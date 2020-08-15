Leisure and Council trading

One of the areas to look for economies lies in Council trading activities. Some Councils spend large sums on setting up business activities in competition with the private sector. Particular favourites are to provide a wide range of leisure services. Where these become loss making , and subsidised, they can impede provision by the private sector whilst also lumbering taxpayers with liabilities. Councils claiming to be short of money should sell off businesses that the private sector can run better, transferring the risk of losses away from taxpayers.
There is a case for joint use facilities shared between secondary schools and the wider community. Swimming pools, gyms, courts, pitches and the rest can be reserved for school use during weekdays in term time, but made available to others in the evenings, at week-ends and during the school holidays. Good schemes can bring more capital to improve school facilities, with returns from charging the wider community. Councils can of course buy season tickets for free access for groups of people they wish to help.
Some Councils have large asset holdings offsetting large debts. Given the high level of total public sector debt there is a case for reviewing these holdings and drawing up a disposal programme to bring debts down where a Council claims it does not have enough money.
Council provision of car parking and waste services cause frictions with taxpayers. Waste disposal for households is meant to be a free service, covered out of general taxation and the Council Tax. Many Councils now have decided that garden waste, larger items and other specially designated waste should be paid for by the householder. Car parks long owned and paid for by taxpayers are used as ways of getting a substantial income out of part of the community. This can become a flare point with voters, and can put people off going into town centres where the parking is expensive and the enforcement often energetic and hostile. In both these areas there is a conflict between the concept of community service and the use of public assets with a wish by Councils to generate income to spend on other things.
Indeed yet more subsidised and unfair competition from the largely parasitic state sector killing more efficient competition and innovation.
Just as we have in healthcare, schools, universities, housing, broadcasting and so many other areas. The councils also control the planning system which they frequently distort in favour of themselves.
Remember also when very many incompetent Councils lost £1.05bn (of tax payers money) when the Icelandic banks collapsed in 2008.
Not there money so what do they care just tax some more.
Some Councils offer green waste collection as a charged extra to prevent householders without gardens paying for others’ usage. That may seem well-intentioned but could be extended in principle to virtually any difference of need, so adds needlessly daft complication.
Businesses and consumers know what is best for business. Councils should run local govt and not try to compete.
Ultimately it is down to the quality of councillors and their political motivations. The more government devolves the less control it has of local outcomes. Maybe the shifting of responsibility is what national government wants, prefering being answerable for the big questions. Though in the latter case they have grown so used to getting their answers from the EU that they have lost the capacity for working it out themselves.
This government has been working everything out for itself during the Covid crisis.
How well do you think it’s done?
Don’t blame local councils for trying to raise money when you have dumped what should be your responsibilities at the same time as restricting the money you give them.
Allowing them to refuse to accept dementia as an illness so not having to support it, your contemptible failure to support social care, ignore murders committed by unfortunate people for whom Care in the Community are just hollow words, dumping Covid infected elderly back into care homes hastening people’s deaths and actually killing some support staff etc.
All the while sending tens of billions abroad in aid and politicians have the brass neck to blame councils for raising money.
My mother who had dementia was sent home at 1100 at night clutching a bag of medication that she could not understand how to use, taken to her door by an ambulance man and left to her own devices. I saw the five minutes of work that should have been an hour from a council worker and the filthy meals delivered daily.
My grandmother was in the Gosport War Memorial where hundreds of elderly patients were killed. Anybody held to account, of course not the usual handwringing that the public sector uses to escape responsibility.
If there was a modern sans cullottes movement I would join it tomorrow.
How does this help the economy in Cumbria its local people?
A Dutch family cancelled their stay in our holiday property in Cumbria. They won’t be spending their money in local shops, pubs, restaurants or tourist attractions.
Traveller’s reason: Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Message from Fred
“Due to new strict Covid19 rules by the UK government I am forced to cancel this stay.”
The rise in infection in the Netherlands is due to the rise in testing and the increase can be counted in very small numbers out of 1000,000 people. Yesterday 636 reported positive tests and 2 deaths out a population of over 17 milllion people. The usual annual summer flu and pneumonia are killing more people at the moment, and that’s even lower than average.
Nice work Boris.
The use of the phrase ‘council trading activities’ is significant. Councils should not be involved in ‘trading’ or any kind of commercial activities – they should surely be involved solely in helping the community to live in a safe and sanitary environment that enables the provision of education, health and social care by the Council and others.
It should also lay the ground for commercial activities in ways that will benefit the community by wise allocation of land and roads, and the establishment of bylaws that will prevent pollution in its various forms.