective adjustment.
(4) When obesity increases many health risks why did he fund people to eat out – it even covers sit down doughnuts, a health step worse than walking along with a doughnut?
The lack of ethics of (presumably) his policies astonishes me.
Yes. I am sure we would all like to know. Could they have done better? ‘Owing to the impact of the virus on their ability to work’ Mmm. What about attitude. I wonder what they would have done if they were running their own business? As ever the private sector showed an urgency and innovation sadly lacking in the public one.
Back in the day we had the ‘snowfall’ measurement of commitment. Some would get to work, walking if necessary in any weather. Others would phone in at the first sign of a snowflake.
How prescient seeing how people are allowed to be today. Will a scintilla of criticism be offered. Ha!
The ONS are idiots then. Almost all schools have been closed for months so their “output” must be down more than 90%- thereby leaving tens of thousands of children less brainwashed.
Considering that millions of people have been denied any treatment causing tens of thousands of people to die whilst hospital staff make dance videos the NHS “output” must be down by the same 90%+.
The rising cost of government or more accurately “paying for the scamdemic with money we don’t have and never will” is again grossly under reported.
The government can no more ensure safe working than Boris can keep a promise. Sir Humphrey is alive and well and publishing reports just as absurd as he ever did.
Worst recession of the G7 I think they are saying.
Huge number of “Detention Deaths”.
Another fine mess…..
All power to your elbow for highlighting areas where government departments underperform. The guaranteed wages of staff, howsoever their competence, and the fact that government can increase taxes at will, breed complacency.
But the wage and pension bill rumbles on.
How many public sector are going to be made redundant due to the so called new normal were we can outsource their non productive jobs offshore at a fraction of the cost.
Just like the Fleet Support Ships, Put our dockyards out of business to demonstrate your internationalism.
Shame on you.
The UK slump is the worst in the G7. GDP has dropped by almost double the EU average. Worse than Germany, Italy, France and Spain,
How do you reckon Brexit is going? Asking for a friend.
Reply Not so. Ist half 2020 Spain fell more and France fell a similar amount to U.K. Only Germany did quite a bit better
“Of course the government needs to ensure safe working for all employees as the schools and surgeries get back to full working”
But it is the complete opposite of a simple “matter of course”. It requires careful analysis of the lessons learned from the countries which have done best at this. And even they have not managed to make working as safe as it was before covid19 appeared.
This government have at best been playing catch-up, and only then after matters have become far worse than in comparable countries ever did. They have so much to do that it seems like their main concern is covering up the fact that they really don’t know where to begin.
The cynical view would be that those with the protected income and jobs could be the least bothered to offer the same effort as others.
Even more cynical these are the same people that paraded through London recently demanding the same pay increase as those that risked their lives and work on to keep us safe.
When you read ONS figures you also need to take on board they clearly state in their T&C they there figures and conclusion are not to be relied upon to be real facts.