How does a student appeal an A Level trade?

Ofqual issued guidance for appeals based on Mock exams on Saturday, only to withdraw it again late in the evening that day. It put out a terse statement saying “Earlier today we published information about mock exam results in appeals. This policy is being reviewed by the Ofqual Board and further information will be published in due course.”
The news programmes I heard on Sunday morning said no Ofqual spokes person was available to clarify. This was surprising considering the importance of their late night announcement and the great interest and concern it aroused in many students, teachers, and their families. Ofqual according to its published Organogram employs a Director of Communications supported by 10 people. It is odd that none of these were available on such an important occasion. If the Board had decided to overrule the staff after they had published some work, then it is surprising the Board itself did not appoint someone to put its case. The Chairman for example could have offered himself for interview.
Ofqual according to its website has 217 people in important posts on the Organogram to perform its role of regulating and supervising the Examining Boards with a view to maintaining the standards of qualifications. The inability on this occasion to agree a policy on appeals with the government and to implement it may have something to do with the different senior people and teams involved in policy. There is a Director of Policy and Strategic relations with six staff reporting. There is an Associate Director of Strategic Policy and Risk with seven staff, and a Director of Strategic Relations with eight staff, for example. The Board should set out the strategy on the advice of the Chief Regulator and senior management team. It is difficult to know what all these people do and how it contributes to maintaining the standards of qualifications. In the end standards come down to a mixture of judgement by the Board and Chief Regulator, and good data from the Examining Boards.
Ofqual owes it to students to move quickly to offer them a realistic appeals system to deal with injustices and mistakes thrown up by the current surrogate evaluations for the absence of exams. It is certainly not fair to keep students who feel they have been wrongly downgraded guessing about how and when they can appeal.
As with most of these quangos, jobs for the boys…. Gravy train and not fit for purpose.
What happened to David Cameron’s “bonfire of quangos”?
You say:-
Ofqual according to its website has 217 people in important posts on the Organogram to perform its role of regulating and supervising the Examining Boards with a view to maintaining the standards of qualifications.
Doubtless many of them were more concerned with doing this organogram, deciding on their diversity policy, attending woke conferences on indirect or inadvertent discriminaiton or similar, inventing their job titles, arguing with each other, “working” from home or selecting and arranging their offices or thinking of new names, mission statements and logos for their organisations. This seems to be how most of the state sector “works”.
Plus of course the vital task of arguing for (and trying to justify) an even bigger budget to waste for next year.
If Ofqual fail to perfom or answer for their decisions while creating a total shambles in the process, why do we have to suffer their no doubt expensive existence. Are they yet another body created to shield politicians. Can I suggest a cull of all these Of Quangos that serve the electorate no useful purpose and politicians much the same.
End the Lockdown and hold the exams in October.
As it stands why would any employer take the results of this year’s exams seriously?
Your fellow Conservative MPs should know this lockdown is ridiculous. Do they not know that summer flu and pneumonia are killing far more people the Covid in the UK , and even they are down on the average death rate.
Your fellow Conservative MPs must make the government give us back our freedom immediately. Mask are very poor for your health and freedom.
New Zealnd back in lockdown because 4 *** FOUR *** positive tests. Jacinda Ardern has postpone elections for a month. Is she a dictator?
Having competing interests within the same organisation can often achieve better results if the pulling effect is in the right direction. Rail businesses intending a profit should not have responsibility for safety competing internally.
Ofqual may aim at a different form of productivity, yet appears to have the latter testing dynamic. If that is so, Regulators who need regulating would be unfit for purpose. Qual off would not sort it.
No-one seems to be coming out of this mess well: the Department of Education; Ofqual; the exam boards; schools. I wonder what they’ve been doing since a decision was made not to hold A-level exams. And I also wonder why, in the absence of, you know, exams to mark, the grading exercise couldn’t have been done sooner. Still, at least we know what the Education select committee will be doing once they’ve come back from their holidays.
Amongst the many stories infuriating me yesterday was the one about students whose grades were moderated down BELOW what they had achieved in a mock exam. They’re getting most of my sympathy this morning.
P.S. The conduct of mock exams also seems to have been a right old pickle. The right solution? Have the exam boards set the papers, with the schools holding the exams under full exam conditions, and with the papers marked by the schools. Cheap as chips!!!
Looks like another overstaffed, overpaid government department failing when needed most.
Too many of these of late, what ever happened to the bonfire of Quango’s and red tape.
What do all these people do on a day- day basis ?