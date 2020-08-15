What you are most interested in

Over the last few weeks the two blogs that have attracted the most comments were about illegal immigration and the future of the EU.

I particularly enjoyed the indignant comments of a handful of contributors who daily condemn U.K. voters for voting to leave the EU. They argued I should never comment on the EU now we have left. It is apparently too delicate or precious to withstand normal analysis and comment. These are the same people who regularly condemn USA policy when the U.K. is not a member of that Union either.

I will return soon to the state of the project to ever closer union, as it is important and of general interest.

One Comment

  1. Lifelogic
    Posted August 15, 2020 at 6:11 am | Permalink

    To me the most important topic is how to get the economy going again and how to avoid a Starmer/SNP government in four years time. No sign from Sunak or Boris that they are anything other than tax increasing, borrow even more and waste it, pushers of ever bigger government, totally misguided climate alarmists, interventionists, red tape spewing, nanny state socialists so far. Clearly no understanding of how to make the UK competitive.

    We need the complete reversal of these policies to win the next election. Heath, May, Major were all disasters at the ballot box. Thatcher won three elections (four really with Major as her man) until people rapidly sussed out what a dim, misguided fool Major was with his ERM fiasco (still even now no apology).

    We also need far fewer duff and worthless degrees (not the 9000 more at university if seems we are getting). No one should be going without at least three Bs at A level and non (other than in a few badly needed areas) should get cheap student loans (that usually end up as grants). A massive culling of duff universities and duff courses is needed. Let people pay for their own hobbies in their spare time.

