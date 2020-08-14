Letter to Defence Secretary

Dear Ben
I am writing in support of more UK procurement of defence equipment in general, and about naval vessels in particular.
The MOD has promised to reboot the competition to acquire three supply vessels in the Fleet Solid Support Programme. This would be a good opportunity to add them to the list of vessels that are put out to tender for UK shipyards. I appreciate we need to increase the UK capacity and competitiveness of ship yards, but we will only do so by offering them a more sustained workload. The MOD did buy the large tankers from foreign yards recently which missed an important opportunity.
I was pleased to see the UK taking delivery of 5 Offshore patrol vessels, and inviting proposals for renewal of smaller patrol vessels for Gibraltar. As we move to take control of our fishing grounds at the end of this year, and need to reinforce our border policing against various types of crime, we will need more offshore patrol capability.
Building back better should include expanding the UK’s maritime capacity, creating many more opportunities for UK jobs and skills. It will provide a bigger taxable base of good employment in the UK, and is also necessary for our defence. It is important not to rely on imported spares and service for naval vessels or other strategic defence equipment.
Yours ever
John
Well there is half a chance that such vessels in Gibraltar will be used to protect the interests of Gibraltar. Does the UK need more hospitality vessels running an illegal immigrant welcoming service that results in said immigrants staying in the UK. Until this government has an immigrant and territorial waters policy what purpose will these vessels serve.
It it splendid that the Defence Secretary received the quality of the message, yet a better Defence Secretary would not have needed telling.
Probably makes sense to buy more minesweepers, which can then be used in the dual role as patrol vessels also. Does a minesweeper really cost that much more than a patrol vessel? when lots of the cost is in staffing etc anyways.
Ben. Ps it is quite apparent your national shipbuilding strategy, specifically to broaden the supplier base, is not working with two yards closing and a third going into public ownership. The tardiness in procuring motors for the new frigates almost ended with the work going to France.
Your refusal to publish the review of it can only lead to the conclusion that it’s contents are severely embarrassing to your Department. It has been accepted by almost everyone outside the vested interests of the MOD that its tendering, procurement and subsequent production has been inefficient and wasteful for decades.
Your inaction means this will continue resulting in us being put at risk relying on other countries, waste at a time of financial constraint and a loss of jobs when pressure on employment has rarely been greater.
Regeneration of the ship building industry in areas like north east would prove that the governments policy of rebalancing the economy is not merely words, as it has been to date.
No, Sir John, we do not need more ‘offshore patrol capability’ – particularly if it’s in the form of the over-priced Rivers (a job-sustainment scheme for the Clyde). To secure the Channel from the Dinghyist threat, we just need the Home Office to do its job. But there certainly is a need for additional maritime capabilities. The RAF’s MPA force is too small and a decision to buy additional P-8A aircraft will need to taken soon, before the type goes out of production. The Royal Navy needs more hulls capable of getting into a scrap – and they don’t need to be the size of the over-large/under-armed Type 31s. As for the RFA, you are right to push the MoD into having their ships built in the UK. The RFA is just about large enough to sustain a continuous building stream, if a replacement for ARGUS (aviation training ship) and a late replacement for DILIGENCE (repair ship) are added to the programme.
Building back better should also include things like reservoirs, drainage and supply systems and super fast broadband – not just masses and masses of housing added on to villages that weren’t expecting it.
