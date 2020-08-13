The language of the left

People complain to me that they can no longer say what they wish. They feel they are losing their right to free speech or to independent thoughts. They have to follow the fashionable mantra of the left who dominate language and attitudes on law and order, immigration, transport and energy amongst other topics. They were hoping for some change of tone or lead from the top with a change to a Conservative majority government at the last election.
Some people try it on with this site, wanting to cast generalised allegations against religions, nations, large groups of people or named members of a global elite. I do not allow it, as I do not like unpleasant or dangerous language casting possibly false allegations and adding to divisions. Nor do I have time or legal resource to check out allegations against named individuals. There are campaigning media with better resources and more appetite to root out individual cases of law breaking, excessive influence or whatever you should go to for that.
I do, however, agree that we need to be able to talk sensibly about matters that worry people, and need to analyse problems like the cost and availability of energy or how we police our borders, free from attempts to prevent us by making false allegations against us over our motives and attitudes. We need to keep open the right to talk of these things and to disagree with the authoritarian left who wish us all to say the same things and to come to the same conclusions, when often their priorities and remedies are damaging to both our freedoms and to people’s prosperity.
If we are to recover our economy, enhance our freedoms, level up around the UK and promote individual prosperity, we do need to challenge some of the left wing assumptions which make all that more difficult. I encourage people to write in with a better vision of the future. That is why, for example, I have been working on energy policies to keep the lights on and provide more affordable energy for consumers and business, and why I have been urging the government to direct its powers to stamp out people trafficking and illegal migration risking lives to get people into the UK. We do need new approaches to a variety of problems that challenge the tired soundbites of political correctness.
202 Comments
They have to follow the fashionable mantra of the left
You only have to look at the disgusting behaviour of Labours Dawn Butler when stopped by the police on a motoring issue, it’s about time there was a law to stop people sticking phones in the police face and have trial by media , butler should be kicked out of the party but she won’t and that’s why labour are going to be unelectable for a very long time
Basically, you are objecting to good manners, to the politeness which comes from understanding other people.
On the other hand, the language from the Right and from its mouthpieces in the press, defaming dedicated, sincere public servants such as MPs as “traitors” and the judiciary as “enemies of the people” has already likely contributed to causing terrible crimes and loss of life.
So the fearful police and MPs, afraid of breaching your ‘polite’ laws allowed mass rapes in Rotherham etc to continue for decades.
No harm done then…
Lynn, I suggest that you read the reports relating to the inquiries as to what happened there, instead of making up your own stories.
Well let’s have a look at the whole statistics on terrible crimes and loss of life in the UK.
Alas those statistics are hidden for reasons of political correctness.
Not for political correctness but to protect the hierachy.
It is making impolitness and bad manners a crinimal matter.
Upset someone or offend someone and get arrested in Scotland very soon.
If you upset someone by saying “people like him or her should be killed” about a law-abiding person, then you absolutely should be arrested.
Far too few have.
But that has quite correctly already been illegal for many years…threats to kill.
You reply miss considering the danger of the latest Scottish legislation by a mile.
Rubbish, Martin. Threatening to kill someone was already illegal. No one should be jailed, or interviewed by the police, or jostled and attacked by the hard left, for merely having a political view different from someone such as yourself, or putting up a video of a dog waving its paw in the air.
Indeed appalling. Just having an English accent can upset quite a few of them.
Not at all we are objecting to the law having any roll to play in deciding manners.
Lots of people get upset if you just point out (and explain to them) why their climate alarmist religion is total drivel.
Earlier this year the human species pressed the pause button. Satellites measured massive reductions in NOx and seismologists could hear a pin drop in China. But the CO2 levels kept rising at the same rate as when there had been many more planes, boats, trains, cars etc… burning fossil fuels.
So now the climate scientists are helping to explain why that means it is even more important that we switch to wind power and electric cars.
Logic is never a strong point of the politically correct elite.
🙂
You are perfectly free to make such silly claims if you want.
So what’s your beef?
All videos can be doctored and edited as such they should never be permitted as an indication of anything.
The counter view of the situation you mention, the police wanted to air their compulsory body cam footage of the whole event, but are not permitted to do so by law. It infringes peoples rights.
The failure is the media Social and Main Stream, they can no longer hide behind the freedoms of expression as they edit and compile what is released to the public. Logic is they have taken full responsibility for their output, therefore are the sole responsible party for the facts being 100% correct.
If I was a Police person, then I surely would target those that are causing crimes and if that comes down to a certain group that produces more criminal activity than their representation in the community then they would become prime target for my attention. Especially if the Police force is underfunded as claimed…and has a Crown Prosecution Service & Home Office that probably isn’t fit for purpose
And the fact you had to write that is such a convoluted way speaks volumes.
True… But it’s either that or stay silent 🙁
There is such a group – smokers.
As an MP Dawn Butler should have shown an example of behaviour and be helpful and support to the police’s request not anti-police
Indeed but she is another, dire, chip on the shoulder, pathetic, lefty politician.
Dawn Butler was not stopped because she was not driving. The vehicle also had tinted windows so would have been difficult to see who was inside or their skin colour. Strange how we are not allowed to see the raw version of the police camera footage.
Indeed and the proposals by the National Socialist Party of Scotland to kill free speech by law north of the border are appalling.
Free speech is being killed in universities, the BBC is absurdly one sided (and wrong) on the climate alarmist religion, on economic policies, on identity politics and much else.
Last night we had BBC favourite Ken Clark on Newsnight needless to say Ken thought the way to rapid economic recovery was for even more state intervention and government printing even more money. He thought that the stamp duty holiday (one of the few sensible things Sunak has done was misguided). What is misguided was that it was only a temporary holiday. Any sound economist or person knows how to bring about a rapid recovery. Cut and simplify taxes, cut the state sector, cut red tape and get fair and real competition in education, broadcasting and healthcare cancel all green crap and HS2.
In short get the state out of the damn way and release all those many people in the state sector doing nothing productive to get a real and productive jobs. As builders, farmers, engineers, delivery drivers, taxi drivers, cleaners, mechanics, nurses and doctors perhaps. Also release all those “compliance with pointless red tape and absurdly complex tax and employment laws” people (in the private sector) to do the same.
“And release all those many people in the state sector doing nothing productive to get real and productive jobs”
The trouble with that idea is few of them would be any good at most of the occupations you mention. Much the same applies to the “Compliance People” in the private sector.
Well even if on the dole they would be cheaper and doing far less harm.
+1 I understand there is fruit to be picked.
And, unfortunately, our Dear Leader Kim Jong Son is ever ready to follow Nicola Sturgeon’s next move to not be outdone. Perhaps it would be helpful if JR could convince the Conservative Party that it is not a good idea to copy the authoritarian left, or disciples of the Revolutionary Communist Party!
zorro
When we talk of the Left we mean Boris and co, I would say far Left, extreme Left (China style).
Not much Conservativitism in the current Tory Party. Further left of NuLabour. Actions not words. How are they doing with the invasion at Dover………..thought so!
They give free reign to the big builders, give contracts to big firms (no names or it won’t be published). They tax the lower orders until the pips squeak. What’s not Conservative about that?
Every night Newsnight tells you that they asked to speak to a government minister and that nobody was available. This is being Mr Cummings has banned the incompetents running the country from speaking to many journalists. He prefers, instead, to release pre-recorded statements.
It is not surprising when you have a government this incompetent that they are unable to defend their record. But it is really disturbing that this government does not even try any more – and you still give them the benefit of the doubt.
Does anybody watch programmes like Newsnight anymore?
Cummings is right to starve the BBC by keeping everyone away from appearing.
An 80 seat majority with the next election 4 years away.
Labour and Lib Dems had a terrible election.
+1 defund the BBC
All that but first get the WHOLE country back to work with NONE of the CV19 restrictions while there is still something left to salvage.
Good morning
“When you can control the language, you can control the debate.”
This is the reason why we have political correctness. It is the cancer at the core of our society.
Things, even ones that we do not want to hear, must be said. We cannot have situations where the authorities are afraid to act because they might offend the Lefts client base. The law of the land must be upheld regardless of race, religion, politics, gender or anything else. It is the law and our equal subservience to it that forms the basis of our civilisation.
What offends me is the fact that the law has been broken. That I international agreements made and signed in good faith are abused for personal gain and so on.
We need to talk about it and not play the Lefts game of sweeping things under the rug. It may not be nice, but it is necessary.
Finally. Thanks to our kind host for this site. Even though he deleted a perfectly reasonable post recently.
+1
Agreed about “the law of the land” [and there should only be one that we all undertake to follow]
But, our wonderful judiciary seem to have their own agenda and interpretation of the law that too often leave one wondering what planet they are on..
The left can’t win at the ballot box so they take over the institutions and undermine the government from within. This was very obvious with May and the Brexit negotiations.
Boris is helping them achieve their goals by failing to root out the institutions although the tories have been in power for 10 years.
His micro management of the general public over Covid is testament to the governments left wing bias.
I tbink Cummings understands this and should be applauded for his efforts.
+1 Cummings a very brave man. Fighting the blob and under serious attack. I think the country is with him. I am.
Ian Wragg
“Boris is helping them achieve their goals by failing to root out the institutions ”
That’s ok, we can punish them at the next general election.
+1. I note the riot that took place at the weekend on the South coast by certain minorities not reported by the msm for ……….obvious reasons. It doesn’t fit their narrative of victimhood. Double standards in policing will not be tolerated soon as the public are alive to what’s happening. Farage will keep exposing this nonsense.
Off to Dover to get me an inflatable then, towed into shore for free stay and all expenses paid holiday in a 4* hotel. Where is the leadership?
I have been reading the excellent:- BBC brainwashing Britain by David Sedgwick. I have long regarded the BBC as a blatant wrongheaded leftwing, PC, propaganda outfit but this book illustrates just how they do it and how very professional they are at it. Blatantly distorting the news in their lefty, woke, PC, identity politics pushing, climate alarmist lunacy.
While never reporting the violent chaos in France and the fact that the French authorities try to hide the names of the criminals (thus supporting the continued violence) mass rapes in Rotherham etc etc. What they don’t report is as important as what they do.
Defund the BBC.
Shock horror, someone writes book (that is published by a one-book publisher, self-published?) with an anti BBC baseline and Mr Lifelogic posts his praise, even though similar books have be written about how media moguls on the right have manipulated the public message – not a whisper from Mr Life!
Bias, like love, is so often in the eyes of the beholder…
Jerry, The “media moguls on the right” have to sell their product to people who could buy elsewhere, or not at all. The BBC is subsidised by an hypothecated tax even if the public don’t want it.
Read ‘The Fake News Factory’ (the BBC) by Sedgwick who worked for the BBC. Then see if you are so smart dismissing the problem out of hand.
……………….and what has the “Conservative” Party done about it……………silence. Telly tax has to go!
Indeed the BBC receives more licence fee taxes than many nations whole GDP.
Boris Johnson said a while back the Licence fee was going to be abolished.
Gutless guff, wasn’t it.
Drivers of motor vehicles bringing illegal migrants into the country can be charged with people trafficking. Why can’t individuals in charge of small boats be treated in the same way? They could be easily identified, and warned that if they entered UK waters they would be arrested.
The left have taken over our schools and universities.
They are not teaching students how to think.
They do not let right wing views to be presented.
They end the careers of any staff who challenge the left wing orthodoxy.
For too long we took on trust academics intentions and commitment to free speech and scholarship. We can no longer.
We need a children’s charter that sets out their rights to be taught how to think, to be taught to question orthodoxy, to be taught to hear opposing points of view. We need to monitor what is taught about values. And we need to remove all intolerance, and intolerants, from teaching positions and positions of authority in teaching institutions.
From Spiked:
One of the least-read but most important sections of Nineteen Eighty-Four is the appendix which outlines ‘The principles of Newspeak’ – how the regime rewrote and redefined the English language to suit its ends.
Take the priceless word ‘free’. This word, writes Orwell, ‘still existed in Newspeak, but could only be used in such statements as “The dog is free from lice” or “This field is free from weeds.” It could not be used in its old sense of “politically free” or “intellectually free”, since political and intellectual freedom no longer existed even as concepts.’
That redefinition of free to mean the restrictive ‘freedom from’ rather than the liberating ‘freedom to’ is a feature of modern political discourse. A few years ago, when the UK authorities were pushing for the ban on smoking in public places, I wrote about the public-health crusaders’ new slogan ‘smokefree’ as a classic example of Orwell’s Newspeak – a made-up word that turns the concept of freedom into a real denial of the freedom to smoke. A ban on public smoking might be good for public health, I noted then, but the twisting of language being used to justify it would prove unhealthy for public debate.
Now we can see that problem writ large in the campaigns by student activists and other radicals to restrict the right of others to express opinions they find offensive, justified in the name of safety. Instead of demanding and defending free speech, as previous generations of young campaigners did, the demand of these zealots is for freedom from speech. Newspeak has become the language of the university campus.
Policy Exchange’s report Policy Exchange report, Academic Freedom in the UK: Protecting Viewpoint Diversity, is exceptionally chilling, for its evidence of how widespread and deep-rooted the problem has become.
Time for root and branch reform. It will need a strong voice to campaign for cleaning the Augean stables. Sunshine is the best disinfectant
(Although I dislike labelling freedom of speech as ‘Academic Freedom’. The phrase ‘Academic Freedom’ is better limited to the research topics being unrestricted. And note that does not mean any topic MUST get funding, only that no topic is prohibited).
The left have also taken over our police force and armed services without any democratic mandate. I don’t think their grip on our establishment will be released via democratic means.
I agree. It’s going to be nasty, but they people will win’ as forecast by the great prophet.
I believe the vast majority of people already agree in particular with your penultimate paragraph. In areas such as energy policy there are non alarmists who have a command of the detail just as did Leave campaigners before the referendum. The climate alarmists very much mirror the generalised pessimism of the Remainers. So I think ‘we’ will eventually win, we just have to keep at it and we greatly appreciate your behind the scenes efforts. When a Minister eventually says something actually uncontroversial like ‘we have achieved much in reducing our emissions and need to focus in future on energy security and efficiency’ without being sacked, then we’ll know that true debate will have begun.
Yes please but it needs political courage, in very short supply from my vantage point. Alistair Heath in the DT shreds your approach to Covid albeit acknowledging Boris had little room to manoeuvre.
Arrogant quangocrats , useless PHE, structural weaknesses in the NHS, bureaucratic and useless state machinery. All known but nothing done by the same people who should not have needed your blog to prompt them into action.
As we have seen even yesterday people more interested in protecting their political arses than being brave enough to take on the difficult issues needed to truly make this country world class as opposed to just the spouted BS. Cameron took Gove off education and gave it to someone he knew wouldn’t cause any waves (or achieve anything) for an easy life.
Interestingly it is Cummings, with Gove in education, who seems to be the one person who both understands and has the bottle to try and sort it out.
The leaks and attacks on him, even I suspect from the Cabinet indicate that the ‘establishment bluffers’ who have caused this sorry state of affairs are determined nothing will change, because of course if it did, their very existence would be under threat.
The universities would be a good place to start with this, as that’s where it’s worst, following the importation of the radical American left anti free speech agenda. The govt should make clear by law that people have protection against loss of their jobs due to their opinions. An academic (or anyone else) fired for not being woke needs legal protection and the govt should be aggressive in using such a law to support any individual in this situation. We need a few Grunwick picket line moments. At the same time the govt should refuse public funding for useless courses, and perhaps even formerly rigorous courses which have now become suborned by cultural Marxism and the politics of woke.
Then apply the same measures in the rest of the economy.
The left can’t win arguments by reference to facts and the use of rational argument so they seek to shut down debate. Time to fight back.
Those who speak freely express clear intent and are better understood. Some who dislike what others say react harshly in attempting to restrict such freedom. They behave as if they have usurped some authority as Prison Voice Warders.
When everyone is allowed to speak freely truth is released, and that enables us all to assess whether someone is right, or is unworthy of being listened to, & better ignored; idiotic even.
Inciting harm with speech, where it exists, is tantamount to misuse of a dangerous weapon, deserving punishment. In contrast: Self-appointed opiners casting verdicts about what others say freely, openly and sensibly, should face a standard penalty for obstructing the free flow of truth.
Boris once said while Mayor of London. He would rather those with radical views were able to express them, however distasteful we all find them. Better that, as we would know who they were and could offer a counter view, than the alternative of driving them under ground and no longer knowing who they are.
With that in mind we had high hopes of Boris and the Conservatives bringing this Country back to normality. Did we get it, NO. Just more of the same leftist controlling mantra that has no place in a free society.
From Ross Clark in the Spectator “Summer flu is now more deadly than Covid”
(This story was also on the front page of the Metro yesterday)
“Flu is killing five times as many people in England and Wales.
In the week ending 31 July, these are the Office for National Statistics tallies for cause of death (as measured by mentions on death certificates):
influenza and pneumonia, 928;
Covid-19, 193.
This is nothing new: more people have been dying of flu than Covid-19 since the middle of June.”
This lockdown has been a disaster. Boris was panicked into and he has not had the leadership to get us out of it. It is now clear the Covid-19 is nowhere near as deadly as we we told.
There is an excellent hard-hitting article on the BrexitFacts4EU website on this topic – with their usual diligent use of government figures.
Extract:
‘… Have the Coronavirus numbers come anywhere near justifying the lockdown of our nation, the imposition of emergency powers, the denial of our civil liberties, the drastic shortening of lives because the NHS wouldn’t treat non-Covid patients, the closing of our schools and universities, the severe damage to the infrastructure of our cities and to our town high streets, and the utter devastation of our economy? No, the Coronavirus numbers have justified none of these.
Will we see far more deaths from other causes over the next few years as a result of the knee-jerk Coronavirus responses? Yes we will.
It really is time for this nonsense to end. We have always argued for a proportionate response. We urge the Government to look at the real figures that matter, stop the hysteria, and end this madness completely. Let’s get everyone back to work and back into education, and regrow our country again as quickly as possible….’
@Stephen Priest; Unless you think the function of a lock-down is to spread the Civid-19 virus of course summer flu, even fish-n-chips (choking on a fish bone), is likely now more deadly than Covid-19, that’s because of the lock-down, not in spit of it!
Nonsense, Jerry – as we have discussed here many times before. The virus was in retreat before the Lockdown as admitted recently by Chris Whitty. See the articles of Will Jones on Conservative Woman website for a better understanding.
Swedes don’t agree
Jerry said: “… of course summer flu … is likely now more deadly than Covid-19, that’s because of the lock-down …“.
So the lockdown selects viruses now? I see – lockdown prevents the spread of SARS-CoV-2, but doesn’t stop the particular summer flu virus? How cunning!
Then why did the lockdown not solve the flu problem too?
No-one ever won a battle by retreating and yet that is what the so-called ‘right’ is always doing.
Indeed the retreat has been going on for so long that what would have been considered mainstream, moderate views a few years ago, and probably are still held by the silenced majority, are routinely denounced as extreme right by the BBC and most of your ‘woke’ MPs!
For goodness sake let’s have some fight back, get rid of Blair’s 1,000 divisive laws and start promoting positive values of personal responsibility, enterprise and compassion!
JimS
“No-one ever won a battle by retreating and yet that is what the so-called ‘right’ is always doing.”
We’re not retreating……just waiting for the day when we can say; don’t blame us, we did warn.
” get rid of Blair’s 1,000 divisive laws”
……did you ever see a government abolish or reverse laws made by it’s predecessor ? It never happens. Why ?…..because their a bunch of con merchants with common agenda. Lab, Con = one and the same.
“For goodness sake let’s have some fight back.”
That would require courage and patriotism from those we elect.
In addition I thought it interesting you should post this a few days after your governments shameful silence failing to support the Met Police after an unjustified attack from a Labour politician, in effect throwing them to the wolves and making the job you want them to do impossible.
Actually many in that community privately also wants to be protected and is pragmatic In knowing what needs to happen to achieve that but allows the megaphones and threats to keep them quiet with your acquiescence.
I agree with this. Those who can use a public profile, whether politician, sportsperson, influencer, actor or other, who have an interaction with the police ought to model reasonable behaviour. It is quite easy to tweet that one was pulled over due to an error due to typing in a number plate but the police were polite and explained their error, one supports completely the difficult job the police are doing in trying to restore safety to communities. On the other hand it is even easier, and gives a profile return, to tweet random allegations about motivations.
It’s called leadership and commonsense, something lacking in the bubble inside the M25!
May I respectfully suggest that you take the time to check out allegations against named members of a global elite because a very large number of people are seriously worried about them and they DO have a lot of influence. The fact that these worries are dismissed and any discussion shut down or censored only raises suspicion of a cover up. Why not get it out into the open?
Reply Happy for others to do so.I do not have the resource or inclination to do so. Many people and institutions influence governments. I concentrate on the governments, their decisions and justifications.
Good reply. The last thing I want is conspiracy theorists to take over this blog. This is the usual trope about global elites using influence etc. Never specific and always justified by the very large number of unnamed people allegedly concerned. Actually in all my conversations with friends etc over the years, this has never been mentioned once.
The terror is that govt. has been taken over.
JR’s reply has completely dispelled that fear.
So grateful.
As you ”concentrate on the governments” and their ”decisions and justifications”, then to ignore the input of unelected foundations and unelected individuals into those government decisions, and the motives for such decisions, is surely illogical ?
There has to be a good reason for looking the other way, and I suspect the reason is because of serious potential embarrassment to the Conservative and Labor Parties.
Polly
M Hopkins.
+1 from me.
That is the most important topic discussed so far.
Well done for highlighting.
In fact, if we could release our grip from these people, everything else would fall back into place quickly and easily.
When you understand the hierarchy.. every thing else makes sense.
Tooley Stu
‘Why not get it out into the open?’
Might be too close for comfort. Conservative party funding is discussed elsewhere. So are dodgy City institutions.
Boris’ ‘Lavender List’ additions to the House of Lords does not get much attention here either.
Boris obviously thought what the Lords lacked was lots more Libdims and Socialist politicians who were nearly all pro EU. With a few clearly guilty of blatant treachery for good measure.
I think Charles Moore was the only deserving one I could find in the list.
I concentrate on the governments, their decisions and justifications.
>
and motivations
Reply Happy for others to do so
>
They need to be MPs or the system fails.
If we are not in lock step with the agenda of named members of a global elite then why don’t we just immediately call the whole thing off? It’s becoming clearer by the day that it has been a grotesque over-reaction that has severely hurt millions of people in countless different ways. The government haven’t got anything right including the number of deaths. Heads need to roll. We should have done what Sweden did.
Couldn’t agree more
The dogmatic, worthy people who would throw money at every sad cause dominate the narrative with their plaintive cries for “equality” focus on “identity” using those to craft a case for “doing the right thing”. What sickens me most recently is comparing past actions their own values from today. At best they are creating impossible standards for tomorrow, is anyone safe?
This powerful argument (of doing the right thing) of which Ken Livingstone used to be an accomplished proponent create strawmen arguments and concentrate only on the good that can be done – They have rights, we should, why wouldn’t we etc, they live in appalling fear / conditions so we must extend our help. There is never any thought for the unintended consequences of helping everyone, the cost, the spread of viruses from not slamming borders shut, the overcrowding, the lack of services and resources. This doctrinal response needs to be challenged, with facts and reasonable opinion every time it raises its head, we must not be afraid to speak and to shine a light on hypocrisy. It is too easy to spend our money on their causes.
To rebuild the economy, we need to combat the fear of the virus, make it clear that few under 50 are hospitalised let alone die. There must be huge savings out there that could be spent following no commute and no paid for lunches, no holidays and very little spend on leisure for four months.. Tap into that for the recovery, get people confident they can spend their savings and then encourage a luxury goods or services splurge. The money multiplier can take care of the rest. We saw a 20% reduction from April to June ’20 we should be aiming for 25% increase in April to June ’21
We can not help everyone, we are not the world’s policeman
Full credit to you, Sir John: your moderation of this site is much better than that on some others I could mention. The government should make the preservation of free speech – subject only to the restraints of libel and slander law – one of its objectives for this parliament. Further, it should encourage every last secondary school in the land to have a debating society. In suggesting this, I am aware that the idea will cause confusion in Gavin Williamson’s department. There will be much scratching of heads while they contemplate doing something good – without having to spend as much as a single penny!
Yes. Other sites, which claim to be Conservative, regularly feature David Gauke and his Continuity Remain agenda.
Readers complain, but that site is very much like the pop group – ‘wet, wet, wet’.
As for deleted posts on here, it is understandable if you are a member of a party you don’t want to turn up at the House of Commons to find your colleagues complaining about the nature of the posts on a site that you host.
What is ‘Hate Crime’? In its self that is a form of mind control that can be interoperated to suit any controlling dictatorship.
Social Media, with its trolls. Is that really such a problem. If you get abuse do you need to be amongst that group. Not forgetting as with Sir John’s blog once you express a view or opinion any were, you quite rightly expose your self to a counter view – that’s the point, its refining opinion and seeing the opposing view. People are no longer able to see failure on their part as evolution and growth. Society becomes weaker when it avoids challenges
Religion, Politics and so on are just views of people at anyone time. There should always be open to challenge or they them selves are the problem. Closing down and drowning out opinion is the enemy of freedom.
The News as it is now reported in the UK tries to be what is called political correct, hence they avoid reporting the full scenario, to the detriment of all. Cressida Dicks in her statement to a Parliamentary Committee, outlined the situation for the Police in some parts of the Capital. She reported that crime in some areas, murders and drugs were between people of one particular section on other people in the same section. Because society no longer permits the reporting as it is, that same section of society now believes they are being persecuted with the aid of media need for a ‘story’.
There are many groups who are trying desperately to defend free speech – Free Speech Union , spiked Online, the spectator, Reasoned (Darren Grimes), Laurence Fox etc etc
But each time someone gets into trouble for speaking a truth or voicing their opinion – they are not supported by their business or organisation , and they are sacked etc (which is where Free Speech Union works to challenge that org on behalf of the individual)
The only way of keeping hold of the freedom to speak freely is for the left to be challenged and not given in to. But this latest bill in Scotland is a very scary thing. In this they are no better than China. Many are terrified that England will copy it to keep in line with Scotland.
I would suggest that the left who squeal the loudest are a minority and that we should all stand strong and challenge them each time and not kowtow to them. And this must be done from the bottom to the top of the country. But look what happened with Liz Truss and the trans bill for women…Boris caved to the minority again!
The government are a source of worry in this respect…there is much evidence for major concern of their conservatism.
Good morning Sir John,
May I suggest that the vanguard of the Left’s attack on free speech, Channel 4 and the BBC, are defunded?
Pat
From my experience here and reading your contribution it seems to me that it’s not the ‘vanguard of the Left’ (whoever they are) who are a danger to free speech but many people posting on here.
Margaret H, you frequently get published on here! And because your views are rejected doesn’t mean that free speech is in danger on here, it simply means your views are sub-standard and unpersuasive.
They can be defunded, and you do not need the government to achieve it. Just DIY !
The more people who refuse to pay for them the less cash they will receive. You do not need them.
Sly News and ITV aren’t far behind!
Stop watching and stop paying the licence. We must take responsibility to achieve what we want. We have the power.
+1 plus the BBC assets old programmes etc. all sold off to lower taxes and repay licence free payers.
Judging by the headlines in the papers Boris has been rumbled , he’s not a Conservative and lockdown has destroyed our economy, Sweden didn’t lockdown and has emerged in a far better place than us
That’s the problem with taking Neil Ferguson’s flawed advice, he has form!
Just when we thought we couldn’t do worse than T May we did!
And to think that I voted for him 😂😂😂
Sweden is not handicapped by seventeen million rather strange people.
There sre not that many Welsh people worldwide.
That’s not a very nice thing to say about the Welsh & Scottish…
Are there 17 million illegal immigrants? I knew there was a lot but had no idea ….
MiC you’re of course referring to the people who exercised their right to vote in our Referendum
Give it a rest, you seem determined to fight yesterday’s battles…. you lost and no matter how you attempt to overturn the result surely you you should be directing your energy towards making a success of it?
Oh silly me, you don’t do that do you 😂😂😂
Think diversity of opinion Martin!
Very healthy.
Thank God I wasn’t alone in my beliefs Martin – there were a few others with a bit of common sense too. 🙂
Please keep insulting the voters Martin.
You will be a great help keeping Labour in opposition for many more years
I didn’t identify anyone.
It’s interesting how you seem to recognise yourself though, having imagined that I did, Ed.
You spoke in disparaging terms about all the 17 million people who voted to leave the EU.
“All” is always a ridiculous way of abusing groups in our community.
To be avoided I think.
But please carry on.
Which other identifiable group of “17 million” did you have in mind, Martin? Don’t be twee, of course you used that number as an identifier of Leave voters.
And you did so in order to insult. The difference is I would not expect you to be cautioned by the police for it, but in the opposite circumstances the wokerati, which you defend, would.
Surprise for you Martin, we are not stupid, we all knew what you meant. Did you understand what we were saying to you in our responses?
I’m not sure if I’m allowed to say this, under this blog issue, but your non-stop campaign against Brexit adds nothing to debate. Nor does your insulting a majority cast you in a good light. You might like to reflect on the fact that the Italians are now showing signs on ‘strangeness’ and might well be voting for their own freedom in a little more than five years’ time.
Sea Warrior
In five years time? They say a week is a long time in politics! After they see the fiasco Brexit has brought to the UK nobody will be tempted to repeat it in their own country.
And 17m voters able to determine the future of over 65m is not democracy but a violation of democratic principles.
Margaret H, 165 other countries in the world are also independent of the EU. Why do you think it will be different for our country?
And 17.4m voters was a majority. That’s how democracy works. Why should 16.1m voters determine the future of over 65m? That would be a violation of democratic principles.
Sweden is not handicapped by fraudulent attempts to set aside the vote of the democratic majority, nor by the exploitation of irrational fears by leftwing academics.
You mean the majority in a democratic process, just saying! Oh, it was 17.4 million being pedantic!
Aren’t people clever with the benefit of hindsight. If he had followed Sweden’s example and it went wrong you would have blamed him for that as well. No doubt the T May cliche would have been used in that context as well.
The article I read acknowledged his lack of room to manoeuvre and if you had read it rather than used the headlines to justify your political view, you would have seen it is our institutions that are the problem.
According to Alister Heath’s article in the telegraph yesterday (12-Aug) “Almost all economists thought that Sweden’s economy would suffer hugely from its idiosyncratic strategy. “
So it depends on whose advice you follow and why on earth should Boris et al have decided against the consensus of “experts” is one considering the consequences to them if it were wrong.
that didn’t go well .. should read;
“.. why on earth should Boris et al have decided against the consensus of “experts” considering the consquences for them if their decision was wrong.
Because he should have ensured his range of experts included at least economists and decision analysts who could have avoided such a narrow framing of the decision.
Sweden has completely different demographics to the UK, on the evidence so far it looks like those demographics prevented a serious epidemic in Sweden (there real test might come this winter…), unlike the UK that has far more crowded cities and towns etc.
Much excitement about borders and a lot of useless hot air produced. Using the Navy, totally stupid and unworkable, strictly for the tabloids.
The reality is we cannot do much about it. Most of the people in those boats are well off, young, healthy and capable. What do we do? Prevent them working (legally). Another stupid approach.
Anyway, in a few weeks the weather will change to Autumn and the seas too dangerous even for them. The whole problem will go away until the next fine spell. Just in time for the party conference season.
Why do they come, because they speak English, not French or German or Italian and for now at least we have an active economy. If you want to stop migrants from places we have stirred up the answer is simple. Change our native language to Old Norse or something equally obscure.
As Brexit succeeds we will do less and less trade and have less need to interact with foreigners. So an obscure language will be no disadvantage to our essentially closed economy and make it unattractive for English speaking migrants to come here. A ten year program should see us totally insulated.
Re Energy
1. Do we have to buy wind turbines from abroad ( Netherlands ? ). Doesn’t the UK have excellent engineers and a skilled work force to manufacture them
2. Is the Govt supporting Rolls Royce in their endeavours to produce mini power plants for regions all over the UK
3. What happened to the new material ( metallic I think ? ) that can be painted on the side of houses to produce electricity / power
4. Isn’t there a company about to produce a power unit the size of a dustbin to produce electricity for individual houses – solar powered
5. Should we not be making it compulsory for all single / double storey commercial premises to install solar power as well as homes. This can include all industrial sites. Examples can be found on farms that have put this idea to good use.
6. Is biomass a credible source of energy ? If so, why are there so many fields lying empty ? Our farmers could produce much more.
I am sure there are many more ideas that do not include the nuclear option.
Colin B :
“2. Is the Govt supporting Rolls Royce in their endeavours to produce mini power plants for regions all over the UK…..
I am sure there are many more ideas that do not include the nuclear option.”
The Rolls Royce “mini power plants” are (small) nuclear reactors.
Many new residential apartments are coming with their own, Combined Heat and Power plants. But I do agree that smaller, more local power generation, even nuclear, is better than one giant central plant.
Not withstanding the Dutch are good at Windmills. They are better Engineers, or should I say they have more of them, like Germany.
Successive Governments have run down and not supported engineering in the UK, particularly production engineering. They have been able to do this because engineering is not fashionable in the UK and therefore we don’t make much ourselves. Our economy suffered with the pandemic, but it was not so much that we were not able to export or manufacture, it was because we had to shut the pubs, restaurants, travel industry etc. etc. So therefore we have to buy Engineering from other countries. But if we are not selling stuff to them in exchange, how long can this go on for ?
Sadly the threat to free speech is not just from the left. Successive Conservative governments have strengthened hate speech laws and are currently suppressing free speech in regard to a certain wireless technology and covid. This parliament has supported the house arrest of the entire population based on fear mongering and fabricated statistics which is the largest removal of freedom in British history. To try and blame the political left is disingenuous at the very least, the entire media and ruling class are all guilty.
I would like to correct the thought we have had a Conservative Government. All actions so far indicate we are still enduring a Blair/Brown/Clegg ideal of Socialisms. Our Parliament has been corrupted by the thought police. Out of the 650 MP’s you could just about show that 65 of them might have Conservative views ( fortunately for the most part our local MP is one of them), their voice is drowned out by the need to win next election at the expense of the Country and the People they represent.
I wonder if the Tory party’s gradual submission to the Left has anything to do with the couple of significant periods when they were out of office?
30 years once I believe, and then in and out of power and of course Blair ruled for several terms.( Historic yes but they do seem to look backwards for inspiration).
So some tories maybe feel that they have to go with the Left to beat them?
Like being nicer to young offenders than to good kids.
Basically they don’t appear to understand what people want.
Or don’t care. Too intent on global obedience?
+1.
The posts are coming thick and fast from John just now, and have tended more towards “dog-whistle” issues of late.
The Government are now engaged in a permanent ratings campaign, and this is paramount, above any other matter, even measures to deal effectively with an infectious disease which has claimed scores of thousands of lives, it seems to me.
The frequency of this type of issue promotion suggests the level of panic at party HQ, I think.
Reply I am writing the same number as always. I do not take instruction or talk to CCHQ about my blog!
When desperate to find a reason to criticise there us always a conspiracy to fall back on.
If you had any political antennae whatsoever you would have understood that both JRs comments and responses are not what party HQ wants to hear nor indeed would be their line. In fact it is an excellent conduit for an alternative point of view.
Thank you John.
Yes, I am sure that you are being perfectly honest.
Seeing what you will write uninstructed, they would have absolutely no need.
@Mic – On the contrary, it is the left and euphilic extremists who are becoming increasingly desperate – witness your own commentary that has become even more trollish and bizarre.
Posts are coming much faster and much thicker from you Martin, three to one compared with John so far today.
Illegal migration?
The perception has to be that you are a one voice in Westminster. The government are playing straight into the hands of Nigel Farage he is hitting them with a constant barrage of facts and figures and the ministers say and appear to do nothing. It is not being racist, yesterday’talking with a group of military personnel even those of Asian back ground voiced their concerns as some of their families are now redundent with little hope of employment in the near future. Like a lot of us they want the government to look after those who are here and have worked and payed their taxes .It was even mentioned that those unemployed could be enlisted and bring their skills if any into the forces, poßibly learn new skills and become motivated and more employable. Either way it is the ever decreasing numbers of taxpayers that will pick up the bill .
Watch “Jordan Peterson | Full Address and Q&A | Oxford Union”.
At 51 minutes 41 seconds in, a question about freedom of speech is posed. Jordan Peterson expresses here what probably the silent majority also believe.
“Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.”
George Orwell’s 1984
For someone who believes in an open exchange of views you are not very good about publishing those that are not to your liking even when they reflect views of a good half of the country and more
You also failed to publish , for example ,an actual list of verbatim quotes from Donald Trump and I would not even try to get you to publish a summary of statements made by Brexit supporters clearly designed to racial tension.
I agree ,let us have an open exchange of views .Lets examine whether the claims made by Brexit Populists that immigrants reduce wages make housing affordable , block the Health Services and so on. All wildly misleading ideas brutally deployed during a referendum
RIP
There was once a sort of moderate Conservative, able to span this cultural divide .He understood concerns about identity while remaining calm and never inflaming irrational tensions.
I supported that Party , I still do even if it does not exist any more .It was decent Party for decent people ,not a rabble of Farragist charlatans for whom I have nothing but contempt
You are allowed to abuse and insult 17.5 million people regularly.
Enough said.
But the current government is more moderate than previous Conservative governments.
Which Conservative leader or government are you referring to.
The problem is that the Left have taken control of most of the unelected sectors in public life, including powerful broadcast transmitters and web sites.
They are not only pushing propaganda to us but are brainwashing our youngsters.
Only people with a high public profile can call out this activity with specific examples.
Let’s make a start and make the BBC – where much of the poison comes from – subscription only.
“Some people try it on with this site, wanting to cast generalised allegations against religions, nations, large groups of people or named members of a global elite. I do not allow it,”
Glad to hear it. Could you extend that to cover people who voted Brexit and pensioners too please ?
Here we have an exquisitely illustrated example of what we mean – the delicate treatment of minorities whilst the mainstream are just slapped around and abused.
(I see Martin’s at it again at 7am to Lester and I am NOT a dog – 6.59am. I have bad tinnitus – industrial injury – so wouldn’t hear it anyway.)
“How the Right Wing Convinces Itself That Liberals Are Evil.” Since the 1950s, the conservative movement has justified bad behavior. including supporting Donald Trump, by persuading itself that the left is worse. The paranoid style: from Joe McCarthy to Newt Gingrich to Donald Trump, conservative leaders have long depicted liberals as enemies of the state. Good read by David A. Walsh at Washington Monthly.
This is a common complaint of the hard right.
And I really wonder what it is that you all want to say, that you are not allowed to say?
The reality is that you can say what you like BUT you feel embarrassed about saying things which may upset other people.
The problem, therefore, is not with you and not with them.
It is, perhaps, the ultimate irony that you lot – who accuse everyone else of always taking offence at everything – literally take offence at everything.
So get it all off your chest. Say what you like to me because, actually, I do not take offence.
I try saying it but it gets censored and for no good reason that I can see because it’s the truth.
andy
You exhibit all the things you dislike about people you claim are hard right when you make your many posts on here.
“Political correctness” – in so far as there is such a thing – like Identity Politics, is the province of the Right these days.
It is they who cannot bear to hear things called by their proper names.
Take that namby-pamby euphemism “populism” for example. That’s just mass oafishness, isn’t it?
And “legitimate grievances” – what ever was wrong with the good old-fashioned term “chips on shoulders”?
Another day, another victimhood plead.
Andy
I think you should lead by example and tell us what pensioners did to you to warrant the abuse you regularly give them.
JR – Your first paragraph said it succinctly and is totally correct.
Except for the time when Thatcher was in powers all Tory governments and oppositions have allowed the left to march all over us.
As a whole, the Tory party has shifted left, certainly we are not seeing right wing innovation when we should be. Socialist dogma has been allowed in at all levels and in all areas.
Socialism will yet be the death of us, unless we act.
If we are to recover our nation, and at minimum our freedoms that are daily being eroded, then the socialist left has to be confronted head on — We need leadership that will strip socialism from every facet of life. We need intelligent retort that will show how irrational and damaging socialism is, but most all we need the will to fight it it…!
Well, reactionaries will react.
What we are seeing in the US and here is a response, by them, to the real progress that has been made over the last fifty years or so.
But it’s mainly an expression – it won’t materially reverse most of the good which has been done, and progress will resume anew once this silliness has run its course as such things do.
I honestly believe that it is the obsessive focus on individual words that has done the harm.
Plus the fact that expressing a one-off anger can get people into terrible trouble rather than attracting a reprimand and then forgotten.
The good manners and code of conduct we used to have in this country largely stopped unpleasant things being said and done. People were NICE to each other!!!
Nowadays, from personal experience, people, strangers even, can be most unpleasant.
And look at how even our MPs behaved during Mrs M’s term of office.
If the Left is so worried and bleaty about all the touchy feels stuff then let us return to Christian values which cover all aspects of behaviour.
They would not want that since they spend every waking moment destroying such values.
They destroyed what we had and now seek out, in soviet style, minute controls to terrorise us with.
And govt. allows and cheers it on!
Could I therefore ask what would be called a non-PC question? This could just be my inability to find data.
I can find English data on the ethnicity of victims of crime but not on indicators of the ethnicity of perpetrators of crime. Is this available? This contrasts to the USA where data appears easily available on both.
The data you are interested in for England and Wales is readily available in official form for the year 2018.
Details or the ethnicity of people arrested is here :
https://www.ethnicity-facts-figures.service.gov.uk/crime-justice-and-the-law/policing/number-of-arrests/latest#by-ethnicity
Details of the ethnicity of people already in prison is here :
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/foi-releases-for-april-2019
It is very easy to extrapolate these official figures to work out the proportion of individual ethnic groups in the general population that have been arrested and also of those that have been convicted and are in prison.
The conclusions one can draw are as follows :
The White population is under-represented in prison by 15% : 86% /72.6%
The Asian community is over-represented in prison by 33% : 6% /8%
The Black community is over-represented in prison by 380% : 3.3% /12.66%
Those of mixed race are over-represented in prison by 207% : 2.2% / 4.56%
One can draw one’s own conclusions from these official statistics, but the differences are too large to be explained by over zealous or racist policing.
The data certainly makes it easy to understand why there are so many stop and searches carried out on people from ethnic minorities as those convicted make up such a significantly higher proportion of the prison population than one would expect from their general presence in the population of England and Wales.
Well, of the UK’s prison population, about one-in-twelve is of non-British origin, which is about the same as people outside.
On the other hand, eighty percent of prisoners smoke, whereas only one-in-six who are free do.
So, obviously, we should watch smokers far more carefully than we do foreigners then, and employers might bear those stats in mind too, when choosing staff.
One area related to inequality that is never allowed to be openly discussed in the media is the influence of intelligence, or rather the lack of it in a proportion of the population.
It must be obvious to everyone that there is a wide spread of ability throughout society and the move towards an ever-more technical society has clearly had an adverse effect on those of more limited intellect.
There are no published statistics available, but I bet they exist, correlating intelligence with poverty and health outcomes. Yet the Liberal/Left constantly bat on about the disadvantaged without addressing this issue at all. They want the rest of us to accept that the so-called disadvantaged are just like the rest of us, just unlucky or have been unfairly treated.
Although the loss of the universal Grammar School system has had a deeply damaging effect on social mobility, in reality, our society is less class-ridden and more open than it was in previous generations. It is not so much poverty that stops many people progressing, it is lack of the intelligence necessary to make a success of their lives in the 21st century.
|The Left should not be blaming the rest of us for there being people with poor health, low grade jobs etc, it should be openly admitting that in many cases it is the differences in levels of intelligence that is the root of the problem.
I don’t profess to have a solution, but correctly identifying this as a major problem would at least allow it to be discussed and addressed.
PS : The Blair government did immense damage to the prospects of young people when they insisted on the ludicrous policy of sending 50% of children to University.
It was quite obvious that if standards were to be maintained, 50% of 18 year olds do not possess the necessary intellect to complete a university degree in any kind of serious subject. The end result has been a weakening of standards and thousands of mickey mouse degree courses that don’t require intellectual rigour to complete.
The graduates running personnel departments have a bias towards recruiting those in their own image, insisting on a university degree, any degree, before considering a candidate for a job, even a position that doesn’t remotely need one. They thus shut out everyone who hasn’t wasted 3-4 years building up a huge debt when they could have been in the workforce, earning and learning skills that would be really useful to society.
The new draconian legislation in Scotland is sure to be copied soon in Wales. England next?
Will the time soon come Sir John when you will be forced to delete comments in deference to such law?
In Australia if someone arrives with inappropriate paperwork or they just don’t believe their reason for visit they are on the same day aeroplane back – no discussion no appeal no courts and the airline is fined
If someone arrives without paperwork or overstay visa they are put immediately in holding centre until return to there on country – no discussion no appeal no courts and the employer is fined
Any boat which is approaching the coast is turn away, if it sinks the passengers are taken immediately to a third country island for processing before return to there country – no discussion no appeal no courts
So why can’t we
Because our ruling class don’t want to.
The title for this article might have been better “The language of the (hard) Right”, for it is all to often those people who post inflammatory content (of course my comment is qualified, only our host knows the content of unpublished comments).
I do not find many (here and beyond this site), even from the extreme left and, certainly not from the centre-left through to the centre right have any problems talking about ‘difficult’ issues in a civil way, it is the authoritarian right who appears to be the ones who wish to use language and cast aspersions upon individuals or groups whilst not actually analysing the issue – easier to pick on a fall guy or group I guess… When abuse does start the language of the hard right is often no different than that from the hard left, just different politicised words use to the same effect.
Some right wing assumptions, which will make levelling up more difficult, also need to be challenged, dare I say it, even some of our hosts long held beliefs, even more so the ones that have been shown to have failed in all practicality.
WE – the English people can no longer have free speech. That is a FACT. Anyone who has come from anywhere can “take offence” at what we have said – and report us, leading to arrest/fine/jail and record destroying our lives forever – in our own country. The incomers, who we are constantly told are all doctors, scientists and engineers etc, but many prove to be violent criminals/freeloaders can walk down the street talking in their own language, making whatever comment they want, knowing they are safe from this type of prosecution. The govts actions in letting in the world – to do whatever they want after getting here – and living on our taxes – is destroying this nation. I really am glad death gets closer by the day and most of my life has already gone. The young of today have no future in the country that their great grandfathers etc fought to keep free – because it is no longer England. And NO – -multiculturalism has NOT made it a better or safer place, when we are now afraid to go places, because of violent imported criminals wanting for free – the nice things we have worked for and bought.
P.S. – -More boats yesterday, more people, more bills for us, more houses, nhs and translators for them – -and we get the joy of going to the back for treatment AND paying for it all.
Encouraging people ‘to write in with a better vision of the future’ sounds very nice, but we need to look harder at how we got into the mess we’re in at present. Otherwise, to borrow a comparison used by a previous commentator on this site, it would be as useful as arguing over the playlist to be used by the Titanic’s band.
We need to get the lunatics’ hands off the tiller first, then get all sectors of the economy back to work, and stop printing money that can’t be repaid. The only way that’s going to happen is if the Big Mistake is admitted:- Covid 19 isn’t what we thought it was at first, the figures took a while to get clearer, the WHO misinformed us… whatever face-saving story it takes, that’s what it will take. Over-reacting, in what the government thought in good faith was the national interest, should not be a hanging offence, or even a resigning matter. If any politician has the rhetorical ability and personality to make that sort of policy turn acceptable, it’s Boris Johnson. He should go for it. Then indeed let’s look to the future.
From the BBC – Heads warn of ‘unfair’ grades for A-level students. A headline designed to create a rift and a problem. The real story is everyone is guessing and some guessed differently to others, but no one took the test, so no one knows.
This is terrifyingly true.
I’m not the first to flag the SNP government’s proposed Hate Crime bill, under which
an individual can be sentenced for “stirring-up hatred” without intention to do so, indeed without having actually done so – if the court considers that what you said (possibly without any actual record, just somebody’s claim) was ‘likely’ to stir up hatred (whatever that is), then you will be found guilty. Up to 7 years in jail. Under the bill you could be prosecuted on a single piece of ‘evidence’, which might be hearsay.
Ironically, some sitting SNP MPs voted against a proposed hate crime bill in Westminster in 2006.
There are other ways the SNP government is seeking to limit our freedoms and rights. It has changed the legislation in Scotland, allowing foreigners (with right to reside) to vote in elections in Scotland. So there is the prospect of foreigners voting in next year’s Holyrood elections, with the SNP likely to say in their campaign, a vote for the SNP is a vote to leave the UK – more particularly, if one arm of the SNP gets its way, the campaign may well be, if you vote us into power (again), you have voted to take Scotland independent now, without a referendum on the issue.
Of course, if the hate crime bill is passed in anything close to its current guise, there will be no need to beat your opponents in debate or at the ballot box, when you can simply seek criminal sanction against them.
We can start by mending the BBC.
Their strategy seems to comb the news to select gloomy stories about the more unfortunate in this world whom life picks on in some way.
They feed off the young and impressionable by banging the drum that there is no longer any hope in this world and that we are all victims too. Basically we should all just give up now.
I watch this invitation to join in with the culture of tears in a session of “group-snivel” and come away exhausted, as all the empathy is sucked out of me by what has become an ugly monster that seeks to ruin my day.
Well, I’m sorry to break this to you but I’m happy and you’re not going to stop me, so just deal with it BBC.
It cannot be mended almost everone who works there has the same misguided views.
Jack
“We can start by mending the BBC.”
Mend it ? It needs killing off.
The State has become a monster, imposing more and more regulations so that virtually every sector of the economy has, or soon will have, its own regulator and the need for everyone working in it to be enforcing those regulations or ensuring they comply with them.
Even small shopkeepers, publicans and restaurant owners are reduced to being enforcers of a myriad of coronavirus regulations under pain of imprisonment.
The BBC says there will soon be a regulator of social media empowered to censor any criticism of the government. I don’t know whether to believe this or not, but the fact that it is even being mooted with so little adverse comment is alarming.
The State and the majority of the working population have become one and the same thing. Students and unemployed people aspire to become part of this machine because it is now the only thing availiable for them to aspire to.
I only hope that one day we shall have a Conservative government, which, to merit the name Conservative, would reverse this and give us back our freedom (note: OUR freedom, not theirs).
The BBC already is a censor, just as envisioned by Eric Blair, deciding which criticisms are permitted and which never see the light of day, a web page, or broadcast.
It is right that we challenge the narrative of the left otherwise if these views go uncontested, people will assume them to be the view of the majority or believe them to be true. Unfortunately, our institutions are infested with left leaning political activists. Cancel culture has taken hold. People who speak out are losing their jobs. As a Unilever shareholder I’ve just written to them to complain about their false statement that we the British have a lack of humanity. We are amongst the most generous people on this planet and have the right to protect our borders. We have other celebrities wanting to ban the word “British”. We need to stand up to these corporate and celebrity bullies before our rights are taken away forever. Disagreeing with someone’s beliefs and views is not HATE SPEECH.
No law says that it is either.
However, you safety-in-numbers types might believe that because there happens to be a large crowd of you, all telling the same lies about other groups, the rest of us have to accept them as truth. We do not, and the law represents us and those who defend the truth.
To slander an entire race, or other perfectly respectable class of person, in order to excuse their persecution is, absolutely, hate speech.
SJR, very good topic.
When it comes to controlling the narrative, there are none so experienced as the elite.
(I shall call them the Davos Group).
As soon as anyone start to investigate the Davos or comment on their actions, the thought police arrive and shut the convo. This is evident on social media and file upload sites.
Davos Group control all the main stream media and most of the social media.
Investigative journalism is all but finished, superbly shown in the latest Corona/Covid-19.
Wall to wall 24/7 media coverage, also using moving gif images behind the narrator (for it is a story after all) to use symbolism to hammer home the Project Fear.
(The moving gif is for your sub conscious to absorb).
Tooley Stu
I do not allow it, as I do not like unpleasant or dangerous language casting possibly false allegations and adding to divisions.
>
That is understandable as an MP you represent all, of course. Perhaps some of these posts are just intended for your private perusal? It is for you to judge. However, it is part of free speech to criticize large groups, big business, billionaire plots, religious extremists, if you chose not to allow it then you limit free speech.
I have always found you fair if I am to be honest. Just try to allow as much free speech as you can, dangerous or not, the truth sometimes is.
Yes, the Left is increasingly fascist, I long for the days of small government patriotic conservatism. Now, all we have is globalist sell-outs and God knows where this all ends.
+1
we do need to challenge some of the left wing assumptions which make all that more difficult
>
I could not agree more, the problem is the MSM.
I believe we are in the final stages of the book of Revelation. I would rather it not so, but that would not be intellectually honest.
We used to have an unwritten contract with those who lead us. It saved unnecessary debate because we knew we could earn our rights by acting responsibly in society and our leaders would honour their side of the contract by providing for our security, whether in policing, health, housing, borders, etc. With the introduction of insidious “human rights” legislation there’s no longer an obligation for people to earn rights, they simply turn up and demand them, whether they’ve acted responsibly, or not.
At the core of a safe society is the knowledge that everyone will be required to obey the law. We need to believe it’s the (common) law of the land that provides the final word, safe in the knowledge that if the rule of law can be disputed it’s the law that would change, not the narrative; especially, when designed solely to work around the law. Sadly, it’s the new generation of narrowly educated liberal left political classes who have abandoned the principles that bind us in harmony. They routinely make excuses for lawbreakers and criticise/demand apologies from those tasked with enforcing laws on which they’ve placed their own skewed interpretation. Meanwhile the left, specifically, pre-judge lawbreakers as disadvantaged “victims of circumstance”; they’re not, they’re simply criminals undeserving of any special consideration. We need to level up to a more equal society, not level down.
Stop pandering to and chasing after the hardened left, many of whom will never vote for you in a million years and start listening to those that DID vote for you.
Start quashing more extremist leftist attitudes. For example, those that demand all historical statues should be removed just because they can’t understand that attitudes were different in times of old, need to be told where to go. By allowing this happen is nothing more than historical vandalism.
Universities that push a strong leftist agenda should not be given public money to do so. Those that are now demanding a bailout should be refused, unless they agree to return to institutions of balanced education and opinions.
Universities, I believe, is where many of the problems as described in the article stem from. Extreme left attitudes are promoted, encouraged and not stamped upon. One such example, Safe Spaces were not needed in my day at University, so why are they needed now? It is just pandering to those that cannot accept other people have an opinion that differs to theirs. In addition certain guest speakers are banned unless they have a particular attitude, how is this balanced?
I largely believe many traditional working class to be decent people, with common sense attitudes. However they are increasing tarred with the same brush as the radical metropolitan left, the ones who are coming out with these ridiculous ideals of what they consider to be right and wrong.
The Conservatives managed to appeal to these people at the last election, so start listening to them, or risk them returning to a Labour party of ridiculous attitudes.
The communists knew finally the game was up when the Berlin Wall came down and the communist way of life in the USSR was finally exposed as a terrible idea held together only by severe authoritarian rule.
As a result the communists in the West have infiltrated our institutions and morphed into organisations/pressure groups with their sole intention to destroy capitalism’s ability to create wealth and through poverty and chaos to gain power.
Hence the Greens/ER/climate change agenda push for “green” energy goals which are technologically unachievable in order to cause power shortages leading to economic collapse and subsequent civil disorder.
The PC/woke/identity politics/cancellation movement is designed to cause division and stresses in society again to disrupt wealth creation and social harmony whilst at the same time stopping free speech as a pre-cursor to softening up the population into accepting one party politics and authoritarianism.
The push for mass immigration into Europe, which has now been made an official goal of the UK by Mrs. May’s signing of the UN’s Global Migration Pact, is designed to undermine the wealth and social stability of the West.
For me, the debate regarding immigration in general and the dinghy people crossing the channel in particular is missing a key element: that we, the British or we, the English (however you choose to draw the boundary) are a political community.
The nature of that community is that it is tied to a particular tract of land and is informed by its history and a shared sense of its future. In particular, *we* are a community – we expect to have control over who is part of the community and who we recognise as being part of it. This is why controlling our borders is important – it literally defines who can take part in the wider national community and all its activities which we collectively create. If anyone can wander in and demand to be treated as a member, it undermines our sense of being a particular national community where we belong rather than just a random collection of people.
So yes, it is about shared resources, house prices, space on the roads. It is about who gets benefits. But it is also about something much deeper: who are *we* and who gets to be part of that *we* and on what terms.
That is the point that I would like to hear ministers and MPs take a lead on and reintroduce into public discourse. At present, the left is either careless about this issue or outright hostile to the idea of nation.
As one our brightest and articulate MPs, I hope you will make a contribution to this discussion.
I’m sorry to say government ministers are among the worst offenders. ‘Global warming’ became ‘climate change’ then ‘climate crisis’ then a ‘climate emergency’, now it’s THE climate emergency’, definite article, All this despite 700 professional climate scientists stating there isn’t one.
Likewise a few weeks ago we were warned of a potential ‘second wave’ of Covid 19, now I hear ministers referring to THE second wave although many medical specialists believe it to be unlikely.
Both these instances of panic talk are causing catastrophic damage to our economy by grossly exaggerating supposed risks.
Ian,
+1 from me…
Well spotted on the ‘moving goal posts’ of the Climate saga.
Also.. watch how the wording is being changed in the Plandemic.
Covid-19.. now Coronavirus.
They are not the same animal at all.. but the media swops and changes to suit the narrative.
Tooley Stu
There is very clearly no crisis and there are very much more important, cost effective and urgent things to deal with anyway. Furthermore even if their CO2 devil gas catastrophe religion were remotely true the solutions they suggest do not even work in CO2 terms. The war against CO2 does far far more harm than good. Every decent (and honest) physicist, scientists and engineer knows this. Even some biologists do!
Yet more boats, more freeloaders etc etc. None of you have any intention of saving this country. It is our punishment for daring to vote NOT to ruled/wiped out by the EU.
bigneil
“None of you have any intention of saving this country. It is our punishment for daring to vote NOT to ruled/wiped out by the EU.”
Exactly !
I could murder a ‘cup of tea’!
Ooops… my mistake, I didn’t mean to offend, incite violence, or prejudice …
a better vision of the future.
Repeal the Climate Change Act, disband the Climate Change Committee, get rid of the BEIS department which only talks to environmental activists.
+1 but Boris has a climate alarmist new wife and a new baby too.
Let us start with with cancelling that IDIOT Theresa May’s hate speech dictat and releasing the thousands of police involved in the non-job of tracking hate speech back into the field. There again the way the police system is controled these days through the Common Puropse BS it is probably a lost cause. Let us go back to the days, pre Macpherson report and get some police on the street with common sense (not purpose) and some true community policing.
Zero toelrance comes to mind.Remember Ray Mallon?
+1 and almost everything else that silly, dishonest, nasty, socialist dope did.
Well said.
The hate speech laws need to be abolished, primarily because they are subjective, and that they inhibit free speech. Also they somehow tend to be used to the advantage of pressure groups and against traditional viewpoints. Traditional or majority opinion, evidence and truth seem to have no effective protection.
If someone says something that is generally considered outrageous, then surely the resulting public opprobrium is the remedy, else they can be ignored. We do not need hate speech laws to arbitrarily say what is allowed or not.
The TV media too must be held to account – no more selective reporting, or introducing interviewees as experts when they are really political activists.
Political correctness must be opposed at all times at and in all levels of society. It must not be tolerated or excused. It is malevolent.
PC is a restraint on all speech and thought, it subdues enthusiasm and initiative and destroys individual and collective confidence. It causes weakness and negativity, destroys pride in personal and national abilities and the wish to protect and defend our way of life, and seeks to punish those who speak against those who wish to take it away.
Cumulatively it reduces economic activity and the creation of wealth. It is a weapon of today’s liberal fascists, who are now at the top of our country’s administration. Those close to them must have the courage to speak against them personally, avoidance of conflict is not acceptable.
Everyone must stand against it, those professing a belief in freedom must be prepared to put their heads above the parapet; if they don’t they are the worst type of coward.
Left language – everything has to be electric and green
Just seen the new northwest ambulance service BMW electric i3 (just carries paramedic staff) at £35,000 – hope it doesn’t run out of power going to an emergency
Politically Correct speech – PC – is Orwellian.
It pretends to to try to reduce and eliminate incorrect speech.
Of course, speech results from a thought – it is the way we verbalize and communicate ideas. So when someone says “you mustn’t say that” – what they really mean is “You can’t mustn’t think that”
It is Orwellian…
.. but do we have to bad mouth and insult everyone whom we fail to agree with or don’t take a shine to. Do we have to belittle every other person in a childish verbal fight to demonstrate some pseudo egotistical power . Free speech doesn’t mean a free for all to bring down the general tone to a slagging match.
It would be good to have a proper evaluation of energy supply. I guess we all want to preserve the climate yet at the same time fossil fuels get a bad press. So a totally independent review of the best energy sources will be helpful.
Policing our borders is a massive challenge because no matter what resources or agreements are in place people will find ways round it. It is my understanding that Britain introduced the idea of Asylum to the UN after WW2. May be the simple solution is to abolish the right to claim Asylum in Britain? ok ok may be this is far too simplistic and subjected to world condemnation and even trade sanctions, however I put this out for further comments and Im sure clarification on what can and cannot be done
JR
In response to this topic……..I”m mortified, completely mortified.
Weakness from Johnson today in his remarks in a Northern Ireland on an EU trade agreement. The Irish press are reporting Johnson agreed the “absolute necessity” for a free-trade deal that would be tariff- and quota-free. Remarks like that will be interpreted in Brussels and Dublin as the U.K. waving a white flag.
We cannot after to any role, direct or indirect for the ECJ or any EU law in any field. Better to collect tariffs on the EU trade surplus than surrender fish or sovereignty for a bad one-side deal. The EU -and all its member states should recognise in binding that Gibraltar and art works like the Elgin Marbles are lawfully British. There should be no participation by the UK in EU Judical and Home affairs or agreement that we stay in the ECHR. We should agree nothing but a fair trade deal that covers services in exchange for goods and agriculture.