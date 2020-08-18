Managing the public sector

There are a number of worries about the day to day management of public services by Departments and quangos. Ministers are responsible for policy decisions , for budget priorities and new legislation. They rely on the goodwill and abilities of many officials to supervise the day to day running of existing policies, to hire good people, to buy in necessary stocks, to distribute benefits, collect taxes and provide licences and approvals.
We have seen in recent months parts of the public sector struggling to carry out regular functions, It is true the lock downs were disruptive, but most of the things government needed to do could be carried out from home with suitable computer back up, and by a limited number of key workers continuing to go into offices and other government installations.
I have drawn attention in past blogs to the big shortfall in normal NHS work , and the shortage of work sent to the private hospitals which were contracted to undertake some of it. As the CV 19 hospital numbers came down there was a slowness in creating isolating units for the remaining CV 19 patients and returning most NHS capacity to the other needs. It appears the NHS is still well below capacity on many specialities , and it is taking time to restore full GP services in some locations.
It appears that the Passport Office allowed a substantial backlog to build up for UK passports. This is something which allows on line applications and processing and should be compatible with more homeworking. I also learn from the media that there is a backlog in issuing provisional driving licences to new drivers. Again it is difficult to see why this could not be done remotely.
I have not had reports of failures to issue cash payments to furlough employers, to benefit seekers or to small businesses under the new scheme. It shows that some parts of government were able to deal with large new surges in demand and to implement new programmes rapidly. It makes the failures in established areas more surprising.
We saw the failure of Public Health England to buy enough protective clothing and to establish a strong enough test regime quickly. We are now witnessing Ofqual’s inability to implement a policy which does uphold standards whilst being fair to young people when the ability to take examinations was removed.
I would be interested in your examples of where the public sector responded well to new circumstances, and where it failed even in areas where it was simply meant to be doing what it had always done, adapted to more homeworking and social distancing.
Ultimately we seen the failure of a Prime Minister so scared of any short term bad publicity he’s been pushed to make so many bad decisions due to press hysteria.
For example closing schools, even though the scientists constantly told us schools were safe.
Supermarkets stayed open throughout why not schools.
More and more freedoms are being trashed. Soon it will be impossible to go abroad unless you want to be put under a draconian house arrest for the privilege.
Good point about the supermarkets. I’m not aware of a single death in my local ‘big name’ store and the same faces (many ‘getting on’) are still at the tills; the nearest general hospital hasn’t had a single COVID death in nearly three months. The worshipping of the NHS took on North Korean characteristics – but I’m just as grateful for the likes of the supermarket workers who kept us fed.
Maybe schools were safe from the point of view of the pupil. I think that they would have contributed to the further spread had they remained open with more vulnerable people/parents etc. catching it and not surviving.
We all need to buy food, so supermarkets had to stay open. With thought and careful planning most managed to make social distancing easy to achieve whilst shopping. They have the benefit of wide aisles and even in normal times they are not usually as dense with people as a typical classroom or school bus.
I have no complaints about the furlough scheme that does I agree seem to have worked well.
It is however common to ring HMRC and wait for half an hour or so only to have them ditch the call and demand you call back later. I filed a CGT notification form to them last week and the system requestion me to send some futher information to an HMRC email address they gave. I did so and got an email back saying it no longer worked but it did not suggest one that did work.
Not at all uncommon to get a letter from HMRC or other government departments with phone numbers on that simply do not work. Also if you do manage to get through to HMRC help lines the people answering often do not have a clue. But then the tax system is so absurdly complex (probably doubling in complexity even since the Office of Tax Simplification was formed by the economic illiterate George Osborne!
HMRC I have always found sensible and fair, if sometimes rather slow, but in the last four or five years it has started making mistakes. These, all pleasingly in my favour, have been corrected upon my giving notice but it is disappointing that error can now be expected.
One wonders what the Dickens is going on. In the worst of times the Education Secretary acted like Uriah Heep understudying for Sidney Carton, then did a U-turn at the gate.
A U turn that now means the honest schools and their pupils have been kicked in the teeth and the ones that were (to say the least) somewhat optimistic have been hugely rewarded. Over all it seems we have 25% more A and A*s awarded. So a huge unfairness for the honest schools and the pupils at them.
We now it seems need a new algorithm to find the honest schools and lift their grades up. If say 50% of the pupils were at honest schools and 50% not then the unfair uplift at the ‘optimistic’ ones in A and A* might be 50% or more.
Briefly, the algorithm’s moderation of outrageous predictions by teachers took us near to a ‘least bad’ position, after the awful initial decision to cancel exams. Now we have the decision where the students get to choose the result they want. This will lead to substantial grade-inflation and more students going on to an ill-deserved and inappropriate university place.
Sir John, a suitable theme for your next back-benchers’ meeting is ‘The process of government: why is this one doing it so badly?’ You need to get to the heart of the process issues and force change on No 10, otherwise a great many of your colleagues are going to be sacked in 2024.
As Sir John said, governments are responsible for policies. Those policies are put forward by those that have to implement them. The Education Secretary was advised by the Quango Ofqual Board who set standards then police who well they(the Board) is doing.
The flaw in the system is the Quango, they cant be advisors and policemen of themselves.
The problem with the state sector in general is they have no interest in providing anything of value to the public at all, so usually they do not. They are largely run for the benefit of the people who work there. Mainly the more senior ones. To them the public are just a nuisance to be deterred (or just something to be taxed, fined, mugged and over regulated (to justify their jobs). They are not paying customer they have your money already from taxes.
The only protection from this are Government Ministers and politicians (they vote for every five years or so) but these “protections” are so weak and ineffective it is almost completely useless. This is we we need far, far less state sector.
Sorry I meant – Thus we need far, far less state sector.
I have 2 pensioner friends who live in an urbanised area of Essex, both of whom need Blue Badges. In case 1, a woman has had many years of serious on-going health problems resulting in permanent disablement and the need for regular surgical procedures. In case 2, a man has recently had his leg amputated.
The Local Authority is acting in a determinedly obstructive way, demanding ever-more complex proof that the health conditions are permanent from an NHS which appears to be ‘running on empty’. Both applicants appreciate that Blue Badges can be used fraudulently and that due care must be taken when issuing them.
A relative of mine lost her leg, above the knee, after the NHS (the state), failed to detect a blood-clot. Subsequently, she spent two months in a rehabilitation centre (the state). When she wanted her Blue Badge, the local council (the state) demanded that she hobble in to their offices (the state) so that she could prove that she had a valid claim. I think I would have been tempted to remove my prosthetic and slam it down onto the council officer’s desk!
My local council (Dorset) recently reissued my wife’s blue badge efficiently and helpfully. So, no complaints there. Mind you, we never use a disabled parking space if a standard parking space is available and I would not dream of using one if my wife is not with me.
That said, many councils expect blue badge holder’s to pay draconian parking charges. My wife cannot work. She receives no benefits. My brother, when he was alive, was on diasability benefits after cancers operations left him disabled. His motability car was the only thing that kept him sane, but he lived on beans on toast as some of his benefits went on the car. Quite how councils expected him to find the money for parking charges puzzled me. They are money-grabbing, heartless bastards.
I require the renewal of my driving licence following its removal after a period of epilepsy. I applied 3 months ago and yesterday received a letter stating that I would need a medical appointment with my GP to assess my condition but UNFORTUNATELY that cannot be organised at present due to CV-19. This is a pathetic and unreasonable excuse.
I am seeing a unionised, highly political, highly partisan, unreformed, couldn’t give a toss public sector concerned with feather-bedding their employees, expanding their budgets and politicising CV19 to extract favours from a weak and spineless Tory government to protect them from reform.
Your government is directly to blame. The unionised public sector saw your liberal left govt fall to its knees Kowtowing to Labour’s NHS and thought ‘we can have this soft arsed Tory government for breakfast’ and that’s what we are seeing.
Your government has hung the private sector, the private taxpayer and the public out to dry to pacify the left, the unions and the leftist media.
The public sector has always been bolshy and unresponsive. Your party’s capitulation to it and your refusal to reform McCluskey’s fiefdom exposes all of us to hostage status.
Thatcher warned of a large political State and Labour’s strategy of creating dependency to assert control over our lives and her prescience has been validated. I bet she never thought her own party would be the executor of this form of destructive Socialism
Tory MPs never attack the unions or the public sector for their appalling behaviour. That tells its own story about just how far you will go to save your own skin
It is not just the public sector, sometimes the private sector is inefficient and gets things wrong. But when that happens in the private sector there are consequences, a competitor moves in and people lose their jobs (although as in the public sector the high paid mandarins seem to move on swiftly to other good roles)
The problem seems to me to be the lack of feedback mechanisms, checks and performance management other than diversity targets. Fill your agencies with good people (from whatever demographic) provide and monitor outputs and then worry about your quotas.
Its only taxpayers’ money, there will be more along shortly
To answer our kind host is query as to why there is such a back log in the Public Sector, one only has to realise that the weather has been really nice, and they no longer had to journey into work every morning and be at there desks at a certain time. In short, they skived off !
Try that in the Private Sector and see how far that gets you ? Or better still, try being self employed.
There is no risk to being the Public Sector, only reward. If you want to see better outcomes you are going to have to address this imbalance. One way is through competition. Make the State employees compete for our money, and their wages, against the Private Sector.
Correct. Both my near neighbours work for the public sector and they’ve been having a whale of a time.
One in particular makes me think if you can do your job from home do they really need you.
It’s one of those pointless public sector jobs that produces nothing and costs a fortune.
Alas the Education Secretary did not take my advice in full and let the universities decide who to take and who to make resit. So now we have a huge new unfairness.
The Schools (and pupils at them) who did as they were asked and gave realistic grades (to avoid grade inflation and reflect their schools past performance) have been kicked in the teeth whereas the schools that ignored this instuction & gave over optimistic grades (and the pupils at them) have been hugely rewarded. Overall 25% more A and A*s it seems yet many honest schools have little or no grade inflation.
But the penalised pupils at these schools have no appeal system or method of redress. Many pupils at the honest schools even had there university predicted grade cut back for this exam board assessment grade.
Left to themselves the universities will expand as the NHS has done so that it takes all (the funding it can get). This will only be reversed by paying for graduates only, and then the exams must be set and moderated externally.
2020 the lost generation, destroyed by those responsible for educating them. Better to give them all the top grade as no one is going to believe their CV’s
Absence of public toilet access was probably a failure, risking shoppers avoiding returning. More importantly, defence of the realm repeatedly fails, with many people entering our land illegally. There are probably many in Govt responding well to new circumstances less noticed, but are heavily outweighed by those neglecting more substantive matters.
‘… but most of the things government needed to do could be carried out from home with suitable computer back up, and by a limited number of key workers continuing to go into offices and other government installations.’ I think government needs to be ultra-wary of the cyber-security implications of widespread home-working by civil servants. At a time when we need to double-down on keeping cyber-defences strong, we have let our guard down further. Civil servants need to get back to work, in their places of work – like I would have had to do had I still been sea warrioring.
I am still waiting for my new tax code, which should have been issued in April.
Having part-exchanged my old car for a nearly new one early last week – taking advantage of one of the motor trade’s end-of-lockdown offers – I received a vehicle tax refund cheque (relating to the part-ex) from DVLC yesterday.
A lot of the inadequacies seem to come from the general lamentable trend of recent years of policy being determined by these quasi-independent bodies of supposed experts, which are created by ministers and appointed to by ministers but have semi-automonous status.
We elect the govt and it needs to govern. That means the ministers should take advice from whomever they like, determine policy and issue instructions and then be accountable for the results. In the case of the exams fiasco it may be that ofqual is useless. In which case let’s close it and save a few hundred bureaucratic salaries. But it should be Mr Williamson and perhaps other ministers who carry the can. At least that will encourage his successors to insist on direct control of decisions.