Taxing development

The government wants to speed more housebuilding, but it also wants to tax development. It proposes a new infrastructure tax to replace the existing system.
It is true the gap between land values with permission to build homes and land values for land without any building permission is huge. It is also true the wider community incurs large costs from more housebuilding. There needs to be more schools , surgeries, roads, power lines, broadband cables and the rest. All parties have accepted the idea that there should be some infrastructure levy or contribution to public sector infrastructure costs, just as securing private sector services may entail direct payments to the service providers. The government does not mention the need for compensation payments to existing homeowners, though there are clear cases where the amenity and value of their property is hit by more traffic and noise, worse views etc. Developers who want speedy progress sometimes offer compensation to reduce opposition to a scheme.
The Section 106 payments system has been a negotiation between Councils and developers. Many Councils have wanted to take the money to build more homes for rent instead of using the money to build the roads, schools and surgeries needed. The sums have expanded to try to accommodate both needs. The government has also introduced an additional Infrastructure levy.
The new levy proposed is only set out in outline. It is national with maybe a single national rate or rates. It might also have regional or local variations. It seeks to flex according to land and home prices, allowing developers to make a given margin before the levy kicks in. In falling markets the levy would fall and in rising markets it would rise. That is a sensible feature.
I would urge simplicity and suggest a per house levy to cover the obvious public sector infrastructure costs. The government wishes to increase this tax, which will make achieving more home building more difficult.
Given that many people want fewer new homes with reduced migration, what do you think would be sensible by way of a tax on new developments?
6 Comments
Hold on ! Are we not paying the highest taxes in 40 years ? Where is the money for road tax going if not on roads ? Where is the money going from my pocket if not on schools, hospitals and the like ?
We do not have a spending or housing problem, we have a MASS IMMIGRATION problem and a government hooked using it to push up GDP.
If you want money to pay for schools and such fund it from existing resources, like from the overseas aid budget.
Oh, and before I forget, you are still borrowing. Why ?
This is yet one further matter which preventing over-population would remedy in one act; without tinkering with all the knock-on details caused or sorting out such consequences after the event.
Making affordable housing unaffordable.
The answer to everything is more tax.
It wouldn’t be so bad if you spent the billions you collect wisely. Where is the low tax Conservative Party.
To answer the question: a tax, set by national government/devolved administrations, but varied to reflect conditions in the local area, and based around the expected occupancy level of the property. A three-bedroom house would be assumed to house two adults and 2.4 children of school age, and that assumption would drive the tax determination. The price of the house shouldn’t be a factor. (I don’t trust councils to do a good job of taxation.)
Regarding ‘The government does not mention the need for compensation payments to existing homeowners, though there are clear cases where the amenity and value of their property is hit by more traffic and noise, worse views etc.’ One of my aunties has had an unobstructed view of farmland from her back-garden for most of her life. This year saw the complete removal of the view as an estate of some two hundred executive boxes was built. Her back-garden is now overlooked by several houses. Financial compensation is not sought by her. She would have been happier for the development – provoked by the government’s ‘Trashing the Garden of England to provide housing for a population that is increasingly out of control Programme’ – not to have gone ahead. It won’t surprise you that she had never felt as uncertain about how to vote at a general election as she did last December. And it shouldn’t surprise you that right-wing me now has an almost visceral hatred for the Conservative Party.
For the love of God, stop destroying our country!
Well new developments and properties are already very, very highly taxed. With stamp duty (often two lots of it at up to 15% on the plot and then the resales), corporation tax, tax and NI on the builders salaries, LEA fees, planning costs, over the top (green crap driven) building controls, capital gains taxes, land registry fees, over the top utility connection charges, demands for a % of social housing, LEA fees and later inheritance tax steals 40% off you too. Why should someone buying a house have to pay for other people to have subsidised housing who live next door anyway? The whole idea of “key workers” is rather obnoxious. Especially given the sorts of jobs the government considers “key”.
Landlord’s even pay tax on “profits” they have not even made thanks to the economic illiterates Osborne/Hammond and now continued by Sunak who also has almost killed entrepreneurs relief to deter them one assumes.
Schools, power lines, broadband, surgeries, hospitals …… should of course be paid for by people when (and if) they use them and not by government. But with a safety net for those few who really cannot pay or top up vouchers for education costs. Freedom and choice please not misguided, government knows best, tax borrow and waste socialism.
Note to Boris, Roosevelt didn’t lift America out of the Depression by building….. it was World War 2 which lifted America out of the Depression
I had an email from Boris saying that unless I made a donation as I had before the General Election the Tory March would could to a shuddering halt, it’s a heavy burden which I feel totally unable to shoulder….. the whole tone of the email was nauseating in the extreme, sorry Boris but you don’t cut the mustard, we desperately need a Donald Trump figure, Nigel Farage where are you?